Renae's Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

16 West 1250 South

Brookston, IN 47920

Order Again

Popular Items

Hearty Crepe
Sweet Crepe
Regular Mocha Latte

Latte

Regular Latte

Regular Latte

$3.75

16oz

Large Latte

Large Latte

$4.75

20oz

Regular Mocha Latte

Regular Mocha Latte

$3.75

16oz

Large Mocha Latte

Large Mocha Latte

$4.75

20oz

Regular Reeces Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$3.75

Large Reeces Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.75

Regular Cinnamon Roll Latte

$3.75

Large Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.75

Tea Latte

Regular Masala Chai

Regular Masala Chai

$3.75

16oz

Large Masala Chai

Large Masala Chai

$4.75

20oz

Regular Earl Grey Latte

$3.75

16oz

Large Earl Grey Latte

$4.75

20oz

Cafe Americano

2oz espresso shot with added hot water.

Cafe Americano

$3.00

2oz espresso topped off with water.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

2oz espresso shot

Black Coffee

Regular Drip

Regular Drip

$2.00

12oz

Medium Drip

Medium Drip

$2.50

16oz

Large Drip

$3.00

20 oz Black Coffee

Frappuccino

Vanilla Frappuccino

$6.00

16oz

Caramel Frappuccino

$6.00

Butter Pecan Frappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Frappuccino

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino

$6.00

Reeces Peanut Butter Cup Frappuccino

$6.00

Smoothie

16oz
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

16oz

Blueberry Pomegrante Smoothie

Blueberry Pomegrante Smoothie

$6.00

16oz

Peach Pie Smoothie

Peach Pie Smoothie

$6.00

16oz

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

16oz

Vanilla Smoothie

$6.00

16oz

Cheese Cake Smoothie

$6.00
Reeces Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Reeces Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$6.00

Tea

Regular Hot Tea

$3.75

12oz

Large Hot Tea

$4.75

16oz

Hot Cocoa

Regular Hot Cocoa

$3.75

12oz

Large Hot Cocoa

$4.75

16oz

Crepe

Hearty Crepe

Hearty Crepe

$8.50

Bacon, Local farm Egg, chives

Sweet Crepe

Sweet Crepe

$8.50

Banana, Chocolate and Reeces Peanut butter sauce, powdered sugar

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.50

Plain Bagel with 1oz packet of cream cheese.

Mary Lou's Coffee Cake

Maple Pecan

Maple Pecan

$3.50
Strawberry Cheese

Strawberry Cheese

$3.50

Mama Ines Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

Mama Ines Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our variety of lattes, frappes, smoothies and hot cocoa. We also have delicious food to choose from. You can even browse around and shop for beautiful antiques!

16 West 1250 South, Brookston, IN 47920

