Medway restaurants you'll love

Medway restaurants
Must-try Medway restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
Sirloin Steak Tips$20.00
Grilled sirloin steak tips with choice of Whiskey gravy or teriyaki sauce with mashed potatoes and choice of one side
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Start with an 8 oz. Angus Burger served on a Potato roll
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

74 Main Street, Medway

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
Restaurant 45 image

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$21.99
Sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce
Baked Haddock$20.99
Baked fresh haddock with a seasoned Ritz cracker crumb topping.
Classic Chicken and Broccoli$20.99
Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne
More about Restaurant 45

