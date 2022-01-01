Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurant 45

1,748 Reviews

$$

45 Milford Street

Medway, MA 02053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Classic Chicken and Broccoli
Zios Chicken

‼️‼️PLEASE NOTE YOUR ORDER NUMBER, YOU WILL NEED IT TO PICK UP YOUR FOOD!

Takeout Directions *CLICK TO READ!*

We DO NOT take scheduled orders for the future for our regular menu. 1. PLEASE NOTE YOUR CHECK/ORDER number. You will need this to pick up your food! Please come in the front door to get your food.

FAMILY STYLE MEALS (Serves approx 4-5 people)

ITALIAN BREAD (full loaf)

$5.00

ITALIAN BREAD (1/2 loaf)

$2.50

FAMILY Size Boneless Tenders

$28.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Fresh boneless tenders lightly battered and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce. This cannot be made gluten free.

FAMILY Size C&B Alfredo

$39.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken fillets and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce.

FAMILY Size Caesar Salad

$26.99

Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

FAMILY Size Chicken & Broccoli

$36.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne

FAMILY Size Chicken Marsala

$36.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce served over Penne Pasta.

FAMILY Size Chicken Parm

$39.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Does not come with pasta.

FAMILY Size Chicken Piccata

$36.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms, Capers and Artichoke Hearts in A Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Penne Pasta.

FAMILY Size Garden Salad

$21.49

Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots. Dressing comes on the side.

FAMILY Size Mesclun Salad

$31.49

Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side.

FAMILY Size Penne Carbonara

$39.99

Serves approx. 4-5 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne

FAMILY Size Penne Marinara

$21.49

serves approx. 4-5 people

CATERING MEALS (Serves approx. 8-10 people)

ITALIAN BREAD (full loaf)

$5.00

ITALIAN BREAD (1/2 loaf)

$2.50

Boneless Tenders CATERING

$47.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Lightly Coated Chicken Fillets Tossed in your choice of sauce. This cannot be made gluten free.

C&B Alfredo CATERING

$69.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken fillets and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce.

Caesar Salad CATERING

$43.99

Generously serves approx. 8-10 people. Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Dressing comes on the side.

Chicken & Broccoli CATERING

Chicken & Broccoli CATERING

$63.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets, Broccoli Florets, Parmesan Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Olive Oil & Garlic Tossed with Penne Pasta.

Chicken Marsala CATERING

Chicken Marsala CATERING

$63.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Butter Sauce served over Penne Pasta.

Chicken Parm CATERING

Chicken Parm CATERING

$69.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. 12 Breaded Boneless Chicken Breasts cut in half (24 pcs. total) Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Does not come with pasta.

Chicken Piccata CATERING

$63.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Chicken Fillets with Mushrooms, Capers and Artichoke Hearts in A Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Penne Pasta.

Garden Salad CATERING

$32.99

Generously feeds 8-10 people. Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots. Dressing comes on the side.

Mesclun Salad CATERING

$52.99

Serves Approx. 8-10 people. Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side.

Penne Carbonara CATERING

$69.99

Serves approx. 8-10 people. Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne

Penne Marinara CATERING

$32.99

serves approx. 8-10 people.

DINNER SPECIALS 💥

Thanksgiving Info

Thanksgiving Info

Thanksgiving Dinner Packages are now available for pre-order by PHONE ONLY 508-533-8171. The menu and pricing can be found on our website www.45restaurant.com Please note, we are CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day. All packages are to be picked up the day BEFORE Thanksgiving and come cold, ready to reheat.

Ravioli Justin

$24.99

SAUTEED SHRIMP, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, ROASTED TOMATOES, BASIL, AND SPINACH TOSSED IN A CREAM SAUCE WITH SPINACH MARSCAPONE FILLED RAVIOLIS

Chicken Power Bowl

$21.99

SAUTEED CHICKEN FILETS, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, BELL PEPPERS, SCALLIONS, AND ROASTED CORN OVER WHITE RICE TOPPED WITH CILANTRO CHIMMICHURRI AND FRIED AVOCADO

Apps 🍽

A/S Dip

$12.99

A Blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Four Cheeses and Seasonings served warm with Tortilla Chips. Choose "No Chips, Sub Veggies" for Gluten Free

BBQ Tenders

$13.99

Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in our own honey BBQ sauce served with celery sticks and ranch dressing. Choose "Sub Grilled Chicken" for Gluten Free

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$13.99

Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a tangy buffalo sauce served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. Choose "Sub Grilled Chicken" for Gluten Free

PLAIN Tenders

$13.99

Fresh boneless chicken tenders lightly battered and deep fried

Calamari 45

Calamari 45

$14.99

Deep fried crispy calamari with sliced hot cherry peppers, black olives and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and garlic. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.99

Sautéed chicken strips and an Asian vegetable slaw served with crisp romaine lettuce leaves, cusabi and peanut dipping sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly battered deep fried calamari served with rémoulade and marinara sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Fried Mac/Cheese Balls

Fried Mac/Cheese Balls

$12.99

The Chef’s homemade five cheese mac-n-cheese, breaded and deep fried, served with a tomato cream sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Garlic Bread Basket

Garlic Bread Basket

$6.99
Garlic Parm Tenders

Garlic Parm Tenders

$13.99

Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a mixture of garlic and parmesan.

Hot Honey Tenders

Hot Honey Tenders

$13.99

Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a hot honey sauce.

Kyle's Pizzetta

$12.99

Grilled pizza dough topped with chunky Pomodoro sauce, crispy crumbled Italian sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, and our four cheese blend

Mussels Zuppa

Mussels Zuppa

$14.99

Steamed native mussels, sautéed shallots, garlic, fennel and chorizo in a spicy white wine tomato sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread

OG Fries

OG Fries

$9.99

French fries tossed in a mixture of olive oil, garlic, parmesan cheese, parsley, and red pepper flakes. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Paul's Shrimp

$13.99

Traditional recipe of eight shrimp sautéed in a savory sauce of garlic and special house seasonings, served over Italian toast. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Pomodoro Pizzetta

$12.99

Grilled pizza dough topped with pomodoro sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and caramelized onions. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Eight jumbo shrimp served with homemade zesty cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Large mushroom caps filled with our homemade seafood stuffing, melted Swiss cheese and a garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Sweet Chili Tenders

$13.99

Lightly coated chicken tenders tossed in a sweet chili sauce.

Soups 🍲

Clam Chowder

Available only on Fridays while supplies last. This is not Gluten Free.

L/C Chowder

L/C Chowder

Homemade Lobster Corn Chowder. This is not Gluten Free.

Soup of the Day - Beef Mushroom Barley

Salads 🥗

Sm. Beet Salad

$7.49

Mixed field greens with roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette

Sm. Buff Chicken Salad

$9.49

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders

Sm. Caesar Salad

$7.49

Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Sm. Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots

Sm. Mediterranean

Sm. Mediterranean

$7.49

Our house garden salad with feta cheese and pita bread croutons with a lemon mint olive oil dressing

Sm. Mesclun Salad

Sm. Mesclun Salad

$7.49

Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette

Sm. Oriental Chicken

$9.49

Crisp romaine lettuce with a Mandarin orange sesame dressing, roasted cashews, sweet red peppers, pea pods, Mandarin oranges, goat cheese and crispy wontons topped with crispy chicken

Lg. Buffalo Chk. Salad

$16.99

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots tossed with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders

Lg. Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Lg. Garden Salad

Lg. Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions and carrots

Lg. Mediterranean

Lg. Mediterranean

$11.99

Our house garden salad with feta cheese and pita bread croutons with a lemon mint olive oil dressing

Lg. Mesclun Salad

Lg. Mesclun Salad

$11.99

Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette

Lg. Oriental Chk. Salad

Lg. Oriental Chk. Salad

$16.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with a Mandarin orange sesame dressing, roasted cashews, sweet red peppers, pea pods, Mandarin oranges, goat cheese and crispy wontons topped with crispy chicken

Lg. Roasted Beet Salad

Lg. Roasted Beet Salad

$11.99

Mixed field greens with roasted beets, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken 🐔

Adult Chicken Fingers

$14.99
Chicken Blue Eyes

Chicken Blue Eyes

$21.99

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken de-glazed in a white wine sauce topped with breaded eggplant, sharp provolone cheese and mushrooms finished will a dollop of marinara sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Chicken Loretta

Chicken Loretta

$21.99

Twin boneless chicken cutlets with a ricotta and spinach filling topped with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and a white wine demi glaze. This cannot be made gluten free.

Chicken Marie

Chicken Marie

$21.99

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with roasted almonds, sweet red and yellow peppers in a brown sugar butter sauce over butternut squash raviolis. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with mushrooms in a marsala wine butter sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguine

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with mushrooms, capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.99

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and spinach in a lemon butter sauce.

Grilled Chicken Dinner*

$19.99

Two grilled chicken breasts served with pasta or your choice of two sides.

Parmesan Panko Crusted Chicken Dinner*

$21.99

Twin Parmesan Panko Crusted boneless breasts of chicken served with pasta or your choice of two sides. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Zios Chicken

Zios Chicken

$21.99

Twin parmesan panko encrusted boneless breast of chicken over potato gnocchi in a tomato cream sauce with lightly dressed arugula, crispy prosciutto and shaved parmesan. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Veal & Beef 🥩

New York Sirloin

New York Sirloin

$23.99

Grilled 10 oz. choice New York sirloin.

Open Steak Sandwich

$23.99

Grilled 10 oz. choice New York sirloin over Italian garlic toast with French fries and onion strings

PLAIN Steak Tips*

$22.99

12 oz. steak tips marinated in our house marinade grilled to your liking. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Sirloin 45

$24.99

Grilled 10 ounce New York choice sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese crumbs and crispy potato sticks.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$23.99

12 oz. of marinated charbroiled steak tips served over rice pilaf, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a Marsala wine butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$30.99

10 oz. choice New York sirloin with your choice of stuffed sea scallops or stuffed shrimp. Served with pasta or your choice of two sides. Stuffed Scallops and Stuffed Shrimp Cannot be made gluten free.

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Sautéed veal scallopinis with mushrooms in a Marsala wine butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Veal Parmesan

$24.99

Tender breaded veal cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguine. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Sautéed veal scallopini with mushrooms, capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.99

Sautéed veal scallopinis topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and spinach in a lemon butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Pasta & More 🍝

Adult Mac&Chz*

$15.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Adult Pasta*

$14.99

Your choice or pasta. Your choice of sauce.

C/S Jambalaya

C/S Jambalaya

$21.99

Sautéed chicken fillets, shrimp, ground andouille sausage, green peppers and onions in a Cajun tomato sauce over linguine or rice pilaf

Capellini Richard

$16.99

Angel hair pasta tossed with stewed tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil and garlic

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce

Classic Chicken and Broccoli

Classic Chicken and Broccoli

$20.99

Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Lightly breaded eggplant layered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with pasta and garlic bread. This CANNOT be made Gluten free or without sauce or cheese.

Fresh Rigatoni Bolognese

Fresh Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.99

Fresh rigatoni in our homemade tomato bolognese sauce finished with a touch of cream and shaved parmesan

Garlic Sage Pasta

$16.99

Squash, zucchini and diced tomatoes in a roasted garlic sage cream sauce tossed with penne

House Risotto Dinner

$17.99

Slow cooked Arborio rice folded with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus and wild mushrooms. (cannot be made without onions). This is gluten free.

Linguine & Meatballs

$16.99

2 homemade meatballs with spaghetti topped with marinara sauce. Meatballs are NOT Gluten Free.

Penne Carbonara

$21.99

Sautéed chicken fillets, bacon, mushrooms and peas in a classic alfredo sauce tossed with penne

Penne Primavera*

Penne Primavera*

$16.99

Penne tossed with a medley of fresh vegetables, parmesan cheese, oil and garlic. Choose "No Cheese" to make it Vegan OR choose "Gluten Free Pasta" to make it Gluten Free.

Shrimp & Brocc ALFREDO*

$23.99

Shrimp & Broccoli*

$22.99

Sautéed shrimp, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne

Seafood 🐟

AJ's Scallops

AJ's Scallops

$26.99

Sauteed scallops, fire roasted red and yellow tomatoes in a truffle cream sauce tossed with cheese filled tortellini finished with lightly dressed arugula.

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$20.99

Baked fresh haddock with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb topping.

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$23.99

Five large baked shrimp filled with our homemade seafood stuffing topped with garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Cioppino

Cioppino

$28.99

Shrimp, sea scallops, haddock, calamari, littlenecks and mussels in a seasoned seafood tomato broth over linguine

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.99

Deep fried lightly battered fresh haddock served with French fries, onion strings, cole slaw and rémoulade sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Fish Taco Dinner

Fish Taco Dinner

$20.99

Lightly battered deep-fried haddock with arugula, pickled onions, cilantro lime slaw and a roasted corn, tomato, and black bean salsa finished with chipotle aioli on 3 warm flour tortillas served with rice pilaf. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Haddock Feeney

Haddock Feeney

$22.99

Pan seared haddock with sautéed garlic, basil and a medley of fire roasted and garden fresh tomatoes topped with crumbled goat cheese finished with an aged balsamic drizzle.

Jeffrey's Seafood Saute

$26.99

Sautéed shrimp, sea scallops and salmon with sun dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, roasted pine nuts and fresh basil in a white wine and garlic butter sauce over angel hair pasta

Pesto Salmon

$24.99

Grilled pesto brushed Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with red and yellow tomatoes, pearl mozzarella and focaccia crumbs finished with balsamic drizzle.

Plain Salmon Dinner*

$23.99
Salmon Alex

Salmon Alex

$24.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet brushed with an orange ginger glaze, topped with roasted matchstick vegetables and toasted sesame seeds. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Seared Scallop Dinner*

Seared Scallop Dinner*

$25.99
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$25.99

Slow cooked arborio rice folded with parmigiano-reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus, wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops and a touch of cream

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

sauteed shrimp, diced tomatoes and scallions tossed with angel hair in a classic scampi butter sauce

Stuffed Haddock

$24.99

Baked fresh haddock topped with our homemade seafood stuffing and a garlic butter sauce. This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Stuffed Sea Scallops

$26.99

Large sea scallops topped with our homemade seafood stuffing baked to perfection.

Burgers 🍔

BBQ Ranch Burger

BBQ Ranch Burger

$15.99

Ground Angus sirloin with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions and BBQ ranch dressing

Ed's Sirloin Burger

$13.99

Classic Plain Burger. Ground Angus sirloin with lettuce, tomato and onion. Cheese only included if chosen.

The Benjamin Burger

The Benjamin Burger

$15.99

Ground Angus sirloin with cracked pepper mayo, jack cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms topped with a homemade Guinness steak sauce. This cannot be made Gluten free.

The Billy Burger

The Billy Burger

$15.99

Ground Angus Sirloin, muenster cheese, crispy potato sticks, horseradish aioli, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Pizza 🍕

Our Pizza is NOT Gluten Free

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with our four cheese blend, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and Bermuda onions. This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with buffalo tenders, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, buffalo sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$8.99

This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Chic Brocc Alfredo Pizza*

$11.99

This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Goose's Favorite Pizza

$11.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with fresh mozzarella, our four cheese blend, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. This cannot be made gluten free.

Sm Veggie Pizza*

$11.99

Our cheese pizza topped with a medley of fresh veggies, This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with our four cheese blend, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce and Bermuda onions. This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Buff Chicken Pizza

Lg Buff Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with buffalo tenders, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, buffalo sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Cheese Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.99

This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Chic & Brocc Alfredo Pizza*

$18.99

This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Goose's Favorite Pizza

Lg Goose's Favorite Pizza

$18.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce and our four cheese blend. This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic topped with fresh mozzarella, our four cheese blend, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. This cannot be made gluten free.

Lg Veggie Pizza*

$17.99

Our cheese pizza topped with a medley of fresh veggies, This cannot be made gluten free.

Children's Menu 👶

Each kids meal comes with one side
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$7.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids CHEESE Pizza

$8.99

This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Kids Linguine & Meatball

$8.99

This cannot be made Gluten Free.

Kids Steak Tips

$9.99

Plain grilled steak tips. This cannot be made Gluten free.

Sides/Extras🍟

Alfredo Sauce

Asparagus (Side)

$5.99

Baby Green Beans (Side)

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Bread (1) Loaf

$5.00

Broccoli (Side)

$4.99

Carrot Sticks (Side)

$1.99

Chipotle Aioli (2oz.)

$0.50

Coleslaw (Side)

$2.99

Dressing (Extra)

$0.50
French Fries (Basket)

French Fries (Basket)

$5.99

French Fries (Side)

$2.99

Garlic Bread (Basket)

$5.99

Garlic Bread (Side)

$2.99

GlutenFree Bun

$1.50

House Risotto (Side)

$6.99

Mac & Cheese (Side)

$6.99

Mandarin Oranges (Side)

$1.99

Marinara

Mashed Potatoes (Side)

$2.99

Meat Sauce

Meatball (1)

$3.99

Mixed Veg (Side)

$2.99

OG Fries (Side)

$4.99

OStrings (Basket)

$6.99

Ostrings (Side)

$3.99

Parmesan Cheese (2 oz.)

$0.50

Pasta (Side)

$5.99

Pasta Salad (Side)

$2.99
Potato Puffs (Basket)

Potato Puffs (Basket)

$6.99
Potato Puffs (Side)

Potato Puffs (Side)

$3.99

Remoulade (2oz.)

$0.50

Rice Pilaf (Side)

$2.99

Sausage (1)

$3.99

Spinach & Broccoli (Side)

$4.99

Spinach (Side)

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries (Side)

$3.99

Desserts 🍰

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.99

*contains nuts* CHEF BROWN'S AWARD-WINNING RECIPE COMPLETE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING FINISHED WITH WALNUTS

Ice Cream Pie - Extreme Chocolate

$8.99

Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, double Dutch chocolate Ice Cream, fudge pieces and fudge swirl topped with crushed Oreo cookies, semi-sweet chocolate morsels and chocolate sprinkles

Ice Cream Pie - Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel

$8.99

Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, caramel Ice Cream with salted caramel swirl and chocolate pretzels topped with crushed Oreo cookies, Heath bar and chocolate sprinkles

Mini Cheesecake Trio - Butterfinger

$8.99
Molton Lava Cake

Molton Lava Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Molten Lava cake ready to heat with a side of vanilla ice cream. (at home: heat cake in microwave approx. 45 seconds before serving)

Oreo Bomb

Oreo Bomb

$6.99

a generous scoop of our rich and creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in crushed oreos

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

RICH PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE OVER AN OREO COOKIE CRUST

SINGLE Scoop Ice Cream*

$3.00

Rich, creamy vanilla ice cream.

Yve's Cinnamon Roll Cake

Yve's Cinnamon Roll Cake

$8.99

A CROSS BETWEEN WARM VANILLA POUND CAKE AND FRESH-BAKED CINNAMON ROLLS TOPPED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM (at home: heat cake in microwave approx. 45 seconds before serving)

Bread Pudding - Pumpkin Blueberry Crumble - with vanilla ice cream

$7.99

with vanilla ice cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are closed on Mondays. Online ordering is occasionally disabled when we hit our maximum capacity during high volume times. We still take orders over the phone by calling 508-533-8171. Please be patient!

Website

Location

45 Milford Street, Medway, MA 02053

Directions

Gallery
Restaurant 45 image
Banner pic
Restaurant 45 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Medway, MA 02053
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1157 - Medway
orange star3.0 • 12
74 Main Street Medway, MA 02053
View restaurantnext
GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
860 W Central St, Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Depot St Tavern
orange star4.8 • 3,740
45 depot st Milford, MA 01757
View restaurantnext
3 Restaurant - 461 West Central St
orange star4.2 • 778
461 West Central St Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1180 - Franklin, Village Shopping Center
orange star4.0 • 349
245 Franklin Village Drive Franklin, MA 02038
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Medway
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Natick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston