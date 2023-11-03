- Home
- /
- Sebastopol
- /
- O & C China Bistro
O & C China Bistro
No reviews yet
7501 Healdsburg Avenue
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Garlic Edamame$8.00
- Crispy Cheese Puff$10.00
6 pieces
- Pork Potstickers$13.00
6 pieces
- Crispy Egg Rolls$10.00
4 pieces. Carrot, cabbage, onion, bamboo shoot, and wood ear mushroom
- Crispy Panko Prawns$14.00
5 pieces
- Dancing Prawns$14.00
6 pieces. Crispy prawns in a spicy aioli sauce
- BBQ Pork Buns$12.00
2 pieces
- Ha Gow$13.00
6 pieces. Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Shanghai Dumplings$13.00
6 pieces. Steamed pork dumplings with broth
- Taro Buns$12.00
2 pieces. Sweet bun filled with mashed taro
- Siu Mai$13.00
6 pieces. Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings
- Crispy Golden Chicken$9.00
- Crispy Panko Calamari$14.00
- Dancing Tofu$10.00
Crispy tofu in a spicy aioli sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Soups
Soups - Sizzling Rice Soup
- Vegetable Rice Soup$10.00
Zucchini, mushroom, broccoli, celery, peas, carrot, green onion, crispy shallot, and crispy rice
- Chicken Rice Soup$12.00
Zucchini, mushroom, peas, carrot, green onion, crispy shallot, crispy rice, and broccoli
- Pork Rice Soup$12.00
Zucchini, mushroom, peas, carrot, green onion, crispy shallot, crispy rice, and broccoli
- Prawns Rice Soup$14.00
Zucchini, mushroom, peas, carrot, green onion, crispy shallot, crispy rice, and broccoli
- Chicken, Pork and Prawns Combo Rice Soup$15.00
Zucchini, mushroom, peas, carrot, crispy rice, broccoli, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Extra Broth$3.75+
Noodle Soups
- Vegetable Noodle Soup$11.00
Thin rice noodle, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, celery, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Thin rice noodle, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Pork Noodle Soup$13.00
Thin rice noodle, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Prawns Noodle Soup$16.00
Thin rice noodle, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Chicken, Pork, and Prawns Combo Noodle Soup$16.00
Thin rice noodle, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, green onion, and crispy shallot
- Extra Broth$3.75+
Rice / Noodle
Chicken
- Eggplant Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, onion, carrot, garlic, and eggplant
- Chicken with Snow Peas & Shiitake Mushroom$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, snow peas, carrot, water chestnut, garlic, and shiitake mushroom in white wine sauce
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetable$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, zucchini, celery, garlic, water chestnut, broccoli, mushroom, and carrot
- Curry Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, garlic, basil yellow curry, carrot, and coconut milk
- Mu Shu Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, cabbage, carrot, egg, onion, green onion, bamboo shoot, and wood ear mushroom
- Lemon Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried white meat chicken nuggets in a citrus sauce
- Almond Cashew Chicken$16.00
Diced chicken, zucchini, celery, garlic, carrot, almond, and cashew
- Mongolian Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, green onion, onion, and garlic
- Green Bean Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, carrot, onion, green bean, and garlic
- Broccoli Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, broccoli, carrot, garlic, and onion
- Walnut Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried white meat chicken nuggets and pineapple in creamy white sauce
- Szechuan Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried white meat chicken nuggets, bell pepper, onion, and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Firecracker Chicken$16.00
Diced chicken with zucchini, bell pepper, snow peas, water chestnut, and garlic in spicy sauce
- Basil Chicken$16.00
Tender white meat chicken, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, celery, garlic, water chestnut, and basil
- Orange Sesame Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried white meat chicken nuggets in homemade orange sauce
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.00
Deep fried white meat chicken nuggets, bell pepper, onion, pineapple, and carrot
- Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Diced chicken, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, garlic, onion, mushroom, and peanuts
Beef
- Broccoli Beef$17.00
Beef, broccoli, carrot, garlic, and onion
- Beef with Snow Peas & Shiitake Mushroom$17.00
Beef, snow peas, carrot, water chestnut, garlic, and shiitake mushroom
- Almond Cashew Beef$17.00
Beef, zucchini, celery, garlic, carrot, almond, and cashew
- Mongolian Beef$17.00
Beef, onion, green onion, and garlic in spicy sauce
- Kung Pao Beef$17.00
Beef, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, onion, garlic, mushroom, and peanuts
- Orange Sesame Beef$18.00
Crispy deep-fried beef in homemade orange sauce
- Szechuan Beef$18.00
Crispy deep-fried beef and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Curry Beef$17.00
Beef, mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, garlic, basil, yellow curry, coconut milk, and carrot
- Basil Beef$17.00
Beef, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, celery, garlic, water chestnut, and basil
- Beef with Mixed Vegetable$17.00
Beef, zucchini, celery, garlic, water chestnut, broccoli, mushroom, and carrot
Pork
- Almond Cashew Pork$15.00
Pork, zucchini, celery, garlic, carrot, almond, and cashew
- Kung Pao Pork$15.00
Pork, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, mushroom, onion, garlic, and peanuts
- Sweet & Sour Pork$15.00
Crispy pork, bell pepper, onion, pineapple, and carrot
- Orange Sesame Pork$15.00
Crispy pork in homemade orange sauce
- Szechuan Pork$15.00
Crispy pork, bell pepper, onion, and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Broccoli Pork$15.00
Pork, broccoli, onion, garlic, and carrot
- Basil Pork$15.00
Pork, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, celery, garlic, water chestnut, and basil
- Curry Pork$15.00
Pork, mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, garlic, basil, yellow curry, coconut milk, and carrot
- Vegetable Pork$15.00
Pork, zucchini, celery, garlic, water chestnut, broccoli, mushroom, and carrot
- Green Bean Pork$15.00
Pork, carrot, onion, garlic, and green bean
- Eggplant with Pork$15.00
Pork, onion, carrot, garlic, and eggplant
- Pork with Snow Peas & Shiitake Mushroom$15.00
Pork, snow peas, carrot, water chestnut, garlic, and shiitake mushroom
- Mu Shu Pork$15.00
Pork, cabbage, carrot, egg, onion, green onion, bamboo shoot, and wood ear mushroom
Seafood
- Almond Cashew Prawns$17.00
Prawns, zucchini, celery, garlic, carrot, almond, and cashew
- Kung Pao Prawns$17.00
Prawns, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, garlic, onion, mushroom, peanuts
- Sweet & Sour Prawns$17.00
Deep fried prawns, bell pepper, onion, pineapple, carrot
- Orange Sesame Prawns$17.00
Crispy prawns in home-made orange sauce
- Szechuan Prawns$17.00
Crispy prawns, bell pepper, onion, garlic in szech uan spicy sauce
- Firecracker Prawns$17.00
Prawns, zucchini, bell pepper, onions, snow peas, garlic, water chestnut in spicy sauce
- Broccoli Prawns$17.00
Prawns, carrot, onion, broccoli, garlic
- Mu Shu Prawns$17.00
Prawns, cabbage, carrot, egg, onion, green onion, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom
- Basil Prawns$17.00
Prawns, mushroom, zucchini, carrot, celery, garlic, water chestnut, basil
- Prawns with Green Beans$17.00
Prawns, carrot, onion, green bean, garlic
- Walnut Prawns$17.00
Crispy prawns, pineapple in creamy white sauce
- Curry Prawns$17.00
Prawns, mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, garlic, basil, yellow curry, coconut milk, carrot
- Prawns with Snow Peas & Shiitake Mushroom$17.00
Prawns, snow peas, shiitake mushroom, carrot, garlic, water chestnut in a white wine sauce
- Kung Pao Combo$20.00
Diced chicken, beef, prawns, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, garlic, onion, mushroom, peanuts
- Prawns with Mixed Vegetables$17.00
Prawns, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, garlic
Vegetable
- Orange Sesame Eggplant with Tofu$14.00
Crispy eggplant and tofu in homemade orange sauce
- Kung Pao Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu, zucchini, bell pepper, water chestnut, onion, garlic, mushroom, and peanut
- Sweet and Sour Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu, bell pepper, onion, pineapple, and carrot
- Sweet and Sour Eggplant with Tofu$14.00
Crispy eggplant and tofu, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, and carrot
- Orange Sesame Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu in homemade orange sauce
- Szechuan Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu, bell pepper, onion, and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Fresh Garden Vegetable$14.00
Zucchini, mushroom, carrot, celery, water chestnut, garlic, and broccoli in white wine sauce
- Basil Eggplant$14.00
Eggplant, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, celery, garlic, water chestnut, and basil
- Ma Po Tofu$14.00
Diced tofu, green onion, and sesame seeds with Szechuan spicy sauce
- Curry Basil Vegetable with Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu, mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, celery, water chestnut, garlic, basil, yellow curry, coconut milk, and carrot
- Buddha Veggies$17.00
Zucchini, broccoli, celery, snow peas, water chestnut, garlic, and shiitake mushroom
- Sebastopol Eggplant with Tofu$14.00
Eggplant, crispy tofu, carrot, onion, and garlic
- Szechuan Green Bean$14.00
Green beans, onion, carrot, and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Szechuan Eggplant$14.00
Crispy eggplant, bell pepper, onion, and garlic in Szechuan spicy sauce
- Mu Shu Vegetable$14.00
Cabbage, carrot, egg, onion,green onion, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, and crispy tofu
- Basil Vegetable with Tofu$14.00
Crispy tofu, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, celery, broccoli, garlic, water chestnut, and basil
- Triple Green Jade$14.00
Snow peas, green bean, broccoli, onion, carrot, garlic, and crispy tofu in white wine sauce
- Shiitake Mushroom with Snow Peas & Broccoli$16.00
Snow peas, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot, water chestnut, garlic, and carrot
Dessert
Sauce
Accompaniments
Alcohol
Bubbles
White
- BTL Balletto - Pinot Gris, Russian River Valley$35.00
- BTL Dutton Estate - Sauvignon Blanc, "Kylie's Cuvee", Russian River Valley$35.00
- BTL Ettore - Chardonnay, Organic, Mendocino$32.00
- BTL La Crema - Chardonnay, Russian River Valley$40.00
- BTL Balletto - Chardonnay, Russian River Valley$35.00
- BTL Kistler - Chardonnay, Sonoma Valley$120.00
Rosé
Red
- BTL Lake Sonoma - Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley$48.00
- BTL Rancho Sisquoc - Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County$48.00
- BTL Valley of the Moon - Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley$40.00
- BTL Balletto - Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley$40.00
- BTL Seghesio - Zinfandel, Sonoma County$40.00
- BTL Sandrone Valmaggiore, Nebbiolo D'alba, Italy$96.00
BTL Beer
- North Coast Brewing - Scrimshaw Pilsner$5.00
- North Coast Brewing - Old Rasputin Imperial Stout$5.00
- Racer 5 IPA$5.00
- Ace Cider - Guava$5.00
- Ace Cider - Mango$5.00
- Best Day Brewing - Hazy IPA$5.00
Non-alcoholic
- Golden State Cider - Mighty Dry$7.00
473 ml
- Small Tsingtao - Lager$5.00
- Large Tsingtao - Lager$8.00
- Small Asahi - Lager$5.00
- Large Asahi - Lager$8.00
- Small Sapporo - Lager$5.00
- Large Sapporo - Lager$8.00
Sake
- 375 ML Sho Chiku Bai Nigori$15.00
- 750 ML Sho Chiku Bai Nigori$25.00
- 1.5 L Sho Chiku Bai Nigori$46.00
- 180 ML Katana$14.00
- 720 ML Katana$46.00
- 1.8 L Katana$88.00
- 1.8 L Suishin$88.00
- 750 ML Choya$32.00
- Kizakura Nigori$15.00
300 ml
- Strawberry Nigori$18.00
300 ml
- Mu Junmai Daiginjo$30.00
300 ml
- HANA Kizakura Junmai Ginjo Sake$15.00
300 ml
- Soon Hari Korean Soju$9.00
375 ml. Apple/mango, grape
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7501 Healdsburg Avenue, Sebastopol, CA 95472