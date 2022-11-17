Rory's Place 139 East Ojai Avenue

  • Home
Order Again

Raw Bar

Dozen

$48.00+

Half Dozen

$24.00+

Seafood Tower

$95.00

Seafood Tower PRIMO

$157.00

Uni

$26.00Out of stock

Agua Chile

$18.00Out of stock

Crudo

$19.00

Uni Loaded Half Dozen

$35.00Out of stock

California - Small Caviar

$76.00

California - Large Caviar

$110.00

Siberian - Small

$83.00Out of stock

Siberian - Large

$121.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Gigante Beans

$8.00

Oeuf Mayo

$9.00

Tinned Fish

$17.00

Pate

$15.00

Carpaccio

$23.00

Charcuterie

$22.00

Persimmon, mustard, house pickles

Cheese board

$24.00

Tartine

$17.00

Side Of Bread

$4.00

Large Plates

Soup

$12.00

Hearth bread

$13.00

Herb salad

$16.00

Castlefranco

$16.00

Fries

$9.00

zucchini

$18.00

Sweet potatoes

$15.00

Vegetable Gratin

$18.00

Broiled oysters

$23.00

Chicken

$33.00

Pasta

$26.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak

$28.00

Whole Fish

$44.00

Duck

$32.00

PASTA 4 KID

$11.00

---------------

Fish n Chips

$27.00

Lobster pasta

$32.00

*FIRE*

Dessert

Cookie+Milk

$6.00

Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

1 scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

2 scoop Ice Cream

$8.00

1 scoop Sorbet

$4.00

2 scoop Sorbet

$8.00

Extras

Platage Fee

$8.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Ketchup

Mustard

Dijonaisse

Hot Sauce

Side of Bread

$4.00

Side Of Butter

$1.50

Oil N Vinegar

$2.00

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Credit Card Tip

$0.01

Beer

Lager

$8.00

Pilsner

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Hazy

$8.00

Octoberfest

$8.00

Sour Ale

$8.00

Lager

$4.00

Pilsner

$4.00

IPA

$4.00

Hazy

$4.00

Octoberfest

$4.00

Sour

$4.00

Wine

De Fermo, Pecorino 2020

$90.00

La Grange Tiphane, Trinq'Ames

$51.00

Eric Kamm, Auxerrois

$64.00

La Gerbelle, Sans Soufrir

$68.00

Domaine de L'Ecu Granite 2020

$76.00

La Grange Tiphaine, Clef de Sol 2020

$90.00

Saraziniere, Clos de Bruyeres

$68.00

Les Justice, Juste

$88.00

Margins Chenin

$69.00

Tissot, Patchwork Chardonnay

$100.00

Derain (Altaber), Bourgogne-Landré 2020

$104.00

Bomba, Star 2021

$75.00

Le Debit d'Ivresse, P'tit dej'

$64.00

La Cave Apicole, Tangerine 2021

$77.00

Domaine Majas, Côtes Catalanes Blanc 2021

$48.00

Chateau des Rontets, Du Sud 2018

$80.00

Collet Montee de Tonnerre Chablis 2020

$120.00

Thomas Pico, Bois d'Yver 2020

$119.00

Chanterêves, Bourgogne, 2020

$128.00

La Soufranière, Le Clos de Grand-Père 2017

$108.00

Domaine Milan, Le Grand Blanc 2018

$78.00

Los Loros, Siete Lomas 2019

$100.00

Domaine aux Moines, Savennieres, 1999

$100.00

Terres Promises, A bouche que veux-tu

$60.00

Campenino, Intenso

$56.00

Kortavebis Marani, kiss of Saperavi, 2020

$70.00

Cellier des Crays, Des Geux Rouge, 2020

$76.00

Menabde Shavi Kabistoni 2020

$66.00

Catherine Bernard, L’alicante 2020

$74.00

Fred Cossard, Bourgogne Rouge

$110.00

Henrí Milan, Le Jardin Merlot 2018

$212.00

Coturri, Lignaggio 2019

$114.00

Poderi Colla, barolo 2017

$212.00

Caleb Leisure, Poppysma 2021

$78.00

Aphros, Vinho Verde 2019

$88.00

Vins Nus, Siuralta Rouge

$68.00

Sequerciani, Cieliegioli in amphora

$80.00

Le Chat Haunt, L'Alouette

$80.00

La Barbichette, La Rouge

$70.00

Occteau, L'Aurore Syrah

$80.00

Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi

$60.00

Julie Balagny, Minouche

$88.00

Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros

$62.00

Eric Kamm, Pinot Noir

$80.00

Laurent Saillard, La Pause

$98.00

Populis, Chardonnay 2021

$60.00Out of stock

Masia de la Roqua, Pelec 2021

$62.00Out of stock

Constantina Sotelo, Porco Bravo 2019

$87.00

Sete, Bia, Ottonese 2020

$80.00

Domaine Milan, Luna & Gaia 2019

$94.00Out of stock

Quinta Cava da Raposa, 2019

$66.00

Le Sabots d'Helene, Alcoolitre Blanc 2021

$82.00

La Cave Apicole, Java 2021

$77.00

La Cave Apicole, Zumo 2021

$83.00

Jean Pierre Rietsch, Demoiselle

$100.00

La Stoppa, Ageno, 2020

$110.00Out of stock

Colombaia Bianco 2021

$68.00

Microbodega del Alumbra, Chasselas 2019

$82.00

Marani Juniors Rkatsitelli

$52.00

Occteau, Metisse

$80.00

Turi, Catarratto

$69.00

Cantina Margò, Resistenza Rurale

$70.00

Mercel, Leb Nab Viognier,2020

$80.00

Henri Milan, Brut Rose

$68.00

Lelarge Pugeot, Brut Rosé NV Champagne, France

$167.00

Benoit Marguet, Shaman Grand Cru, 2017

$144.00

Alta Allela, Gran Cava Reserva

$84.00

Podere Pradarolo, Vej Brut 2016

$120.00

JF Debourg, Pet Mat 2020

$84.00

Siemàn, Camalonte 2020

$70.00

Il Folicello, Bianco Ancestrale

$50.00

Vincendeau Zeitlos

$100.00

American Wine Project, Ancestral Pet Nat

$88.00

Domaine de Sulauze, Super Modeste

$67.00

Poggio della Baccanti, Gragnano

$48.00

Caleb Leisure, Poppysma

$78.00

Oest, Ranchis 2021

$70.00

Lightwell Survey, Strange Collapse 2021

$64.00

Fabien Jouves, Tannat 2021

$66.00

Sete, Freaky Rosato 2020

$68.00

Catherine Bernard, La Carbonelle

$76.00

Le Coste, Rosato, Aleatico 2020

$130.00

Menat, Ji Jian Rosato 2018

$100.00

R. O'neill Latta, G4Z, Grenache 2021

$80.00

Argentier, Aaramon Rose

$44.00

Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi Rose

$60.00

Vinca Minor, Chillable Red

$66.00

Sequerciani, Oh Rosa!

$80.00

Margins Central Coast Rose 2021

$69.00

Cantina Giardino, Anfora Rosato, 2021

$140.00

No Control, Sang du Diable 2017

$120.00

La Cave Apicole, L'Abeille Cool 2019

$75.00

Jumbo Wine

$22.00

La Grange Tiphaine, Trinq'Ames

$13.00

Eric Kamm, Auxerrois

$16.00

Agricola Luyt, Pipeño Tinto Pichiheudque

$16.00

Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros

$16.00

Campenino, Intenso

$14.00

Inebriati, Drya

$15.00

Domaine de Sulauze, Super Modeste

$17.00

Turi, Catarratto

$17.00

Cantina Margò, Resistenza Rurale

$18.00

Margins, Central Coast Rose 2021

$17.00

Oest Ranchis 2021

$17.00

Tissot, Macvin

$17.00

Domaine Souch, Monplaisir Juracon

$14.00

Piq Lees

$14.00

Non-Alc

Matcha

$6.00

Chai

$6.00

Tisane

$6.00

Zaracha

$5.00

Ikebana

$5.00

Caravan Chai

$5.00

Sencha

$4.00

Hojicha

$4.00

Barry's

$3.00Out of stock

Ai Lao Shan

$4.00

Soba Cha

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Digestive Seed Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Tropic Garden

$5.00Out of stock

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Limeade

$6.00

Amaro Club Soda

$6.00

Mountain Spring Still

$6.00

Mountain Spring Sparkling

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Simple and Soda

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemon Verbena Ice Tea

$6.00

Hibiscus green Tea

$6.00

House Tepache

$6.00

Sparkling Botanical Water

Sparkling Glass

$2.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cocktails

Hello Satan

$16.00

Zola Martini

$16.00

Teagroni

$16.00

Yuzu Daiquiri

$15.00

Ginger Spice

$17.00

Spritz

$15.00

Summer Fling

$12.00

Aperitif

$12.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Gin And Tonic

$17.00

Hello Satan

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Bellini

$12.00

Summer Fling

$12.00

Zola Martini

$18.00

Spritz

$15.00

Wedding Drink

$15.00Out of stock

Sangria

$9.00

Carafe Sangria

$50.00

Liquor

Crop Vodka

$10.00

Barrhill

$14.00

Wilder Gin

$10.00

St. George Gin

$10.00

Lemongrass Gin

$12.00

Brothers Bourbon

$11.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$11.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$11.00

Mexicano Mezcal

$16.00

Tobasiche Mezcal

$13.00+

Muenta Tequila

$12.00

Reposado

$14.00

Rum

$14.00

Lavender Limonello

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Yzaguierre Rose

$12.00

Americano

$14.00

Italicus

$8.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Market | Pantry

Tiny chocolate

$0.75Out of stock

Cuna de Piedra Comalcalco, Tabasco w/Hibiscus Flowers 73%

$11.00Out of stock

Fossa Sea Salt Dark Chocolate 70%

$13.00Out of stock

Fossa Blueberry Lavender & Oats 60%

$13.00

Guido Gobino Cremino w/EVOO and Sea Salt

$1.00Out of stock

Markham & Fitz Brain Food 85%

$9.00Out of stock

Naive Kefir Probiotic Milk Chocolate 40% Mini

$6.00

Naive Molecules 75% Dark Chocolate Mini

$7.00

OmNom Caramel & Milk "Pride Bar"

$8.00Out of stock

Qantu Chocolate Maple & Maras Fleur de Sel 60%

$11.00Out of stock

Qantu Chocoate Goat Milk, Dreams of Cashmere 55%

$11.00Out of stock

Rozsavolgyi Csokolade Milk Chocolate w/Caramelized Lavender Flowers 40%

$13.00Out of stock

Apricot Jam

$13.00

Zucchini Pickles

$8.00

Cara Cara Marmalade

$13.00

Chili Crisp

$12.00

Fermented Chili Hot Sauce

$8.00

Fig and lemon Jam

$13.00

Habanada Hot Sauce

$8.00

Hatch and Chili Hot Sauce

$8.00

Lunch Box Peppers

$18.00

Mixed Berry Jam

$13.00

Passion Fruit Curd

$13.00

Persimmon BBQ Sauce

$13.00

Pomegranate Palo Santo Jelly

$9.00

Pomegranate Rose Jelly

$9.00

Strawberry Jam

$13.00

Sungold Tomato Jam

$13.00

Pickled Mustard Seed

$10.00

Granola

$14.00

Coffee Rp

$17.00

Popcorn

$5.00

Strawberry/Sage Jam

$13.00

Apricot/Hojicha Jam

$13.00

Spring onion solt'olio

$13.00

Preserved Lemons

$18.00

Conservas de Cambados - Small Sardine in OO

$8.50Out of stock

Conservas de Cambados - Stuffed Squids In Ink

$13.00

Ekone Oyster Co. Lemon Pepper Smoked Oysters

$13.00

Ekone Oyster Co. Smoked Albacore Tuna w/Lemon

$12.00

Fangst Brisling No. 1 Baltic Sea Sprat Smoked w/ Heather & Chamomile *NEW*

$9.00

Fangst Blåmuslinger No. 1 Limfjord Blue Mussels Marinated w/ Dill and Fennel Seeds in Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil *NEW*

$10.00

IASA Spicy Anchovies in Olive Oil

$13.00

IASA Colatura Anchovy Extract

$22.00Out of stock

IASA Hot Crushed Pepper in Olive Oil

$6.50

Olasagasti Bonito Del Norte in EVOO

$11.00Out of stock

Olasagasti Red Tuna in EVOO

$27.00

Olasagasti Yellow Fin Ventresca Tuna Belly in EVOO

$18.00Out of stock

Patagonia Savory Sofrito Mussels

$7.00

Patagonia Lemon Caper Mackerel

$7.00Out of stock

Scout Wild White Albacore Tuna in EVOO

$6.00

Wildfish Cannery, Smoked Pink Salmon

$10.00Out of stock

Wildfish Cannery, Smoked Octopus

$19.00

Genova Albacore Tuna in OO

$4.50

Arroyabe bonito del norte

$9.00

Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout

$13.00

SMT Whole Peeled Tomatoes

$4.75Out of stock

SMT Diced Tomatoes

$4.75Out of stock

SMT Tomato Puree

$4.75Out of stock

Seed & Mill Organic Tahini

$12.00Out of stock

Wadaman Black Sesame Paste, Organic

$31.00

Cortas Pomegranate Molasses

$8.00

Yamatsu Tsujita Shichimi Togarashi

$14.00

Maldon Sea Salt

$8.00Out of stock

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt Box

$9.00Out of stock

Apple grenache Vinegar (white bottle

$17.00

R' Oneill Latta Apple Cider Vinegar (blue top)

$17.00

R' Oneill Latta Grenache Vinegar (silver top)

$17.00

lio Jozo Pure Rice Vinegar

$22.00

lio Jozo Fig Vinegar

$21.00

Seka Hills EVOO

$20.00Out of stock

Iasa Anchovy Extract

$22.00Out of stock

Giuseppe Giusti di Modena Crema Balsamic Vinegar

$13.00

Giuseppe Giusti Gran Deposito Balsamic Vinegar

$22.00

Camino Red Wine Vinegar

$30.00

Leonardi Condimento Balsamico Bianco

$27.00

Leonardi Aceto Balsamico Di Modena IGP

$28.00

Espelt Moscatelle Vinegar

$20.00

Rustichella Bucatini Bag

$7.50Out of stock

Rustichella Chitarra

$7.50Out of stock

Rustichella Casareccia

$10.00Out of stock

Koda Farms Organic Kukuho Rose Brown Rice

$6.00

Koda Farms Organic Kukuho Rose Premium Sushi Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Takehisa, Dried Shiitake, Donko

$22.00

Dashi Dream Dashi Bags

$27.00Out of stock

Buckeye Bean

$8.50

Yellow Eye Bean

$8.50

Scarlet Runner Bean

$9.00

Cranberry Bean

$8.50

Vaquero Bean

$8.50

Lotus Foods Basmati Rice

$9.00

Lucedio Venere Black Rice

$11.00

Dried Origano Bio

$8.00Out of stock

Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta

$6.00

Martelli Le Penne

$11.50

Martelli Fusilli

$11.50

Traditional Taiwan Wood Fired Black Bean Soy Sauce

$18.00

Mala Su Chili Crisp

$15.00

Penang Nyonya Sauce

$15.00

Pepper Plant Original California Pepper Sauce

$4.50

Horikawaya Nomura Mitsuboshi Soy Sauce

$34.00

Suehiro Ponzo Sauce

$12.50Out of stock

Yugeta Shoyu Organic Soy Sauce

$14.00

Lao Gan Ma Chili Sauce

$7.00

Ito Shoten Tamari

$21.00

Nitto Jyozo White Tamari

$17.00

Red Boat Premium Fish Sauce

$14.00

Pickapeppa Hot Sauce

$7.00

Taco Works Original Tortilla Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Dirty Potato Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar

$3.00Out of stock

Dirty Potato Chips Mesquite BBQ

$3.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Original Kettle Chips

$4.50Out of stock

Have'A Corn Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Rusty's Island Chips

$3.80Out of stock

Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic

$8.00Out of stock

Firehook Baked Rosemary Sea Salt Crackers

$8.00Out of stock

Firehook Baked Sea Salt Crackers

$8.00Out of stock

Ak-Mak Original Crackers

$5.00Out of stock

Domaine des Vignes Cornichons

$6.00Out of stock

Caravaglio Capers

$9.00

La Perruche Pure Cane Rough Cubes

$6.50Out of stock

Caputo Il Mulino Di Napoli Chef's Flour

$5.50

Clabber Girl Baking Soda

$2.00

Rumford Baking Powder

$3.00

Santa Fe Culinaria Blue Corn Pancake Mix

$9.50

Idle Tea Toucha

$33.00

L&F Sleep Tea

$17.00Out of stock

L&F Sweet Rush Tea

$17.00

L&F Mountain Spring Tea

$14.00

L&F Hojicha Tea

$14.00Out of stock

L&F Deep Breakfast Tea

$14.00

Kettl Sobacha

$16.00

L&F Hojicha Tea

$14.00

L&F Caravan Chai Tea

$17.00

L&F Ikebana Tea

$19.00

Aneto Vegetable Broth

$8.00Out of stock

Anteto Chicken Broth

$8.00

Market | Freezer

Frozen Lasagna

$12.00

McConnell's Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

McConnell's Sea Salt Cream & Cookies

$12.00

Marco Vanilla Chai Ice Cream

$11.00

Marco Turkish Mocha Ice Cream

$11.00

Marco Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream

$11.00

Marco Provencal Strawberry Ice Cream

$11.00

Marco Ginger Dreamsicle Ice Cream

$11.00

Jeni's Small Brambleberry Crisp Ice Cream

$5.00

Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp Ice Cream

$12.00

Jeni's Salty Caramel Ice Cream

$12.00

Jeni's Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Flecks Ice Cream

$12.00

Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

RP Pomodoro Sauce

$7.00

Sanditas Pork & Kimchi Dumplings

$23.00

Sanditas Mushroom & Veg Dumplings

$23.00

Market | Beverage

Casamara Club Soda Alta 4 Pack

$16.00

Casamara Club Soda Como 4 Pack

$16.00

Casamara Club Soda Sera 4 Pack

$16.00

Wild Tonic Raspberry Goji Kombucha

$5.00

Wild Tonic Mango Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Wild Tonic Blackberry Mint Kombucha

$5.00

Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.00

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Water Can

$4.00

Kimino Ume Sparkling Water Can

$4.00

Kimino Yuzu Juice Bottle

$4.50

Kimino Ume Juice Bottle

$4.50

Health-ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$5.00

Health-ade Cayenne Cleanse Kombucha

$5.00

Harmless Harvest Raw Coconut Water

$6.50

De La Calle Tradicional/Pineapple Spice

$5.00

De La Calle Moderno/Orange Turmeric

$5.00

De La Calle Original/Ginger Manzana

$5.00

Boylan Bottling Co Natural Birch Beer

$3.00

Moonlands

$21.00

Chardonnay

$36.00

Chillable Red

$25.00

Carginan

$32.00

Moonlands (Copy)

$21.00

Les Cigales dans la Form, Petite Pepee, 2020

$30.00

Ligas, Lamda, 2019

$27.00

Cantina Giardino, TuTu, 2019

$42.00

Domaine Aux Moines, Savennieres 1999

$38.00

Collet, Montee de Tonnerre, 2020

$45.00

Le Vignes des Paradis, Un P'tit Coin de Paradis, 2020

$32.00

Vignoble de Reveur, Pierres Sauvage, 2018

$20.00

Domaine Sarazinière, Le Pavillion, 2019

$24.00

Thomas Pico/ Bois D'Yver, Chablis, 2018

$45.00

Les Lunes, Lolonis Chardonnay, 2021

$29.00

De Fermo, Don Carlino, Pecorino 2020

$36.00

Derain (Altaber), Bourgogne-Landré 2020

$40.00

La Soufranière, Le Clos de Grand-Père 2017

$41.00

Laurent Saillard, Lucky You 2020

$37.00

Chantereves, Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020

$48.00

Los Loros, Siete Lomas 2019

$38.00

Bret Brothers, Climat des Crays 2019

$39.00

Domaine Majas, Côtes Catalanes Blanc 2021

$18.00

La Grange Tiphaine, Clef de Sol 2020

$34.00

Domain Milan, Le Grand Blanc

$29.00

La Cave Apicole, Tangerine

$29.00

Saraziniere, Clos de Bruyeres

$26.00

Thomas Pico, Bois d'yver

$45.00

Chateau des Rontents, Du Sud

$30.00

Domaine de l'Ecu, Granite

$28.00

Chateau de Roquefort, Petite Sale

$21.00

La Gerbelle, Sans Soufrir

$26.00

Le Debit d'Ivresse, P'tit Dej'

$24.00

Margins Chenin

$26.00

Les Justices, Juste

$35.00

Tissot, Patchwork Chardonnay

$38.00

Marto Weiss

$23.00

Pierre Weber, Le Pet Nat 2020

$28.00

Lelarge Pugeot, Tradition NV

$49.00

Benoit Marguet, Shaman Grand Cru, 2017

$72.00

Siemàn, Camaleonte 2020

$29.00

Alessandro Viola, Blanc De Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

Lelarge Pugeot, Brut Rosé, NV

$63.00

JF Debourg Pet Mat, Gamay 2020

$32.00

Podere Pradarolo, Vej Brut 2016/17

$51.00

Mercel, Leb Nat 2020

$30.00

R. O'neill Latta, Piq Lees 2020

$29.00

Vincendeau, Zeitlos

$38.00

American Wine Project, Ancestral Pet Nat

$33.00

Il Folicello, Bianco Ancestrale

$19.00

Alta Allela, Gran Cava Reserva

$32.00

Poggio della Baccanti, Gragnano

$18.00

Henri Milan, Brut Rose

$26.00

Kortavebis Marani, Kiss of Saperavi

$28.00

Poderi Colla, Barolo Bussia Dardi de Rose, 2017

$80.00

Coturri, Lignaggio, 2019

$43.00

Henri Milan, Le Jardin, 2018

$56.00

Catherine Bernard, L'Alicante, 2020

$28.00

Menabde, Shavi Kabistoni, 2020

$25.00

Cellier des Crays, Des Geux Rouge 2020

$28.00

Aphros

$33.00

Caleb Leisure, Poppysma

$29.00

Rimbert, Cousin Oscar

$18.00

Vins Nus, Siuralta Rouge

$26.00

Sequerciani, Cieliegioli in amphora

$30.00

La Chat Haunt, L'Alouette

$30.00

Fred Cossard, Bourgogne Rouge

$50.00

La Barbichette, La Rouge

$28.00

Occteau, L'Aurore

$30.00

Eric Kamm, Pinot Noir

$30.00

Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi

$23.00

Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros

$23.00

Laurent Saillard, La Pause

$37.00

Julie Balagny, Minouche

$24.00

Sumenjak, Alter

$28.00

I Cangianti, Confime 2019

$30.00

Constantina Sotelo, Porco Bravo 2019

$34.00

Sete, Bia, Ottonese 2020

$34.00

Domaine Milan, Luna & Gaia 2019

$35.00

Quinta Cava da Raposa, Alvarinho 2019

$25.00

Jean Pierre Rietsch, Demoiselle

$38.00

La Stoppa Ageno, Malvasia 2019

$48.00

Microbodega del Alumbro, Chasselas Doré 2019

$31.00

Domaine Leonine, Que Pasa 2021

$30.00

Colombaia, Bianco 2021

$26.00

Le Sabots d'Helene, Alcoolitre Blanc

$31.00

La Cave Apicole Zumo

$31.00

La Cave Apicole Java

$29.00

Occteau, Metisse

$30.00

Tom Shobrook, Poolside 2020

$23.00

Le Coste, Rosato, Aleatico 2020

$56.00

Menat, Ji Jian Rosato, 2018

$45.00

Catherine Bernard, La Carbonelle 2021

$29.00

Freaky Rosato

$26.00

O'neill Latta G4Z

$31.00

Argentier, Aaramon Rose

$16.00

Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi Rose

$23.00

Sequerciani, Oh Rosa!

$30.00

Fadbelagtig

$30.00

Tissot, Macvin

$50.00

Market | Cheese

Sottocenere Mitica

Calabro Hand Dipped Ricotta

$4.00

Market | Retail

Long Sleeve

$60.00

Tee - Sardines XS no pocket

$50.00

Tee - Sardines pocket tee

$50.00

Tee- Tired Girls

$50.00

Tee- Girls n Veggies

$50.00

Mug Pkk Ceramics

$44.00

Market | Refrigerator

Wildbrine Beet Sauerkraut

$8.00

Strauss Whole Milk Yogurt

$8.00

Strauss Whipping Cream

$8.00

Oatly Original Oat Milk

$7.00

Kerrygold Salted Butter Bar

$6.00

Karoun Mediterranean Style Labne

$5.50

Isigny Unsalted Butter

$9.00

Honey Mama's Peruvian Raw Chocolate

$6.50

Honey Mama's Original Dutch Chocolate

$6.50

Honey Mama's Ginger Cardamon Chocolate

$6.50

Honey Mama's Coconut Chocolate

$6.50

Grillo's Italian Dill Spears

$11.00

Big Brain Bar

$7.00

RP Marinated Olives

$10.00

RP Habanada Fermented Hot Sauce

$11.00

RP Housemade Shrubs

$8.00

Beverage

Hazy IPA - HH

$4.00

Pale Ale - HH

$4.00

Hefeweisen - HH

$4.00

Pilsner - HH

$4.00

IPA - HH

$4.00

Lager - HH

$4.00

Domaine Vincendeau, Cremant, 2019 - HH

$16.00

Unturned Stone - HH

$13.00

Salvatore Marino, Cattarrato - HH

$15.00

Marto Weiss

$12.00

Domiane du Possible - HH

$12.00

Jaja - HH

$14.00

Cantina Giardino - HH

$14.00

Fongoli, Rossofongoli, Sangiovese 2019

$12.00

Wavy Wines HH

$15.00

GlassMaker HH

$15.00

Ocho, Do You Believe?, Mtsvane 2020

$11.00

Sete, Freaky HH

$16.00

Chateau L'Argentier HH

$10.00

Clos des Mourres, Pompette Rosé 2021

$12.00

Cowboy HH

$13.00

Teagroni HH

$14.00

Teagroni (mezcal) HH

$15.00

Wedding Hh

$13.00

Summer Fling HH

$10.00

Devil's Cup HH

$14.00

Melon Baller HH

$14.00

Rose Lemon Drop, HH

$13.00

Food

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$32.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Oeuf Mayo

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Small Caviar

$60.00

Large Caviar

$95.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

139 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

