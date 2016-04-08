River Stop Cafe - 52 West State Road

- Home
694 Reviews
$$
52 West State Road
Newaygo, MI 49337
Breakfast
Campfire Sandwich
Eggs w/bacon or sausage, & American cheese on a grilled croissant
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mexi-Blend Cheese, Red Peppers, and Onions Grilled in a Tomato Wrap Salsa on the Side.
Mexi Breakfast Burrito
Eggs w/house made black bean salsa, onion, & Mexi blend cheese grilled in a tomato wrap
Ricks Sandwich
Eggs w/ham, Swiss, and house sauce on a grilled croissant
Scrambled Up
Eggs w/assorted veggies and Mexi blend cheese, served with toast
Side Toast
Sunrise Sandwich
Eggs w/spinach and feta served on a grilled English muffin with tomatoes
Great Start
Sandwiches/Wraps
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato w/our house sauce on grilled sourdough
Caesar Wrap
House made chicken Caesar salad w/red onions, lettuce, & Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
Chicken Salad Croissant
House made chicken salad on a grilled croissant w/lettuce and our house sauce
Chicken Salad Wrap
House made chicken salad in a tomato wrap w/lettuce and our house sauce
Fiesta Pocket
Salsa cream cheese, black bean & corn slasa, onions, tomatoes, Mexi blend cheese, and chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap
Garden Burger
Black bean burger w/sharp white cheddar grilled on a pretzel bun with banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli
Greek Garden Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with American on sourdough
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham & American grilled on sourdough
Ham Panini
Ham & Swiss grilled on rye with lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce
Italian Family
Hot ham & salami w/ provolone grilled on a club roll with banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and creamy Italian dressing
Italian Grilled Cheese
Pesto aioli with sharp white cheddar, Provolone, & tomatoes grilled on sourdough
M-37
Roast beef w/Swiss, tomatoes, red onion & horsey sauce on toasted sourdough
Philly The Kid
Roast beef w/Mexi blend cheese, red onions, red peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, & chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap
Pickled Pig
Ham & bacon w/cream cheese, pickles, tomatoes, & lettuce in a flour tortilla
Reuben on Rye
Corned beef w/Swiss & sauerkraut grilled on rye with thousand island
River Stop Deluxe
Turkey w/Swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers, and our house sauce on a grilled croissant
Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef w/Provolone, red onions, & red peppers grilled on rye w/lettuce, tomatoes, & horsey sauce
Rosemary & Veggie Grill
Hummus w/red peppers, red onions, zucchini, mushrooms, & rosemary garlic grilled on a pita w/lettuce and tomatoes
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna
Thanksgiving Twist
Turkey w/cranberry cream cheese & lettuce in a flour tortilla
Tomato Wrap
Turkey w/Swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers & our house sauce in a tomato wrap
Tuna on Wheat
House made tuna salad w/lettuce & dill sauce on grilled whole wheat
Tuna Superior
House made tuna salad w/bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce on a grilled croissant
Turkey Panini
Turkey & Swiss grilled on rye with lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce
Veggie Panini
Zucchini, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & Swiss grilled on rye w/lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce
Veggie Reuben
Sauerkraut w/sunflower seeds & Swiss grilled on rye with thousand island
Yardbird
Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, & Provolone grilled on sourdough w/lettuce, tomatoes, & our house sauce
Falling For You
Soups/Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad as Salad
Chips and Salsa
Fiesta Salad
House made black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, onions, Mexi blend cheese, and chicken on a bed of mixed greens w/ranch salsa
Gone Fishing
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, & feta on a bed of mixed greens w/pita points and Caesar dressing
Harvest Turkey Salad
Turkey, Granny Smith slices, walnuts, dried cranberries, & feta on a bed of mixed greens w/cherry balsamic dressing
Large Chips and Slaw
River Stop Side Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & grated parmesan on a bed of greens w/dressing of your choice
Woodland Salad
Walnuts, dried cranberries, feta, & onions on a bed of mixed greens w/cherry balsamic dressing
Kids
Kid's Chips & Cheese
Corn Tortilla Chips & Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese w/American grilled on paesano bread
Kid's Ham Sandwich
Ham & American on paesano bread
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut butter & jelly on paesano bread
Kid's Turkey Sandwich
Turkey & American on paesano bread
Dinner
Asian Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, zucchini, & slivered almonds tossed in sesame ginger dressing
BBQ Pork Nachos
Corn tortilla chips w/hickory smoked pulled pork, colby & mozzarella, red onions, red peppers, crushed pineapple, feta, & a BBQ drizzle
Beer Cheese
House made beer cheese served w/pretzel bites
BLT Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered w/cheese & bacon then topped w/chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, & a house sauce drizzle
Bohemian Flatbread
Pesto aioli, green apple, chopped onions, bleu cheese, & walnuts
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Shredded chicken breast w/spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella, & bleu cheese
Chicken Salad Croissant
House made chicken salad on a grilled croissant w/lettuce & our house sauce
Classic Flatbread
Scratch made tangy tomato sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, & mushrooms
Club-Dilla
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded colby & mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli, grilled quesadilla style
Fattoush Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, fresh mint, feta, pita points, & a dash of sumac, tossed in house made lemon honey dressing
Garden Burger
Black bean burger & sharp white cheddar grilled on a pretzel bun w/ banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli
Italian Quesadilla
Hot ham, salami, Provolone, & banana peppers grilled quesadilla style with mixed greens, tomatoes, & creamy Italian dressing
Moroccan Meatball Sub
House made Moroccan meatballs & Moroccan red sauce grilled on a Club roll with Provolone
Moroccan Meatballs
Made in house & served on Moroccan marinara w/pita points
Philly The Kid
Roast beef w/Mexi blend cheese, red onions, red peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, & chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap
Pig In The Vineyard Flatbread
Three cheese blend, bacon, fresh grape halves, & a balsamic drizzle
Reuben on Rye
Corned beef w/Swiss & sauerkraut grilled on rye with thousand island
Salmon Cakes
House made salmon cakes served w/cilantro creme fraiche for dipping
Salmon Dip
House made salmon dip served w/pita points & corn chips
Yardbird
Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, & Provolone grilled on sourdough w/lettuce, tomatoes, & our house sauce
Empanadas
Coffee/Specialty Coffee
Americano
Espresso w/hot water
Breve
Espresso w/steamed milk & the flavor of your choice
Brown Trout
Espresso, tiramisu, irish cream, & chocolate w/steamed half & half
Cafe au Lait
Coffee & steamed milk
Cafe Mocha
Espresso w/chocoalte & steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream
Cappucino
Espresso w/steamed milk & foam
Caramel Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, & caramel w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream
Cider
Chai Tea
Chai tea & steamed milk
Coffee (In-House)
Locally sourced beans, variety of roasts
Coffee Refill (1 Only)
Coffee to go
Locally sourced beans, variety of roasts
Cold Brew Coffee
Elderflower Honey Latte
Espresso Royale
Espresso & irish cream w/steamed half & half
Espresso Shot
Hot Chocolate
House made hot cocoa mix w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream
Hot Tea
Assorted flavors
Latte
Espresso w/steamed milk & the flavor of your choice
Lemonesso
Mint Zachary
Espresso, chocolate, mint, & irish cream w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream
Neway To Go
Espresso, chocolate & french vanilla w/steamed milk
Nutty Irishman
Espresso, hazelnut, & irish cream w/steamed milk
Oat Chai-der
Orange Creamsicle
Pot of Tea
Rosa Bud
Espresso, white chocolate, & raspberry w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream
Steamer
Steamed milk w/the flavor of your choice topped w/whipped cream
Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cold Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade/half iced tea
Blended Strawberry Lemonade
House made lemonade blended with strawberries & ice
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Cold Brew Coffee
French Soda
Soda water w/the flavor of your choice, topped with half & half
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed unsweetened tea
Italian Soda
Soda water w/the flavor of your choice
Kombucha
Lemonade
Freshly made in house
Mango Smoothie
Mango concentrate blended w/ice
Milk
Orange Juice
Pop/Soda
Coke Products
Strawberry Oat Smoothie
Soy milk & strawberries blended w/ice
Summer Breeze
Orange juice, Stawberries, & peach flavor blended w/ice
Sweet Tart
Soy milk w/strawberries, blueberries, & protein powder blended w/ice
Tonic Water
Tropical Breeze
Orange juice, pineapple, & coconut flavor blended w/ice
Water
Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
52 West State Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
Photos coming soon!