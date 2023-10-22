Platedbyd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Plated by D strives to create unique plates and platters that are made to present and share. Our plates should not only tickle your tastebuds, but also be a feast for the eyes! We cater to all occasions with our platters, plates, boxes and grazing tables. Dining & Catering Northern New Jersey
Location
390 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rosa Mexicano - Riverside Square
3.6 • 1,202
60 Riverside Square Mall Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurant
Fratelli's Pizzeria - 111 Anderson St,
No Reviews
111 Anderson St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurant