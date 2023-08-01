Redhawk Gastropub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Redhawk is a one-of-a-kind gastropub located on the canyon rim. We want to make dining on the canyon rim feel approachable and welcoming for individuals from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for an upscale dining experience in one of our quiet booths, or you want to catch up with friends after work at our 28 tap bar — we’ve got a space for everyone.
Location
330 Canyon Crest Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
No Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant