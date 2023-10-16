Brunch

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$15.00

corn tortilla, In house green salsa served with fried egg on top sprinkled with cheese

Traditional Royal Breakfast

$14.00

in house quiche- fresh spinach, mushrooms, bacon and cheese

Royal Love Brunch

$18.00

French Toast, Waffle, Pancake side on bacon or sauage

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

fresh local avocado mashed served over fresh sour dough bread served with mozz cheese balls

Eggs Bennie

$15.00

English muffin, bacon, poached egg in house hollandaise sauce served with potatoes

Promience Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

scrabled egg, pork belly, cheese, fresh avocado, in house sauce served with smashed potatoe

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

Brunch Small Bites

Mini donuts w/ jam

$8.00

Ridge top mini quiche

$10.00

Small cakes

$10.00

Avocado toast

$10.00

Sides

Side of Sourdough toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of sausages

$5.00

Side of potato

$4.00

Side ONE PANCAKE

$3.00

Side English Muffin

$2.00

Side of extra gravy

$1.50

Lunch

BLT SANDWICH

$14.00

FRESH LETTUCE, SOURDOUGH BREAD, FRESH TOMATOE WITH Pork belly BACON

Fish & Chips

$14.00

3 nicely battered fresh fish served over coleslaw and fries

Royal Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, garlic alio sauce, havarti cheese served with fries or side salad.

Burger

$18.00

Fresh beef and brisket pattie, served on a fresh bun with all the great fixings including bacon- served with fries or side salad

Turkey, Swiss, Avocad-oh Sandwich

$15.00

turkey , swiss, avocado garlic aioli

Royal Sliders

$17.00

3 sliders - 1 wagyu, 1 pork belly, 1 chicken served on mini buns

Drinks

Coffee/Tea

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.50

Black Coffee

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

ICE COFFEE

$5.00

Latte- HOT

$6.00

Mocha- HOT

$6.00

Americano- HOT

$6.00

Juices

ORANGE

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

GUAVA

$3.00

APPLE

$2.50

NON MENU Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mojito

$7.00

Sea Breeze

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vodka smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Sodas

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sparkling water

$2.50

Wine

5 oz 19 CRIMES PINOT NOIR

$9.00

BTL 19 Crimes

$33.00

BTL Antiquum Juel

$92.00

5 oz Alexander Pinot

$12.00

BTL Alexander Pinot

$65.00

5 oz Parducci PINOT NOIR

$9.00

BTL Parducci PINOT NOIR

$35.00

5 oz Noble Vines Chardonnay

$9.00

5 oz Decoy Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL Decoy CHARDONNAY

$35.00

5 oz Josh CHARDONNAY

$10.00

BTL Josh CHARDONNAY

$38.00

5 oz HOUSE CHARD (Leaping Horse)

$8.00

5 oz Parducci CHARDONNAY

$11.00

BTL Parducci CHARDONNAY

$41.00

BTL LaTour Bourgogne

$125.00

5oz William Hill CHARD

$9.00

BTL William Hill CHARD

$32.00

5oz. OTTS Dream- Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

BTL OTTS Dream- Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

5oz. Pascal Jolivet Attitude- Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

BTL Pascal Jolivet Attitude- Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

5 oz Josh SAUV BLANC

$9.00

BTL Josh SAUV BLANC

$32.00

5 oz Savee Sea Sauv.

$8.00

BTL Savee Sea Sauv

$28.00

5oz. Santa Cristina- Pinot Grigo; Italy

$8.00

BTL Santa Cristina- Pinot Grigo; Italy

$28.00

5 oz Josh Pinot GRIGIO

$9.00

BTL Josh PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

5 oz House PINOT GRIGIO- 101 north

$6.00

5 oz 14 Hands - Pinot GRIGIO

$9.00

BTL 14 Hands PINOT GRIGIO

$30.00

5 oz Vino Del Fratelli

$10.00

BTL Vino Del Fratelli

$42.00

BTL Almaden

$60.00

5 oz House Cab

$7.00

5 oz Leaping Horse CABERNET

$8.00

5 oz Decoy- CABERNET

$10.00

BTL Decoy- CABERNET

$35.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$165.00

5 oz Pine Ridge Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Pine Ridge Cabernet

$125.00

5oz. Menage A' Trois Red Blend

$8.00

BTL Menage A' Trois Red Blend

$32.00

5 oz Rhiannon

$10.00

BTL Rhiannon

$38.00

BTL Alta Norcal

$95.00

5 oz Chaos Theory

$12.00

BTL Chaos Theory

$92.00

5oz. Menage A' Trois White Blend

$8.00

BTL Menage A' Trois White Blend

$32.00

5 oz Sixpence

$7.00

BTL Epoch Estates

$92.00

3oz. Zonin Prosecco

$5.00

5oz. Zonin Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Zonin Prosecco

$32.00

5 OZ Lamarca

$8.00

BTL Lamarca

$45.00

BTL Laurent Perrier- Brut

$115.00

5 oz Plungerhead

$7.00

BTL Plungerhead

$28.00

5 oz Corbett Canyon

$6.00

BTL Corbett Canyon

$25.00

5 oz Bucklin' Bambino

$14.00

BTL Bucklin' Bambino

$65.00

5oz Willamette Valley

$9.00

BTL Willamette Valley

$35.00

CORK FEE

$12.00

Milk

Regularmilk

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Strawberry milk

$2.50

Almond milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Pizza

Margherita PIZZA

$17.00

In house sauce mozz cheese and basil

Prominence Veggie

$18.00

local veggies

Ridge Of Meats

$20.00

local cured meats mozzarella cheese peppers and mushrooms

Royal Blanco

$19.00

in house royal sauce mozzarella cheese chicken arugula & balsamic glaze

Short Rib Pizza

$20.00

short rib garlic mozzarella cheese arugula

The Monarchic

$19.00

artichoke hearts chicken garlic sauce spinach mushrooms parm cheese balsamic glaze

Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese

$15.00

EXTRAS / ADD ONS

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Side of fries

$3.00

Side of GARLIC fries

$4.00

Side of ranch

$1.20

Side of blue cheese

$1.20

Side of sauce

$1.20

Extra Flatbread

$2.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

romaine Spring Mix lettuce, parmesan, cucumber. Feta, local roasted tomatoes. Red onion topped with in house balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, local tomatoes, green onions, local gorgonzola crumbles wirh in house gorgonzola dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, fresh local parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing

Royal Cobb Salad

$13.00

chicken romaine hearts, bacon ,egg, tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese red wine dressing

Desserts

Sherbert

$6.00

Royal Chocolate Cake

$20.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ridge Key Lime Cake

$7.00

Prominence Carrot Cake

$8.00

Small Bites

Ridged Baked Brie

$17.00

oven baked brie inside fresh roll, served with roasted garlic, honey and toasted ciabatta- apple slices and jam

Bourdon Glazed Pork Belly

$17.00

slow roasted pork belly in our in house bourdon sweet glaze sauce

Caprese

$13.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

in house made jumbo crab cake

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

fried mac & cheese balls served with a sweet sriracha

Prominence Staple Board - LARGE

$29.00

assorted local cheeses & meats- local in season accoutements and jalp jam (serves 6)

Prominence Staple Board- SMALL

$20.00

assorted local cheeses & meats- local in season accoutements and jalp jam (serves 4)

Ridge Top Wings

$14.00

8 grilled wings, smothered in our in house bourdon koren sweet sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles

Royal Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

ricotta cheese, goat cheese, marinara herb sauce served with flat bread

Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

SIDE of FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF GARLIC FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF ROYAL GARLIC FRIES

$6.00

Royal Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Kids

Flatbread

$10.00

house marinara sauce, in house flat bread with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Hazey Pasta

$10.00

house made pasta, house cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids One Pancake

$6.00

Kids Traditional Breakfast

$8.00