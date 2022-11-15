Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
116 Main Street
Medway, MA 02053
Specials
Featured New Items
Arancini
Crispy Arborio rice balls filled with mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce and capocollo
Balsamic Pork Chop
Boneless grilled pork chop with apple chutney over butternut squash risotto with rapini and balsamic reduction
Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast
Hand dipped ricotta, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, capocollo, arugula, balsamic reduction
Cashew Shrimp
Grilled shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce over basmati rice with cashews, sautéed broccoli, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, and carrots
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
Shaved beef with provolone and parmesan cheese served with spicy ketchup
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey, bacon, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on sourdough
Starters
Arancini
Crispy Arborio rice balls filled with mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce and capocollo
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Truffle Fries
Shoestring French fries tossed in white truffle oil, sea salt and parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A spicy creamy buffalo dip over house made tortilla chips with blue cheese crumbles and a ranch and buffalo sauce drizzle
Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast
Hand dipped ricotta, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, capocollo, arugula, balsamic reduction
Chicken Fingers (Crispy)
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Tenders (Grilled)
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
Chips & Salsa
Crispy Chicken Wings (Large)
12 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan
Crispy Chicken Wings (Medium)
9 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan
Crispy Chicken Wings (Small)
6 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan
Dinner Bread
Irish Poutine
Crispy shoestring French fries, Irish cheddar, rendered Irish bacon with Whiskey Gravy
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy breaded mozzarella served with sweet basil tomato sauce
Nachos
House made tortilla chips with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, and Black Olives with a sour cream drizzle served with a side of Salsa
Onion Dip & Chips
Caramelized onions blended with spices and sour cream with house made potato chips
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
Shaved beef with provolone and parmesan cheese served with spicy ketchup
Soft Pretzels
Warm, chewy pretzel sticks served with house made cheese sauce
Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
Tower of Cripsy Onion Rings
Hand cut and battered crispy onion rings
Wild Mushroom Flatbread
Sautéed wild mushrooms, white truffle sauce and shaved parmesan cheese
Homemade Soups
Onion Soup (Cup)
Caramelized onions and leeks simmered in a beef and chicken broth with seasoned crouton and topped with melted Swiss cheese
Onion Soup (Bowl)
Caramelized onions and leeks simmered in a beef and chicken broth with seasoned crouton and topped with melted Swiss cheese
Classic New England Clam Chowder (Cup)
Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers
Classic New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)
Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers
Chili & Chips (Cup)
Ground beef, tomatoes, pinto beans, peppers and onions with a blend of spices, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with house made tortilla chips
Chili & Chips (Bowl)
Ground beef, tomatoes, pinto beans, peppers and onions with a blend of spices, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with house made tortilla chips
Salads
Blackened Shrimp Wedge Salad
Cajun spiced grilled shrimp, iceberg lettuce, cherrywood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and house-made croutons with blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad (Large)
Romaine with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons with classic Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (Small)
Romaine with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons with classic Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad (Large)
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing
Garden Salad (Small)
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing
Grilled Steak Cobb Salad
Grilled NY Sirloin, romaine lettuce, avocado, sliced hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions with choice of dressing
Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, and gala apples with a honey balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Grilled southwest spiced chicken tenders over romaine lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn , pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Burgers
Build Your Own Black Bean Burger
Start with a House Made Black Bean Burger served on a Potato Roll
Build Your Own Burger
Start with an 8 oz. Angus Burger served on a Potato roll
BBQ Burger
Grilled Angus burger topped with BBQ Sauce, American cheese, and crispy onions
Black Bean Burger
House made black bean burger with avocado, sweet onion jam, Sriracha aioli and mixed greens
Cheeseburger Eggy
Grilled Angus burger with American cheese, Cherrywood smoked bacon and topped with a fried egg
Corned Beef Burger
8 oz. Angus burger with Muenster cheese topped with a spicy pickled cabbage slaw, stout mustard, corned beef brisket and Taytos chips
Jalapeño Burger
8 oz. Angus burger with jalapenos, avocado, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese
Handhelds
Cheese Steak
Shaved sirloin, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and wild mushrooms with American cheeses in a toasted sub roll
Classic Reuben
Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
Fish Tacos
Crispy haddock filets with a crunchy vegetable slaw, Pico de Gallo, and black beans topped with Baja sauce on soft tortillas
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, crisp Cherrywood smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a potato bun
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Warm lobster claw and knuckle meat on grilled Sourdough with Muenster and cheddar cheese
Pub Sandwich
Irish bacon, cheddar cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short ribs, Muenster and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey, bacon, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on sourdough
Entrées
Balsamic Pork Chop
Boneless grilled pork chop with apple chutney over butternut squash risotto with rapini and balsamic reduction
Bangers & Mash
Mild pork sausages over mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and whiskey gravy
Braised Beef & Tortellini
Braised beef with a five cheese tortellini in a mushroom Marsala sauce
Cashew Shrimp
Grilled shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce over basmati rice with cashews, sautéed broccoli, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, and carrots
Eggplant Stacks
Breaded eggplant layered with a sweet basil tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese over an arugula salad
Fish & Chips
Crispy battered wild caught haddock filet with shoestring fries, crunchy coleslaw and tartar sauce
Macaroni & Cheese
Cavatappi with a sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce topped with herbed panko bread crumbs
Moroccan Turkey Tips
Moroccan spiced turkey tenderloin tips with a tandoori apricot sauce over basmati rice with choice of one side
Orecchiette Sausage Rapini
Ground Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, evoo, pecorino Romano
Scallops & Lobster Risotto
Pan seared sea scallops over a lobster risotto with a citrus butter sauce and grilled asparagus
Shepherd's Pie
Our family recipe – ground beef and vegetables simmered in an aromatic beef broth topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
Short Ribs
Braised short ribs over mashed potatoes with a red wine reduction sauce and choice of one side
Sirloin Steak Tips
Grilled sirloin steak tips with choice of Whiskey gravy or teriyaki sauce with mashed potatoes and choice of one side
Steak Frites
Grilled N.Y. sirloin steak with a shallot butter, shoestring fries, and roasted broccoli Caesar
Toasted Sesame Ginger Glazed Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with a toasted sesame ginger sauce over basmati rice and grilled asparagus
Sides
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Truffle Fries
Shoestring French fries tossed in white truffle oil, sea salt and parmesan cheese
Basket Tortilla Chips
Basmati Rice
Firecracker Broccoli
Roasted broccoli florets drizzled with a sweet chili sauce
Grilled Asparagus
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy Yukon gold potatoes blended with garlic, cream and butter
Roasted Broccoli
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Gravy
Side Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi with a sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce topped with herbed panko bread crumbs
Side Potato Chips
Side Sauce
Side Shoestring FF
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Truffle Fries
Side Waffle FF
Tayto’s Cheese & Onion Irish Potato Chips
Tower of Cripsy Onion Rings
Hand cut and battered crispy onion rings
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:30 am
Medway's local Irish pub.
116 Main Street, Medway, MA 02053