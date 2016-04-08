A map showing the location of River Stop Cafe - 52 West State RoadView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

River Stop Cafe - 52 West State Road

694 Reviews

$$

52 West State Road

Newaygo, MI 49337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Campfire Sandwich

$6.00

Eggs w/bacon or sausage, & American cheese on a grilled croissant

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Mexi-Blend Cheese, Red Peppers, and Onions Grilled in a Tomato Wrap Salsa on the Side.

Mexi Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs w/house made black bean salsa, onion, & Mexi blend cheese grilled in a tomato wrap

Ricks Sandwich

$7.00

Eggs w/ham, Swiss, and house sauce on a grilled croissant

Scrambled Up

$9.00

Eggs w/assorted veggies and Mexi blend cheese, served with toast

Side Toast

$2.50

Sunrise Sandwich

$7.00

Eggs w/spinach and feta served on a grilled English muffin with tomatoes

Great Start

$8.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato w/our house sauce on grilled sourdough

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

House made chicken Caesar salad w/red onions, lettuce, & Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

House made chicken salad on a grilled croissant w/lettuce and our house sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

House made chicken salad in a tomato wrap w/lettuce and our house sauce

Fiesta Pocket

$11.00

Salsa cream cheese, black bean & corn slasa, onions, tomatoes, Mexi blend cheese, and chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap

Garden Burger

$12.00

Black bean burger w/sharp white cheddar grilled on a pretzel bun with banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli

Greek Garden Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese with American on sourdough

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Ham & American grilled on sourdough

Ham Panini

$10.00

Ham & Swiss grilled on rye with lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce

Italian Family

$10.00

Hot ham & salami w/ provolone grilled on a club roll with banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and creamy Italian dressing

Italian Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pesto aioli with sharp white cheddar, Provolone, & tomatoes grilled on sourdough

M-37

$12.00

Roast beef w/Swiss, tomatoes, red onion & horsey sauce on toasted sourdough

Philly The Kid

$12.00

Roast beef w/Mexi blend cheese, red onions, red peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, & chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap

Pickled Pig

$9.00

Ham & bacon w/cream cheese, pickles, tomatoes, & lettuce in a flour tortilla

Reuben on Rye

$12.00

Corned beef w/Swiss & sauerkraut grilled on rye with thousand island

River Stop Deluxe

$11.00

Turkey w/Swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers, and our house sauce on a grilled croissant

Roast Beef Panini

$12.00

Roast beef w/Provolone, red onions, & red peppers grilled on rye w/lettuce, tomatoes, & horsey sauce

Rosemary & Veggie Grill

$11.00

Hummus w/red peppers, red onions, zucchini, mushrooms, & rosemary garlic grilled on a pita w/lettuce and tomatoes

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.50

Scoop Tuna

$3.50

Thanksgiving Twist

$8.00

Turkey w/cranberry cream cheese & lettuce in a flour tortilla

Tomato Wrap

$10.00

Turkey w/Swiss, tomatoes, cucumbers & our house sauce in a tomato wrap

Tuna on Wheat

$9.00

House made tuna salad w/lettuce & dill sauce on grilled whole wheat

Tuna Superior

$12.00

House made tuna salad w/bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce on a grilled croissant

Turkey Panini

$10.00

Turkey & Swiss grilled on rye with lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce

Veggie Panini

$11.00

Zucchini, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, & Swiss grilled on rye w/lettuce, tomatoes, & dill sauce

Veggie Reuben

$10.00

Sauerkraut w/sunflower seeds & Swiss grilled on rye with thousand island

Yardbird

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, & Provolone grilled on sourdough w/lettuce, tomatoes, & our house sauce

Falling For You

$11.00

Soups/Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad as Salad

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

House made black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, onions, Mexi blend cheese, and chicken on a bed of mixed greens w/ranch salsa

Gone Fishing

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, & feta on a bed of mixed greens w/pita points and Caesar dressing

Harvest Turkey Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Granny Smith slices, walnuts, dried cranberries, & feta on a bed of mixed greens w/cherry balsamic dressing

Large Chips and Slaw

$6.50

River Stop Side Salad

$5.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & grated parmesan on a bed of greens w/dressing of your choice

Woodland Salad

$11.00

Walnuts, dried cranberries, feta, & onions on a bed of mixed greens w/cherry balsamic dressing

Kids

Kid's Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Corn Tortilla Chips & Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic grilled cheese w/American grilled on paesano bread

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Ham & American on paesano bread

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Peanut butter & jelly on paesano bread

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey & American on paesano bread

Dinner

Asian Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, zucchini, & slivered almonds tossed in sesame ginger dressing

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips w/hickory smoked pulled pork, colby & mozzarella, red onions, red peppers, crushed pineapple, feta, & a BBQ drizzle

Beer Cheese

$9.00

House made beer cheese served w/pretzel bites

BLT Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips layered w/cheese & bacon then topped w/chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, & a house sauce drizzle

Bohemian Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto aioli, green apple, chopped onions, bleu cheese, & walnuts

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Shredded chicken breast w/spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella, & bleu cheese

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

House made chicken salad on a grilled croissant w/lettuce & our house sauce

Classic Flatbread

$14.00

Scratch made tangy tomato sauce, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, & mushrooms

Club-Dilla

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded colby & mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli, grilled quesadilla style

Fattoush Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, fresh mint, feta, pita points, & a dash of sumac, tossed in house made lemon honey dressing

Garden Burger

$13.00

Black bean burger & sharp white cheddar grilled on a pretzel bun w/ banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle aioli

Italian Quesadilla

$11.00

Hot ham, salami, Provolone, & banana peppers grilled quesadilla style with mixed greens, tomatoes, & creamy Italian dressing

Moroccan Meatball Sub

$12.00

House made Moroccan meatballs & Moroccan red sauce grilled on a Club roll with Provolone

Moroccan Meatballs

$12.00

Made in house & served on Moroccan marinara w/pita points

Philly The Kid

$12.00

Roast beef w/Mexi blend cheese, red onions, red peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, & chipotle aioli grilled in a tomato wrap

Pig In The Vineyard Flatbread

$14.00

Three cheese blend, bacon, fresh grape halves, & a balsamic drizzle

Reuben on Rye

$12.00

Corned beef w/Swiss & sauerkraut grilled on rye with thousand island

Salmon Cakes

$11.00

House made salmon cakes served w/cilantro creme fraiche for dipping

Salmon Dip

$10.00

House made salmon dip served w/pita points & corn chips

Yardbird

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms, & Provolone grilled on sourdough w/lettuce, tomatoes, & our house sauce

Empanadas

$11.00

Coffee/Specialty Coffee

Americano

Espresso w/hot water

Breve

Espresso w/steamed milk & the flavor of your choice

Brown Trout

Espresso, tiramisu, irish cream, & chocolate w/steamed half & half

Cafe au Lait

Coffee & steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

Espresso w/chocoalte & steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream

Cappucino

Espresso w/steamed milk & foam

Caramel Mocha

Espresso, chocolate, & caramel w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream

Cider

$5.50

Chai Tea

Chai tea & steamed milk

Coffee (In-House)

$2.75

Locally sourced beans, variety of roasts

Coffee Refill (1 Only)

$0.50

Coffee to go

Locally sourced beans, variety of roasts

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

Elderflower Honey Latte

$5.00

Espresso Royale

Espresso & irish cream w/steamed half & half

Espresso Shot

Hot Chocolate

House made hot cocoa mix w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream

Hot Tea

Assorted flavors

Latte

Espresso w/steamed milk & the flavor of your choice

Lemonesso

$4.00

Mint Zachary

Espresso, chocolate, mint, & irish cream w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream

Neway To Go

Espresso, chocolate & french vanilla w/steamed milk

Nutty Irishman

Espresso, hazelnut, & irish cream w/steamed milk

Oat Chai-der

$6.00

Orange Creamsicle

$5.50

Pot of Tea

Rosa Bud

Espresso, white chocolate, & raspberry w/steamed milk, topped w/whipped cream

Steamer

Steamed milk w/the flavor of your choice topped w/whipped cream

Tea Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half lemonade/half iced tea

Blended Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

House made lemonade blended with strawberries & ice

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$1.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

French Soda

$3.50

Soda water w/the flavor of your choice, topped with half & half

Iced Tea

$2.25

Freshly brewed unsweetened tea

Italian Soda

$3.00

Soda water w/the flavor of your choice

Kombucha

$4.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Freshly made in house

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Mango concentrate blended w/ice

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pop/Soda

$2.00

Coke Products

Strawberry Oat Smoothie

$4.75

Soy milk & strawberries blended w/ice

Summer Breeze

$4.75

Orange juice, Stawberries, & peach flavor blended w/ice

Sweet Tart

$5.25

Soy milk w/strawberries, blueberries, & protein powder blended w/ice

Tonic Water

$1.50

Tropical Breeze

$4.75

Orange juice, pineapple, & coconut flavor blended w/ice

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52 West State Road, Newaygo, MI 49337

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bostwick Bakery - Rockford
orange star3.6 • 39
8570 BELDING RD Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Sparrows Coffee - 2225 Plainfield Ave NE
orange star4.8 • 16
2225 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Lucys Creston Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newaygo

City Limits
orange star4.6 • 897
8187 Mason Dr Newaygo, MI 49337
View restaurantnext
Newaygo Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 473
19 State Rd Newaygo, MI 49337
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newaygo
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston