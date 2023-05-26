Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim

review star

No reviews yet

2765 Lakeshore Drive

Corona, CA 92883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Snack Plates

Ahi Poke Stack

$19.95

sriracha cream | avocado | mango relish | soy ginger sauce

Avocado Wontons

$13.95

Grilled Artichoke

$15.95

tomato relish | parmesan | fresh lemon | garlic aioli

Asian Crispy Ribs

$21.95

baby back ribs | sweet & spicy chili sauce | thai peanut slaw

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.95

cream cheese | raspberry jam | caution advised

Baked Brie

$16.95

garlic | honey | green apple slices | sourdough

Parmesan Brushetta

$13.95

roma tomato | garlic | basil | onion | balsamic

Brussels Sprouts

$14.95

cider vinegar | bacon | maple syrup | shallots

Crispy Fried Calamari

$16.95

house made tartar | ranch slaw

Loaded Deviled Eggs

$9.95

house recipe | sweet & spicy sauce | crisp bacon | green onion

Reunion Spicy Wings

$15.95

bleu cheese slaw | blue cheese dressing

Crispy Asparagus Spears

$14.95

parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch

Miso Garlic Noodles

$12.95

Portobello Lettuce Wraps

$15.95

Short Rib Sliders

$18.95

crispy onions | horseradish cream

House Spinach Dip

$16.95

artichoke | jalapeño | parmesan bread

Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel

$12.95

spicy mustard | jalapeño cheese sauce | kosher salt

Cajun Tater Tots

$7.95

served with chipotle ranch dressing

Warm Sourdough Bread

$5.95

rustic sourdough | butter

Ranch Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | ranch dressing

Thai Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | spicy thai peanut dressing | peanuts | wonton strips

Blue Cheese Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | bleu cheese dressing | bleu crumbles

Shoestring Fries

$5.95

crispy shoe strings | salt & pepper

Warm Potato Salad

$7.95

famous recipe | grilled corn | green beans | basil | bacon

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Steak Fries

$8.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Scallop Potato

$9.95Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$6.95

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$9.95

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$3.95

Soup & Salad

Little House Salad

$9.00

cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion

Little Ceasar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine | shaved parm | crouton dust

Blackened Ahi Salad

$28.95

Blackened rare ahi | cucumber | avocado | carrots | roasted peppers | tomatoes | black sesame seeds | wasabi vinaigrette

Ahi Poke Bowl

$24.95

fresh ahi | yakisoba noodles or brown rice | cucumber slaw | mango relish | crispy kale | carrots | red peppers | avocado | fried wontons | sesame dressing

Baby Bleu Wedge

$15.95

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing

Cheeseburger Wedge

$23.90

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | cheeseburger patty

Chicken Wedge

$22.90

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | chicken breast

BBQ Chicken Cobb

$21.95

barbecued chicken | bbq sauce | avocado | bacon | tomato | egg | bleu cheese crumbles | crispy onions | chipotle ranch

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$16.95

vine ripened heirlooms | soft burrata | fresh basil | balsamic reduction | chive oil | cracked pepper

Roasted Beet & Candied Pecan

$14.95

baby greens | feta | red onion | citrus dressing | balsamic reduction

Charred Romaine Stack

$16.95

organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing

Charred Romaine with Chicken

$23.90

grilled marinated chicken breast | organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing

Roasted Quinoa & Vegetable Salad

$15.95

grilled quinoa | spinach | roasted peppers | drilled onion | roasted zucchini | balsamic vinaigrette | squash chips

Salmon Citrus Salad

$24.95

seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing

Sliced Steak & Potato Salad

$27.95

warm potato salad | baby greens | red onion | roasted peppers | avocado | mustard bacon dressing

Stuffed Baked Potato

$12.95

Thai Chicken & Noodle

$18.95

mango | peanuts | avocado | cilantro | green onion | jicama | roasted peppers | carrots | thai peanut dressing

Salmon Poke Bowl

$24.95

fresh salmon | yakisoba noodles or brown rice | cucumber slaw | mango relish | crispy kale | carrots | red peppers | avocado | fried wontons | sesame dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Large House Salad

$16.00

Bowl of French Onion

$10.00

rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese

Bowl of Daily Soup

$10.00

monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle

Cup of French Onion

$8.00

rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese

Cup of Daily Soup

$8.00

monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle

Burgers & Sandwiches

Awesome BLT

$16.95

parmesan grilled sourdough | applewood smoked bacon | crisp lettuce | sliced tomato | mayo

Classic Cheeseburger

$19.95

crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll

Blackened Halibut Sandwich

$26.95

center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun

Honey Chicken Brie

$19.95

Jalapeno Burger

$19.95

jalapeño cheese sauce | pepper jack | fire grilled jalapeños | chipotle aiol | lettuce | tomato | dill pickle | brioche bun

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.95

parmesan sourdough | smoke bacon | american cheese | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | roasted garlic mayo | great with grilled onions

OC Sourdough Burger

$21.95

swiss cheese | tomato | lettuce | dill pickle | 1000 island dressing | parmesan grilled sourdough | great with grilled onions

Cafe Patty Melt

$18.95

originated at tiny naylors on sunset blvd circa 1958 | triple think cheddar | parmesan grilled rye | grilled onions | pickle | side 1000 island

Prime Rib Dip

$24.95

roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus

Grilled Tuna Melt

$16.95

parmesan grilled sourdough | cheddar | sliced tomato | dill pickle

House Made Veggie Burger

$19.95

avocado | swiss | crispy onion | watercress | tomato | garlic aioli | wheat bun

Grilled Portabello Sandwich

$19.95

balsamic herb marinade | garlic aioli | parmesan grilled sourdough | feta cheese | red onion | thin sliced cucumber | tomato | spring mix

Short Rib Griller

$21.95

tender short ribs | thick american cheese | crispy fried onions | mild horseradish cream | think sliced brioche

Entrees

Dad's Ribeye

$54.95

Prime Flat Iron Steak

$37.95

8 oz. sliced london broil style | rich demi glace | bleu cheese mashed | asparagus

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$26.95

hand-dipped in our reunion blonde batter | thai peanut slaw | salt & pepper shoestring fries | house made tartar

Barbecued Glazed Meatloaf

$23.95

applewood smoked bacon wrapped | roasted vegetable | mashed potatoes & gravy | garlic cheese toast

Crispy Pancetta Pasta

$21.95

penne pasta | tomato | fresh basil | garlic cream | baby peas | fresh parmesan

Pan Roasted Salmon

$34.95

whole grain mustard cream sauce | capers | brown rice | roasted vegetables

Slow Braised Short Ribs

$31.95

rich demi glace | horseradish cream | mashed potatoes | roasted vegetables | firestick onions

Short Rib Stroganoff

$28.95

buttered egg noodles | dijon cream | cremini mushrooms | garlic toast | horseradish cream

Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits

$25.95

hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$36.95

jumbo mexican white shrimp | smoked mezcal | fresh lime | jalapeño garlic cilantro cream | poblano buttered rice | grilled flour tortillas

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

baked fresh throughout the day | rustic vegetables | flaky crust | cream gravy

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.95

Kopu Sparkling

$5.95

Kopu Still

$5.95

Fitzs Rootbeer

$4.95Out of stock

Blue Soda

$4.95

Hawaiian Punch

$4.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

House Cocktails

Basil Gimlet

$14.95

tangueray | st. germaine | simple syrup | fresh basil | lemon | lime

Blackberry Breeze

$13.95

skky vodka | st. germaine | fresh blackberries | agave | lime | soda

Dad's Mai Tai

$16.95

rum haven | captain morgan | amaretto | myer | fresh juice

Dirty Goose Martini

$16.95

grey goose | olive juice | fried bleu cheese stuffed olives

Espressotini

$14.95

vanilla vodka | kahlua | espresso

Fairmont 1908

$14.95

empress gin | creme de violette | lemon juice | egg white | simple syrup

Gimme Butterflies

$14.95

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.95

siete leguas blanco | hibsicus syrup | fresh lime | tajin

Jalapeno Margarita

$16.95

hornitos reposado | st. germaine | fresh lime juice | splash oj | spiced rim

Jim's Bloody Mary

$15.95

ketel one | bacon jalapeño popper | slim jim

Lower Manhattan

$15.95

slow & low rye whiskey | bitters | filthy cherry | orange peel

Raspberry Beret

$14.95

pink whitney | raspberry | lemon juice | sprite

Ruby Red Martini

$16.95

grey goose | fresh grapefruit juice | sugar

Sazerac

$17.95

rittenhouse rye | absinthe | sugar | bitters | lemon peel

Socal Low-cal

$13.95

21 seeds cucumber jalapeno infused tequila | soda

Sparkling Ruby Rose

$14.95

sparkling rosé | giffard grapefruit | grapefruit juice | strawberry | lemon twist

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$14.95

stoli strawberry | strawberries | lemonade

Tequila Mockingbird

$15.95

herradura silver | agave nectar | mint | watermelon | blueberry | lime

Vanilla Old Fashioned

$15.95

makers 46 | vanilla liquor | maple syrup | vanilla bitters

Smoked Pineapple

$15.95

5 Jalapenos For Bar

KIDS MENU

Kids Entrees

Barbecued Steak with Tots

$21.95

grilled & sliced | tater tots | broccoli

World's Best Kid Cheeseburger

$13.95

american cheese | pickles | shoe strings

Cheesy Shell Pasta

$10.95

super creamy sauce | garlic toast

Texas Grilled Cheese

$12.95

american cheese | shoe strings

Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.95

cheddar cheese | bacon | croutons

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.95

brown rice | broccoli | carrots

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$14.95

crispy chicken | mashed & gravy | peas & carrots

Crispy Fish & Chips

$19.95

alaskan cod | shoe strings | tartar sauce

DESSERT

Sweets

Butter Cake

$12.95

house secret recipe | vanilla bean ice cream | raspberry purée | fresh whipped cream

Bob's Hot Fudge Cake

$14.95

chocolate cake stuffed with vanilla ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | cherry

Carrot Cake

$12.95

spiced cake | walnuts | pineapple | coconut | cream cheese frostin

Chocolate Cake

$12.95

iced devil's food | caramel sauce

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$11.95

baked bread pudding | vanilla ice cream | whipped cream | caramel sauce

Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.95

vanilla bean ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | peanuts

Berries & Whipped Cream

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2765 Lakeshore Drive, Corona, CA 92883

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 02 - TFH - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
2745 Lakeshore Drive Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Miguel's California Mexican Cocina
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Lakeshore Dr Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Baco 2 Lagos - 2795 Cabot Drive #178
orange starNo Reviews
2795 Cabot Drive #178 Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
2785 Cabot Drive Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza Department - 2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105
orange starNo Reviews
2279 Eagle Glen Parkway Suite 105 Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #20 - Ontario Corona
orange star4.5 • 142
1535 E. Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 866
13394 Limonite Ave #B140 Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Pita Street - Eastvale
orange star4.5 • 626
12768 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston