Welaka restaurants you'll love

Welaka restaurants
Must-try Welaka restaurants

Shrimp R Us & More - 765 3rd Avenue

765 3rd Avenue, Welaka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chix Tend Kids$9.25
Served with french fries. Comes with our Homemade Ranch dipping sauce, and Honey Mustard Sauce.
Catfish Basket$12.50
Served with fries and coleslaw. Substitute any regular sides for $0.75 extra. Comes with Cocktail, Tartar & our Homemade Swamp Sauce for dipping.
17 Shrimp$17.00
Comes with 2 Corn Fritters. Cocktail, Tartar & our homemade Swamp Sauce for dipping.
More about Shrimp R Us & More - 765 3rd Avenue
Outback Smoke Shack & Brewhouse

413 Elm Street, Welaka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Plate$16.99
Smoked Brisket Plate$17.99
Brisket egg rolls
More about Outback Smoke Shack & Brewhouse
Boat Bar - 1001 Front St

1001 Front St, Welaka

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Boat Bar - 1001 Front St
