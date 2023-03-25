Shrimp R Us & More 765 3rd Avenue
765 3rd Avenue
Welaka, FL 32193
Food
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
with marinara sauce
Chicken Wings (8)
naked, mild or hot
Conch Fritters
Crab Balls
Fried Green Beans
Fried Mushrooms
with ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Potato Skins
with cheese, bacon, sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail (10)
Smoked Fish Dip
with crackers
Steamed Shrimp (1 lb)
Steamed Shrimp (1/2 lb)
Fried Gator Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Onion Rings
Baskets
10 Fried Shrimp
Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.
Catfish
Chicken Strips
Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.
Clam Strips
Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.
Fish Bites
Served with fries and coleslaw. Sub sweet potato or curly fries for $0.75 or a salad for $1.50.
Children's Menu
Desserts
From the Land
12 oz. New York Strip Steak
12 oz. Ribeye Steak
6 oz. Filet Mignon
Add 6 shrimp for $1 more. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.
8 oz. Filet Mignon
8 oz. Hamburger Steak
with grilled onions and gravy. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.
Chicken Breast
Fried or Grilled. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.
Liver and Onions
Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.
Pork Chops
Fried or Grilled. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and your choice of 2 sides. Sub salad for $1.50 extra.
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of 5 sides. Served with corn fritters, garlic bread, corn bread or dinner roll.
From the Sea
Sautéed Crab Cake (1)
house specialty w/ jumbo lump crabmeat
Sautéed Crab Cakes (2)
house specialty w/ jumbo lump crabmeat
Catch of the Day
grilled, fried or blackened
Mahi-Mahi
grilled, fried or blackened. French-baked $1 extra.
Tilapia
with crabmeat stuffing
17 Shrimp
grilled, fried, blackened, or steamed
Crabmeat-stuffed Shrimp (10)
Scallops
Fried or Grilled
Fried Clam Strips
Seafood Platter
Shrimp, clam strips, crab cake and fish
Cod
Snow Crab Legs 1lb
Snow Crab Legs 1/2lb
Catfish
Salads
Sandwiches
Blackened Fish Reuben
w/ small coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
BLT
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried or grilled. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Club Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Crabcake Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Fish Sandwich
Fried or grilled. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Patty Melt
with grilled onions, white cheese on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Po' Boy Sandwich
with 10 shrimp. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
w/ small coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Tuna Melt
with cheese on rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
¼ lb Hotdog
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
½ Ib. Black & Blue Cheeseburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
½ lb Hamburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Add fries, curly fries, or sweet potato fries for $2.95.
Specials
1/2 Slab Ribs
Ahi Tuna Steak
Alfredo
Beef Tips
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Bourbon Glazed Steak
French Dip
Fried Chicken 2pc
Fried Chicken 3pc
Fried Flounder
Meatloaf
Parmesan Crusted Surf & Turf
Prime Rib Dinner
Red Snapper
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Surf & Turf
Surf & Turf 1/2lb Crab
Swordfish
Whole Slab Ribs
Extras
Collard Greens
Green Beans
Lima Beans
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Fries
Sweet Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes W/O Gravy
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Okra
Mac & Cheese
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Beets
Coleslaw
Peaches
Cottage Cheese
Broccoli
Apple Sauce
Corn on the Cob Steamed
Corn on the Cob Fried
Side Salad
Cheese Grits
Liquor
Alcohol Add-ins
Well Liquor
Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Dewar's
Drambui
Early Times
Fireball
George Dickel
Glen Livet 12
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker
Lord Calvert
Maker's Mark
Mount Gay
Old Smokey Salted Caramel
Seagrams
Southern Comfort
Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Cocktails
Bar Drinks
Baby Beer
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Carribean Mule
Cherry Limeade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Electric Smurf
Green Tea
Grinch
Hot Tajini
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mermaid Lemonade
Mud Slide
Painkiller
PB&J
Pina Colada
Rum Runner
Salty Nut
Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Suffering Bastard
Tom Collins
Welaka Chiller
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
Beer Bottles & Cans
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Budlight Seltzer
Budlight
Budlight Lime
Budlight Next
Budweiser
Busch
Busch Light
Busch NA
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Corona Light
Heineken
Jai Alai
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Genuine
Miller High Life
Miller 64
Modelo
Natural Light
NUTRL
Samuel Adams
Shock Top
Stella Artois
Sweetwater 420
Twisted Tea
Yuengling
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
765 3rd Avenue, Welaka, FL 32193