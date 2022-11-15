  • Home
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House

No reviews yet

116 Main Street

Medway, MA 02053

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap
Build Your Own Burger
Southwestern Chicken Salad

Specials

Mussels & Linguine

Mussels & Linguine

$20.00

Mussels sautéed in a garlic butter sauce with andouille sausage and tomatoes over linguine with grilled ciabatta

Featured New Items

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Crispy Arborio rice balls filled with mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce and capocollo

Balsamic Pork Chop

Balsamic Pork Chop

$18.00

Boneless grilled pork chop with apple chutney over butternut squash risotto with rapini and balsamic reduction

Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast

Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast

$15.00

Hand dipped ricotta, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, capocollo, arugula, balsamic reduction

Cashew Shrimp

Cashew Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce over basmati rice with cashews, sautéed broccoli, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, and carrots

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$14.00

Shaved beef with provolone and parmesan cheese served with spicy ketchup

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on sourdough

Starters

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Crispy Arborio rice balls filled with mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce and capocollo

Basket of French Fries

$10.00

Basket of Truffle Fries

$13.00

Shoestring French fries tossed in white truffle oil, sea salt and parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

A spicy creamy buffalo dip over house made tortilla chips with blue cheese crumbles and a ranch and buffalo sauce drizzle

Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast

Caramelized Butternut Squash Toast

$15.00

Hand dipped ricotta, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, capocollo, arugula, balsamic reduction

Chicken Fingers (Crispy)

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Tenders (Grilled)

$15.00

Grilled chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Wings (Large)

$18.00

12 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan

Crispy Chicken Wings (Medium)

$15.00

9 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan

Crispy Chicken Wings (Small)

$12.00

6 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan

Dinner Bread

$2.00

Irish Poutine

$12.00

Crispy shoestring French fries, Irish cheddar, rendered Irish bacon with Whiskey Gravy

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Crispy breaded mozzarella served with sweet basil tomato sauce

Nachos

$14.00

House made tortilla chips with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapenos, and Black Olives with a sour cream drizzle served with a side of Salsa

Onion Dip & Chips

$11.00

Caramelized onions blended with spices and sour cream with house made potato chips

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$14.00

Shaved beef with provolone and parmesan cheese served with spicy ketchup

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Warm, chewy pretzel sticks served with house made cheese sauce

Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

Tower of Cripsy Onion Rings

$12.00

Hand cut and battered crispy onion rings

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Sautéed wild mushrooms, white truffle sauce and shaved parmesan cheese

Homemade Soups

Onion Soup (Cup)

$5.00

Caramelized onions and leeks simmered in a beef and chicken broth with seasoned crouton and topped with melted Swiss cheese

Onion Soup (Bowl)

$7.00

Caramelized onions and leeks simmered in a beef and chicken broth with seasoned crouton and topped with melted Swiss cheese

Classic New England Clam Chowder (Cup)

$6.00

Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers

Classic New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$8.00

Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers

Chili & Chips (Cup)

$6.00

Ground beef, tomatoes, pinto beans, peppers and onions with a blend of spices, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with house made tortilla chips

Chili & Chips (Bowl)

$8.00

Ground beef, tomatoes, pinto beans, peppers and onions with a blend of spices, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with house made tortilla chips

Salads

Blackened Shrimp Wedge Salad

$16.00

Cajun spiced grilled shrimp, iceberg lettuce, cherrywood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and house-made croutons with blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad (Large)

$10.00

Romaine with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons with classic Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (Small)

$7.00

Romaine with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons with classic Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad (Large)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing

Garden Salad (Small)

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled NY Sirloin, romaine lettuce, avocado, sliced hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions with choice of dressing

Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, and gala apples with a honey balsamic vinaigrette

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled southwest spiced chicken tenders over romaine lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn , pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Start with a House Made Black Bean Burger served on a Potato Roll

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Start with an 8 oz. Angus Burger served on a Potato roll

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Grilled Angus burger topped with BBQ Sauce, American cheese, and crispy onions

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House made black bean burger with avocado, sweet onion jam, Sriracha aioli and mixed greens

Cheeseburger Eggy

$15.00

Grilled Angus burger with American cheese, Cherrywood smoked bacon and topped with a fried egg

Corned Beef Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Angus burger with Muenster cheese topped with a spicy pickled cabbage slaw, stout mustard, corned beef brisket and Taytos chips

Jalapeño Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Angus burger with jalapenos, avocado, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese

Handhelds

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Shaved sirloin, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and wild mushrooms with American cheeses in a toasted sub roll

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Crispy haddock filets with a crunchy vegetable slaw, Pico de Gallo, and black beans topped with Baja sauce on soft tortillas

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp Cherrywood smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a potato bun

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Warm lobster claw and knuckle meat on grilled Sourdough with Muenster and cheddar cheese

Pub Sandwich

$12.00

Irish bacon, cheddar cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Braised short ribs, Muenster and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on sourdough

Entrées

Balsamic Pork Chop

Balsamic Pork Chop

$18.00

Boneless grilled pork chop with apple chutney over butternut squash risotto with rapini and balsamic reduction

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Mild pork sausages over mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and whiskey gravy

Braised Beef & Tortellini

$21.00

Braised beef with a five cheese tortellini in a mushroom Marsala sauce

Cashew Shrimp

Cashew Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce over basmati rice with cashews, sautéed broccoli, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers, and carrots

Eggplant Stacks

$16.00

Breaded eggplant layered with a sweet basil tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese over an arugula salad

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Crispy battered wild caught haddock filet with shoestring fries, crunchy coleslaw and tartar sauce

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi with a sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce topped with herbed panko bread crumbs

Moroccan Turkey Tips

$17.00

Moroccan spiced turkey tenderloin tips with a tandoori apricot sauce over basmati rice with choice of one side

Orecchiette Sausage Rapini

Orecchiette Sausage Rapini

$20.00

Ground Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, evoo, pecorino Romano

Scallops & Lobster Risotto

$28.00

Pan seared sea scallops over a lobster risotto with a citrus butter sauce and grilled asparagus

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Our family recipe – ground beef and vegetables simmered in an aromatic beef broth topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese

Short Ribs

$24.00

Braised short ribs over mashed potatoes with a red wine reduction sauce and choice of one side

Sirloin Steak Tips

$20.00

Grilled sirloin steak tips with choice of Whiskey gravy or teriyaki sauce with mashed potatoes and choice of one side

Steak Frites

$23.00

Grilled N.Y. sirloin steak with a shallot butter, shoestring fries, and roasted broccoli Caesar

Toasted Sesame Ginger Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with a toasted sesame ginger sauce over basmati rice and grilled asparagus

Sides

Basket of French Fries

$10.00

Basket of Truffle Fries

$13.00

Shoestring French fries tossed in white truffle oil, sea salt and parmesan cheese

Basket Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Firecracker Broccoli

$6.00

Roasted broccoli florets drizzled with a sweet chili sauce

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Creamy Yukon gold potatoes blended with garlic, cream and butter

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi with a sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce topped with herbed panko bread crumbs

Side Potato Chips

$2.50

Side Sauce

Side Shoestring FF

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Waffle FF

$4.00

Tayto’s Cheese & Onion Irish Potato Chips

$2.50

Tower of Cripsy Onion Rings

$12.00

Hand cut and battered crispy onion rings

Kids' Menu

Kids' Crispy Haddock Filet

$8.00

Kids' Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids' Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids' Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids' Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids' Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Kids' Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Homemade Desserts

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Three house made warm chocolate chip cookies

Toffee Bread Pudding

$12.00

Toffee Pudding with sticky toffee sauce and vanilla bean ice cream

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate stout cake with Bailey’s buttercream frosting and ganache

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Medway's local Irish pub.

Website

Location

116 Main Street, Medway, MA 02053

Directions

