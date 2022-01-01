- Home
Rocker Oysterfeller's Valley Ford
14415 Highway One
Valley Ford, CA 94972
Popular Items
Oysters
Raw on 1/2 Shell - Half Dozen
Jalapeño Mignonette
Garlic Butter - Half Dozen
California Garlic, delicious Butter
Louisiana Hot - Half Dozen
housemade Louisiana Hot Sauce and Garlic Butter
Rocker Oysterfeller - Half Dozen
Arugula, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Cornbread Crust
Estero Gold - Half Dozen
Estero Gold Cheese, Chorizo Sausage, Serrano Chile
Starters
Bacon Jalapenos
Chevre, Maldon Sea Salt
BBQ Shrimp
Wild Gulf Shrimp in a classic Worchestershire Butter Sauce with fresh Rosemary served with a fresh baked Demi Baguette
Buffalo Wings
Valley Ford Gorgonzola Dressing
Buttermilk Biscuits
The best you’ve ever had with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt
Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts
Flash Fried with Cajun Spices
Catfish Fingers
Greenleaf Lettuce, Remoulade Sauce
Crab Cakes
Remoulade Sauce, cajun dusted Pine Nuts, Fried Capers
Deviled Farm Eggs
with Fresh Herbs
Dirty South
hand cut Kennebec Fries topped with warm Pimento Cheese, Pulled Pork and Pickled Jalapeños
Fried Calamari
Fried Oysters
Butter Lettuce, Spicy Remoulade
Manila Clams
Manila Clams steamed in a light Broth with White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast
Pull-Apart Bread
Fresh Baked Pull-Apart Bread topped with Monterey Jack and Pickled Jalapeños
First Course
Mains
The Rocker Burger
½ LB Stemple Creek Grassfed Beef, Baconaisse, Milk Bread Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Fries
Impossible Burger
1/4 lb Vegetable Based Impossible Burger, Mayonaisse, Milk Bread Bun, Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Fries
Chopped Texas Brisket Sandwich
14 hour Texas Style Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onion, Sliced Pickles, Hand Cut Fries
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
10 hour Smoked Pork, Vinegar Based Sauce, Sweet Onion, Sliced Pickles, Hand Cut Fries
Low Country Shrimp Boil
One Half Pound of Wild Gulf Shrimp boiled up in Cajun Spices with Andouille Sausage, Corn and Red Potatoes
BBQ Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, Worcestershire Spiked Butter Sauce, Anson Mills Grits
Manila Clams
Manila Clams steamed in a light Broth with White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast
Pan Roasted Salmon
Pan Roasted Skuna Bay Salmon, Sautéed Asparagus, Potato Puree
Fried Chicken Plate
Free Range Fried Chicken,, Fried Herbs, Mac N' Cheese, Collard Greens
Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken brushed with Cayenne Pepper Oil
Fish And Chips
Beer Battered Avocado Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño
Chopped Beef Brisket Tacos (4)
Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Spicy Taquero Sauce
Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño
Carolina Smoked Pork Tacos (4)
Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Spicy Taco Sauce
Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos (4)
Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño
Fried Catfish PoBoy
served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries
Cornmeal Fried Oyster PoBoy
served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries
Beer Battered Rock Cod PoBoy
served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries
Grilled Salmon PoBoy
served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries
Fried Gulf Shrimp PoBoy
served on a PoBoy Loaf with Remoulade Sauce, Organic Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and hand cut Fries
Baguette Side
Burnt End Brisket Beans
Slow simmered Pinto Beans built on a base of Onion, Garlic, Jalapeno and the trimmings from our 14 hour Smoked Brisket.
Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts
Flash Fried with Cajun Spices
Buttermilk Biscuits
The best you’ve ever had with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt
Apple-Fennel Coleslaw
Our house slaw with thinly sliced Red and Green Cabbage, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper in our Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette with a touch of Mayonnaise and ever so slightly sweetened with an Apple Reduction.
Braised Collard Greens
A blend of Collard Greens and Mustard Greens slow simmered until tender with Applewood Bacon and a dash of Hot Sauce.
Handcut Kennebec Fries
Cut in-house daily and fried to perfection.
Anson Mills Grits
Stone Ground Heirloom Grits from the Carolinas cooked with Milk, Butter, a little Onion, and a lot of Love.
Mac N' Cheese
Fusilli Pasta coated in our velvety cheese sauce of Gruyere, Parmesan and White Cheddar. Topped with Butter Toasted Breadcrumbs and Chopped Parsley.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.
Pull-Apart Bread
Fresh Baked Pull-Apart Bread topped with Monterey Jack and Pickled Jalapeños
Whipped Potatoes
Tender Cooked Yukon Gold Potatoes whipped with Fresh Cream, Butter and Sea Salt.
Pimento Cheese 4oz
Brisket Side (5oz)
Pork Side (5oz)
Side Grilled Bread
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crispy, Warm, Oh Yeah
Chocolate S'mores Pot de Creme
Guittard Chocolate Custard, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Toasted Marshmallow Topping
French Quarter Beignets
French Doughnuts doused in Powdered Sugar
Fried Apple Hand Pies
Apple Filling in a Buttery Crust dusted with Powdered Sugar
Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla Bourbon Milkshake
Ice Cream Shake with Vanilla Bean infused Bourbon, Whipped Cream, Candied Pecan
Walnut Praline Bread Pudding
Decadent Bread Pudding smothered in a Buttery Praline Sauce
Fried Raspberry Hand Pies
Raspberry Filling in a Buttery Crust dusted with Powdered Sugar
Strawberry Shortcake
Bananas Foster
Cocktails
Albino Grasshopper
Bloody Mary
house mix, pickled vegetables, vodka
Bodega Sunset
Dark & Stormy
goslings rum, lime, ginger beer
Espresso Martini
kahlua, vodka, cold brew, cream float
Hot Apple Toddy
bourbon, organic local cider, lemon, spices
House Of Balloons
Irish Coffee
black coffee, irish whiskey, demerara sugar, float of cream
Margarita
lime, silver tequila, triple sec, agave
Old Cuban
Peach Press
Pimm's Cup
pimms #1, ginger beer, cucumber, seasonal fruit, herbs
Pomegranate Sidecar
Ranch Water
silver tequila lime & soda
Senor Martinez
Vieux Carre
rye whisky, brandy, benedictine, carpana antica, bitters
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
French 75
Gin Gimlet
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Mexican Mule
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Vodka Martini
Paloma
Sazerac
Vodka Gimlet
Sidecar
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
Beer
Death & Taxes Black Beer 16 oz Draught
Modelo Especial 16 Oz Draught
Henhouse Stoked Pale Ale
Drakes Best Coast IPA Draft
Anchor Steam
Blue Star Wheat 12 oz Bottle
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Guinness Draught Can 14.9 oz
Lagunitas IPA 12 oz Bottle
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Lone Star
Pacifico
Pliny the Elder Double IPA 16.9 oz Bottle
Racer 5 IPA 12 oz Bottle
Scrimshaw Pilsner BTL
Sierra Hazy Little Thing
Goat Rock Bramble Cider
Goat Rock Rose Cider
Clausthauler N/A 12 oz Bottle
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12 oz Bottle
Cooperage Tiki Sour 16oz Draught
Lagunitas DayTime IPA
Wines
Segura Viudas Cava GL
Chandon Brut 187ml Split
Chandon Brut Rose 187ml Split
Atascadero Creek
Chalk Hill Chard GLS
Ferrari Carano 2020 Fùme Blanc GL
Hanna Sauv Blanc GL
Landmark Chard GL
Madroña Vineyard 2019 Reisling GL
Pine Ridge Wbite Blend GLS
Corkage
Chenoweth Rose GLS
Papa Perry Rosé GL
Marimar Pinot GL
Head High 2019 Pinot Noir GLS
Verveine 2019 Red Field Blend GL
Verveine Zinfandel GL
Ruby Port
Tawny Port
Grgich Cabernet GL
County Line Pinot Noir GLS
Moet & Chandon Champagne 187ml Split
County Line Rose GL
Roederer Glass
Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir GL
Grgich Hills 2021 Rose GL
Grgich Hills 2018 Chardonnay 375ml
Sonoma Cutrer 2020 Chardonnay 375ml
Iron Horse 2018 Ocean Cuvee
Roederer Estate Sparkling BTL
Segura Viudas Cava
Atascadero Creek SB BTL
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Ferrari Carano 2020 Fùme Blanc
Iron Horse 2016 Chardonnay
Landmark Chardonnay
Madroña Vineyard 2019 Gewurtztraminer
Madroña 2020 Dry Riesling
Marimar Estate 2020 Albariño BTL
Marimar Estate 2021 Acero Chardonnay BTL
Pine Ridge 2021 White Blend
County Line Chardonnay
Grgich Hills Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Madroña Vineyard 2019 Reisling
Hanna Sauvignon Blanc
Corkage
Grgich Hills Zin 375ml
Sonoma Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir BTL
Chenoweth Rose BTL
Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir BTL
Madrona 2020 Grenache Rose BTL
Papapietro Perry Rose BTL
Grgich Hills 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Grgich Hills 2018 Merlot BTL
Head High 2019 Pinot Noir
Marimar Estate 2018 La Masia Pinot Noir
Papapietro Perry 2018 Pinot Noir BTL
Radio Coteau 2018 Board & Baton BTL
Radio Coteau La Neblina 2020 Pinot Noir BTL
Verveine Cellars 2015 Grenache BTL
Verveine Red Blend
Verveine Zinfandel BTL
County Line 2021 Rose BTL:
Rucksack Cellars 2020 Rose BTL
Rucksack Cellars 2017 Cache Red Blend BTL
Madroña Vineyards 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml
Landmark 2019 Pinot Noir BTL
Grgich Hills 2021 Rose BTL
El Tinto, Lot 40, 2019 Red Table Wine BTL
NA Beverage
Ice Water
Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
7 Up
Diet 7-Up
Cock & Bull Ginger
Boylan's Cream Soda
Boylan's Orange Soda
Boylan's Root Beer
Boylan's Shirley Temple
Organic Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Lagunitas IPNA
Hot Tea
Coffee
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher 12 oz Bottle
Boylan Black Cherry
Milk
Tonic Water
Mountain Valley Spring 11 Oz
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Serving up "Southern Comfort" cuisine, Rockers celebrates the bounty of ingredients from our surrounding farms, dairies, ranches and fisheries in a fun and convivial atmosphere. Choose from the famous 1/2 lb. Stemple Creek Ranch Cheeseburgers to Free-Range Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Lagunitas Ale & Caraway Gravy or our seasonal Flash Fried Dungeness Crab with Cajun Spices. Don't miss our local Tomales Bay Oysters of course, either raw with Jalapeno Mignonette or cooked up on the grill with your choice of several delicious preparations. Craft cocktails, local spirits, beer and wine flow from the bar, but no worries, grab a room upstairs at the Valley Ford Hotel!
