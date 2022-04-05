Restaurant header imageView gallery

Renegades on the River

review star

No reviews yet

1171 Co Rd 309

Crescent City, FL 32112

Popular Items

Bacon-Cheese Fries
French Dip Sandwich
Fried Flounder Sandwich

Appetizers

1 lb Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.95

Cajun seasoned P&E shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

1/2 lb Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

$9.95

Cajun seasoned P&E shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

10 Smoked Wings

$18.95

Naked, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan

6 Smoked Wings

$10.95

Naked, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parmesan

Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Bacon-Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crispy french fries served with a warm homemade cheddar cheese sauce topped with chopped bacon.

Banging Thai Shrimp

$9.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.95

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds

$8.95

6 oz of fried cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dipping sauce.

Classic Nachos

$7.95

Layer of tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, cheese sauce served with salsa and sour cream.

Conch Fritters

$15.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Pickles seasoned in our house batter served with ranch.

Gator Tail

$15.95

8 oz of tender house marinated gator tail fried to perfection served with Cajun aioli.

Grouper Fingers

$9.50

6 deep fried grouper fingers served with tartar.

Smoked Fish Dip

$9.50

Fresh salmon mixed with cream cheese and a select blend of seasonings served cold with crackers.

Southwest Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our select Caesar dressing.

Floribbean Salad

$13.95

An abundance of sliced strawberries, cherry tomato, cucumber, mandarin oranges, candied nuts, toasted coconut, piled high on mixed greens with feta crumbles and house dressing.

House Salad

$8.95

NE Clam Chowder - Bowl

$6.95

A traditional creamy clam chowder.

NE Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.95

A traditional creamy clam chowder.

Hand Selected Sandwiches

American Burger

$12.95

1⁄2 lb beef cooked to temperature of your choice and topped with select cheese.

BLT

$8.95

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich with fries

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast on toasted ciabatta bread layered with tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, house basil aioli, finished with balsamic glaze.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fried or grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip Sandwich

$14.95

Shaved primed rib seasoned to perfection smothered with provolone cheese & served with hot au jus for dipping.

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$10.95

Lightly dusted in house breading & deep fried until golden brown on top of shredded lettuce and tartar sauce.

Gator Po’ Boy

$14.95

Grouper Sandwich

$13.95

Golden fried grouper on a bed of lettuce with tartar sauce served on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Slow smoked pork piled high, drizzled with BBQ sauce on a butter Brioche Bun.

Riverbend Burger

$13.95

1⁄2 lb burger with mayo, applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, and topped with BBQ sauce drizzled onion straws on a brioche bun.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.95

Piled high on hoagie roll topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & remoulade sauce.

Pasta and Poultry Perfections

Penna Pasta

$21.95

Penne pasta with sautéed chicken tossed in a white wine garlic butter sauce with fresh basil, baby spinach, cherry tomato & topped with fresh mozzarella with and balsamic drizzle. Served with a side of garlic toast.

Creamy Alfredo

$11.95

Linguine pasta tossed together with our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast.

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Six all white meat chicken strips deep fried, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Seafood Selections

Mahi-Mahi Filet

$18.95

Eight oz Mahi-Mahi filet prepared grilled or blackened and served with hush-puppies.

Mahi-Mahi Taco

$13.95

Blackened Mahi-Mahi fillets stuffed between two tortillas over a bed of chopped purple cabbage, topped with pepper-jack cheese, pineapple salsa and drizzled with Cajun aioli.

Rustic Shrimp-N-Grits

$21.95

Sautéed shrimp combined with our Cajun cream sauce, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, poblano corn, garlic, and spices over a bed of southern-style cheese grits. Sides are inclusive.

Fried Shrimp

$11.95

12 butterflied shrimp lightly dusted in our house breading then deep fried just right served with a side of fries and hush-puppies.

Gator Tail

$18.95

A heaping half-pound of all-white meat gator tail tossed in our homemade breading, deep fried just right and served with hush puppies.

Pirates Platter

$22.95

Reorder shrimp

10" Pizza + Calzone

Build Your Own Pizza 10" 1 topping

$10.95

Build Your Own 10" 2-5 toppings

$13.95

Cheese - 10"

$9.95

Homemade pizza Sauce-Grande Mozzarella

Pepperoni - 10"

$10.95

Beef Pepperoni- Homemade Pizza Sauce- Grande Mozzarella

Donnie's Romana Pie - 10"

$11.95

Shaved Italian Sausage Roasted Sweet Red Peppers

Meat Lovers - 10"

$13.95

Pepperoni- Sausage- Bacon- Ground Beef

Mediterranen - 10"

$11.95

Caramelized Red Onions- Kalamata Olives- Roasted Sweet Red Peppers - Feta Cheese

Renegades Speciality - 10"

$11.95

Beef Pepperoni- Shaved Italian Sausage- Canadian Bacon-Roasted Sweet Red Peppers- Red Onions

Hawaiian - 10"

$10.95

Canadian Bacon- Pineapple

Pizza Bianca - 10"

$11.95

Ricotta, Grande Mozzarella, Oregano, Basil Oil Drizzle.

Calzone

$11.95

Ricotta cheese and your choice of two toppings. Served with marinara sauce.

18" Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza 18" 1 topping

$19.95

Build Your Own 18" 2-5 toppings

$23.95

Cheese - 18"

$18.95

Homemade pizza Sauce-Grande Mozzarella

Pepperoni - 18"

$19.95

Beef Pepperoni- Homemade Pizza Sauce- Grande Mozzarella

Donnie's Romana Pie - 18"

$23.95

Shaved Italian Sausage Roasted Sweet Red Peppers

Meat Lovers - 18"

$25.95

Pepperoni- Sausage- Bacon- Ground Beef

Mediterranen - 18"

$23.95

Caramelized Red Onions- Kalamata Olives- Roasted Sweet Red Peppers - Feta Cheese

Renegades Speciality - 18"

$23.95

Beef Pepperoni- Shaved Italian Sausage- Canadian Bacon-Roasted Sweet Red Peppers- Red Onions

Hawaiian - 18"

$21.95

Canadian Bacon- Pineapple

Pizza Bianca - 18"

$23.95

Ricotta, Grande Mozzarella, Oregano, Basil Oil Drizzle.

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded with cheese and bacon for $1.50 upcharge. Available after 4 PM.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Loaded with cheese and bacon for $1.50 upcharge

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

With or without gravy

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet potato puffs

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.95

Kid's Menu

All kids meals come with fries

Kid's Mac Cheese

$6.95

Kiddos mac & cheese bowl served with side of fries.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.95

Chicken strips served with a side of fries

Kid's Shrimp

$6.95

Kid's fried shrimp served with a side of fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's grilled cheese served with a side of fries

Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid's hot dog served with a side of fries

Beverage NA

Pepsi

$2.80

Diet Pepsi

$2.80

Mt.Dew

$2.80

Dr.Pepper

$2.80

Sierra Mist

$2.80

Root Beer

$2.80

Ginger Ale

$2.80

Soda Water

$2.80

Tonic Water

$2.80

Sweet Tea

$2.80

Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Hot Tea

$2.80

Pink Lemonade

$2.80

Cranberry

$2.80

Pineapple

$2.80

OJ

$2.80

Grapefruit

$2.80

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.80

Bottle Watter

$2.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.00

Red Bull 12oz

$4.00

Virgin Frozen Drink

$4.00

Desserts

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.95

Extra sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sandwiches

Corn Dog

$4.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Single Burger

$8.95

Double Burger

$11.95

Italian Sausage

$14.50

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Car Show

Chicken and Dumplings

$8.00

Beef Veg soup /Rice

$8.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL 32112

Directions

