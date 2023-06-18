  • Home
Rayan Mediterranean Grill 6002 W Dempster Morton Grove, IL 60053

No reviews yet

6002 W Dempster

Morton Grove, IL 60053

Lunch Specials (MONDAY - FRIDAY / 11 AM to 3 PM ONLY ) - Buy 1 Get 1 deals when added more than 1 will be charged at regular prices.

Lunch

Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Falafel Sandwich (Limit 1)

Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Falafel Sandwich (Limit 1)

$6.99

Chickpeas mixed with our signature spices, deep-fried and served with tomato, pickle, and tahini sauce.

Vegetarian Lunch Special

Vegetarian Lunch Special

$6.99

A platter of our famous falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj and tabouli.

B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)

B1G1 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich (Limit 1)

$8.99

Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini and hot sauce.

Chicken Lunch Special
$6.99

$6.99
Meat Combo Lunch Special

Meat Combo Lunch Special

$6.99

Our popular combination of chicken kabobs, kifta skewer, chicken shawarma and falafel served on a bed of rice with a complimentary salad.

Business Lunch Special

Business Lunch Special

$6.99

A combination of Kifta kabob, beef shawarma, chicken tender and falafel served on a bed of rice with salad and pita

B1G1 Angus Beef Burger
$7.99

$7.99

Rayan Main Menu

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$1.99+

Aromatic broth made with brown lentils.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$1.99+

Old-Fashioned Chicken Noodle Soup is classic American comfort food. ... Flavorful stock, fresh-cooked chicken, traditional vegetables, and egg noodles lend starchy body to the broth of this favorite soup.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$4.99+

Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley and lettuce, in a lemon juice and olive oil dressing.

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

Yogurt Cucumber Salad
$5.49

$5.49
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, mint, green peppers, onions and toasted bread, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Fattoush Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast over lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, mint, green peppers and onions.

Chicken Salad
$9.99

$9.99
Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$2.99+

Our famous puree of chickpeas, special spices, tahini sauce and virgin olive oil.

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$2.99+

Smoked eggplant mixed with tahini sauce, spices and virgin olive oil.

Falafel

Falafel

$0.69+

Chickpeas mixed with our signature spices and deep-fried.

Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)
$2.99

$2.99

Chicken Samosa (2 Pieces)
$2.99

$2.99

Beef Samosa (2 Pieces)
$2.99

$2.99

Chicken Spring Roll (2 Pieces)
$2.99

$2.99

Sandwiches (Wrap or Pita)

Falafel Sandwich
$4.99

$4.99

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
$5.99

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma Club Sandwich
$6.49

$6.49

Chicken Breast Kabob Sandwich
$5.99

$5.99

Beef Shawarma Sandwich
$6.99

$6.99

Beef Shish Kabob Sandwich
$6.99

$6.99

Kifta Kabob Sandwich
$6.99

$6.99

Gyro Sandwich
$6.99

$6.99

Gyro Club Sandwich
$7.49

$7.49

Chicken mix Beef Shawarma Sandwich
$6.99

$6.99

Chicken Breast mix with Beef Shish Kabob Sandwich
$7.49

$7.49

Meat Monster Shawarma Sandwich (Chicken, beef,and gyro shawarma cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, served with onion, tomato, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce)
$7.99

$7.99

Comes with 2 FREE Can Sodas

(4) Chicken Sandwiches + 2 FREE Can Soda
$22.99

$22.99

(4) Beef Sandwiches + 2 FREE Can Soda
$26.99

$26.99

(4) Gyro Sandwiches + 2 FREE Can Soda
$26.99

$26.99

(4) Mix & Match Sandwiches + 2 FREE Can Soda
$26.99

$26.99

(4) Meat Monster Sandwiches + 2 FREE Can Soda
$30.99

$30.99

Burgers (Comes with Fries & Drink)

Chicken Shawarma Burger

$7.99

Our famous thinly sliced marinated chicken cooked on a slow rotating fire-spit, burger served in a bun with onion and tomatoes

Chicken Kabob Burger (Chicken Kabob served in a bun with Garlic Sauce, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes)

$7.99

Chicken patty served in a bun with onion and tomatoes.

Beef Shawarma Burger

$7.99

Our famous thinly sliced marinated beef cooked on a slow rotating fire-spit, burger served in a bun with onion and tomatoes

"ANGUS" Beef Burger (served in a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and American Cheese)
$5.99

$5.99

Kifta Beef Patty Burger (Kifta Beef patty served in a bun with Garlic Sauce, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes)

$7.99

Beef patty served in a bun with onion and tomatoes.

Gyro Burger (Gyros served in a bun with Tzatziki Sauce, onions, and tomatoes)
$7.99

$7.99

Meat Monster Burger (Chicken Kabob, Kifta Beef patty, and Gyros served in a bun with Garlic Sauce, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with Tzatziki sauce for an extra punch of flavor)
$8.99

$8.99

Meat Rice Bowl

Fajita Style Chicken Rice Bowl
$7.49

$7.49

Beef Rice Bowl
$7.49

$7.49

Entrees

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$7.99

Served on a bed of rice with salad and pita bread.

Vegetarian Combo Plate

Vegetarian Combo Plate

$7.99

A platter of our famous falafel, hummus, baba ghanouj and tabouleh. Served on a bed of rice with salad and pita bread

Hummus & Chicken Shawarma Combo
$8.99

$8.99

Hummus & Beef Shawarma Combo
$8.99

$8.99
Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$9.99

Our famous thinly sliced deliciously marinated chicken cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, topped with minced onions, sumac spice and tahini sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Chicken Breast Kabab Plate

Chicken Breast Kabab Plate

$9.99

Tender char-grilled boneless chicken breasts, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$9.99

Thinly sliced marinated beef cooked to perfection on a slow rotating fire-spit, topped with minced onions, sumac spice and tahini sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Beef Shish Kabob Plate

Beef Shish Kabob Plate

$9.99

Tender and succulent cubes of beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Kifta Kabob Plate

Kifta Kabob Plate

$9.99

Cuts of tender beef and lamb, ground and mixed with onions, parsley and spices, grilled to perfection on skewers. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Gyro Plate

$10.99

Served on a bed of rice with salad and pita bread.

Meat Combo Plate

Meat Combo Plate

$10.99

Our popular combination of beef and chicken kababs, a kifta skewer and chicken shawerma. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Shawarma Combo Plate

Shawarma Combo Plate

$10.99

Beef and chicken shawerma topped with minced onions, sumac spice and tahini sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad and pita bread.

Gyro Shawarma Combo Plate

Gyro Shawarma Combo Plate
$10.99

$10.99

Daily Family Specials ( Entrees )

(3) Any Chicken Entree Plates + FREE 2 liter Soda Bottle
$27.99

$27.99

(3) Any Beef Entree Plates + FREE 2 liter Soda Bottle
$27.99

$27.99

(3) Gyro Plates + FREE 2 liter Soda Bottle
$29.99

$29.99

(3) Any Combination Plates + FREE 2 liter Soda Bottle
$29.99

$29.99

Side Orders

Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Rice Bowl

EXTRA Pita Bread
$0.69

$0.69

EXTRA Hot Sauce
$0.59

$0.59

EXTRA Tahini Sauce
$0.59

$0.59

EXTRA Pickles
$0.99

$0.99

Drinks

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.49

Bottled Water
$0.99

$0.99

Pakola - Cream Soda
$0.99

$0.99

Frooti Mango Drink
$0.99

$0.99

Deep Mango Drink
$0.99

$0.99

Shezaan Mango Drink
$0.99

$0.99

Arizona

$1.00

Energy Drinks
$2.99

$2.99

Tea

$0.99

Soft Drinks - 2 Liter
$2.99

$2.99

Desserts

Sweets

Shahi Kulfi Ice Cream Bars
$1.99

$1.99

Pound Specials

Pound

Chicken Shawarma Pound

Chicken Shawarma Pound

$14.99

Thin slices of marinated chicken shawarma cooked on revolving rotisserie.

Chicken Kabob Pound

Chicken Kabob Pound

$14.99

Tender char-grilled boneless chicken breasts, marinated and grilled to perfection.

Beef Shawarma Pound

Beef Shawarma Pound

$15.99

Thin slices of marinated Beef shawarma cooked on revolving rotisserie.

Shish Kabob Pound

Shish Kabob Pound

$15.99

Tender and succulent beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled to perfection.

Gyro Pound

Gyro Pound

$16.99

Thin slices of gyro meat cooked on revolving rotisserie.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
New Management Taste the Difference!

Rayan Mediterranean Grill image

