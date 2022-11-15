Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Station 826

review star

No reviews yet

6824 North West 169 street

Hialeah, FL 33015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10" New York
6 Garlic Roll
10" Pizza

Appetizer

6 Garlic Roll

6 Garlic Roll

$3.99

6 pieces of bread topped with garlic butter

12 Garlic Roll

12 Garlic Roll

$6.99

12 pieces of bread topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese

6 Cheddar rolls

6 Cheddar rolls

$6.99

6 pieces of bread topped with Cheddar cheese and Bacon

6 Cheese rolls w/marinara

$6.99

6 pieces of bread topped with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 pieces of plain chicken wings with the sauce on the side

12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$17.99

12 pieces of plain chicken wings with the sauce on the side

24 Chicken Wings

24 Chicken Wings

$33.99
4 Meatball service

4 Meatball service

$6.99

4 meatballs topped with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

8 Meatball service

8 Meatball service

$9.99

8 meatballs topped with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

6 Mozzarella Stick

6 Mozzarella Stick

$6.99

Breaded fried mozzarella cheese

5 Tequenos

5 Tequenos

$6.99

fried stick of bread dough with white cheese in the middle

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

ADD Sauce

$0.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing and chicken

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, parmesan cheese, italian dressing

Station Salad

Station Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, ricotta truffles with almond, ham, mozzarella cheese, corn, honey mustard dressing.

Capresa Salad

Capresa Salad

$8.99

Made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato cherry, and basil, seasoned with Pesto sauce, Balsamic dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Subs

Meatball subs

Meatball subs

$8.99

Meatball, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Ham & Cheese Subs

Ham & Cheese Subs

$8.99

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and house sauce.

Chicken Parm Subs

Chicken Parm Subs

$8.99

chicken parmegan , tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Grill Subs

Chicken Grill Subs

$8.99

Grilled chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Filly Steak Sub

Filly Steak Sub

$8.99

made with super thinly sliced ribeye steak, onion, green pepepr and mozarella cheese

Italian Subs

Italian Subs

$8.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan cheese and oregan

Pork Subs

Pork Subs

$8.99

Pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and house sauce.

Tuna Subs

Tuna Subs

$8.99

Lettuce. Tomato, onion, and homemade tuna dip.

Baked Pasta

Pasta Cheese Marinara

Pasta Cheese Marinara

$8.99

Tomato sauce mozzarella and parmesan cheese .(Baked pasta)

Pasta Cheese Alfredo

Pasta Cheese Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella and parmesan cheese .(Baked pasta)

Pasta Ham & Cheese Marinara

Pasta Ham & Cheese Marinara

$8.99

Tomato sauce mozzarella and parmesan cheese .(Baked pasta)

Pasta Ham & Cheese Alfredo

Pasta Ham & Cheese Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella and parmesan cheese .(Baked pasta)

Pasta Chicken Grill Marinara

Pasta Chicken Grill Marinara

$10.99

Tomato sauce mozzarella, chicken and parmesan cheese baked

Pasta Chicken Grill Alfredo

Pasta Chicken Grill Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella, chicken and parmesan cheese bake

Pasta Chicken Parm Marinara

Pasta Chicken Parm Marinara

$10.99

Marinara sauce mozzarella, chicken parmegan and parmesan cheese bake

Pasta Chicken Parm Alfredo

Pasta Chicken Parm Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo sauce mozzarella, chicken parmegan and parmesan cheese bake

Pasta Meatball Marinara

Pasta Meatball Marinara

$9.99

Pasta topped Tomato Sauce and meatballs.

Pasta Meatball Alfredo

Pasta Meatball Alfredo

$9.99

Pasta topped Alfredo Sauce and meatballs.

Pasta Italiana

Pasta Italiana

$9.99

Pasta de queso con salsa de tomate, Tomate Cheery y bola de mozzarella fresca cubierta con salsa pesto

Pasta Bolognesa

Pasta Bolognesa

$9.99

Pasta tossed in bolognese sauce

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$11.99

Meat Lasagna

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese + 2 Regular topping

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Red Onios, Green Pepper, marinara sauce on the side

Dessert

Sweet Pizza

Sweet Pizza

$4.99

Personal pizza with nutella, marshmallow and chocolate syrup.

Brownie Whit ice cream

Brownie Whit ice cream

$5.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99
3 Leches

3 Leches

$5.99

Soaked in 3 luscious milks and covered with a satiny white creamy topping.

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.99
Pie Limon

Pie Limon

$5.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.99
Cinnamon Breadstick

Cinnamon Breadstick

$4.99
Ice Cream Vanilla Cup

Ice Cream Vanilla Cup

$2.87
Ice Cream Chocolate Cup

Ice Cream Chocolate Cup

$2.87
Ice Cream Vanilla Cone

Ice Cream Vanilla Cone

$2.87
Ice Cream Chocolate Cone

Ice Cream Chocolate Cone

$2.87

Build Your Own

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$8.99

10" Personal Cheese Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$11.99

14" Large Cheese Pizza

20" Pizza

20" Pizza

$18.99

20" jumbo Cheese Pizza

Cuban Style 10"

Habana Station

Habana Station

$9.99

thicker Cheese Pizza

Cauliflower Crust 10"

Cauliflower Station

Cauliflower Station

$11.99

Cauliflower pizza Crust

Chicago Style 12"

Chicago Station

Chicago Station

$16.99

Chicago style deep pie with Pepperoni, green pepper.

Argentina Style 14"

Fugazzeta Station

Fugazzeta Station

$16.99

Stuffed Argentinian-Style Pizza

Vegan Style 10"

Vegan Station 10"

Vegan Station 10"

$13.99

With vegan cheese and vegan sauce

Vegan Style 14"

Vegan Station 14"

$15.99

10" Specialty Pizza

10" 4th Station

$10.99

Mozzarella, Gouda cheese, parmesan cheese & blue cheese.

10" Agentina

$11.99

Ham, Green olive and Roasted Red Pepper

10" American

$12.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, green pepper, onion.

10" Carbonara

$10.99

Alfredo sauce, bacon, eggs, parmesan cheese.

10" china

$12.99

Sweet Chicken and pineapple

10" Colombia

$12.99

Pink Sauce ( instead tomato sauce) Hot dog, potato chips, pineapple. Topped with pink sauce, and pineapple sauce

10" Cuba

$10.99

Pork, honey mustard, red onion.

10" Dallas

$11.99

regular Cheese pizza topped with Chicken and BBQ Sause

10" Dominican

$9.99

Sweet plantain, house sauce

10" Hawaii

$10.99

Ham and pineapple

10" Italy

$9.99

Tomato slice, pesto sauce.

10" Jalapeño Station

$11.99

Sausage, bacon, jalapenos, red onion.

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$9.99

Regular Cheese pizza with Tomato Cherry, Fresh Mozarella and Fresh basil

10" Meat Lover

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage.

10" mexico

$12.99

Regular Cheese pizza with Chilli, nachos, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese

10" Miami

$10.99

Ham and corn

10" New York

$9.99

Pepperoni

10" Primavera

$10.99

Regular Cheese pizza with Ham, bacon and Corn

10" Spain

$11.99

Onions, green pepper, red onion, black olive, mushrooms

10" Station 826

$12.99

Pink Sauce ( instead tomato sauce) Meatballs, potato chips, pineapple. Topped with house sauce, and pineapple sauce

10" Venezuela

$12.99

Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans.

14" Specialty Pizza

14" 4th Station

$15.99
14" Agentina

14" Agentina

$14.99
14" American

14" American

$15.99
14" Carbonara

14" Carbonara

$15.99

14" china

$14.99

14" Colombian

$15.99

14" Cuba

$14.99

14" Dallas

$15.99

14" Dominican

$13.99
14" Hawaii

14" Hawaii

$13.99

Cheese pizza with ham and pineapple

14" Italy

$13.99

14" Jalapeño Station

$15.99
14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$14.99

14" Meat Lover

$15.99

14" mexico

$16.99

14" Miami

$13.99

14" New York

$12.99

14" Primavera

$14.99

14" Spain

$15.99

14" Station 826

$15.99

14" Venezuela

$15.99

20" Specialty Pizza

20" Margherita

20" Margherita

$24.99

20" Primavera

$24.99

20" Station 826

$28.99

20" Colombia

$28.99

20" Venezuela

$28.99

20" Cuba

$24.99

20" America

$28.99

20" Italy

$22.99

20" Argentina

$28.99

20" Hawaii

$22.99

20" New York

$20.99

20" Miami

$22.99

20" Spain

$28.99

20" Meat Lover

$26.99

20" 4th Station

$26.99

20" Carbonara

$24.99

20" Dallas

$24.99

20" Dominican

$20.99

20" Jalapeño Station

20" china

$24.99

20" mexico

$28.99

Beverages

Can

$1.87

2 liter Pepsi

$4.00

Juice

Mango juice

$3.99

Maracuya Juice

$3.99

Limonade juice

$3.99

Strawberry limonade

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Shake

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Passion Fruit Shake

$5.99

Mango Shake

$5.99
Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

$6.99

Special Offer

14" Cheese + 1 topping + 6 garlic rolls + 6 chicken wings

14" Cheese + 1 topping + 6 garlic rolls + 6 chicken wings

$24.99

20" Cheese + 6 G/Roll + 2 Lts

$26.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza New York Style!

Website

Location

6824 North West 169 street, Hialeah, FL 33015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bend Bar- Flipside - 6844 NW 169th St.
orange starNo Reviews
6844 NW 169th St. Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Casavana Cuban Cuisine - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
16435 Northwest 67th Avenue Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Miami Gardens Dr
orange starNo Reviews
18505 NW 75th Place Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte - PSN
orange starNo Reviews
8515 Nw 186 Street Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
La Strega Cucina Italian & Steakhouse - Miami Lakes - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
15281 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hialeah

La Carreta - Hialeah (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 3,326
5350 W 16th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Scene - 6725 Main Street
orange star4.6 • 1,731
6725 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Cuban Miami Lakes
orange star4.3 • 1,190
15135 NW 67th Ave Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Hialeah
orange star4.3 • 1,143
445 E 49 St Hialeah, FL 33013
View restaurantnext
La Guajira Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,058
1905 w 60 st Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - Hialeah
orange star4.2 • 675
1192 W 49 Street Hialeah, FL 33012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hialeah
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston