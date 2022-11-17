Rory's Place 139 East Ojai Avenue
No reviews yet
139 East Ojai Avenue
Ojai, CA 93023
Raw Bar
Dozen
$48.00+
Half Dozen
$24.00+
Seafood Tower
$95.00
Seafood Tower PRIMO
$157.00
Uni
$26.00Out of stock
Agua Chile
$18.00Out of stock
Crudo
$19.00
Uni Loaded Half Dozen
$35.00Out of stock
California - Small Caviar
$76.00
California - Large Caviar
$110.00
Siberian - Small
$83.00Out of stock
Siberian - Large
$121.00Out of stock
Small Plates
Large Plates
Soup
$12.00
Hearth bread
$13.00
Herb salad
$16.00
Castlefranco
$16.00
Fries
$9.00
zucchini
$18.00
Sweet potatoes
$15.00
Vegetable Gratin
$18.00
Broiled oysters
$23.00
Chicken
$33.00
Pasta
$26.00Out of stock
Hanger Steak
$28.00
Whole Fish
$44.00
Duck
$32.00
PASTA 4 KID
$11.00
---------------
Fish n Chips
$27.00
Lobster pasta
$32.00
*FIRE*
Dessert
Extras
Beer
Wine
De Fermo, Pecorino 2020
$90.00
La Grange Tiphane, Trinq'Ames
$51.00
Eric Kamm, Auxerrois
$64.00
La Gerbelle, Sans Soufrir
$68.00
Domaine de L'Ecu Granite 2020
$76.00
La Grange Tiphaine, Clef de Sol 2020
$90.00
Saraziniere, Clos de Bruyeres
$68.00
Les Justice, Juste
$88.00
Margins Chenin
$69.00
Tissot, Patchwork Chardonnay
$100.00
Derain (Altaber), Bourgogne-Landré 2020
$104.00
Bomba, Star 2021
$75.00
Le Debit d'Ivresse, P'tit dej'
$64.00
La Cave Apicole, Tangerine 2021
$77.00
Domaine Majas, Côtes Catalanes Blanc 2021
$48.00
Chateau des Rontets, Du Sud 2018
$80.00
Collet Montee de Tonnerre Chablis 2020
$120.00
Thomas Pico, Bois d'Yver 2020
$119.00
Chanterêves, Bourgogne, 2020
$128.00
La Soufranière, Le Clos de Grand-Père 2017
$108.00
Domaine Milan, Le Grand Blanc 2018
$78.00
Los Loros, Siete Lomas 2019
$100.00
Domaine aux Moines, Savennieres, 1999
$100.00
Terres Promises, A bouche que veux-tu
$60.00
Campenino, Intenso
$56.00
Kortavebis Marani, kiss of Saperavi, 2020
$70.00
Cellier des Crays, Des Geux Rouge, 2020
$76.00
Menabde Shavi Kabistoni 2020
$66.00
Catherine Bernard, L’alicante 2020
$74.00
Fred Cossard, Bourgogne Rouge
$110.00
Henrí Milan, Le Jardin Merlot 2018
$212.00
Coturri, Lignaggio 2019
$114.00
Poderi Colla, barolo 2017
$212.00
Caleb Leisure, Poppysma 2021
$78.00
Aphros, Vinho Verde 2019
$88.00
Vins Nus, Siuralta Rouge
$68.00
Sequerciani, Cieliegioli in amphora
$80.00
Le Chat Haunt, L'Alouette
$80.00
La Barbichette, La Rouge
$70.00
Occteau, L'Aurore Syrah
$80.00
Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi
$60.00
Julie Balagny, Minouche
$88.00
Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros
$62.00
Eric Kamm, Pinot Noir
$80.00
Laurent Saillard, La Pause
$98.00
Populis, Chardonnay 2021
$60.00Out of stock
Masia de la Roqua, Pelec 2021
$62.00Out of stock
Constantina Sotelo, Porco Bravo 2019
$87.00
Sete, Bia, Ottonese 2020
$80.00
Domaine Milan, Luna & Gaia 2019
$94.00Out of stock
Quinta Cava da Raposa, 2019
$66.00
Le Sabots d'Helene, Alcoolitre Blanc 2021
$82.00
La Cave Apicole, Java 2021
$77.00
La Cave Apicole, Zumo 2021
$83.00
Jean Pierre Rietsch, Demoiselle
$100.00
La Stoppa, Ageno, 2020
$110.00Out of stock
Colombaia Bianco 2021
$68.00
Microbodega del Alumbra, Chasselas 2019
$82.00
Marani Juniors Rkatsitelli
$52.00
Occteau, Metisse
$80.00
Turi, Catarratto
$69.00
Cantina Margò, Resistenza Rurale
$70.00
Mercel, Leb Nab Viognier,2020
$80.00
Henri Milan, Brut Rose
$68.00
Lelarge Pugeot, Brut Rosé NV Champagne, France
$167.00
Benoit Marguet, Shaman Grand Cru, 2017
$144.00
Alta Allela, Gran Cava Reserva
$84.00
Podere Pradarolo, Vej Brut 2016
$120.00
JF Debourg, Pet Mat 2020
$84.00
Siemàn, Camalonte 2020
$70.00
Il Folicello, Bianco Ancestrale
$50.00
Vincendeau Zeitlos
$100.00
American Wine Project, Ancestral Pet Nat
$88.00
Domaine de Sulauze, Super Modeste
$67.00
Poggio della Baccanti, Gragnano
$48.00
Caleb Leisure, Poppysma
$78.00
Oest, Ranchis 2021
$70.00
Lightwell Survey, Strange Collapse 2021
$64.00
Fabien Jouves, Tannat 2021
$66.00
Sete, Freaky Rosato 2020
$68.00
Catherine Bernard, La Carbonelle
$76.00
Le Coste, Rosato, Aleatico 2020
$130.00
Menat, Ji Jian Rosato 2018
$100.00
R. O'neill Latta, G4Z, Grenache 2021
$80.00
Argentier, Aaramon Rose
$44.00
Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi Rose
$60.00
Vinca Minor, Chillable Red
$66.00
Sequerciani, Oh Rosa!
$80.00
Margins Central Coast Rose 2021
$69.00
Cantina Giardino, Anfora Rosato, 2021
$140.00
No Control, Sang du Diable 2017
$120.00
La Cave Apicole, L'Abeille Cool 2019
$75.00
Jumbo Wine
$22.00
La Grange Tiphaine, Trinq'Ames
$13.00
Eric Kamm, Auxerrois
$16.00
Agricola Luyt, Pipeño Tinto Pichiheudque
$16.00
Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros
$16.00
Campenino, Intenso
$14.00
Inebriati, Drya
$15.00
Domaine de Sulauze, Super Modeste
$17.00
Turi, Catarratto
$17.00
Cantina Margò, Resistenza Rurale
$18.00
Margins, Central Coast Rose 2021
$17.00
Oest Ranchis 2021
$17.00
Tissot, Macvin
$17.00
Domaine Souch, Monplaisir Juracon
$14.00
Piq Lees
$14.00
Non-Alc
Matcha
$6.00
Chai
$6.00
Tisane
$6.00
Zaracha
$5.00
Ikebana
$5.00
Caravan Chai
$5.00
Sencha
$4.00
Hojicha
$4.00
Barry's
$3.00Out of stock
Ai Lao Shan
$4.00
Soba Cha
$4.00
Mint Tea
$4.00
Digestive Seed Tea
$5.00Out of stock
Tropic Garden
$5.00Out of stock
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Cold Brew
$4.00
Limeade
$6.00
Amaro Club Soda
$6.00
Mountain Spring Still
$6.00
Mountain Spring Sparkling
$6.00
Kombucha
$6.00
Birch Beer
$3.00
Milk
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Simple and Soda
$6.00
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Lemon Verbena Ice Tea
$6.00
Hibiscus green Tea
$6.00
House Tepache
$6.00
Sparkling Botanical Water
Sparkling Glass
$2.50
Cold Brew
$4.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Cocktails
Hello Satan
$16.00
Zola Martini
$16.00
Teagroni
$16.00
Yuzu Daiquiri
$15.00
Ginger Spice
$17.00
Spritz
$15.00
Summer Fling
$12.00
Aperitif
$12.00
Margarita
$16.00
Martini
$16.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Hot Toddy
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Gin And Tonic
$17.00
Hello Satan
$16.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Bloody Maria
$14.00
Bellini
$12.00
Summer Fling
$12.00
Zola Martini
$18.00
Spritz
$15.00
Wedding Drink
$15.00Out of stock
Sangria
$9.00
Carafe Sangria
$50.00
Liquor
Crop Vodka
$10.00
Barrhill
$14.00
Wilder Gin
$10.00
St. George Gin
$10.00
Lemongrass Gin
$12.00
Brothers Bourbon
$11.00
Redwood Empire Bourbon
$11.00
Redwood Empire Rye
$11.00
Mexicano Mezcal
$16.00
Tobasiche Mezcal
$13.00+
Muenta Tequila
$12.00
Reposado
$14.00
Rum
$14.00
Lavender Limonello
$11.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Carpano Antica
$14.00
Yzaguierre Rose
$12.00
Americano
$14.00
Italicus
$8.00
Corkage
Market | Pantry
Tiny chocolate
$0.75Out of stock
Cuna de Piedra Comalcalco, Tabasco w/Hibiscus Flowers 73%
$11.00Out of stock
Fossa Sea Salt Dark Chocolate 70%
$13.00Out of stock
Fossa Blueberry Lavender & Oats 60%
$13.00
Guido Gobino Cremino w/EVOO and Sea Salt
$1.00Out of stock
Markham & Fitz Brain Food 85%
$9.00Out of stock
Naive Kefir Probiotic Milk Chocolate 40% Mini
$6.00
Naive Molecules 75% Dark Chocolate Mini
$7.00
OmNom Caramel & Milk "Pride Bar"
$8.00Out of stock
Qantu Chocolate Maple & Maras Fleur de Sel 60%
$11.00Out of stock
Qantu Chocoate Goat Milk, Dreams of Cashmere 55%
$11.00Out of stock
Rozsavolgyi Csokolade Milk Chocolate w/Caramelized Lavender Flowers 40%
$13.00Out of stock
Apricot Jam
$13.00
Zucchini Pickles
$8.00
Cara Cara Marmalade
$13.00
Chili Crisp
$12.00
Fermented Chili Hot Sauce
$8.00
Fig and lemon Jam
$13.00
Habanada Hot Sauce
$8.00
Hatch and Chili Hot Sauce
$8.00
Lunch Box Peppers
$18.00
Mixed Berry Jam
$13.00
Passion Fruit Curd
$13.00
Persimmon BBQ Sauce
$13.00
Pomegranate Palo Santo Jelly
$9.00
Pomegranate Rose Jelly
$9.00
Strawberry Jam
$13.00
Sungold Tomato Jam
$13.00
Pickled Mustard Seed
$10.00
Granola
$14.00
Coffee Rp
$17.00
Popcorn
$5.00
Strawberry/Sage Jam
$13.00
Apricot/Hojicha Jam
$13.00
Spring onion solt'olio
$13.00
Preserved Lemons
$18.00
Conservas de Cambados - Small Sardine in OO
$8.50Out of stock
Conservas de Cambados - Stuffed Squids In Ink
$13.00
Ekone Oyster Co. Lemon Pepper Smoked Oysters
$13.00
Ekone Oyster Co. Smoked Albacore Tuna w/Lemon
$12.00
Fangst Brisling No. 1 Baltic Sea Sprat Smoked w/ Heather & Chamomile *NEW*
$9.00
Fangst Blåmuslinger No. 1 Limfjord Blue Mussels Marinated w/ Dill and Fennel Seeds in Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil *NEW*
$10.00
IASA Spicy Anchovies in Olive Oil
$13.00
IASA Colatura Anchovy Extract
$22.00Out of stock
IASA Hot Crushed Pepper in Olive Oil
$6.50
Olasagasti Bonito Del Norte in EVOO
$11.00Out of stock
Olasagasti Red Tuna in EVOO
$27.00
Olasagasti Yellow Fin Ventresca Tuna Belly in EVOO
$18.00Out of stock
Patagonia Savory Sofrito Mussels
$7.00
Patagonia Lemon Caper Mackerel
$7.00Out of stock
Scout Wild White Albacore Tuna in EVOO
$6.00
Wildfish Cannery, Smoked Pink Salmon
$10.00Out of stock
Wildfish Cannery, Smoked Octopus
$19.00
Genova Albacore Tuna in OO
$4.50
Arroyabe bonito del norte
$9.00
Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout
$13.00
SMT Whole Peeled Tomatoes
$4.75Out of stock
SMT Diced Tomatoes
$4.75Out of stock
SMT Tomato Puree
$4.75Out of stock
Seed & Mill Organic Tahini
$12.00Out of stock
Wadaman Black Sesame Paste, Organic
$31.00
Cortas Pomegranate Molasses
$8.00
Yamatsu Tsujita Shichimi Togarashi
$14.00
Maldon Sea Salt
$8.00Out of stock
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt Box
$9.00Out of stock
Apple grenache Vinegar (white bottle
$17.00
R' Oneill Latta Apple Cider Vinegar (blue top)
$17.00
R' Oneill Latta Grenache Vinegar (silver top)
$17.00
lio Jozo Pure Rice Vinegar
$22.00
lio Jozo Fig Vinegar
$21.00
Seka Hills EVOO
$20.00Out of stock
Iasa Anchovy Extract
$22.00Out of stock
Giuseppe Giusti di Modena Crema Balsamic Vinegar
$13.00
Giuseppe Giusti Gran Deposito Balsamic Vinegar
$22.00
Camino Red Wine Vinegar
$30.00
Leonardi Condimento Balsamico Bianco
$27.00
Leonardi Aceto Balsamico Di Modena IGP
$28.00
Espelt Moscatelle Vinegar
$20.00
Rustichella Bucatini Bag
$7.50Out of stock
Rustichella Chitarra
$7.50Out of stock
Rustichella Casareccia
$10.00Out of stock
Koda Farms Organic Kukuho Rose Brown Rice
$6.00
Koda Farms Organic Kukuho Rose Premium Sushi Rice
$6.00Out of stock
Takehisa, Dried Shiitake, Donko
$22.00
Dashi Dream Dashi Bags
$27.00Out of stock
Buckeye Bean
$8.50
Yellow Eye Bean
$8.50
Scarlet Runner Bean
$9.00
Cranberry Bean
$8.50
Vaquero Bean
$8.50
Lotus Foods Basmati Rice
$9.00
Lucedio Venere Black Rice
$11.00
Dried Origano Bio
$8.00Out of stock
Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta
$6.00
Martelli Le Penne
$11.50
Martelli Fusilli
$11.50
Traditional Taiwan Wood Fired Black Bean Soy Sauce
$18.00
Mala Su Chili Crisp
$15.00
Penang Nyonya Sauce
$15.00
Pepper Plant Original California Pepper Sauce
$4.50
Horikawaya Nomura Mitsuboshi Soy Sauce
$34.00
Suehiro Ponzo Sauce
$12.50Out of stock
Yugeta Shoyu Organic Soy Sauce
$14.00
Lao Gan Ma Chili Sauce
$7.00
Ito Shoten Tamari
$21.00
Nitto Jyozo White Tamari
$17.00
Red Boat Premium Fish Sauce
$14.00
Pickapeppa Hot Sauce
$7.00
Taco Works Original Tortilla Chips
$6.00Out of stock
Dirty Potato Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar
$3.00Out of stock
Dirty Potato Chips Mesquite BBQ
$3.00Out of stock
Cape Cod Original Kettle Chips
$4.50Out of stock
Have'A Corn Chips
$4.00Out of stock
Rusty's Island Chips
$3.80Out of stock
Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic
$8.00Out of stock
Firehook Baked Rosemary Sea Salt Crackers
$8.00Out of stock
Firehook Baked Sea Salt Crackers
$8.00Out of stock
Ak-Mak Original Crackers
$5.00Out of stock
Domaine des Vignes Cornichons
$6.00Out of stock
Caravaglio Capers
$9.00
La Perruche Pure Cane Rough Cubes
$6.50Out of stock
Caputo Il Mulino Di Napoli Chef's Flour
$5.50
Clabber Girl Baking Soda
$2.00
Rumford Baking Powder
$3.00
Santa Fe Culinaria Blue Corn Pancake Mix
$9.50
Idle Tea Toucha
$33.00
L&F Sleep Tea
$17.00Out of stock
L&F Sweet Rush Tea
$17.00
L&F Mountain Spring Tea
$14.00
L&F Hojicha Tea
$14.00Out of stock
L&F Deep Breakfast Tea
$14.00
Kettl Sobacha
$16.00
L&F Hojicha Tea
$14.00
L&F Caravan Chai Tea
$17.00
L&F Ikebana Tea
$19.00
Aneto Vegetable Broth
$8.00Out of stock
Anteto Chicken Broth
$8.00
Market | Freezer
Frozen Lasagna
$12.00
McConnell's Vanilla Ice Cream
$12.00
McConnell's Sea Salt Cream & Cookies
$12.00
Marco Vanilla Chai Ice Cream
$11.00
Marco Turkish Mocha Ice Cream
$11.00
Marco Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream
$11.00
Marco Provencal Strawberry Ice Cream
$11.00
Marco Ginger Dreamsicle Ice Cream
$11.00
Jeni's Small Brambleberry Crisp Ice Cream
$5.00
Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp Ice Cream
$12.00
Jeni's Salty Caramel Ice Cream
$12.00
Jeni's Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Flecks Ice Cream
$12.00
Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.50
RP Pomodoro Sauce
$7.00
Sanditas Pork & Kimchi Dumplings
$23.00
Sanditas Mushroom & Veg Dumplings
$23.00
Market | Beverage
Casamara Club Soda Alta 4 Pack
$16.00
Casamara Club Soda Como 4 Pack
$16.00
Casamara Club Soda Sera 4 Pack
$16.00
Wild Tonic Raspberry Goji Kombucha
$5.00
Wild Tonic Mango Ginger Kombucha
$5.00
Wild Tonic Blackberry Mint Kombucha
$5.00
Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water
$2.00
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Water Can
$4.00
Kimino Ume Sparkling Water Can
$4.00
Kimino Yuzu Juice Bottle
$4.50
Kimino Ume Juice Bottle
$4.50
Health-ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha
$5.00
Health-ade Cayenne Cleanse Kombucha
$5.00
Harmless Harvest Raw Coconut Water
$6.50
De La Calle Tradicional/Pineapple Spice
$5.00
De La Calle Moderno/Orange Turmeric
$5.00
De La Calle Original/Ginger Manzana
$5.00
Boylan Bottling Co Natural Birch Beer
$3.00
Moonlands
$21.00
Chardonnay
$36.00
Chillable Red
$25.00
Carginan
$32.00
Moonlands (Copy)
$21.00
Les Cigales dans la Form, Petite Pepee, 2020
$30.00
Ligas, Lamda, 2019
$27.00
Cantina Giardino, TuTu, 2019
$42.00
Domaine Aux Moines, Savennieres 1999
$38.00
Collet, Montee de Tonnerre, 2020
$45.00
Le Vignes des Paradis, Un P'tit Coin de Paradis, 2020
$32.00
Vignoble de Reveur, Pierres Sauvage, 2018
$20.00
Domaine Sarazinière, Le Pavillion, 2019
$24.00
Thomas Pico/ Bois D'Yver, Chablis, 2018
$45.00
Les Lunes, Lolonis Chardonnay, 2021
$29.00
De Fermo, Don Carlino, Pecorino 2020
$36.00
Derain (Altaber), Bourgogne-Landré 2020
$40.00
La Soufranière, Le Clos de Grand-Père 2017
$41.00
Laurent Saillard, Lucky You 2020
$37.00
Chantereves, Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020
$48.00
Los Loros, Siete Lomas 2019
$38.00
Bret Brothers, Climat des Crays 2019
$39.00
Domaine Majas, Côtes Catalanes Blanc 2021
$18.00
La Grange Tiphaine, Clef de Sol 2020
$34.00
Domain Milan, Le Grand Blanc
$29.00
La Cave Apicole, Tangerine
$29.00
Saraziniere, Clos de Bruyeres
$26.00
Thomas Pico, Bois d'yver
$45.00
Chateau des Rontents, Du Sud
$30.00
Domaine de l'Ecu, Granite
$28.00
Chateau de Roquefort, Petite Sale
$21.00
La Gerbelle, Sans Soufrir
$26.00
Le Debit d'Ivresse, P'tit Dej'
$24.00
Margins Chenin
$26.00
Les Justices, Juste
$35.00
Tissot, Patchwork Chardonnay
$38.00
Marto Weiss
$23.00
Pierre Weber, Le Pet Nat 2020
$28.00
Lelarge Pugeot, Tradition NV
$49.00
Benoit Marguet, Shaman Grand Cru, 2017
$72.00
Siemàn, Camaleonte 2020
$29.00
Alessandro Viola, Blanc De Blanc
$42.00Out of stock
Lelarge Pugeot, Brut Rosé, NV
$63.00
JF Debourg Pet Mat, Gamay 2020
$32.00
Podere Pradarolo, Vej Brut 2016/17
$51.00
Mercel, Leb Nat 2020
$30.00
R. O'neill Latta, Piq Lees 2020
$29.00
Vincendeau, Zeitlos
$38.00
American Wine Project, Ancestral Pet Nat
$33.00
Il Folicello, Bianco Ancestrale
$19.00
Alta Allela, Gran Cava Reserva
$32.00
Poggio della Baccanti, Gragnano
$18.00
Henri Milan, Brut Rose
$26.00
Kortavebis Marani, Kiss of Saperavi
$28.00
Poderi Colla, Barolo Bussia Dardi de Rose, 2017
$80.00
Coturri, Lignaggio, 2019
$43.00
Henri Milan, Le Jardin, 2018
$56.00
Catherine Bernard, L'Alicante, 2020
$28.00
Menabde, Shavi Kabistoni, 2020
$25.00
Cellier des Crays, Des Geux Rouge 2020
$28.00
Aphros
$33.00
Caleb Leisure, Poppysma
$29.00
Rimbert, Cousin Oscar
$18.00
Vins Nus, Siuralta Rouge
$26.00
Sequerciani, Cieliegioli in amphora
$30.00
La Chat Haunt, L'Alouette
$30.00
Fred Cossard, Bourgogne Rouge
$50.00
La Barbichette, La Rouge
$28.00
Occteau, L'Aurore
$30.00
Eric Kamm, Pinot Noir
$30.00
Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi
$23.00
Carolina Gatti, Gat Ros
$23.00
Laurent Saillard, La Pause
$37.00
Julie Balagny, Minouche
$24.00
Sumenjak, Alter
$28.00
I Cangianti, Confime 2019
$30.00
Constantina Sotelo, Porco Bravo 2019
$34.00
Sete, Bia, Ottonese 2020
$34.00
Domaine Milan, Luna & Gaia 2019
$35.00
Quinta Cava da Raposa, Alvarinho 2019
$25.00
Jean Pierre Rietsch, Demoiselle
$38.00
La Stoppa Ageno, Malvasia 2019
$48.00
Microbodega del Alumbro, Chasselas Doré 2019
$31.00
Domaine Leonine, Que Pasa 2021
$30.00
Colombaia, Bianco 2021
$26.00
Le Sabots d'Helene, Alcoolitre Blanc
$31.00
La Cave Apicole Zumo
$31.00
La Cave Apicole Java
$29.00
Occteau, Metisse
$30.00
Tom Shobrook, Poolside 2020
$23.00
Le Coste, Rosato, Aleatico 2020
$56.00
Menat, Ji Jian Rosato, 2018
$45.00
Catherine Bernard, La Carbonelle 2021
$29.00
Freaky Rosato
$26.00
O'neill Latta G4Z
$31.00
Argentier, Aaramon Rose
$16.00
Martvilis Marani, Aladasturi Rose
$23.00
Sequerciani, Oh Rosa!
$30.00
Fadbelagtig
$30.00
Tissot, Macvin
$50.00
Market | Cheese
Market | Retail
Market | Refrigerator
Wildbrine Beet Sauerkraut
$8.00
Strauss Whole Milk Yogurt
$8.00
Strauss Whipping Cream
$8.00
Oatly Original Oat Milk
$7.00
Kerrygold Salted Butter Bar
$6.00
Karoun Mediterranean Style Labne
$5.50
Isigny Unsalted Butter
$9.00
Honey Mama's Peruvian Raw Chocolate
$6.50
Honey Mama's Original Dutch Chocolate
$6.50
Honey Mama's Ginger Cardamon Chocolate
$6.50
Honey Mama's Coconut Chocolate
$6.50
Grillo's Italian Dill Spears
$11.00
Big Brain Bar
$7.00
RP Marinated Olives
$10.00
RP Habanada Fermented Hot Sauce
$11.00
RP Housemade Shrubs
$8.00
Beverage
Hazy IPA - HH
$4.00
Pale Ale - HH
$4.00
Hefeweisen - HH
$4.00
Pilsner - HH
$4.00
IPA - HH
$4.00
Lager - HH
$4.00
Domaine Vincendeau, Cremant, 2019 - HH
$16.00
Unturned Stone - HH
$13.00
Salvatore Marino, Cattarrato - HH
$15.00
Marto Weiss
$12.00
Domiane du Possible - HH
$12.00
Jaja - HH
$14.00
Cantina Giardino - HH
$14.00
Fongoli, Rossofongoli, Sangiovese 2019
$12.00
Wavy Wines HH
$15.00
GlassMaker HH
$15.00
Ocho, Do You Believe?, Mtsvane 2020
$11.00
Sete, Freaky HH
$16.00
Chateau L'Argentier HH
$10.00
Clos des Mourres, Pompette Rosé 2021
$12.00
Cowboy HH
$13.00
Teagroni HH
$14.00
Teagroni (mezcal) HH
$15.00
Wedding Hh
$13.00
Summer Fling HH
$10.00
Devil's Cup HH
$14.00
Melon Baller HH
$14.00
Rose Lemon Drop, HH
$13.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
139 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023
