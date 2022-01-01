Rose Hill in Aiken imageView gallery

Rose Hill in Aiken

review star

No reviews yet

221 Greenville St NW

Aiken, SC 29801

Order Again

Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0 N/A

$2.50

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

S.A. Boston Lager

$4.00

White Claw

$2.00

Yuengling

$3.25

Cb Cider

Out of stock

Sweet 420

$5.00Out of stock

Cb Four Rose

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.00

Eastcider

$4.00

Craft Beer

New Belgium 1554

$5.00

Breckenridge Van Porter

$4.00

Citizens Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Hopsecutioner IPA

$4.00

No Jacket

$5.00

Oatmeal Porter

$5.00

Phinizy Swamp Shake

$5.00

Spacedust IPA

$4.75

Steel Hand Tropical IPA

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

White Zombie White Ale

$4.00

Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Swamp Thing

$5.00

Bold Apple

$4.25

Bold Pineapple

$4.25

Stone IPA Tall

$4.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$4.00

A-Z Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail (Kir Royale)

$15.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$12.00

Liquor

Abs Citron

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolute Vanilla

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL 360 Mandarin

$99.00

DBL 360 Peach

$99.00

DBL Absolut

$99.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$99.00

DBL Absolut Peach

$99.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$99.00

DBL Belevdere

$99.00

DBL Grey Goose

$99.00

DBL Ketel One Peach/Orange

$99.00

DBL Ketel One

$99.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber

$99.00

DBL Titos

$99.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$99.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$99.00

DBL Hendricks

$99.00

DBL Tanqueray

$99.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Cpt. Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Myers

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Cpt.Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$12.00

DBL Malibu Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Myers

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Mezcal

$10.00

El Jimador

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

DBL Lunazul Blanco

$99.00

DBL Lunazul Reposado

$99.00

DBL Patron

$99.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$99.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00Out of stock

Blanton

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Bush White

$10.00

Larceny

$9.00

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$12.00

Get Jack

$9.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Canadian Club

$12.00

DBL Crown

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Jack Dainel Honey

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Oban 14

$16.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 18

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Macallen 12

$22.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Talisker 10

$11.00Out of stock

Abe!lour

$11.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$99.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

DBL Oban 14

$99.00

E&J

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

DBL E&J

$99.00

DBL Hennessy

$99.00

DBL Courvoisier

$99.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$2.00Out of stock

St.Germain

$4.00

BB

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Midori

$14.00

DBL Oban 14

$54.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$12.00

DBL St.Germain

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Greenville Sour

$12.00

Claudia Lea

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Bitter Truth

$11.00

Mango Marg.

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spice In Life

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Malbec

$13.00

Bonanza

$12.00

GLS Terrazas Altos de Plata

$13.00

Valmoissine Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Paul Mas

$42.00

Btl Bonanza

$50.00

Btl Malbec

$45.00

BTL Zinfandel

$60.00

White Wine

GLS Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GLS Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Angel Rose

$12.00

GLS Smoke Tree Chard

$12.00

GLS Veramonte Sav. Blanc

$11.00

GLS Piesporter

$14.00

GLS Prosecco Casel

$12.00

GLS Chenin Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Veramonte Sav. Blanc

$38.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Smoketree Chard

$42.00

BTL Rose

$42.00

BTL Moscato D' Asti

$38.00

BTL Piesporter

$50.00

Bottle Bele Casle

$45.00

Brunch

Stables Bloody Mary/Maria

$12.00

Smoked Maple Manhattan

$12.00

Camelia Bellini

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beer-Mosa

$10.00

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kids Cottontail Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

N/A Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Still Water

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$1.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Shirley Ginger

$5.00

The Bumbler

$5.00

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Refill

The Addison

$6.00

Col Rickey

$5.00

Salads

Casear

$15.00Out of stock

Beet and Feta

$15.00

Caprese

$15.00

FLATBREADS/SANDWICHES

Summer Veg Flatbread

$20.00

Classic Margarita

$20.00

Steakhouse Burger

$20.00

Chix N Pesto Sand

$20.00

House special Flat

$20.00

LARGE PLATES

Chef's Choice Steak

Salmon Entree

$35.00

Swordfish

$36.00

Shrimp N Grits

$30.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

1\2 Stuffed Cornished Hen

$33.00

Market Catch

$36.00

Surf N Turf

$50.00

ALA Carte Sides

Brussels Side

$4.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Chz Grits

$4.00

Side fries

$4.00

Side Mash Pots

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Steak

$12.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kd Grill Chix

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Vanilla

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Tuxado

$10.00

Brunch

Steak N Eggs

$38.00

Wake Up Omelet

$12.00

The All-American

$18.00

French Toast

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Greenville St NW, Aiken, SC 29801

Directions

Gallery
Rose Hill in Aiken image

