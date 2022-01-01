Rocker Oysterfeller's Valley Ford

Restaurant info

Serving up "Southern Comfort" cuisine, Rockers celebrates the bounty of ingredients from our surrounding farms, dairies, ranches and fisheries in a fun and convivial atmosphere. Choose from the famous 1/2 lb. Stemple Creek Ranch Cheeseburgers to Free-Range Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Lagunitas Ale & Caraway Gravy or our seasonal Flash Fried Dungeness Crab with Cajun Spices. Don't miss our local Tomales Bay Oysters of course, either raw with Jalapeno Mignonette or cooked up on the grill with your choice of several delicious preparations. Craft cocktails, local spirits, beer and wine flow from the bar, but no worries, grab a room upstairs at the Valley Ford Hotel!