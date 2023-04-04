Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acre Pizza - Barlow 6761 McKinley Street

6761 McKinley Street

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Popular Items

NY Pepperoni
NY Original Cheese
Detroit Pepperoni

Food

NY THIN CRUST PIZZA ROUND 16 IN

NY Fungi

$29.00

NY Margherita

$24.00

Double 8 Dairy mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Marinara

$20.00

marinara, garlic, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Meat Lovers

$32.00

SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, bacon, Zoe’s pepperoni, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, spicy marinara, wild oregano

NY Original Cheese

$23.00

mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, wild oregano

NY Pepperoni

$25.00

Zoe’s pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, marinara, wild oregano

NY Pesto

$27.00

pesto, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Dorati tomatoes, walnuts

NY Pig & Poblano

$28.00

SOCO Meat Co. bacon, roasted poblano peppers, mozzarella, Dorati tomatoes, chili jam

NY Potato

$26.00

thinly sliced potatoes, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, rosemary, S&P

NY Puttanesca

$26.00

anchovies, kalamata olives, cremini mushrooms, capers, Pecorino Romano, marinara

NY Salsiccia Bianca

$30.00

Mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, sausage, basil, garlic oil

NY Spicy Sausage

$28.00

SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY March Asparagus Farm

$29.00

Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, lemon slices, pencil asparagus, S&P, garlic oil

DETROIT

Detroit Cheese

$20.00

brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara

Detroit Green

$24.00

pesto, roasted Dorati tomatoes, Pecorino Romano

Detroit Pepperoni

$22.00

Zoe’s pepperoni, brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara

Detroit Pineapple

$24.00

fresh pineapples, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Mike’s Hot Honey

Detroit Ranch

$24.00

thinly sliced potatoes, vegan cheese, rosemary, S&P

Detroit Veggie

$24.00

brick, cheese, mozzarella, kalamata olives, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, red onions, Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, fennel, red onion

PLANT-BASED & VEGAN

NY Marinara

$20.00

marinara, garlic, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Vegan Fungi

$32.00

Mycopia & cremini mushrooms, spinach, vegan cheese, red onion, EVOO, lemon zest

NY Vegan Pepperoni

$30.00

vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Vegan Potato

$29.00

thinly sliced potatoes, vegan cheese, rosemary, S&P

NY Vegan Spicy Sausage

$32.00

Beyond Sausage, vegan cheese, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

Detroit Vegan Sausage

$27.00

Beyond Meat sausage, fennel, red onion, vegan cheese, marinara, basil

Detroit Vegan Vegetable

$23.00

mushrooms, black olives, vegan cheese, marinara

FAVORITES

Meatballs

$14.00

SOCO Meat Co. pork & beef meatballs in marinara, Pecorino Romano, served with volcano bread

Volcano Bread - Cheese

$10.00

Cheese

Volcano Bread - Prosciutto

$12.00

Prosciutto

1/2 loaf Volcano Bread - Cheese

$6.00

Cheese

1/2 loaf Volcano Bread - Prosciutto

$7.00

Prosciutto

SALADS

Acre Chopped

$16.00

romaine, salami, provolone, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions, black olives, aged parmesan, Italian herb dressing

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Grains, Greens & Roots

$16.00

baby kale, roasted beets, farro, pickled radishes, goat cheese, dill, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Orchard

$13.00

gems & baby kale, dried cherries, tamari spiced almonds, gorgonzola, Dijon Champagne vinaigrette

Tri-Colore

$10.00

arugula, romaine, radicchio, lemon & olive oil dressing

DESSERTS

Acre Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Cheesecake

$8.00

SIDES

Acre Ranch Dressing

$2.00

4 oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño

Side Of Marinara

Drinks

DRINKS

House-Made Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Soul Fixx Kombucha

$5.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$4.50

Fanta

$4.50

Coca Cola

$4.50

Maine Root Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.25

Acqua Panna Bottled Water

$3.25

Juice Shop Elderberry Tonic

$5.00

BEER

Cooperage IPA (DRAFT)

$8.00Out of stock

Cooperage IPA (CAN)

$8.00

Cooperage Dolla Dolla Pils (CAN)

$8.00

Coors Golden Banquet Beer

$3.00

Farmers Brewing Co Mexican

$5.00

Golden State Cider (GF)

$8.00

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Maui Waui IPA

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Non-alcoholic Beer

$6.00

WINE

Acre Rhone Blend, Russian River, CA BOTTLE

$28.00

Grown in the organically certified vineyards of Front Porch Farm in the upper Russian River area. This smooth and refreshing Rhone white blend will be easy on the pallet. Created by the renowned wine-maker Sebastien Pochan just for Acre Pizza.

Folk Machine Grenache, CA

$33.00

Elegant, rustic, fruity and very drinkable

Le Machin Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara, CA

$32.00

Easy drinking, neutral barrel

LIWA Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek, CA

$27.00

Classic Sauvignon Blanc character, emphasis on freshness and pure fruit expression

LUUMA Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA

$39.00

Notes of lemon curd, Gala apple and cassis bud, concentrated flavor, color and texture

Martha Stoumen Rose, Northern CA

$45.00

Watermelon and red clay on the nose, lemon curd, acacia and prickly pear on the palate and a precise dry finish

Pedralongo Terra De Godos Albarino, Spain

$30.00

Aromatic nose of honeysuckle, lime zest, ripe fruit, excellent acidity and mineralogy finish

Pipeno Blanco Vino, Chile

$30.00

Made in primeur style for immediate consumption, refreshing fruit flavors with unique floral bouquet

Pipeno Tinto Pichihuedque, Chile

$33.00

Made in a primeur style for immediate consumption

Queen of the Sierra Rose, Calaveras, CA

$38.00

Aromatic complexity and textural presence

Terraquilia Sparkling Lambrusco

$29.00

Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA

$27.00

Homage to the California climate; velvety and balanced with notes of plums, blackberries and cassis

Unlitro Toscana Rosso, Tuscany, Italy

$36.00

Placing a one-litro flask of wine on the table is a habit and age-old tradition, a symbol of conviviality

Uphold Rose, Clarksburg, CA

$27.00

Aromatic, full-flavored wine with ample acidity and notes of watermelon and red fruits

Retail

PANTRY

Dough - Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 count)

$14.00

Six of our delicious Chocolate chip cookies ready for you to bake fresh at home (Frozen)

Pizza Dough

$4.00

284 g. Pizza dough (Makes one 12in Pizza) (Frozen)

Acre Ranch Dressing 12 ounces

$9.00Out of stock

12oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño

RETAIL

Acre Trucker Hat

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our award-winning pizza has been created to celebrate the moment. We honor the tradition of East Coast Detroit and Sicilian style pizzas and offer inspired salads.

6761 McKinley Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472

