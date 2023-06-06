Royal Crepes 303 Main Street
303 Main Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Food Menu
Sweet Crêpes
Nutella Banana and Strawberry Crêpe
Mixed Berry Crêpe
Nutella and Coconut Crêpe
Nutella Crêpe
Peanut Butter and Banana Crêpe
Sugar and Lemon Crêpe
Chocolate Pecan Crêpe
Cinnamon Bun Crêpe
Smore's Crêpe
Eurocrem and Ground Biscuits Crêpe
White and Dark Chocolate Crêpe
Blueberry Cheesecake Crêpe
Strawberry Cheesecake Crêpe
Chocolate and Fresh Mixed Berry Crêpe
Plain Crêpe
Savory Crêpes
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mushroom, and Mozzarella Cheese Crêpe
Sautéed Veggies with Feta Cheese Crêpe
Salmon, Feta, Grilled Vegetable Spread, and Fried Egg Crêpe
Veal, Mild Cheddar Cheese, and Grilled Vegetable Spread Crêpe
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto, and a Touch of Balsamic Glaze Crêpe
Buffalo Chicken with Tomatoes and Mozzarella Crêpe
Chicken Florentine Crêpe
Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper Jam, Kashkaval Cheese, and Balsamic Glaze Crêpe
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Ranch Crêpe
Smoked Beef Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese Arugula, Tomatoes Sliced, Almonds, and a Touch of Olive Oil Crêpe
Philly Cheese Steak Crêpe
Breakfast Crêpes
Turkey, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Veal, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Smoked Aged Beef Sausage, Grilled Vegetable Spread, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Spinach, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Veggie, Egg, and Cheese Crêpe
Egg And Cheese
Burek
Spinach Burek
Cheese Burek
Meat Burek
Meat and Cheese Burek
Meat and Potato Burek
Vegan Mushroom and Onion Burek
Spinach Burek Pie
Cheese Burek Pie
Meat Burek Pie
Meat and Cheese Burek Pie
Meat and Potato Burek Pie
Vegan Mushroom and Onion Burek Pie
Salads
Balkan Stews and More
White Bean with Beef Stew
White Bean with Smoked Beef Sausage Stew
Potato with Smoked Beef Stew
Balkan Goulash Over Mashed Potato with Parsnips
Stuffed Cabbage Leaves Sarma
Chevapi on Samun Bread
Spinach Corn Bread Served with a Side of Feta and Grilled Vegetable Spread
Drink Menu
San Pellegrino
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
Canned Soda
Coffee
Market
Spices
Vegeta Bag
Vegeta Can
Vegeta Natur
Vegeta Salad
Bas Ajvar Combo Hot
Mama'S Pepper Spread Hot
Mama'S Pepper Spread
Ajvar Perustija Hot
Ajvar Perustija Mild
Bas Ajvar Hot
Yummy Mild Ajvar
Biljana Mild
Biljana Hot
Vsava Cherry Peppers X Cheese
Gurmano Hot Peppers
Argeta Spicy Chicken Spread
Sarmu
Cream Of Mushroom Soup
Paprika 100G
Paprika 500G
Paprika 200G
Vine Leaves
Spicy Tomato Peppers
Cabbage Leaves
Mamas Rosted Green Peppers Ajvar
Vava Mild Ajvar 500g
Argeta
Kara Simsek Black Sunflower Seeds Gluten Free
Kara Simsek Sunnflower
Kara Simsek Sunflower Seed Hot
sweets
Jams
Dried Figs
Taris - Protoben
Taris - Natural Dried
Vintage Jam
Lokum - Turkish Delight
Bahar Sweet Nuts
Vintage - Pure Honey 1Lb
Vintage - Pure Honey 14 Oz
Grannys Secret Apricot
Grannys Secret Plum
Recel Cherry
Recel Strawberry
Grannys Secret Wildberry
Hnny
Vava
spices
meat/cheeses
Sheeps Cheese Sar Planta
K&M Bulgarian White Cheese 400G
Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 400G
Piknik
Hirtenkase
Queso De Cabra
Schafskase
Combi
Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 900G
Atatanta Feta 900G
Atatanta Feta 7Kg
Bulgarian White Brined Cheese 6Kg
Sosage
Sweets
Harmony - Blue
Harmony - Light
Harmony - Red
Eurocrem - Glass
Milka
Eurocrem - Medium
Eurocreme - Large
Sarelle
Lane - Ground Biscuits
Truffle Fancy
Truffle Cafe
Truffle Fresh
Yeni - Bitter
Yeni
Ulker Cokonat
Cokomel
Damla
Unicorn Strawberry
Elit Candy
Pop Kek Muzlu
Pop Kek Limonlu
Coco Wafer - Peanut
Coco Wafer - Coconut
Coffee Intense
Sarelle Bar
Bonbon - Milk
Bonbon - Fruit
Kreme - Banana
Napolitabnke - Nougat
Napolitabnke - Chocolate
Napolitanke - Lemon Orange
Lane Biscuits
Lane - Choc Biscuits
Cikolataali
Batons - Nougat
Kras - Dorina Rice
Kinder Cards
Galaxy - Smooth
Laviva
Babol
Dorina - Zajelo
Cikolata - Bitter 80%
Cikolata - Bitter 60% Pistacio
Cicolata - Bitter 60%
Damak - Inci
Damak - Dark Choc Pistacio
Damak - Baklava
Ulker - Cikolata
Eti - Gold
Napoliutana - Cubes
Napolitana - Wafers Hazelnut
Napolitana - Wafers Cocoa
Napolitana - Wafers Milk
Vincini
Coco Napolitanke
Baklava
Turkisk Delight
Jaffa Cakes
Jaffa Cakes - Small
Jaffa - Hazlenut
Jaffa - Creme Kokos
Koska Orange
Koska Mint
Plain Sade Lokum
Rose Gul
Rose And Lemon Gul
Large Rose Gul
Large Mixed Gul
Large Plain Sade - Lokum
Lokum Roses
Lokum Original
Halva Kakaaolu
Sekerci Turkish Delight Hazelenut
Sekerci Turkish Delight Plain
Keyifce
Farsitura Karamela
Koska Turkish Delight Plain
Smoki
Munchmallow
Oreo Cream Milka
Biscrem
Divna
Koska Turkish Delight Pomegranet
Mabel Coffe Cup Cikolata
Surplu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
