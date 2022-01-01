Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocker Oysterfeller's Valley Ford

No reviews yet

14415 Highway One

Valley Ford, CA 94972

Popular Items

Pan Roasted Salmon
Deviled Farm Eggs
The Rocker Burger

Oysters

Raw on 1/2 Shell - Half Dozen

$19.95

Jalapeño Mignonette

Garlic Butter - Half Dozen

$21.95

California Garlic, delicious Butter

Louisiana Hot - Half Dozen

$21.95

housemade Louisiana Hot Sauce and Garlic Butter

Rocker Oysterfeller - Half Dozen

$22.95

Arugula, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Cornbread Crust

Estero Gold - Half Dozen

$22.95

Estero Gold Cheese, Chorizo Sausage, Serrano Chile

Starters

Local Squid fried crispy in Cornmeal

Bacon Jalapenos

$14.95

Chevre, Maldon Sea Salt

BBQ Shrimp

$19.95

Wild Gulf Shrimp in a classic Worchestershire Butter Sauce with fresh Rosemary served with a fresh baked Demi Baguette

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Valley Ford Gorgonzola Dressing

Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.95

The best you’ve ever had with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt

Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

Flash Fried with Cajun Spices

Catfish Fingers

$14.95

Greenleaf Lettuce, Remoulade Sauce

Crab Cakes

$21.95

Remoulade Sauce, cajun dusted Pine Nuts, Fried Capers

Deviled Farm Eggs

$10.95

with Fresh Herbs

Dirty South

$16.95

hand cut Kennebec Fries topped with warm Pimento Cheese, Pulled Pork and Pickled Jalapeños

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Fried Oysters

$17.95

Butter Lettuce, Spicy Remoulade

Manila Clams

$16.95+

Manila Clams steamed in a light Broth with White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast

Pull-Apart Bread

$8.95

Fresh Baked Pull-Apart Bread topped with Monterey Jack and Pickled Jalapeños

First Course

Little Gem Wedge Salad

$15.95

Valley Ford Gorgonzola, Crumbled Bacon, Pear Tomatoes, Crispy Fried Onions

Manila Clam Chowder

$15.95

Organic Summer Harvest Salad

$15.95

Roasted Beet and Wild Arugula Salad

$14.95

Goat Feta, Wild Arugula, Blood Orange, Shaved Fennel, Toasted Hazelnuts, Fennel Vinaigrette

Mains

The Rocker Burger

$16.95

½ LB Stemple Creek Grassfed Beef, Baconaisse, Milk Bread Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Fries

Impossible Burger

$15.95

1/4 lb Vegetable Based Impossible Burger, Mayonaisse, Milk Bread Bun, Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Fries

Chopped Texas Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

14 hour Texas Style Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onion, Sliced Pickles, Hand Cut Fries

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.95

10 hour Smoked Pork, Vinegar Based Sauce, Sweet Onion, Sliced Pickles, Hand Cut Fries

Low Country Shrimp Boil

$23.95

One Half Pound of Wild Gulf Shrimp boiled up in Cajun Spices with Andouille Sausage, Corn and Red Potatoes

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

$28.95

Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, Worcestershire Spiked Butter Sauce, Anson Mills Grits

Manila Clams

$16.95+

Manila Clams steamed in a light Broth with White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast

Pan Roasted Salmon

$29.95

Pan Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon, Sautéed Asparagus, Potato Puree

Fried Chicken Plate

$18.95

Free Range Fried Chicken,, Fried Herbs, Mac N' Cheese, Collard Greens

Fried Chicken

$11.95+

Buttermilk Fried Chicken brushed with Cayenne Pepper Oil

Fish And Chips

$18.95

Beer Battered Avocado Tacos

$17.95

Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño

Chopped Beef Brisket Tacos (4)

$16.95

Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Spicy Taquero Sauce

Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos

$17.95

Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño

Carolina Smoked Pork Tacos (4)

$16.95

Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Spicy Taco Sauce

Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos (4)

$17.95

Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$19.95

served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries

Cornmeal Fried Oyster PoBoy

$19.95

served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries

Beer Battered Rock Cod PoBoy

$19.95

served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries

Grilled Salmon PoBoy

$19.95Out of stock

served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries

Fried Gulf Shrimp PoBoy

$19.95

served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries

Baguette Side

$3.95

Burnt End Brisket Beans

$8.95

Slow simmered Pinto Beans built on a base of Onion, Garlic, Jalapeno and the trimmings from our 14 hour Smoked Brisket.

Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

Flash Fried with Cajun Spices

Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.95

The best you’ve ever had with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt

Apple-Fennel Coleslaw

$7.95

Our house slaw with thinly sliced Red and Green Cabbage, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper in our Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette with a touch of Mayonnaise and ever so slightly sweetened with an Apple Reduction.

Braised Collard Greens

$9.95

A blend of Collard Greens and Mustard Greens slow simmered until tender with Applewood Bacon and a dash of Hot Sauce.

Handcut Kennebec Fries

$7.95

Cut in-house daily and fried to perfection.

Anson Mills Grits

$8.95

Stone Ground Heirloom Grits from the Carolinas cooked with Milk, Butter, a little Onion, and a lot of Love.

Mac N' Cheese

$12.95

Fusilli Pasta coated in our velvety cheese sauce of Gruyere, Parmesan and White Cheddar. Topped with Butter Toasted Breadcrumbs and Chopped Parsley.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.

Pull-Apart Bread

$8.95

Fresh Baked Pull-Apart Bread topped with Monterey Jack and Pickled Jalapeños

Whipped Potatoes

$7.95

Tender Cooked Yukon Gold Potatoes whipped with Fresh Cream, Butter and Sea Salt.

Pimento Cheese 4oz

$8.95

Brisket Side (5oz)

$11.00

Pork Side (5oz)

$6.99

Side Grilled Bread

$1.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.95

Crispy, Warm, Oh Yeah

Chocolate S'mores Pot de Creme

$8.95

Guittard Chocolate Custard, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Toasted Marshmallow Topping

French Quarter Beignets

$8.95

French Doughnuts doused in Powdered Sugar

Fried Apple Hand Pies

$8.95

Apple Filling in a Buttery Crust dusted with Powdered Sugar

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Vanilla Bourbon Milkshake

$8.95

Ice Cream Shake with Vanilla Bean infused Bourbon, Whipped Cream, Candied Pecan

Walnut Praline Bread Pudding

$8.95

Decadent Bread Pudding smothered in a Buttery Praline Sauce

Fried Raspberry Hand Pies

$8.95Out of stock

Raspberry Filling in a Buttery Crust dusted with Powdered Sugar

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.95Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$12.95Out of stock

Cocktails

Albino Grasshopper

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

house mix, pickled vegetables, vodka

Bodega Sunset

$12.00Out of stock

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

goslings rum, lime, ginger beer

Espresso Martini

$10.00

kahlua, vodka, cold brew, cream float

Hot Apple Toddy

$10.00

bourbon, organic local cider, lemon, spices

House Of Balloons

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

black coffee, irish whiskey, demerara sugar, float of cream

Margarita

$11.00

lime, silver tequila, triple sec, agave

Old Cuban

$12.00

Peach Press

$12.00

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

pimms #1, ginger beer, cucumber, seasonal fruit, herbs

Pomegranate Sidecar

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

silver tequila lime & soda

Senor Martinez

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

rye whisky, brandy, benedictine, carpana antica, bitters

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daquiri

$11.00

French 75

$13.00

Gin Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Martini

$13.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vodka Gimlet

$11.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Beer

Death & Taxes Black Beer 16 oz Draught

$7.99

Modelo Especial 16 Oz Draught

$7.99

Henhouse Stoked Pale Ale

$8.99

Drakes Best Coast IPA Draft

$8.99Out of stock

Anchor Steam

$5.99

Blue Star Wheat 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Coors Banquet

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Guinness Draught Can 14.9 oz

$6.99

Lagunitas IPA 12 oz Bottle

$5.99

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.99

Lone Star

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Pliny the Elder Double IPA 16.9 oz Bottle

$10.99

Racer 5 IPA 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Scrimshaw Pilsner BTL

$4.99

Sierra Hazy Little Thing

$6.99

Goat Rock Bramble Cider

$8.99Out of stock

Goat Rock Rose Cider

$8.99Out of stock

Clausthauler N/A 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Cooperage Tiki Sour 16oz Draught

$7.99Out of stock

Lagunitas DayTime IPA

$4.99

Wines

Segura Viudas Cava GL

$11.00

Chandon Brut 187ml Split

$14.00

Chandon Brut Rose 187ml Split

$14.00

Atascadero Creek

$16.00

Chalk Hill Chard GLS

$14.00

Ferrari Carano 2020 Fùme Blanc GL

$11.00

Hanna Sauv Blanc GL

$12.00Out of stock

Landmark Chard GL

$13.00

Madroña Vineyard 2019 Reisling GL

$12.00

Pine Ridge Wbite Blend GLS

$14.00

Corkage

$15.00

Chenoweth Rose GLS

$12.00

Papa Perry Rosé GL

$16.00

Marimar Pinot GL

$13.00

Head High 2019 Pinot Noir GLS

$13.00

Verveine 2019 Red Field Blend GL

$10.00

Verveine Zinfandel GL

$12.00

Ruby Port

$9.00

Tawny Port

$9.00

Grgich Cabernet GL

$25.00Out of stock

County Line Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Moet & Chandon Champagne 187ml Split

$22.00Out of stock

County Line Rose GL

$12.00Out of stock

Roederer Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir GL

$13.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills 2021 Rose GL

$16.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills 2018 Chardonnay 375ml

$45.00

Sonoma Cutrer 2020 Chardonnay 375ml

$26.00

Iron Horse 2018 Ocean Cuvee

$56.00

Roederer Estate Sparkling BTL

$54.00

Segura Viudas Cava

$38.00

Atascadero Creek SB BTL

$42.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$44.00

Ferrari Carano 2020 Fùme Blanc

$40.00

Iron Horse 2016 Chardonnay

$56.00

Landmark Chardonnay

$46.00

Madroña Vineyard 2019 Gewurtztraminer

$42.00

Madroña 2020 Dry Riesling

$42.00

Marimar Estate 2020 Albariño BTL

$46.00

Marimar Estate 2021 Acero Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Pine Ridge 2021 White Blend

$44.00

County Line Chardonnay

$45.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Madroña Vineyard 2019 Reisling

$42.00Out of stock

Hanna Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Corkage

$15.00

Grgich Hills Zin 375ml

$38.00

Sonoma Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Chenoweth Rose BTL

$42.00

Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Madrona 2020 Grenache Rose BTL

$38.00

Papapietro Perry Rose BTL

$54.00

Grgich Hills 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$75.00

Grgich Hills 2018 Merlot BTL

$78.00

Head High 2019 Pinot Noir

$52.00

Marimar Estate 2018 La Masia Pinot Noir

$52.00

Papapietro Perry 2018 Pinot Noir BTL

$72.00

Radio Coteau 2018 Board & Baton BTL

$72.00

Radio Coteau La Neblina 2020 Pinot Noir BTL

$72.00Out of stock

Verveine Cellars 2015 Grenache BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Verveine Red Blend

$36.00

Verveine Zinfandel BTL

$42.00

County Line 2021 Rose BTL:

$42.00Out of stock

Rucksack Cellars 2020 Rose BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Rucksack Cellars 2017 Cache Red Blend BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Madroña Vineyards 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml

$32.00

Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Grgich Hills 2021 Rose BTL

$58.00Out of stock

El Tinto, Lot 40, 2019 Red Table Wine BTL

$28.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Ice Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

7 Up

$3.25

Diet 7-Up

$3.25

Cock & Bull Ginger

$4.50Out of stock

Boylan's Cream Soda

$4.25

Boylan's Orange Soda

$4.25

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.25

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$4.25

Organic Apple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Lagunitas IPNA

$4.99

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.95

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12 oz Bottle

$4.99

Boylan Black Cherry

$5.95

Milk

$3.75

Tonic Water

$4.95

Mountain Valley Spring 11 Oz

$2.95

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz

$2.95

Food

Louisiana Hot Sauce

$14.95

An 8oz Mason Jar of our housemade Louisiana Hot Sauce.

Beverage

RO Bloody Mary Mix

$18.00

One quart Mason Jar of our famous Bloody Mary Mix.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Serving up "Southern Comfort" cuisine, Rockers celebrates the bounty of ingredients from our surrounding farms, dairies, ranches and fisheries in a fun and convivial atmosphere. Choose from the famous 1/2 lb. Stemple Creek Ranch Cheeseburgers to Free-Range Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Lagunitas Ale & Caraway Gravy or our seasonal Flash Fried Dungeness Crab with Cajun Spices. Don't miss our local Tomales Bay Oysters of course, either raw with Jalapeno Mignonette or cooked up on the grill with your choice of several delicious preparations. Craft cocktails, local spirits, beer and wine flow from the bar, but no worries, grab a room upstairs at the Valley Ford Hotel!

14415 Highway One, Valley Ford, CA 94972

