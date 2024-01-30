Pizza Truck by Ilforno
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our collection of restaurants includes some of the Valley's most well-known and relaxed full-service dining brands. We aim to provide a memorable experience for everyday moments and special celebrations by offering exceptional dining experiences. Our focus is on culinary excellence, attentive service, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
721 N 2nd St, McAllen, TX 78501
