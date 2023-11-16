Quan De 7 Mon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned Vietnamese joint with late hours & authentic seafood hot pot and other dishes.
Location
9663 Garvey Ave Ste 208, South El Monte, CA 91733
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tianjin Noodle Restaurant - 10012 Garvey Avenue
No Reviews
10012 Garvey Avenue South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant
Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant - 10345 Garvey ave.
4.5 • 947
10345 Garvey Avenue El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - South El Monte
4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South El Monte
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - South El Monte
4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant
Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant - 10345 Garvey ave.
4.5 • 947
10345 Garvey Avenue El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurant