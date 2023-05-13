  • Home
  • /
  • Aiken
  • /
  • SOB Bagel & Delicatessen - 106 Park Avenue Southwest
Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOB Bagel & Delicatessen 106 Park Avenue Southwest

review star

No reviews yet

106 Park Avenue Southwest

Aiken, SC 29801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.95

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Lox Supreme

$8.95

Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomato & red onion

Meat & Cheese

$5.95

Meat and Egg

$6.95

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Pastrami

$4.00

Pork Roll (Taylor Ham)

$3.00

Sausage - Pork

$3.00

Sausage - Turkey

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Vegan Bacon

$4.00

Vegan Eggs

$4.00

Vegan Pastrami

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$4.00

Bagels

Bagel with Butter

$2.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$2.75

Bagel with Jelly

$2.75

Grape, mixed berry or strawberry

Bagels (1/2 Dozen)

$9.95

Any variety

Dozen Bagel Options

$17.95

Any variety

Day old 1/2 Dozen

$5.99

Bagel

$1.85

Cream Cheese 8oz

Cream Cheese - 8oz (Copy)

Plain Cream Cheese - 8oz

$4.99

Chive Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Dill Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Jalapeno Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Maple Walnut Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Pimento Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Veggie Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Non Dairy Cream Cheese - 8oz

$7.99

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Includes choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and choice of bread.

Roast Beef

$9.95

Turkey

$9.95

Corned Beef

$9.95

Pastrami

$11.95

Ham

$9.95

Italian Mix (ham, pepperoni, salami)

$9.95

Pepperoni

$9.95

Salami

$9.95

Bologna

$9.95

Chicken Salad - House / NOT with walnuts & craisins

$9.95

Chicken Salad - Deluxe w/Craisins & Walnuts

$11.95

Tuna

$9.95

Egg Salad

$7.95

Seafood Salad

$9.95

No Meat

$7.95

Specialty Deli Sandwiches

Classic Corned Beef - Deli (Cold)

$9.95

House cooked corned beef & spicy mustard on choice of marble rye, sourdough, Wheatberry or a bagel

Italian Mix Grinder

$12.95

Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese & house made balsamic dressing on our 1/2 loaf of artisan bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Shut the Front Door

$13.95

House cooked corned beef, house cooked turkey & house cooked roast beef with tangy mustard and BBQ sauce on our 1/2 loaf of artisan bread

SOB's Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Our signature house made chicken salad, bacon, provolone, lettuce and cranberry sauce on choice of sourdough, marble rye, Wheatberry or a bagel

Strawberry Fields

$10.95

House cooked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce & strawberry mayo on choice of Wheatberry bread, sourdough, marble rye or a bagel

Brooklyn

$11.95

House cooked corned beef, bacon, red onion, cheddar & house made Russian dressing on choice of marble rye bread, sourdough, Wheatberry or a bagel

Five Burroughs Grinder

$14.95

House cooked turkey, house cooked roast beef, ham, pepperoni & salami with choice of cheese and dressing on our 1/2 loaf of artisan bread

Modern Godfather

$10.95

House cooked turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pesto (nut free) on choice of sourdough, marble rye, Wheatberry or a bagel

New Yorker

$9.95

House cooked roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, swiss & horseradish mayo on marble rye

Specialty Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Grinder

$12.95

House breaded chicken cutlet with marinara & melted provolone cheese on 1/2 loaf of garlic artisan bread

Chopped Meat Grinder

$12.95

10 oz of chopped sirloin, melted American cheese, house made Russian dressing & topped with lettuce & tomato on 1/2 loaf of artisan bread

Fuhgeddaboudit Grinder

$14.95

House breaded chicken cutlet, pepperoni & salami with marinara & melted provolone on 1/2 loaf of garlic artisan bread

Hot Corned Beef

$9.95

House cooked corned beef & spicy mustard on marble rye. Also available grilled upon request

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Pastrami with spicy mustard

Little Italy Grinder

$14.95

House meatballs (mixture of ground sirloin & ground pork), pepperoni & salami with marinara & melted provolone on 1/2 loaf of garlic artisan bread

Meatball Grinder

$12.95

House made mixture of ground sirloin & ground pork meatballs with marinara & melted provolone cheese on 1/2 loaf of garlic artisan bread

Prime Rib Dip Grinder

$14.95

Shaved prime rib & melted provolone on 1/2 loaf of garlic artisan bread with a side of au jus.

Reuben (Classic) Corned Beef

$12.95

House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & house made Russian dressing on grilled marble rye. Substitute pastrami - $2.00

Reuben - Pastrami

$14.95

Shut the Front Door

$13.95

House cooked corned beef, house cooked turkey & house cooked roast beef with tangy mustard and BBQ sauce on our 1/2 loaf of artisan bread

TBC Melt (turkey, bacon, cheddar

$10.95

House cooked turkey, bacon & cheddar grilled on marble rye with house made Russian dressing

Special of the Day

Special of the day

$7.99

Bialy

Bialy

Bialy

$1.85

Bialy w/ butter

$2.00

1/2 Dozen Bialys

$9.95

Dozen Bialys

$17.95

Bialy with Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bialy with Jelly (Jam)

$2.75

Bialy with Peanut Butter

$2.75

Cream Cheese - 8oz

Plain Cream Cheese - 8oz

$4.99

Chive Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Dill Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Jalapeno Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Lox Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Maple Walnut Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Pimento Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Veggie Cream Cheese - 8oz

$5.99

Non Dairy Cream Cheese - 8oz

$7.99

Lunch Sides

Tater Tots

$3.00

Chips - small bag

$2.00

Pickle - whole

$1.50

Drinks

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Refill - Hot Coffee SOB Mug

$1.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cold Tea - Sweetened

$3.00

Bottled Drinks - except water

Bottled drinks - except water

$2.50

Coffee Mug - SOB

Coffee Mug - Refillable

$10.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$2.00

Breads/Rolls

Bread

Bread - Loaf any variety

$5.99

Kaiser Rolls

$5.99

Desserts

Butter Toffee Cake

$4.50

Canoli

$3.00

Canoli Special / 2 for $5

$5.00

Eclair Special / 2 for $5

$5.00

Eclair

$3.00

Large Cookies

$3.00

Large Cookies special / 2 for $5

$5.00

Muffins

$2.50

Pastry

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's more than just a sandwich, it's an experience!

Location

106 Park Avenue Southwest, Aiken, SC 29801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Neon Fig - 110 Southwest Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 Southwest Park Avenue Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Jameson McDubby's - 126 Laurens Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
126 Laurens Street Northwest Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Rose Hill in Aiken
orange starNo Reviews
221 Greenville St NW Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
The Busy Bakers
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Vaucluse Road Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
WingPlace Patio
orange starNo Reviews
732 E Pine Log Rd Aiken, SC 29803
View restaurantnext
The Feed Sack
orange starNo Reviews
1593 Whiskey Road Aiken, SC 29803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aiken

Fuse - The Alley
orange star5.0 • 15
222 The Alley SW 222 Aiken, SC 29801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aiken
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston