Shrimp R Us & More 765 3rd Avenue

Food

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

$8.95

naked, mild or hot

Conch Fritters

$6.95

Crab Balls

$8.95

Fried Green Beans

$5.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

with ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

with cheese, bacon, sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail (10)

$9.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$8.95

with crackers

Steamed Shrimp (1 lb)

$16.95

Steamed Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$8.95

Fried Gator Bites

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Baskets

10 Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.

Catfish

$10.95

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.

Clam Strips

$10.95

Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.

Fish Bites

$11.95

Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.

Children's Menu

Children's 5 oz Hamburger

$5.00

Children's ¼ lb Hot Dog

$5.95

Children's Shrimp Basket (6)

$6.50

w/ fries

Children's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

w/ fries

Children's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Children's Fish Bites

$6.50

w/ fries

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00

Florida Orange Cake

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00

From the Land

12 oz. New York Strip Steak

$27.95

12 oz. Ribeye Steak

$29.95

6 oz. Filet Mignon

$19.95

Add 6 shrimp for $1 more. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$23.95

8 oz. Hamburger Steak

$11.95

with grilled onions and gravy. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.

Chicken Breast

$12.95

Fried or Grilled. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.

Liver and Onions

$11.95

Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.

Pork Chops

$13.95

Fried or Grilled. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.

Vegetable Plate

$10.95

Your choice of 5 sides. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, corn bread or dinner roll.

From the Sea

Sautéed Crab Cake (1)

$11.95

house specialty w/ jumbo lump crabmeat

Sautéed Crab Cakes (2)

$17.95

house specialty w/ jumbo lump crabmeat

Catch of the Day

$13.95

grilled, fried or blackened

Mahi-Mahi

$16.95

grilled, fried or blackened. French-baked $1 extra.

Tilapia

$16.95

with crabmeat stuffing

17 Shrimp

$13.95

grilled, fried, blackened, or steamed

Crabmeat-stuffed Shrimp (10)

$15.95

Scallops

$19.95

Fried or Grilled

Fried Clam Strips

$13.95

Seafood Platter

$20.95

Shrimp, clam strips, crab cake and fish

Cod

$13.95

Snow Crab Legs 1lb

$23.95

Snow Crab Legs 1/2lb

$11.95

Catfish

$13.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled, fried or blackened

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Grilled, fried or blackened

Fish Salad

$11.95

Grilled, fried or blackened

Caesar Salad (Large)

$5.50

Caesar Salad (Small)

$3.50

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.95

No substitutions

House Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Blackened Fish Reuben

$11.95

w/ small coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

BLT

$6.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Fried or grilled. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Crabcake Sandwich

$9.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Fried or grilled. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Patty Melt

$8.95

with grilled onions, white cheese on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Po' Boy Sandwich

$9.95

with 10 shrimp. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

w/ small coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Tuna Melt

$8.95

with cheese on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

¼ lb Hotdog

$5.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

½ Ib. Black & Blue Cheeseburger

$8.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

½ lb Hamburger

$6.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.

Soups

Cup

$4.50

Bowl

$5.50

Specials

1/2 Slab Ribs

$13.95

Ahi Tuna Steak

$15.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Beef Tips

$11.95

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$16.95

Bourbon Glazed Steak

$26.99

French Dip

$11.95

Fried Chicken 2pc

$8.95

Fried Chicken 3pc

$9.95

Fried Flounder

$13.95

Meatloaf

$11.95

Parmesan Crusted Surf & Turf

$26.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$34.99

Red Snapper

$15.95

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Surf & Turf

$36.95

Surf & Turf 1/2lb Crab

$29.95

Swordfish

$14.95

Whole Slab Ribs

$19.95

Extras

Collard Greens

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Lima Beans

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Loaded Fries

$3.95

Sweet Baked Potato

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy

$2.95

Curly Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.50

Fried Okra

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Beets

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Peaches

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Broccoli

$2.95

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Corn on the Cob Steamed

$2.95

Corn on the Cob Fried

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.50

Cheese Grits

Liquor

Alcohol Add-ins

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.50

DeKuyper

$3.00

Frangelico Hazelnut

$3.00

Galliano

$5.50

Jagermeister

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Kamora

$4.50

Licor 43

$5.50

Midori

$4.50

Rum Chata

$4.50

Villa Mesa Limoncello

$4.50

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$4.50

Courvoisier

$6.50

Grand Mariner

$6.50

Hennesey

$6.50

Gin

Beefeaters

$5.50

Tangurey

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Meyer's Rum

$4.50

Tequilla

Casa Dragones

$5.50

Casa Nobles

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Patron Silver

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut

$4.50

Effen

$6.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Kettleone

$6.50

Pinnacle

$4.50

Smirnoff

$4.50

Titos

$4.50

Well Liquor

100 Pipers

$3.00

Well Captain Morgan

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Kentucky Blended Whiskey

$3.00

Well Kentucky Bourbon

$3.00

Well Malibu

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequilla

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Dewar's

$6.50

Drambui

$5.50

Early Times

$6.50

Fireball

$4.50

George Dickel

$4.50

Glen Livet 12

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Johnny Walker

$5.50

Lord Calvert

$4.50

Maker's Mark

$6.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Old Smokey Salted Caramel

$5.50

Seagrams

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiskey

$5.50

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Cocktails

Bar Drinks

Baby Beer

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Carribean Mule

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.50

Electric Smurf

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Grinch

$8.00

Hot Tajini

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Mermaid Lemonade

$8.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Salty Nut

$6.50

Sangria

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Suffering Bastard

$6.00

Tom Collins

$4.50

Welaka Chiller

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Shots

Jagerbomb

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Beer

Beer Bottles & Cans

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Budlight Seltzer

$3.75

Budlight

$2.75

Budlight Lime

$2.75

Budlight Next

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Busch NA

$2.00

Coors Banquet

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona Extra

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Jai Alai

$3.75

Michelob Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller Genuine

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller 64

$2.75

Modelo

$3.75

Natural Light

$2.00

NUTRL

$3.75

Samuel Adams

$3.75

Shock Top

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Sweetwater 420

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.00

Wine

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Presecco

$4.50

NA Beverages

Soda, Tea & Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Coffee, Milk & Other

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

765 3rd Avenue, Welaka, FL 32193

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

