Papas and Pollo

review star

No reviews yet

915 Gravenstein Hwy. S

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Chips, Salsas & Guacamole

House-made Chips

$4.00+

Our house-made tortilla chips are prepared daily with the highest quality, non-GMO rice bran oil.

Pico de gallo salsa

$3.00+

Guacamole

$5.00+Out of stock

Green Roasted Tomatillo Salsa (8 oz)

$6.00

Red Roasted Tomato Salsa (8 oz)

$6.00

Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.00+

House-made pineapple habanero hot sauce. No joke, this amazing sauce is SPICY, for real.

Gourmet Burritos

Farmhouse Breakfast Burrito (till 2pm)

$13.00

Thick cut bacon, fried potatoes, 2 farm fresh eggs, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, & pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served till 2pm only.

Chicken on a Hot Tin Roof Burrito

$13.00

Mesquite BBQ chicken, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Burt Lancaster Burrito

$13.00

Mesquite BBQ chicken, grilled zucchini and yellow squash, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Funky Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Dance while you order it! Mesquite BBQ chicken with artichoke hearts, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Papas and Pollo Burrito

$13.00

Mesquite BBQ chicken, fried potatoes, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Smoked & Braised Pork Burrito

$13.00

Our mesquite smoked and beer-braised pulled pork, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Texas Longhorn Burrito

$13.00

For the hungry cow folk: Carne asada steak, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, & pico de gallo salsa

Very Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Sautéed mixed veggies, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Huachinango (Fresh Fish) Burrito

$15.50Out of stock

Fresh Rock Cod delivered daily straight from Bodega Bay, with sautéed veggies, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Prawntastic Voyage Burrito

$15.50Out of stock

Jumbo prawns, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.50

Grab your board and ride the wave of the Surf & Turf burrito! Jumbo prawns and carne asada steak, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Tofu Temptation Burrito

$13.00

Braised, seasoned organic tofu with whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Tofu Verde Burrito

$13.00

Organic tofu tossed in our mesquite fire roasted tomatillo chile verde sauce, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Papa Doo-Run-Run Burrito

$13.00

A bee-boppin’ burrito with fried potatoes, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa.

Elvis Special Burrito

$12.00

More cheese than Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas! Burrito stuffed with loads of Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, Spanish rice, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa

Big Boy Burrito

$10.00

Just whole black beans, Spanish rice, and Monterey jack cheese stuffed in a giant flour tortilla, for the big kid in all of us.

Basic (Build Your) Burrito

$10.00

Whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa. Rolled into a giant flour tortilla and grilled to toasty perfection.

Giant Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Sautéed Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Our sauteed veggie mix, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Mesquite BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Mesquite BBQ Chicken, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Fresh Fish Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Local Fish, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Smoked & Braised Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

House Tofu Quesadilla

$12.00

House Tofu, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Tofu Verde Quesadilla

$12.00

Tofu Verde, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.

Stuffed Baked Yams

Vegan Yam

$12.00

Baked Yam stuffed with whole black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with a side of organic greens

Cheese Yam

$12.00

Baked Yam stuffed with whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Sautéed Veggie Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with our Sauteed Veggie Mix, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Mesquite BBQ Chicken Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with Mesquite BBQ Chicken, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Jumbo Prawn Yam

$16.25Out of stock

Baked Yam stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Fresh Fish Yam

$16.25Out of stock

Baked Yam stuffed with Fresh Local Fish, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Steak Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with Steak, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Smoked & Braised Pork Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

House Tofu Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with our House Tofu, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Tofu Verde Yam

$14.25

Baked Yam stuffed with our Tofu Verde, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Vegan Potato

$12.00

Baked potato stuffed with whole black beans, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with a side of organic greens

Cheese Potato

$12.00

Baked potato stuffed with whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Sautéed Veggie Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with our Sauteed Veggie Mix, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Mesquite BBQ Chicken Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with Mesquite BBQ Chicken, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Jumbo Prawn Potato

$16.25Out of stock

Baked potato stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Fresh Fish Potato

$16.25Out of stock

Baked potato stuffed with Fresh Local Fish, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Steak Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with Steak, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Smoked & Braised Pork Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

House Tofu Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with our House Tofu, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Tofu Verde Potato

$14.25

Baked potato stuffed with our Tofu Verde, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens

Taco Plates

Sautéed Veggie Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with our sauteed veggie mix. Served with Spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Mesquite BBQ Chicken Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with our Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro

House Tofu Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with our House Tofu, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Tofu Verde Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with our Tofu Verde, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Steak Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with steak, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Smoked & Braised Pork Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos stuffed with our Smoked and Braised pulled pork, served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate

$15.50Out of stock

Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro

Fresh Fish Taco Plate

$15.50Out of stock

Two soft tacos stuffed with local fresh fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro

Single Tacos

Sautéed Veggie Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with our sauteed veggie mix. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Mesquite BBQ Chicken Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with our Mesquite BBQ Chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

House Tofu Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with our House Tofu. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Tofu Verde Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with our Tofu Verde . Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Steak Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with steak . Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Smoked & Braised Pork Taco

$5.50

One soft taco stuffed with our Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Jumbo Prawn Taco

$6.50Out of stock

One soft taco stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Fresh Fish Taco

$6.50Out of stock

One soft taco stuffed with fresh local fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro

Nachos

Cheesy Nachos

$12.00

Our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Chicken Nachos

$15.50

Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Steak Nachos

$15.50

Carne Asada Steak on top of our house-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Pork Nachos

$15.50

Smoked and braised pulled pork on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

House Tofu Nachos

$15.50

Brasied and seasoned house tofu on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Tofu Verde Nachos

$15.50

Tofu sautéed with our mesquite fire roasted tomatillo salsa on top of our House-made corn tortilla chips smothered with melted Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Salads

Seb-Mex Salad

$15.95

Organic mixed greens with your choice of chicken, pork, steak, house tofu, or tofu verde. Served with sautéed veggies, marinated artichokes, avocado, & organic greens. Balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing +$2 for Prawns or Fish. (Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. You may select grilled zucchini & yellow squash instead of veggie mix)

Dinner Salad

$11.00

Organic greens, artichoke hearts, pico de gallo and balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

Organic greens, artichoke hearts, pico de gallo and balsamic or creamy cilantro dressing.

Kid Zone

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Whole black beans, Spanish rice and Monterey jack cheese wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Whole black beans & Moneterey jack cheese wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Moneterey jack cheese folded into a 10" flour tortilla

Kids Potato

$6.00

Half a baked potato with butter and sour cream

Kids Yam

$7.00

Half a baked yam with butter and sour cream

Ezra Nachos

$7.00

Monterey jack cheese melted over our house made corn tortilla chips. Served with strips of avocado

Ezra Plate

$8.00

Mesquite BBQ's chicken, whole black beans & spanish rice

Toddler Bowl

$5.50

Choose three items from: whole black beans, rice, potatoes, yams, cheese, or avocado

Seasonal Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$15.95+

A heaping serving of shredded chicken surrounded by fire roasted tomato organic chicken broth and house-made tortilla strips, topped with avocado chunks, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro and a wedge of lime... subtly spicy... so yum (Add fresh jalapeños for an extra kick!)

Sides

Avocado side (4 oz)

$2.00

Sour Cream side (2 oz)

$1.00

Cheese side (2 oz)

$1.00

Jalapenos side (4 oz)

$1.00

Black beans side

$5.00

Spanish rice side

$5.00

Chicken side

$9.00

One full portion of our Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken

Pork side

$9.00

One full portion of our Smoked & Braised Pulled Pork

Steak side

$9.00

One full portion of our diced Carne Asada Steak

Fresh Fish side

$11.00Out of stock

One full portion of our Fresh Rock Cod, straight from Bodega Bay!

Jumbo Prawns (8)

$11.00

One full portion of our Jumbo Prawns (8 prawns)

House Tofu side

$9.00

One full portion of our House Tofu. (Cooked with soy sauce and nutritional yeast)

Tofu Verde side

$9.00

One full portion of our Tofu Verde

Sautéed Veggies side

$9.00

One full portion of our mixed Sauteed veggies. Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini.

Just a baked Potato

$8.00

no bells or whistles. Just a plain ol' baked potato.

Just a baked Yam

$8.00

no bells or whistles. Just a plain ol' baked Yam.

Creamy Cilantro Dressing (2 oz)

$1.50

Balsamic Dressing (2 oz)

$1.50

4 corn tortillas

$3.00

4 flour tortillas

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Organic Lemonade (Santa Cruz) (16 oz)

$4.25

Revive Kombucha (12 oz)

$5.00

Rootbeer (Boylan's) (12 oz)

$2.75

Ginger Ale (Boylan's) (12 oz)

$2.75

Horchata (House-made) (16 oz)

$5.00

Our house-made Traditional Mexican rice milk beverage. Contains dairy.

Agua de Jamaica (House-Made) (16 oz)

$5.00

Our house-made sweetened Hibiscus Tea

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.50

Coke (12 oz)

$2.75

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$2.25

Just Tea - Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16 oz)

$3.25

Hard Kombucha & Cider (Alcoholic Beverage)

Mighty Dry (Golden State Cider) (16 oz)

$5.00

Jamaica (Golden State Cider) (16 oz)

$5.00

Grapefruit Hard Kombucha (BoochCraft) (12oz)

$4.00

Beer

Modelo Especial (12 oz bottle)

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Noir - Hook & Ladder - bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Hook & Ladder - bottle

$37.00

Trays

Chicken Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)

$35.00

Mesquite BBQ'd Chicken Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.

Pork Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)

$35.00

Smoked and Braised Pulled Pork Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.

House Tofu Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)

$35.00

House Tofu Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.

Tofu Verde Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)

$35.00

Tofu Verde Tray. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.

Mixed Sautéed Veggies Tray (serves 4-5 if served with sides)

$35.00

Our mixed veggies are onions, poblanos, red and green bell pepper, yellow squash and zucchini. Our family dinner trays are meant to feed 4-5 people when served with beans, rice, and taco fixings from our Trays menu.

Whole Black Beans tray (serves 4-5)

$20.00

Whole Black Beans Tray. Cooked with garlic, onion, salt, and epazote (A Mexican herb used to help with digestion). Vegan

Spanish Rice Tray (serves 4-5)

$20.00

Vegan Spanish Rice.

House-made Chips (Triple Order)

$10.00

Our house-made tortilla chips are prepared daily with the highest quality, non-GMO rice bran oil.

Pico de gallo salsa (8 oz)

$6.00

Guacamole (8 oz)

$10.00

Green Roasted Tomatillo Salsa (8 oz)

$6.00

Red Roasted Tomato Salsa (8 oz)

$6.00

Habanero Hot Sauce (8 oz)

$8.00

House-made pineapple habanero hot sauce. No joke, this amazing sauce is SPICY!

Dinner Salad Tray (serves 4-5)

$25.00

Organic mixed baby greens, artichoke hearts, and pico de gallo salsa.

Balsamic Dressing (8 oz)

$6.00

Creamy Cilantro Dressing (8 oz)

$6.00

Chopped white onions (8 oz)

$5.00

Chopped Cilantro (8 oz)

$5.00

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (8 oz)

$5.00

Artichoke Hearts (8 oz)

$8.00

Grilled Serranos (8 oz)

$5.00

Pickled Jalapenos (8 oz)

$6.00

Lime wedges (8 oz)

$5.00

8 corn tortillas

$6.00

8 flour tortillas

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your locally owned Seb-Mex restaurant.

