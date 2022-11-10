  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • Saffron Indian Cuisine - 7724 W Sand Lake Rd
A map showing the location of Saffron Indian Cuisine 7724 W Sand Lake RdView gallery

Saffron Indian Cuisine 7724 W Sand Lake Rd

review star

No reviews yet

7724 W Sand Lake Rd

Orlando, FL 32819

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Veg Samosa

Appetizer

Veg Samosa

$5.50

LAMB SAMOSA

$8.00Out of stock

Pyramid shaped pastry stuffed | Potatoes | Green peas | Spices

VEGETABLE TIKI

$5.50

Spiced patties | Potatoes | Mix Veggie | Aromatic Spices

ONION BHAJIYA

$8.00

Thinly Sliced Onion | Chickpea batter | Fried golden brown

SAFFRON MIX PLATTER

$11.00

Assorted platter with samosa | veg tiki | onion bhajiya | vegetable pakora

LASUNI GOBI

$10.00

Crispy cauliflower | garlic sauce

BABY CORN CHILLI

$11.00

Indo Chinese | Baby Corn | Chilly sauce | Sauteed onions | Pepper

CHICKEN CHILLI

$12.00

Indochinese | Breaded chicken | Chilly garlic sauce | Sauteed onions and bell pepper

AMRITSARI MACHLI

$12.00

Crispy fried Tilapia | Yogurt | Tandoori Spices

JHOR JHINGA

$12.00

Tandoori Wings

$12.00

Vegetarian Specialities

BAGHARE BAIGAN

$16.00

Stuffed baby eggplant | Roasted spices | Coconut sauce

BHINDI MASALA

$16.00

Stir-fried okra | Onions | Tomatoes | Herbs | Spices

VEG KORMA

$16.00

Fresh veggies | Rich creamy gravy

MUTTER PANEER

$17.00

Paneer cubes | Green peas | Rich onions | Herb gravy

ALOO GOBI

$15.00

Florets of cauliflower | Exotic Indian spices

MALAI KOFTA

$16.00

Cheese | veggie | Light creamy sauce

PESHAWARI CHOLE

$15.00

Chickpeas | Dry spices | Herbs | Onions | Tomatoes

PANEER MAKHANI

$18.00

Paneer | Rich tomato gravy | Butter

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

DAAL MAKHANWALA

$15.00

Three lentils cooked on slow fire | Mild spices | Butter | Roasted garlic

DAAL TADKA

$14.00

Yellow lentils | Indian spices

PALAK PANEER

$17.00

Paneer | Chop spinach | Garam masala

Kadhai Panner

$18.00

Chicken Specialities

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$19.00

Chicken tikka | Cashew paste | House special tomato gravy

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.00

Chicken breast | Cashew paste | Rich creamy sauce

CHICKEN XACUTTI

$17.00

Chicken cube | Dry coconut | South Indian spices | Coconut milk

KERELA PEPPER CHICKEN

$17.00

Black pepper | Curry leaves | Onion gravy | Kerala style

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$17.00

Chicken breast | Blend of 24 spices | Chef special

ANDRA CHICKEN CURRY

$17.00

Chicken | Ginger | Curry leaves | Andra Curry Spice

DHABA DA MURGH

$16.00

Chicken cube | Cooked in a wok | Exotic spices

BUTTER CHICKEN

$18.00

Tandoori chicken julienne | Tomato gravy | Butter | Fenugreek leaves

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.00

Marinated chicken | Vinegar | Aromatic Goa spiced gravy | Potatoes

Saffron Chicken Curry

$17.00

Kadhai Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Jalfreji

$17.00

Chicken Madras

$17.00

Lamb Specialities

LAMB KORMA

$20.00

Creamy sauce | almonds | raisins | cashew paste

LAMB CHETTINAD

$20.00

Boneless Lamb | Chettinadu Masala

ANDRA LAMB CURRY

$20.00

Roasted Black Pepper | Curry Leaved | Bedki Chillies

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

Lamb shew paste | Rich tomato gravy | House special

KADHAI GOSHT

$20.00

Lamb cube | Cooked in a wok | Exotic spices | Onions tomatoes

LAMB ROGANJOSH

$20.00

Broiled lamb cubes | Zesty gravy | Kashmiri spice | Yogurt

SAFFRON LAMB CURRY

$20.00

Tender lamb cubes | Onion gravy | Chef special

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

$20.00

Bone in goat | Onion sauce | North Indian specialty

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Lamb Xacutti

$20.00

Tandoori Specialities

PANNER TIKKA

$16.00

Cubes of homemade cheese | Marinated in red spices

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$18.00

Marinated Chicken | Spices | Herbs

CHICKEN TIKKA

$19.00

Marinated chicken breast | Yogurt | Ginger garlic | Spices

MALAI KABAB

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast | Sour cream | Spices

NOORANI JHINGA

$21.00

Seasoned shrimp | Indian tandoori masala

MIX GRIL

$25.00

Assorted platter of tandoori specialties

NOORANI MACHLI

$22.00

Marinated Chicken | Spices | Herbs

SHEEKH KABAB

$21.00

Ground lamb seasoned | Spice | Rolled on a skewer and char grilled

BULLET TIKKA

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Seafood Specialities

SHRIMP KADA MASALA

$21.00

Shrimp cube | Cooked in a wok | Exotic spices

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$22.00

Tandoori shrimp | Cashew paste | Tomato gravy | House special

GOAN SHRIMP CURRY

$21.00

Goan Speciality | Prawns | Coconut | Cumin | Curry Leaves

ANDHRA FISH CURRY

$20.00

Mahi Mahi Fish | Dry Chilli | Tomato Sauce

MADRAS FISH CURRY

$20.00

Mahi Mahi | Coconut Cream | Kokum | Curry Leaves | Red Chillies

Meen Moilee

$20.00

Goan Fish Curry

$20.00

Rice Delicacies

VEG BIRYANI

$16.00

Garden veggies | Paneer | Saffron rice | Aromatic spices

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$18.00

Chicken breast | Saffron rice | Aromatic spices

LAMB BIRYANI

$20.00

Lamb | Saffron rice | Aromatic spices

GOAT BIRYANI

$21.00

Goat | Saffron rice | Aromatic spices

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$22.00

Shrimp | Saffron rice | Aromatic spices

Biryani rice

$12.00

Peas Pulav

$12.00

Bread Delicacies

NAAN

$3.50

A light & fluffy bread

Butter Naan

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.50

Unleavened bread topped with garlic butter

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.50

Whole-wheat bread

Butter Tandori Roti

$4.00

ONION KULCHA

$4.50

Wheat bread stuffed with onions & spices

bullet naan

$4.50

Kheema Naan

$6.00

Lachcha Paratha

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Pudina Paratha

$6.00

Saffron Special Naan

$8.00

Mughlai Bread Basket

$13.00

Jalepeno Cheese Naan

$6.00

Cheese Naan

$6.00

Sides

RAITA

$4.00

Yogurt | Cumin seeds | Cucumber | Carrot

PAPAD (4 PIECES)

$4.00

Grilled wafers | Black pepper | Cumin seeds

PLAIN YOGURT

$3.00

Homemade yogurt

RICE

$4.00

Long grain basmati rice

CURRY SAUCE

$7.00

Makhni Sauce

$7.00

Tikka Masala Sauce

$7.00

Desserts

KESARI RASMALAI

$6.00

Pressed cheese | Pistachios | Condensed milk

GULAB JAMOON

$6.00

Dry milk dumplings | Rose | Saffron

STICK KULFI PISTA

$6.00

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

LUNCH Vegetarian

MUTTER PANEER LUNCH

$12.00

Paneer cubes | Green peas | Rich onions | Herb gravy

VEG KORMA LUNCH

$12.00

Fresh veggies | Rich creamy gravy

SAAG PANEER LUNCH

$12.00

Cottage Cheese Spinach Pure | Creamy Sauce

PESHAWARI CHOLE LUNCH

$12.00

Chick Peas| Indian Spices| Tangy Sauce

MALAI KOFTA LUNCH

$12.00

Cheese| Veggie|Light Creamy Sauce

PANEER MAKHANI LUNCH

$12.00

Paneer | Fenugreek | Creamy Buttery Sauce

AALOO GOBHI LUNCH

$12.00

Potato | Cauliflower | Onion Gravy

VEG KADHAI LUNCH

$12.00

Garden Vegetable | Wok Tossed | Onion Sauce

Lunch Vegetable Biryani

$12.00

LUNCH Non Vegetarian

Lunch Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Chicken tikka | Cashew paste | House special tomato gravy

Lunch Chicken Korma

$14.00

Chicken breast | Cashew paste | Rich creamy sauce

Lunch Chicken Xacutti

$14.00

Chicken cube | Dry coconut | South Indian spices | Coconut milk

Lunch Kerala Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Black pepper | Curry leaves | Onion gravy | Kerala style

Lunch Chicken Chettinad

$14.00

Chicken breast | Blend of 24 spices | Chef special

Lunch Saffron Chi Curry

$14.00

Chicken Breast | Onion Gravy | Chef's Special

Lunch Andra Chi Curry

$14.00

Chicken | Ginger | Curry leaves | Andra Curry Spice

Lunch Chicken Vindaloo

$14.00

Lunch Butter Chicken

$14.00

Lunch Lamb Vindaloo

$15.00

Tender Lamb | Vinegar | Spicy Tomato curry | Potatoes

Lunch Lamb Xacutti

$15.00

Tender Lamb | Dry coconut | South Indian spices | Coconut milk

Lunch Lamb Korma

$15.00

Creamy sauce | almonds | raisins | cashew paste

Lunch Lamb Chettinad

$15.00

Boneless Lamb | Chettinadu Masala

Lunch Andra Lamb Curry

$15.00

Roasted Black Pepper | Curry Leaved | Bedki Chillies

Lunch Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.00

Lamb shew paste | Rich tomato gravy | House special

Lunch Goan Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Goan Speciality | Prawns | Coconut | Cumin | Curry Leaves

Lunch Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.00

Tandoori shrimp | Cashew paste | Tomato gravy | House special

Lunch Goan Fish Curry

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Fish | Rry Chilli | Coconut Cream | Curry Leaves

Lunch Kerala Fish Curry

$16.00

Black Pepper| Curry Leaves in Kerela Style Onion Gravy

Lunch Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Lunch Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Lunch Tandoori Chicken

$14.00

Lunch Seekh Kabab

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Salad

CHICKEN TIKKA SALAD

$14.00

Lettuce |Onion |Tomatoes |Cucumber |Tandoor Grilled Chicken Breast

Soup

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Tomato Coconut Soup

$5.00

Peppercorn Chicken Soup

$7.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.00

Wine

Red wine by glass

$10.00

White Wine by glass

$10.00

Beverages

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

SWEET OR SALT LASSI

$4.00

MANGO JUICE

$5.00

MASALA TEA

$4.00

STILL WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Domastic Beer

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LITE

$4.00

BLUE MOON

$4.00

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

International Beer

HEINEKEN

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

DOS EQUIS

$5.00

Indian Beer

Kingfisher

$6.50

TAJ MAHAL 11 OZ

$6.50

Haywards 5000

$14.99

TAJ MAHAL 22 OZ

$12.99

Sparkling Wine

ALLURE MOSCATO, CALIFORNIA (GLASS)

$10.00

GANCIA PROSSECCO, ITALY (GLASS)

$12.00

JP CHENET BRUT, FRANCE (GLASS)

$10.00

CAPOSALDO PROSSECO BRUT, ITALY (BOTTLE)

$35.00

CARNARD-DUCHENE CUVÉE, FRANCE (BOTTLE)

$95.00

CARNARD-DUCHENE ROSÉ, FRANCE (BOTTLE)

$95.00

Riesling Wine

PACIFIC RIM, WA (GLASS)

$8.00

PACIFIC RIM, WA (BOTTLE)

$20.00

RELAX, GERMANY (GLASS)

$10.00

RELAX, GERMANY (BOTTLE)

$35.00

SCHLOSS VOLLRADS, GERMANY (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Pinot Grigio Wine

VINO CASA (GLASS)

$10.00

VINO CASA (BOTTLE)

$25.00

TORRASELLA, ITALY (GLASS)

$10.00

TORRASELLA, ITALY (BOTTLE)

$30.00

CASTILLO BRANFI, ITALY (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Wine

AIME ROSQUANT, FRANCE (GLASS)

$9.00

AIME ROSQUANT, FRANCE (BOTTLE)

$25.00

GIESEN NEW ZEALAND (GLASS)

$12.00

Giesen NEW ZEALAND (BOTTLE)

$35.00

IMAGERY CALI (Glass)

$11.00

IMAGERY CALI (BOTTLE)

$38.00

SILVERADO CALIFORNIA (BOTTLE)

$50.00

Chardonnay Wine

C'EST LA VIE, FRANCE (GLASS)

$10.00

C'EST LA VIE,(BOTTLE)

$25.00

1000 STORIES CALI (GLASS)

$12.00

1000 STORIES CALI (BOTTLE)

$35.00

HAHN ESTATE, CALI (GLASS)

$14.00

HAHN ESTATE, CALI (BOTTLE)

$45.00

BALLETTO R.R (BOTTLE)

$50.00

CHAMISAL, CALIFORNIA (BOTTLE)

$60.00

Pinot Noir Wine

RYDER ESTATE, CALI (GLASS)

$8.00

RYDER ESTATE, CALI (BOTTLE)

$20.00

CHRISTOPHER M ( GLASS)

$10.00

CHRISTOPHER M (BOTTLE)

$25.00

GOLDEN WEST W. (Glass)

$11.00

GOLDEN WEST W. (BOTTLE)

$30.00

PICKET FENCE R.R(GLASS)

$12.00

PICKET FENCE R.R (BOTTLE)

$35.00

STOLLER OREGON (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Merlot Wine

MCMANIS (GLASS)

$10.00

MCMANIS (BOTTLE)

$25.00

J. LOHR (GLASS)

$12.00

J. LOHR (BOTTLE )

$35.00

SWANSON (BOTTLE)

$45.00

CLOS PEGASE MITSUKO, CALIFORNIA (BOTTLE)

$65.00

Malbec Wine

ARGENTO, (GLASS)

$10.00

ARGENTO, (BOTTLE )

$25.00

TRIVENTO (GLASS)

$12.00

TRIVENTO (BOTTLE)

$35.00

DOMAINE BASQUET, ARGENTINA (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Cabernet Wine

La Freynelle, (GLASS)

$10.00

La Freynelle (BOTTLE)

$25.00

LONGEVITY, (GLASS)

$12.00

LONGEVITY, (BOTTLE)

$35.00

FREAKSHOW, (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Daou Estate(BOTTLE)

$55.00

Rutherford R (BOTTLE)

$65.00

Austin Hope (BOTTLE)

$75.00

PINE RIDGE, CALIFORNIA (BOTTLE)

$90.00

LUNCH BUFFET

Lunch Buffet

$18.00

Kid Lunch Buffet

$12.00

Garlic naan

plain naan

Buffet To Go

$12.00

Buffet Champagne

$5.99

Mothers Day Special Buffet

$20.00

Fathers Day Special Buffet

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7724 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
CFS - Dr. Philips
orange starNo Reviews
7535 West Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Madras Cafe - 7730 W Sand Lake Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7730 W Sand Lake Rd Sand Lake, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Brother Jimmy's BBQ - The Marketplace at Dr Phillips
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston