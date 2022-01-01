Restaurant 45
1,748 Reviews
$$
45 Milford Street
Medway, MA 02053
‼️‼️PLEASE NOTE YOUR ORDER NUMBER, YOU WILL NEED IT TO PICK UP YOUR FOOD!
FAMILY STYLE MEALS (Serves approx 4-5 people)
ITALIAN BREAD (full loaf)
ITALIAN BREAD (1/2 loaf)
FAMILY Size Boneless Tenders
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Fresh boneless tenders lightly battered and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce. This cannot be made gluten free.
FAMILY Size C&B Alfredo
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken fillets and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce.
FAMILY Size Caesar Salad
Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
FAMILY Size Chicken & Broccoli
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne
FAMILY Size Chicken Marsala
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce served over Penne Pasta.
FAMILY Size Chicken Parm
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Does not come with pasta.
FAMILY Size Chicken Piccata
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms, Capers and Artichoke Hearts in A Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Penne Pasta.
FAMILY Size Garden Salad
Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots. Dressing comes on the side.
FAMILY Size Mesclun Salad
Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side.
FAMILY Size Penne Carbonara
Serves approx. 4-5 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne
FAMILY Size Penne Marinara
serves approx. 4-5 people
CATERING MEALS (Serves approx. 8-10 people)
ITALIAN BREAD (full loaf)
ITALIAN BREAD (1/2 loaf)
Boneless Tenders CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Lightly Coated Chicken Fillets Tossed in your choice of sauce. This cannot be made gluten free.
C&B Alfredo CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken fillets and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce.
Caesar Salad CATERING
Generously serves approx. 8-10 people. Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Dressing comes on the side.
Chicken & Broccoli CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets, Broccoli Florets, Parmesan Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Olive Oil & Garlic Tossed with Penne Pasta.
Chicken Marsala CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce served over Penne Pasta.
Chicken Parm CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. 12 Breaded Boneless Chicken Breasts cut in half (24 pcs. total) Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Does not come with pasta.
Chicken Piccata CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms, Capers and Artichoke Hearts in A Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Penne Pasta.
Garden Salad CATERING
Generously feeds 8-10 people. Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots. Dressing comes on the side.
Mesclun Salad CATERING
Serves Approx. 8-10 people. Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side.
Penne Carbonara CATERING
Serves approx. 8-10 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne
Penne Marinara CATERING
serves approx. 8-10 people.
DINNER SPECIALS 💥
Thanksgiving Info
Thanksgiving Dinner Packages are now available for pre-order by PHONE ONLY 508-533-8171. The menu and pricing can be found on our website www.45restaurant.com Please note, we are CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day. All packages are to be picked up the day BEFORE Thanksgiving and come cold, ready to reheat.
Ravioli Justin
SAUTEED SHRIMP, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, ROASTED TOMATOES, BASIL, AND SPINACH TOSSED IN A CREAM SAUCE WITH SPINACH MARSCAPONE FILLED RAVIOLIS
Chicken Power Bowl
SAUTEED CHICKEN FILETS, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, BELL PEPPERS, SCALLIONS, AND ROASTED CORN OVER WHITE RICE TOPPED WITH CILANTRO CHIMMICHURRI AND FRIED AVOCADO
Apps 🍽
A/S Dip
A Blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Four Cheeses and Seasonings served warm with Tortilla Chips. Choose "No Chips, Sub Veggies" for Gluten Free
BBQ Tenders
Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in our own honey BBQ sauce served with celery sticks and ranch dressing. Choose "Sub Grilled Chicken" for Gluten Free
Buffalo Tenders
Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a tangy buffalo sauce served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. Choose "Sub Grilled Chicken" for Gluten Free
PLAIN Tenders
Fresh boneless chicken tenders lightly battered and deep fried
Calamari 45
Deep fried crispy calamari with sliced hot cherry peppers, black olives and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and garlic. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Sautéed chicken strips and an Asian vegetable slaw served with crisp romaine lettuce leaves, cusabi and peanut dipping sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered deep fried calamari served with rémoulade and marinara sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Fried Mac/Cheese Balls
The Chef’s homemade five cheese mac-n-cheese, breaded and deep fried, served with a tomato cream sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Garlic Bread Basket
Garlic Parm Tenders
Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a mixture of garlic and parmesan.
Hot Honey Tenders
Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a hot honey sauce.
Kyle's Pizzetta
Grilled pizza dough topped with chunky Pomodoro sauce, crispy crumbled Italian sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, and our four cheese blend
Mussels Zuppa
Steamed native mussels, sautéed shallots, garlic, fennel and chorizo in a spicy white wine tomato sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
OG Fries
French fries tossed in a mixture of olive oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, parsley, and red pepper flakes. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Paul's Shrimp
Traditional recipe of eight shrimp sautéed in a savory sauce of garlic and special house seasonings, served over Italian toast. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Pomodoro Pizzetta
Grilled pizza dough topped with pomodoro sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and caramelized onions. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Shrimp Cocktail
Eight jumbo shrimp served with homemade zesty cocktail sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps filled with our homemade seafood stuffing, melted Swiss cheese and a garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Sweet Chili Tenders
Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a sweet chili sauce.
Soups 🍲
Salads 🥗
Sm. Beet Salad
Mixed field greens with roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette
Sm. Buff Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders
Sm. Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
Sm. Garden Salad
Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots
Sm. Mediterranean
Our house garden salad with feta cheese and pita bread croutons with a lemon mint olive oil dressing
Sm. Mesclun Salad
Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette
Sm. Oriental Chicken
Crisp romaine lettuce with a Mandarin orange sesame dressing, roasted cashews, sweet red peppers, pea pods, Mandarin oranges, goat cheese and crispy wontons topped with crispy chicken
Lg. Buffalo Chk. Salad
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots tossed with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders
Lg. Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
Lg. Garden Salad
Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions and carrots
Lg. Mediterranean
Our house garden salad with feta cheese and pita bread croutons with a lemon mint olive oil dressing
Lg. Mesclun Salad
Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette
Lg. Oriental Chk. Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with a Mandarin orange sesame dressing, roasted cashews, sweet red peppers, pea pods, Mandarin oranges, goat cheese and crispy wontons topped with crispy chicken
Lg. Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed field greens with roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken 🐔
Adult Chicken Fingers
Chicken Blue Eyes
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken de-glazed in a white wine sauce topped with breaded eggplant, sharp provolone cheese and mushrooms finished will a dollop of marinara sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Chicken Loretta
Twin boneless chicken cutlets with a ricotta and spinach filling topped with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and a white wine demi glaze. This cannot be made gluten free.
Chicken Marie
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with roasted almonds, sweet red and yellow peppers in a brown sugar butter sauce over butternut squash raviolis. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with mushrooms in a marsala wine butter sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguine
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with mushrooms, capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and spinach in a lemon butter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Dinner*
Two grilled chicken breasts served with pasta or your choice of two sides.
Parmesan Panko Crusted Chicken Dinner*
Twin Parmesan Panko Crusted boneless breasts of chicken served with pasta or your choice of two sides. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Zios Chicken
Twin parmesan panko encrusted boneless breast of chicken over potato gnocchi in a tomato cream sauce with lightly dressed arugula, crispy prosciutto and shaved parmesan. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Veal & Beef 🥩
New York Sirloin
Grilled 10 oz. choice New York sirloin.
Open Steak Sandwich
Grilled 10 oz. choice New York sirloin over Italian garlic toast with French fries and onion strings
PLAIN Steak Tips*
12 oz. steak tips marinated in our house marinade grilled to your liking. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Sirloin 45
Grilled 10 ounce New York choice sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese crumbs and crispy potato sticks.
Steak Tips
12 oz. of marinated charbroiled steak tips served over rice pilaf, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Marsala wine butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Surf & Turf
10 oz. choice New York sirloin with your choice of stuffed sea scallops or stuffed shrimp. Served with pasta or your choice of two sides. Stuffed Scallops and Stuffed Shrimp Cannot be made gluten free.
Veal Marsala
Sautéed veal scallopinis with mushrooms in a Marsala wine butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Veal Parmesan
Tender breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguine. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Veal Piccata
Sautéed veal scallopini with mushrooms, capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Veal Saltimbocca
Sautéed veal scallopinis topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and spinach in a lemon butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Pasta & More 🍝
Adult Mac&Chz*
Homemade Mac & Cheese. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Adult Pasta*
Your choice or pasta. Your choice of sauce.
C/S Jambalaya
Sautéed chicken fillets, shrimp, ground andouille sausage, green peppers and onions in a Cajun tomato sauce over linguine or rice pilaf
Capellini Richard
Angel hair pasta tossed with stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil and garlic
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce
Classic Chicken and Broccoli
Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne
Eggplant Parm
Lightly breaded eggplant layered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with pasta and garlic bread. This CANNOT be made Gluten free or without sauce or cheese.
Fresh Rigatoni Bolognese
Fresh rigatoni in our homemade tomato bolognese sauce finished with a touch of cream and shaved parmesan
Garlic Sage Pasta
Squash, zucchini and diced tomatoes in a roasted garlic sage cream sauce tossed with penne
House Risotto Dinner
Slow cooked Arborio rice folded with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus and wild mushrooms. (cannot be made without onions). This is gluten free.
Linguine & Meatballs
2 homemade meatballs with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce. Meatballs are NOT Gluten Free.
Penne Carbonara
Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne
Penne Primavera*
Penne tossed with a medley of fresh vegetables, parmesan cheese, oil and garlic. Choose "No Cheese" to make it Vegan OR choose "Gluten Free Pasta" to make it Gluten Free.
Shrimp & Brocc ALFREDO*
Shrimp & Broccoli*
Sautéed shrimp, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne
Seafood 🐟
AJ's Scallops
Sauteed scallops, fire roasted red and yellow tomatoes in a truffle cream sauce tossed with cheese filled tortellini finished with lightly dressed arugula.
Baked Haddock
Baked fresh haddock with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb topping.
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Five large baked shrimp filled with our homemade seafood stuffing topped with garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Cioppino
Shrimp, sea scallops, haddock, calamari, littlenecks and mussels in a seasoned seafood tomato broth over linguine
Fish and Chips
Deep fried lightly battered fresh haddock served with French fries, onion strings, cole slaw and rémoulade sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Fish Taco Dinner
Lightly battered deep-fried haddock with arugula, pickled onions, cilantro lime slaw and a roasted corn, tomato, and black bean salsa finished with chipotle aioli on 3 warm flour tortillas served with rice pilaf. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Haddock Feeney
Pan seared haddock with sautéed garlic, basil and a medley of fire roasted and garden fresh tomatoes topped with crumbled goat cheese finished with an aged balsamic drizzle.
Jeffrey's Seafood Saute
Sautéed shrimp, sea scallops and salmon with sun dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, roasted pine nuts and fresh basil in a white wine and garlic butter sauce over angel hair pasta
Pesto Salmon
Grilled pesto brushed Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with red and yellow tomatoes, pearl mozzarella and focaccia crumbs finished with balsamic drizzle.
Plain Salmon Dinner*
Salmon Alex
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet brushed with an orange ginger glaze, topped with roasted matchstick vegetables and toasted sesame seeds. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Seared Scallop Dinner*
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
Slow cooked arborio rice folded with parmigiano-reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus, wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops and a touch of cream
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes and scallions tossed with angel hair in a classic scampi butter sauce
Stuffed Haddock
Baked fresh haddock topped with our homemade seafood stuffing and a garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Stuffed Sea Scallops
Large sea scallops topped with our homemade seafood stuffing baked to perfection.
Burgers 🍔
BBQ Ranch Burger
Ground Angus sirloin with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions and BBQ ranch dressing
Ed's Sirloin Burger
Classic Plain Burger. Ground Angus sirloin with lettuce, tomato and onion. Cheese only included if chosen.
The Benjamin Burger
Ground Angus sirloin with cracked pepper mayo, jack cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms topped with a homemade Guinness steak sauce. This cannot be made Gluten free.
The Billy Burger
Ground Angus Sirloin, muenster cheese, crispy potato sticks, horseradish aioli, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Pizza 🍕
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with our four cheese blend, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and Bermuda onions. This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with buffalo tenders, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, buffalo sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Cheese Pizza
This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Chic Brocc Alfredo Pizza*
This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Goose's Favorite Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Margherita Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with fresh mozzarella, our four cheese blend, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. This cannot be made gluten free.
Sm Veggie Pizza*
Our cheese pizza topped with a medley of fresh veggies, This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with our four cheese blend, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and Bermuda onions. This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Buff Chicken Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with buffalo tenders, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, buffalo sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Cheese Pizza
This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Chic & Brocc Alfredo Pizza*
This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Goose's Favorite Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Margherita Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with fresh mozzarella, our four cheese blend, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. This cannot be made gluten free.
Lg Veggie Pizza*
Our cheese pizza topped with a medley of fresh veggies, This cannot be made gluten free.
Children's Menu 👶
Kids Chicken Fingers
This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Kids Mac-n-Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Kids Pasta
Kids CHEESE Pizza
This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Kids Linguine & Meatball
This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Kids Steak Tips
Plain grilled steak tips. This cannot be made Gluten free.
Sides/Extras🍟
Alfredo Sauce
Asparagus (Side)
Baby Green Beans (Side)
Baked Potato
Bread (1) Loaf
Broccoli (Side)
Carrot Sticks (Side)
Chipotle Aioli (2oz.)
Coleslaw (Side)
Dressing (Extra)
French Fries (Basket)
French Fries (Side)
Garlic Bread (Basket)
Garlic Bread (Side)
GlutenFree Bun
House Risotto (Side)
Mac & Cheese (Side)
Mandarin Oranges (Side)
Marinara
Mashed Potatoes (Side)
Meat Sauce
Meatball (1)
Mixed Veg (Side)
OG Fries (Side)
OStrings (Basket)
Ostrings (Side)
Parmesan Cheese (2 oz.)
Pasta (Side)
Pasta Salad (Side)
Potato Puffs (Basket)
Potato Puffs (Side)
Remoulade (2oz.)
Rice Pilaf (Side)
Sausage (1)
Spinach & Broccoli (Side)
Spinach (Side)
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)
Desserts 🍰
Carrot Cake
*contains nuts* CHEF BROWN'S AWARD-WINNING RECIPE COMPLETE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING FINISHED WITH WALNUTS
Ice Cream Pie - Extreme Chocolate
Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, double Dutch chocolate Ice Cream, fudge pieces and fudge swirl topped with crushed Oreo cookies, semi-sweet chocolate morsels and chocolate sprinkles
Ice Cream Pie - Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel
Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, caramel Ice Cream with salted caramel swirl and chocolate pretzels topped with crushed Oreo cookies, Heath bar and chocolate sprinkles
Mini Cheesecake Trio - Butterfinger
Molton Lava Cake
Chocolate Molten Lava cake ready to heat with a side of vanilla ice cream. (at home: heat cake in microwave approx. 45 seconds before serving)
Oreo Bomb
a generous scoop of our rich and creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in crushed oreos
Peanut Butter Pie
RICH PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE OVER AN OREO COOKIE CRUST
SINGLE Scoop Ice Cream*
Rich, creamy vanilla ice cream.
Yve's Cinnamon Roll Cake
A CROSS BETWEEN WARM VANILLA POUND CAKE AND FRESH-BAKED CINNAMON ROLLS TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM (at home: heat cake in microwave approx. 45 seconds before serving)
Bread Pudding - Pumpkin Blueberry Crumble - with vanilla ice cream
with vanilla ice cream
Sunday
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday
11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are closed on Mondays. Online ordering is occasionally disabled when we hit our maximum capacity during high volume times. We still take orders over the phone by calling 508-533-8171. Please be patient!
45 Milford Street, Medway, MA 02053