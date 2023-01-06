- Home
- /
- Sebastopol
- /
- Papas and Pollo
Papas and Pollo
No reviews yet
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Chips, Salsas & Guacamole
House-made Chips
Our house-made tortilla chips are prepared daily with the highest quality, non-GMO rice bran oil.
Pico de gallo salsa
Guacamole
Green Roasted Tomatillo Salsa (8 oz)
Red Roasted Tomato Salsa (8 oz)
Habanero Hot Sauce
House-made pineapple habanero hot sauce. No joke, this amazing sauce is SPICY, for real.
Gourmet Burritos
Farmhouse Breakfast Burrito (till 2pm)
Thick cut bacon, fried potatoes, 2 farm fresh eggs, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, & pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served till 2pm only.
Chicken on a Hot Tin Roof Burrito
Mesquite BBQ chicken, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Burt Lancaster Burrito
Mesquite BBQ chicken, grilled zucchini and yellow squash, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Funky Chicken Burrito
Dance while you order it! Mesquite BBQ chicken with artichoke hearts, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Papas and Pollo Burrito
Mesquite BBQ chicken, fried potatoes, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Smoked & Braised Pork Burrito
Our mesquite smoked and beer-braised pulled pork, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Texas Longhorn Burrito
For the hungry cow folk: Carne asada steak, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, & pico de gallo salsa
Very Veggie Burrito
Sautéed mixed veggies, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Huachinango (Fresh Fish) Burrito
Fresh Rock Cod delivered daily straight from Bodega Bay, with sautéed veggies, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Prawntastic Voyage Burrito
Jumbo prawns, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Surf & Turf Burrito
Grab your board and ride the wave of the Surf & Turf burrito! Jumbo prawns and carne asada steak, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Tofu Temptation Burrito
Braised, seasoned organic tofu with whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Tofu Verde Burrito
Organic tofu tossed in our mesquite fire roasted tomatillo chile verde sauce, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Papa Doo-Run-Run Burrito
A bee-boppin’ burrito with fried potatoes, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa.
Elvis Special Burrito
More cheese than Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas! Burrito stuffed with loads of Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, Spanish rice, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
Big Boy Burrito
Just whole black beans, Spanish rice, and Monterey jack cheese stuffed in a giant flour tortilla, for the big kid in all of us.
Basic (Build Your) Burrito
Whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. Rolled into a giant flour tortilla and grilled to toasty perfection.
Giant Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Sautéed Veggie Quesadilla
Our sauteed veggie mix, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Mesquite BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Mesquite BBQ Chicken, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla
Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Fresh Fish Quesadilla
Fresh Local Fish, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Smoked & Braised Pork Quesadilla
Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
House Tofu Quesadilla
House Tofu, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Tofu Verde Quesadilla
Tofu Verde, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Stuffed Baked Yams
Vegan Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with whole black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with a side of organic greens
Cheese Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Sautéed Veggie Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with our Sauteed Veggie Mix, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Mesquite BBQ Chicken Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with Mesquite BBQ Chicken, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Jumbo Prawn Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Fresh Fish Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with Fresh Local Fish, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Steak Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with Steak, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Smoked & Braised Pork Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
House Tofu Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with our House Tofu, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Tofu Verde Yam
Baked Yam stuffed with our Tofu Verde, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Vegan Potato
Baked potato stuffed with whole black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with a side of organic greens
Cheese Potato
Baked potato stuffed with whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Sautéed Veggie Potato
Baked potato stuffed with our Sauteed Veggie Mix, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Mesquite BBQ Chicken Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Mesquite BBQ Chicken, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Jumbo Prawn Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Fresh Fish Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Fresh Local Fish, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Steak Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Steak, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Smoked & Braised Pork Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
House Tofu Potato
Baked potato stuffed with our House Tofu, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Tofu Verde Potato
Baked potato stuffed with our Tofu Verde, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
Taco Plates
Sautéed Veggie Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with our sauteed veggie mix. Served with Spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Mesquite BBQ Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with our Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro
House Tofu Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with our House Tofu, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Tofu Verde Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with our Tofu Verde, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Steak Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with steak, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Smoked & Braised Pork Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with our Smoked and Braised pulled pork, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
Fresh Fish Taco Plate
Two soft tacos stuffed with local fresh fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
Single Tacos
Sautéed Veggie Taco
One soft taco stuffed with our sauteed veggie mix. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Mesquite BBQ Chicken Taco
One soft taco stuffed with our Mesquite BBQ Chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
House Tofu Taco
One soft taco stuffed with our House Tofu. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Tofu Verde Taco
One soft taco stuffed with our Tofu Verde . Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Steak Taco
One soft taco stuffed with steak . Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Smoked & Braised Pork Taco
One soft taco stuffed with our Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Jumbo Prawn Taco
One soft taco stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Fresh Fish Taco
One soft taco stuffed with fresh local fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Nachos
Cheesy Nachos
Our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
Chicken Nachos
Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
Steak Nachos
Carne Asada Steak on top of our house-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
Pork Nachos
Smoked and braised pulled pork on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
House Tofu Nachos
Brasied and seasoned house tofu on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
Tofu Verde Nachos
Tofu sautéed with our mesquite fire roasted tomatillo salsa on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
Salads
Seb-Mex Salad
Organic mixed greens with your choice of chicken, pork, steak, house tofu, or tofu verde. Served with sautéed veggies, marinated artichokes, avocado, & organic greens. Balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing +$2 for Prawns or Fish. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)
Dinner Salad
Organic greens, artichoke hearts, pico de gallo and balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing.
Side Salad
Organic greens, artichoke hearts, pico de gallo and balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing.
Kid Zone
Kids Burrito
Whole black beans, Spanish rice and Monterey jack cheese wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Whole black beans & Moneterey jack cheese wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
Kids Quesadilla
Moneterey jack cheese folded into a 10" flour tortilla
Kids Potato
Half a baked potato with butter and sour cream
Kids Yam
Half a baked yam with butter and sour cream
Ezra Nachos
Monterey jack cheese melted over our house made corn tortilla chips. Served with strips of avocado
Ezra Plate
Mesquite BBQ's chicken, whole black beans & spanish rice
Toddler Bowl
Choose three items from: whole black beans, rice, potatoes, yams, cheese, or avocado
Seasonal Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A heaping serving of shredded chicken surrounded by fire roasted tomato organic chicken broth and house-made tortilla strips, topped with avocado chunks, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro and a wedge of lime... subtly spicy... so yum (Add fresh jalapeños for an extra kick!)
Sides
Avocado side (4 oz)
Sour Cream side (2 oz)
Cheese side (2 oz)
Jalapenos side (4 oz)
Black beans side
Spanish rice side
Chicken side
One full portion of our Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken
Pork side
One full portion of our Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork
Steak side
One full portion of our diced Carne Asada Steak
Fresh Fish side
One full portion of our Fresh Rock Cod, straight from Bodega Bay!
Jumbo Prawns (8)
One full portion of our Jumbo Prawns (8 prawns)
House Tofu side
One full portion of our House Tofu. (Cooked with soy sauce and nutritional yeast)
Tofu Verde side
One full portion of our Tofu Verde
Sautéed Veggies side
One full portion of our mixed Sauteed veggies. Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini.
Just a baked Potato
no bells or whistles. Just a plain ol' baked potato.
Just a baked Yam
no bells or whistles. Just a plain ol' baked Yam.
Creamy Cilantro Dressing (2 oz)
Balsamic Dressing (2 oz)
4 corn tortillas
4 flour tortillas
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Organic Lemonade (Santa Cruz) (16 oz)
Revive Kombucha (12 oz)
Rootbeer (Boylan's) (12 oz)
Ginger Ale (Boylan's) (12 oz)
Horchata (House-made) (16 oz)
Our house-made Traditional Mexican rice milk beverage. Contains dairy.
Agua de Jamaica (House-Made) (16 oz)
Our house-made sweetened Hibiscus Tea
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Coke (12 oz)
Diet Coke (12 oz)
Just Tea - Unsweetened Iced Green Tea
Mandarin Jarritos
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16 oz)
Hard Kombucha & Cider (Alcoholic Beverage)
Trays
Chicken Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)
Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.
Pork Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)
Smoked and Braised Pulled Pork Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.
House Tofu Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)
House Tofu Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.
Tofu Verde Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)
Tofu Verde Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.
Mixed Sautéed Veggies Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)
Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.
Whole Black Beans tray (serves 4-5)
Whole Black Beans Tray. Cooked with garlic, onion, salt, and epazote (A Mexican herb used to help with digestion). Vegan
Spanish Rice Tray (serves 4-5)
Vegan Spanish Rice.
House-made Chips (Triple Order)
Our house-made tortilla chips are prepared daily with the highest quality, non-GMO rice bran oil.
Pico de gallo salsa (8 oz)
Guacamole (8 oz)
Green Roasted Tomatillo Salsa (8 oz)
Red Roasted Tomato Salsa (8 oz)
Habanero Hot Sauce (8 oz)
House-made pineapple habanero hot sauce. No joke, this amazing sauce is SPICY!
Dinner Salad Tray (serves 4-5)
Organic mixed baby greens, artichoke hearts, and pico de gallo salsa.
Balsamic Dressing (8 oz)
Creamy Cilantro Dressing (8 oz)
Chopped white onions (8 oz)
Chopped Cilantro (8 oz)
Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (8 oz)
Artichoke Hearts (8 oz)
Grilled Serranos (8 oz)
Pickled Jalapenos (8 oz)
Lime wedges (8 oz)
8 corn tortillas
8 flour tortillas
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your locally owned Seb-Mex restaurant.
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol, CA 95472