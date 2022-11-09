Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzaioli

588 West 78th Street

Chanhassen, MN 55317

Popular Items

CYOP
Breadsticks
Cheezaretti(Cheese Bread)

APPETIZERS

Potato Pie

$7.99

Deep Dish Pizza Crust, Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Your Choice of one topping. Served w/Sour Cream

Wings (per pound)

$10.99

Bone-in Wings Served w/Ranch or Blue Cheese, w/Your Choice of Flavor

Breadsticks

$3.00

8 Breadsticks Brushed w/Garlic Butter & Topped w/Parmesan Cheese

Cheezaretti(Cheese Bread)

$5.25

8" pizza crust with mozzarella cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Stuffed w/Cream Cheese. Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.25

Delicious oven baked bite size pieces of every one's favorite "mac n cheese". Served w/Ranch

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.25

Fresh Lettuce with Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons. Your Choice of dressing

Italian Salad

$6.99

W/ Fresh Lettuce, Pepperoni, Green & Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions & Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/Italian Dressing

Gyro Salad

$6.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Green Olives, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with Tzatziki (cucumber sauce)

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Black Olives, Crumbled Feta. Served w/Lite Italian Dressing.

PASTA

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.75

Fettuccini smothered in our three cheese Alfredo sauce, topped with Chicken & Shredded Parmesan.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.75

A Pizzaioli favorite. Marinara sauce poured generously over spaghetti noodles, topped with meatballs and parmesan.

Three Cheese Cannelloni

$7.75

Lasagna

$7.99

Crostini

$7.99

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Tomato Margherita

$8.49+

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and herbs topped with parmesan

Hawaiian Delight

$8.49+

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, pineapple, green peppers topped with parmesan

White Venetian Chicken

$8.49+

Olive oil and garlic sauce, chicken, mushrooms, onions & herbs

Harvest

$8.49+

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & herbs

Chipotle Chicken

$8.49+

Chicken, chipotle sauce, onions & mozzarella

Pepper Delight

$8.49+

W/Pepperoni, Red & Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Special Cheese Blend

Roma Pizza

$8.49+

Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella, Herbs, Topped w/Parmesan.

The Alamo

$8.49+

Beef, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Meat Market

$8.49+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella

Chicken Alfreda

$8.49+

Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Herbs.

White Chicken Club

$8.49+

Ranch, Tomatoes, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar.

Supreme

$8.49+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella

Gyro Delight

$8.49+

Creamy Feta Sauce, Gyro Meat, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella

Taco Explosion

$8.49+

Pesto Chicken Favorito

$8.49+

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$8.49+

Barbeque Chicken

$8.49+

Veggie Pesto

$8.49+

Double Cheeseburger

$8.49+

Spombo

$8.49+

Mac & Cheese

$8.49+

Chicken Artichoke

$8.49+

Spinach & Feta

$8.49+

Greek Pizza

$8.49+

Tropical Fusion

$8.49+

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$8.49+

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$8.49+

El Diablo

$8.49+

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

CYOP

$5.49+

Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese & your choice of Crust, Sauce & Toppings

PANINIS

Italian Chicken Panini

$7.49

Turkey Panini

$7.49

Italian Beef Panini

$7.49

The Pizzaioli Panini

$7.49

SANDWICHES

Pizzaioli Gyro Sandwich

$7.49

Meatball Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Fiesta Sandwich

$7.49

Italian Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.49

Mediterranean Sandwich

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$7.49

WRAPS

Chicken Casear

$7.49

Chicken Ranch

$7.49

Grecian

$7.49

Vegetarian

$7.49

JUST FOR KIDS

Kids Spaghetti

$5.50

Spaghetti noodles w/Homemade Marinara. Served w/Your Choice of Beverage

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Macaroni Pasta w/Cheddar Cheese. Served w/Your Choice of Beverage

Kids Size Pizza

$5.50

Your Choice of 1 Topping Pizza. Served w/Your Choice of Beverage

DESSERTS

Plain Cheesecake

$3.25

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Pizzaioli Dessert Delight

$5.99+

Gelato

$2.50+

Beverages

Can

$1.00

6 Pack Cans

$5.25

2 Ltr Bottle

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dipping Sauce

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Tzatziki (cucumber sauce)

$0.75

Taco

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
CHANHASSENS'S PIZZERIA

588 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317

