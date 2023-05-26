Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
2765 Lakeshore Drive
Corona, CA 92883
FOOD
Snack Plates
Ahi Poke Stack
sriracha cream | avocado | mango relish | soy ginger sauce
Avocado Wontons
Grilled Artichoke
tomato relish | parmesan | fresh lemon | garlic aioli
Asian Crispy Ribs
baby back ribs | sweet & spicy chili sauce | thai peanut slaw
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
cream cheese | raspberry jam | caution advised
Baked Brie
garlic | honey | green apple slices | sourdough
Parmesan Brushetta
roma tomato | garlic | basil | onion | balsamic
Brussels Sprouts
cider vinegar | bacon | maple syrup | shallots
Crispy Fried Calamari
house made tartar | ranch slaw
Loaded Deviled Eggs
house recipe | sweet & spicy sauce | crisp bacon | green onion
Reunion Spicy Wings
bleu cheese slaw | blue cheese dressing
Crispy Asparagus Spears
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
Miso Garlic Noodles
Portobello Lettuce Wraps
Short Rib Sliders
crispy onions | horseradish cream
House Spinach Dip
artichoke | jalapeño | parmesan bread
Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel
spicy mustard | jalapeño cheese sauce | kosher salt
Cajun Tater Tots
served with chipotle ranch dressing
Warm Sourdough Bread
rustic sourdough | butter
Ranch Slaw
made to order | cabbage slaw mix | ranch dressing
Thai Slaw
made to order | cabbage slaw mix | spicy thai peanut dressing | peanuts | wonton strips
Blue Cheese Slaw
made to order | cabbage slaw mix | bleu cheese dressing | bleu crumbles
Shoestring Fries
crispy shoe strings | salt & pepper
Warm Potato Salad
famous recipe | grilled corn | green beans | basil | bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Steak Fries
Jalapeno Cheddar Scallop Potato
Mashed Potato
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Grilled Jalapenos
Soup & Salad
Little House Salad
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
Little Ceasar Salad
crisp romaine | shaved parm | crouton dust
Blackened Ahi Salad
Blackened rare ahi | cucumber | avocado | carrots | roasted peppers | tomatoes | black sesame seeds | wasabi vinaigrette
Ahi Poke Bowl
fresh ahi | yakisoba noodles or brown rice | cucumber slaw | mango relish | crispy kale | carrots | red peppers | avocado | fried wontons | sesame dressing
Baby Bleu Wedge
mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing
Cheeseburger Wedge
mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | cheeseburger patty
Chicken Wedge
mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | chicken breast
BBQ Chicken Cobb
barbecued chicken | bbq sauce | avocado | bacon | tomato | egg | bleu cheese crumbles | crispy onions | chipotle ranch
Heirloom Tomato & Burrata
vine ripened heirlooms | soft burrata | fresh basil | balsamic reduction | chive oil | cracked pepper
Roasted Beet & Candied Pecan
baby greens | feta | red onion | citrus dressing | balsamic reduction
Charred Romaine Stack
organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing
Charred Romaine with Chicken
grilled marinated chicken breast | organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing
Roasted Quinoa & Vegetable Salad
grilled quinoa | spinach | roasted peppers | drilled onion | roasted zucchini | balsamic vinaigrette | squash chips
Salmon Citrus Salad
seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing
Sliced Steak & Potato Salad
warm potato salad | baby greens | red onion | roasted peppers | avocado | mustard bacon dressing
Stuffed Baked Potato
Thai Chicken & Noodle
mango | peanuts | avocado | cilantro | green onion | jicama | roasted peppers | carrots | thai peanut dressing
Salmon Poke Bowl
fresh salmon | yakisoba noodles or brown rice | cucumber slaw | mango relish | crispy kale | carrots | red peppers | avocado | fried wontons | sesame dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Bowl of French Onion
rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese
Bowl of Daily Soup
monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle
Cup of French Onion
rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese
Cup of Daily Soup
monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle
Burgers & Sandwiches
Awesome BLT
parmesan grilled sourdough | applewood smoked bacon | crisp lettuce | sliced tomato | mayo
Classic Cheeseburger
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
Blackened Halibut Sandwich
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun
Honey Chicken Brie
Jalapeno Burger
jalapeño cheese sauce | pepper jack | fire grilled jalapeños | chipotle aiol | lettuce | tomato | dill pickle | brioche bun
Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich
parmesan sourdough | smoke bacon | american cheese | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | roasted garlic mayo | great with grilled onions
OC Sourdough Burger
swiss cheese | tomato | lettuce | dill pickle | 1000 island dressing | parmesan grilled sourdough | great with grilled onions
Cafe Patty Melt
originated at tiny naylors on sunset blvd circa 1958 | triple think cheddar | parmesan grilled rye | grilled onions | pickle | side 1000 island
Prime Rib Dip
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus
Grilled Tuna Melt
parmesan grilled sourdough | cheddar | sliced tomato | dill pickle
House Made Veggie Burger
avocado | swiss | crispy onion | watercress | tomato | garlic aioli | wheat bun
Grilled Portabello Sandwich
balsamic herb marinade | garlic aioli | parmesan grilled sourdough | feta cheese | red onion | thin sliced cucumber | tomato | spring mix
Short Rib Griller
tender short ribs | thick american cheese | crispy fried onions | mild horseradish cream | think sliced brioche
Entrees
Dad's Ribeye
Prime Flat Iron Steak
8 oz. sliced london broil style | rich demi glace | bleu cheese mashed | asparagus
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
hand-dipped in our reunion blonde batter | thai peanut slaw | salt & pepper shoestring fries | house made tartar
Barbecued Glazed Meatloaf
applewood smoked bacon wrapped | roasted vegetable | mashed potatoes & gravy | garlic cheese toast
Crispy Pancetta Pasta
penne pasta | tomato | fresh basil | garlic cream | baby peas | fresh parmesan
Pan Roasted Salmon
whole grain mustard cream sauce | capers | brown rice | roasted vegetables
Slow Braised Short Ribs
rich demi glace | horseradish cream | mashed potatoes | roasted vegetables | firestick onions
Short Rib Stroganoff
buttered egg noodles | dijon cream | cremini mushrooms | garlic toast | horseradish cream
Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
Tequila Lime Shrimp
jumbo mexican white shrimp | smoked mezcal | fresh lime | jalapeño garlic cilantro cream | poblano buttered rice | grilled flour tortillas
Chicken Pot Pie
baked fresh throughout the day | rustic vegetables | flaky crust | cream gravy
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
House Cocktails
Basil Gimlet
tangueray | st. germaine | simple syrup | fresh basil | lemon | lime
Blackberry Breeze
skky vodka | st. germaine | fresh blackberries | agave | lime | soda
Dad's Mai Tai
rum haven | captain morgan | amaretto | myer | fresh juice
Dirty Goose Martini
grey goose | olive juice | fried bleu cheese stuffed olives
Espressotini
vanilla vodka | kahlua | espresso
Fairmont 1908
empress gin | creme de violette | lemon juice | egg white | simple syrup
Gimme Butterflies
Hibiscus Margarita
siete leguas blanco | hibsicus syrup | fresh lime | tajin
Jalapeno Margarita
hornitos reposado | st. germaine | fresh lime juice | splash oj | spiced rim
Jim's Bloody Mary
ketel one | bacon jalapeño popper | slim jim
Lower Manhattan
slow & low rye whiskey | bitters | filthy cherry | orange peel
Raspberry Beret
pink whitney | raspberry | lemon juice | sprite
Ruby Red Martini
grey goose | fresh grapefruit juice | sugar
Sazerac
rittenhouse rye | absinthe | sugar | bitters | lemon peel
Socal Low-cal
21 seeds cucumber jalapeno infused tequila | soda
Sparkling Ruby Rose
sparkling rosé | giffard grapefruit | grapefruit juice | strawberry | lemon twist
Strawberry Lemon Drop
stoli strawberry | strawberries | lemonade
Tequila Mockingbird
herradura silver | agave nectar | mint | watermelon | blueberry | lime
Vanilla Old Fashioned
makers 46 | vanilla liquor | maple syrup | vanilla bitters
Smoked Pineapple
5 Jalapenos For Bar
KIDS MENU
Kids Entrees
Barbecued Steak with Tots
grilled & sliced | tater tots | broccoli
World's Best Kid Cheeseburger
american cheese | pickles | shoe strings
Cheesy Shell Pasta
super creamy sauce | garlic toast
Texas Grilled Cheese
american cheese | shoe strings
Ranch Chicken Salad
cheddar cheese | bacon | croutons
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
brown rice | broccoli | carrots
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
crispy chicken | mashed & gravy | peas & carrots
Crispy Fish & Chips
alaskan cod | shoe strings | tartar sauce
DESSERT
Sweets
Butter Cake
house secret recipe | vanilla bean ice cream | raspberry purée | fresh whipped cream
Bob's Hot Fudge Cake
chocolate cake stuffed with vanilla ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | cherry
Carrot Cake
spiced cake | walnuts | pineapple | coconut | cream cheese frostin
Chocolate Cake
iced devil's food | caramel sauce
Whiskey Bread Pudding
baked bread pudding | vanilla ice cream | whipped cream | caramel sauce
Mini Hot Fudge Sundae
vanilla bean ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | peanuts
Berries & Whipped Cream
2765 Lakeshore Drive, Corona, CA 92883