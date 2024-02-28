Puffs&Treats Playground 16711 Hawthorne blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We're bringing midwest food to the west coast. We hope y'all ready to enjoy what's coming. Chicago style hotdogs, Pizza Puffs, and many dessert options.
Location
16711 Hawthorne Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Gallery