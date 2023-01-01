Crescent City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Crescent City restaurants
More about Renegades on the River
Renegades on the River
1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers - 10"
|$13.95
Pepperoni- Sausage- Bacon- Ground Beef
|American Burger
|$12.95
1⁄2 lb beef cooked to temperature of your choice and topped with select cheese.
|1/2 lb Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp
|$9.95
Cajun seasoned P&E shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
More about Home plate concessions LLC - 1977 S Us Highway 17
Home plate concessions LLC - 1977 S Us Highway 17
1977 S Us Highway 17, Crescent City
More about FarmHouse Bar & Grill - 1977 S Us Highway 17
FarmHouse Bar & Grill - 1977 S Us Highway 17
1977 S Us Highway 17, Crescent City