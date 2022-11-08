Rio's Pizza South El Monte imageView gallery

Rio's Pizza South El Monte

review star

No reviews yet

1949 Durfee Avenue

South El Monte, CA 91733

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza (Large)
18" Pizza (X-Large)
Buffalo Wings (12) 2 LBS

Pizza

9" Pizza (Mini)

$10.25

12" Pizza (Small)

$14.50

14" Pizza (Med)

$16.75

16" Pizza (Large)

$19.75

18" Pizza (X-Large)

$22.75

Rio's Special 9" Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

$16.75

Rio's Special 12" Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

$22.50

Rio's Special 14" Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

$27.50

Rio's Special 16" Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

$32.50

Rio's Special 18" Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

$36.50

Veggie Special 9" Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

$16.50

Veggie Special 12" Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

$22.00

Veggie Special 14" Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

$27.00

Veggie Special 16" Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives,

$31.00

Veggie Special 18" Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

$34.00

MeatLover 9" Pepperoni, Ham, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sausage, Meatball

$22.50

MeatLover 12" Pepperoni, Ham, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sausage, Meatball

$28.50

MeatLover 14" Pepperoni, Ham, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sausage, Meatball

$33.50

MeatLover 16" Pepperoni, Ham, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sausage, Meatball

$37.50

MeatLover 18" Pepperoni, Ham, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sausage, Meatball

$42.50

Specials

Med (14") Pizza 1 Topping, 6 Wings, Potato Wedges

$38.95

Lg (16") Pizza 1 Topping + 12 Wings

$39.95

Appetizer Spec 6 Wings, Wedges, Garlic Bread/Mozzarella Cheese/Marinara Sauce

$23.95

Family Feast

FAMILY FEAST

$44.99

2 Pizza Deal (Mon-Thurs) Dine-In/Take-Out Only

2 Pizza Deal (Mon-Thurs) Dine-In/Take-Out Only

$40.99

Sides

Buffalo Wings (12) 2 LBS

$18.95

Buffalo Wings (6) 1 LBS

$11.95

(4oz) Sides of Dressing

Potato Wedges

$9.95

Wild Wedges (Cheese, Bacon Bits, Jalapenos)

$11.95

Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella Cheese

$5.40

Garlic Bread

$4.35

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

2 Meatballs

$4.25

Side of Pepperoncinis

$1.50

Side of Croutons

$1.50

Extra Side of Wing Sauce (4oz)

$1.00

Pasta

Spaghetti (S)

$11.25

Spaghetti (L)

$13.25

Baked Mostaccioli (S)

$13.75

Baked Mostaccioli (L)

$15.75

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich (12")

$14.75

Grinder Sandwich (12")

$14.75

Salads

Tossed Green Salad

$9.25

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Heart Shaped Pizza

Heart Shaped Pizza

$24.99

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$14.99

Soda

Pepsi

$3.75

Lemon-Lime

$3.75

Orange

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Brisk Ice Tea

$3.75

Water

Cup of Water

Wings

Wings (50)

$100.00

Wings (100)

$200.00

Potato Wedges

5 (lbs)

$35.99

10 (lbs)

$65.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1949 Durfee Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733

Directions

Gallery
Rio's Pizza South El Monte image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Daikokuya - El Monte - 9911 Garvey Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9911 Garvey Avenue El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Shakey's Pizza El Monte CA
orange star4.4 • 471
11420 Valley Blvd El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - El Monte
orange star4.6 • 542
3311 Tyler Ave El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
La Palma La - 11012 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
11012 Main Street El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - La Puente
orange star4.6 • 1,600
13009 Valley Blvd La Puente, CA 91746
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South El Monte

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Thien Tam Vegetarian Restaurant - 10345 Garvey ave.
orange star4.5 • 947
10345 Garvey Avenue El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - South El Monte
orange star4.0 • 766
9516 Garvey Ave South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South El Monte
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston