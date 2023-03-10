Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLANTA Williamsburg

316 Wythe Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Popular Items

PLANTA BURGER
1,000 LAYER POTATOES
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS


UTENSILS

Fork & Knife

Chopsticks

STILL & SPARKLING

JUST WATER*

$9.50

1 Liter, Still Water

SARATOGA SPARKLING*

$8.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX

$40.00

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

AHI WATERMELON

$6.25

2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)

UNAGI EGGPLANT

$6.25

truffle miso

CRISPY RICE

$15.75

Spicy ahi watermelon, avocado

TORCHED & PRESSED

$16.75

Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)

DRAGON ROLL

$16.75

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.75

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

BAKED CRAB ROLL

$16.75

Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)