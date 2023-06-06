Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal Crepes 303 Main Street

303 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Food Menu

Sweet Crêpes

Nutella Banana and Strawberry Crêpe

$13.00

Mixed Berry Crêpe

$13.00

Nutella and Coconut Crêpe

$10.00

Nutella Crêpe

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Banana Crêpe

$11.00

Sugar and Lemon Crêpe

$9.00

Chocolate Pecan Crêpe

$11.00

Cinnamon Bun Crêpe

$10.00

Smore's Crêpe

$12.00

Eurocrem and Ground Biscuits Crêpe

$12.00

White and Dark Chocolate Crêpe

$12.00

Blueberry Cheesecake Crêpe

$16.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Crêpe

$16.00

Chocolate and Fresh Mixed Berry Crêpe

$13.00

Plain Crêpe

$6.00

Savory Crêpes

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mushroom, and Mozzarella Cheese Crêpe

$17.00

Sautéed Veggies with Feta Cheese Crêpe

$16.00

Salmon, Feta, Grilled Vegetable Spread, and Fried Egg Crêpe

$18.00

Veal, Mild Cheddar Cheese, and Grilled Vegetable Spread Crêpe

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto, and a Touch of Balsamic Glaze Crêpe

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken with Tomatoes and Mozzarella Crêpe

$18.00

Chicken Florentine Crêpe

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper Jam, Kashkaval Cheese, and Balsamic Glaze Crêpe

$18.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Ranch Crêpe

$18.00

Smoked Beef Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese Arugula, Tomatoes Sliced, Almonds, and a Touch of Olive Oil Crêpe

$23.00

Philly Cheese Steak Crêpe

$18.00

Breakfast Crêpes

Turkey, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$13.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$15.00

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$13.00

Veal, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$16.00

Smoked Aged Beef Sausage, Grilled Vegetable Spread, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$15.00

Spinach, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$12.00

Veggie, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe

$16.00

Egg And Cheese

$10.00

Burek

Spinach Burek

$10.00

Slice of burek (Phyllo dough pie)

Cheese Burek

$10.00

Slice of burek (Phyllo dough pie)

Meat Burek

$10.00Out of stock

Slice of burek (Phyllo dough pie)

Meat and Cheese Burek

$10.00

Slice of burek (phyllo dough pie)

Meat and Potato Burek

$10.00

Slice of burek (phyllo dough pie)

Vegan Mushroom and Onion Burek

$10.00

Slice of burek (Phyllo dough pie)

Spinach Burek Pie

$35.00

Spinach Burek Pie

$35.00

Cheese Burek Pie

$35.00

Meat Burek Pie

$35.00

Meat and Cheese Burek Pie

$35.00

Meat and Potato Burek Pie

$35.00

Vegan Mushroom and Onion Burek Pie

$35.00

Soup

Balkan Soup

$8.00

Veggie Soup

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Salads

Spring Mix and Fruit Salad

$15.00

Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Almonds

Garden Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Feta

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Add Chicken

$4.00

Balkan Stews and More

White Bean with Beef Stew

$18.00

White Bean with Smoked Beef Sausage Stew

$18.00

Potato with Smoked Beef Stew

$18.00Out of stock

Balkan Goulash Over Mashed Potato with Parsnips

$20.00

Stuffed Cabbage Leaves Sarma

$20.00

Chevapi on Samun Bread

$20.00

Spinach Corn Bread Served with a Side of Feta and Grilled Vegetable Spread

$5.00

Drink Menu

San Pellegrino

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$3.00

Clementina San Pellegrino

$3.00

Melograno San Pellegrino

$3.00

Arancia and Fico D'india San Pellegrino

$3.00

Melograno and Arancia San Pellegrino

$3.00

CocaCola Bottel

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemon Iced Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Diet Lemon Iced Tea

$3.25

Diet Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.25

Juice + Water

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Turkey Hill Lemonade

$2.75

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

Coca-Cola Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Diet Coca-Cola Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Can

$2.00

Aloe Vera Drinks

Mango Aloe Vera

$2.75

Original Aloe Vera

$2.75

Coconut Aloe Vera

$2.75

Coffee

Turkish Coffee with Lokum

$5.00

Turkish Coffee with Baklava

$8.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Refill Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.50

Market

Spices

Vegeta Bag

$4.00

Vegeta Can

$8.00

Vegeta Natur

$6.00

Vegeta Salad

$4.25

Bas Ajvar Combo Hot

$12.00

Mama'S Pepper Spread Hot

$14.00

Mama'S Pepper Spread

$14.00

Ajvar Perustija Hot

$13.00

Ajvar Perustija Mild

$13.00

Bas Ajvar Hot

$13.00

Yummy Mild Ajvar

$13.00

Biljana Mild

$12.00

Biljana Hot

$12.00Out of stock

Vsava Cherry Peppers X Cheese

$7.95

Gurmano Hot Peppers

$7.95

Argeta Spicy Chicken Spread

$3.50

Sarmu

$3.45

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$3.45

Paprika 100G

$5.00

Paprika 500G

$18.00

Paprika 200G

$9.00

Vine Leaves

Spicy Tomato Peppers

$10.00

Cabbage Leaves

$10.00

Mamas Rosted Green Peppers Ajvar

$0.13

Vava Mild Ajvar 500g

$13.00

Argeta

$3.45

Kara Simsek Black Sunflower Seeds Gluten Free

$5.00

Kara Simsek Sunnflower

$5.00

Kara Simsek Sunflower Seed Hot

$5.00

sweets

Adriatic Sun Cherry

$7.95

Adriatic Sun Blueberry

$7.95

Adriatic Sun Pomegranete

$7.95

Adriatic Sun Orange

$7.95

Vava Apple

$7.95

Vava Sour Cherry

$7.95

Vava Strawberry

$7.95

Vava Cherry

$7.95

Milka

$6.00

Jams

Dried Figs

$7.00

Taris - Protoben

$15.00

Taris - Natural Dried

$12.00

Vintage Jam

$15.00

Lokum - Turkish Delight

$15.00

Bahar Sweet Nuts

$14.00

Vintage - Pure Honey 1Lb

$18.00

Vintage - Pure Honey 14 Oz

$13.00

Grannys Secret Apricot

$7.95

Grannys Secret Plum

$7.95

Recel Cherry

$7.00

Recel Strawberry

$7.00

Grannys Secret Wildberry

$7.95

Hnny

$14.00

Vava

$13.00

spices

Vegeta Grill

$8.00

meat/cheeses

Sheeps Cheese Sar Planta

$20.00

K&M Bulgarian White Cheese 400G

$10.00

Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 400G

$8.00

Piknik

$21.00

Hirtenkase

$18.00

Queso De Cabra

$22.00

Schafskase

$22.00

Combi

$17.00

Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 900G

$15.00

Atatanta Feta 900G

$15.00

Atatanta Feta 7Kg

$85.00

Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 6Kg

$85.00

Sosage

$18.00

Sweets

Harmony - Blue

$5.00

Harmony - Light

$5.00

Harmony - Red

$5.00

Eurocrem - Glass

$15.00

Milka

$6.00

Eurocrem - Medium

$10.00

Eurocreme - Large

$16.00

Sarelle

$8.00

Lane - Ground Biscuits

$8.00

Truffle Fancy

$11.00

Truffle Cafe

$11.00

Truffle Fresh

$11.00

Yeni - Bitter

$3.00

Yeni

$3.00

Ulker Cokonat

$3.00

Cokomel

$1.00

Damla

$8.00

Unicorn Strawberry

$5.00

Elit Candy

$8.00

Pop Kek Muzlu

$5.00

Pop Kek Limonlu

$5.00

Coco Wafer - Peanut

$5.00

Coco Wafer - Coconut

$5.00

Coffee Intense

$4.00

Sarelle Bar

$3.00

Bonbon - Milk

$5.00

Bonbon - Fruit

$5.00

Kreme - Banana

$10.00

Napolitabnke - Nougat

$5.00

Napolitabnke - Chocolate

$5.00

Napolitanke - Lemon Orange

$5.00

Lane Biscuits

$7.00

Lane - Choc Biscuits

$7.00

Cikolataali

$5.00

Batons - Nougat

$5.00

Kras - Dorina Rice

$10.00

Kinder Cards

$10.00

Galaxy - Smooth

$1.00

Laviva

$1.00

Babol

$3.00

Dorina - Zajelo

$5.00

Cikolata - Bitter 80%

$5.00

Cikolata - Bitter 60% Pistacio

$5.00

Cicolata - Bitter 60%

$5.00

Damak - Inci

$4.00

Damak - Dark Choc Pistacio

$4.00

Damak - Baklava

$4.00

Ulker - Cikolata

$4.00

Eti - Gold

$4.00

Napoliutana - Cubes

$2.50

Napolitana - Wafers Hazelnut

$7.00

Napolitana - Wafers Cocoa

$7.00

Napolitana - Wafers Milk

$7.00

Vincini

$5.00

Coco Napolitanke

$5.00

Baklava

$15.00

Turkisk Delight

$13.00

Jaffa Cakes

$8.00

Jaffa Cakes - Small

$5.50

Jaffa - Hazlenut

$6.00

Jaffa - Creme Kokos

$8.00

Koska Orange

$8.00

Koska Mint

$7.00

Plain Sade Lokum

$13.00

Rose Gul

$7.00

Rose And Lemon Gul

$7.00

Large Rose Gul

$13.00

Large Mixed Gul

$13.00

Large Plain Sade - Lokum

$13.00

Lokum Roses

$10.00

Lokum Original

$10.00

Halva Kakaaolu

$13.00

Sekerci Turkish Delight Hazelenut

$13.00

Sekerci Turkish Delight Plain

$13.00

Keyifce

$13.00

Farsitura Karamela

$13.00

Koska Turkish Delight Plain

$7.00

Smoki

$3.00

Munchmallow

$3.00

Oreo Cream Milka

$6.00

Biscrem

$3.00

Divna

$4.00

Koska Turkish Delight Pomegranet

$13.00

Mabel Coffe Cup Cikolata

$7.00

Surplu

$13.00

Coffee

Cade Naijar

$12.00

Turk Kahvesi

$10.00

Safron Dark

$10.00

Ama

$10.00

Prince Caffe

$15.00

Artisan Le Petite

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
303 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

