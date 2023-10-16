Royal On The Ridge 14886 S.Traverse Ridge Rd Draper, UT 84020
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where we arent just elevated with the view but where we elevate your pallet. Top of Suncrest Ridge, with fine dining, craft cocktails and top line wine selections.
Location
14886 South Traverse Ridge Road, Draper, UT 84020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
121 East 12300 South P5 - Wing Nutz-Draper
No Reviews
121 E 12300 S. P5 Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant
Vietopia Bistro - Draper - 1442 Draper Parkway Ste A
No Reviews
1442 Draper Parkway Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Draper
Donkey Tails Cantina - 136 East 12300 South
4.0 • 655
136 East 12300 South Draper, UT 84020
View restaurant