Appetizer (Khai V!)

1. Summer R (G Cuon)

$7.00

Shrimp and/ or pork, vermicelli, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and chive wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper. Served with peanut sauce

2. Spring R (C Gio)

$7.00

Minced pork and vegetables wrapped in eggroll wrapper and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with lettuce, cucumber and savory (nuoc mam) dipping sauce

3. Garlic G Shrimp (TNT)

$10.00

4. G Papaya Salad (GDD)

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, shrimp and pork, chopped herbs finished with crushed roasted peanuts, served with house dressing

Fried Chicken Wings (Canh Ga C)

$13.00

Rice Plates

5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)

$15.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

6. Grilled Pork (C T N)

$14.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

7. Grilled Chicken (C Ga N)

$15.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

8. Grilled Shrimp (C Tom N)

$16.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

9. Lemongrass Chicken (C Ga X O)

$15.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

10. Korean Short Ribs (C Kabi)

$18.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

11. Fried Rice Pork (C-C Heo)

$14.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

11. Fried Rice Chicken (C-C Ga)

$14.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

12. Fried Rice Shrimp (C-C Tom)

$15.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

13. House SP Fried Rice (C-C D B)

$16.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

*Combo Platter

$21.00

Rice Combination Platter with Korean Short Ribs, 4 shrimp, spring roll, and egg.

CC Trung

$11.00

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

Vermicelli (Bun)

14. Spring Roll (B C Gio)

$14.00

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

15. Grilled Pork (B Thit N)

$14.00

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

16. Grilled Chicken (B Ga N)

$14.00

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

17. Grilled Shrimp (B Tom N)

$16.00

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

18. Bun Combo

$17.00

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

Grilled Pork Spring Roll (B Thit N CG)

$17.00

Vegetable +Tofu(B-Rau-Tau hu)

$13.00

Vegetable Only(B-Rau)

$11.00

Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho) (TO GO)

20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

21. Eye Round Steak and Beef Flank (Tai Nam)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

22. Eye Round Steak and Soft Tendon (Tai Gan)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

23. Eye Round Steak and Beef Meatballs (Tai Bo Vien)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

24. Eye Round Steak, Fatty Brisket (Tai Gau)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

25. Eye Round Steak, Tripe (Tai Sach)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

27. House Combo Special (Pho Dac Biet)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

28. Seafood Pho (Pho Hai San)

$18.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

29. Vegetable Pho (Pho Rau)

$15.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Meatballs (BV)

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Khong

$12.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Chin

$16.00

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

No hanh ngo

No hanh

Specialty Noodle Soup

30. Bun Bo Hue

$17.00

Thick vermicelli spicy noodle soup with beef brisket, beef shank, pork patty, and pig feet in beef broth

31. Mi Tom Thit

$16.00

Egg noodle soup with shrimp and sliced pork in pork broth

32. Mi Hai San

$18.00

Egg noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, squid, and fish cake in pork broth

Hu Tieu Ga h Heo (Chikn or Pork)

$15.00

Clear noodle soup with chicken in pork broth

Hu Tieu Tom h Muc (Sh or Cal)

$17.00

Clear noodle soup with shrimp or calamari, in pork broth

Hu Tieu Hai San (Seafood)

$18.00

Clear noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, and fish cake in pork broth

Hu Tieu Thap Cam (Pk-Sh-Cal)

$17.00

Clear noodle soup with sliced pork, shrimp, and calamari in pork broth

Hu Tieu TO GO

$17.00

TO GO Hu Tieu HS (Seafood)

$18.00

Mi Tom Thit TO GO

$17.00

Specialty Order

33. Ribeye

$25.00

Comes with 9oz steak, sauteed onion, special chef seasoning, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)

34. Sauteed Calamari (Muc)

$23.00

Comes with onions, celery, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)

35. Grilled Clams or Steam *Seasonal*

Served with melted butter. salt-pepper-lime, or sriracha sauce

Fried Rice Order

36. Side FR

$5.00

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)

$15.00

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)

$16.00

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)

$16.00

Pho Saigon Special Dishes

N

Grouper Garlic

$30.00

Mi Xao Chay

$17.00

egg noodle, fried tofu, cooked with mixed vegetables)

Mi Xao Singapore

$25.00

Com Chien Ca Man

$17.00

salted fish fried rice

Muc Tom Chay Toi

$25.00

Grilled shrimp & calamari with garlic sauce

Cuc Quay (Rt Quail)

$28.00

Bo Tai Chanh

$35.00

Bo Lu Lac

$25.00

Diced filet mignon on a bed of onion

T-Bone Steak (Bo T)

$25.00

New York Steak (Bo NY)

$23.00

Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake (Pho Mat Chien)

$7.00

Tempura Ice Cream (Kem Chien)

$7.00

Tempura Banana (Chuoi Chien)

$6.00

Vanilla Ice

$3.50

Chocolate Ice

$3.50

Strawberry Ice

$3.50

Red Bean

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Sesame Japanese Ice

$4.50

Lunch Hibachi Menu

Hibachi Lunch Special Order

36. Side FR

$5.00

HBC Side Rau

$10.00

36. Side FR /w Lunch

$4.00

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga N)

$15.00

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom N))

$16.00

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo N)

$16.00

40. HBC Vegetarian (R X Nhat)

$14.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

41. HBC Chicken (Ga)

$15.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

42. HBC Steak (Bo)

$16.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

43. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)

$18.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

44. HBC Calamari (Muc)

$16.00

44. HBC Shrimp (Tom)

$16.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

45. HBC Scallop (S D)

$18.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

46. HBC Lobster (T H)

$30.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

47. HBC Salmon (C H)

$17.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

48. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo) )

$20.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

49. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)

$20.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

*Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga- S D))

$22.00

50. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)

$21.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

*Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))

$23.00

51. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)

$22.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

52. HBC FM & Shrimp (B M-Tom)

$23.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

53. HBC FM & Scallop (B M-S D)

$25.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

54. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)

$21.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

55. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)

$23.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

Drink Menu

Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Tra Da)

$3.00

Hot Tea (Tra Nong)

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea (Tra Dau Rung)

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Ca Fe Da)

$6.00

Boba with Black Tapioca Pearls (Tea or Smoothie)

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Boba Coffe

$7.00

Peach Tea

$6.00

Lychee Tea

$6.00

Crystal Boba

$1.00

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.00

Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Silver

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Light

$5.00

Stella (0% Alcohol)

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Wine

Candoni Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chloe Prosecco

$24.00

Cupcake Chardonney

$7.00

Tribute Chardonney

$10.00

Firesteed P.N.

$10.00

Maschio

$8.00

Mcmanis Cabernet

$8.00

The Seeker Cabernet

$10.00

Santa Margarita

$15.00

Silvergate

$7.00

Plum Wine

$8.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Sake

$8.00

Hakutsuru Sake

$10.00

Hot Sake

$6.00

Hibachi Dinner Menu

Hibachi Dinner Order

36. Side FR

$5.00

HBC Side Rau

$10.00

36. Side FR w/Dinner

$4.00

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)

$15.00

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)

$16.00

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)

$16.00

56. HBC Vegetarian (R x Nhat)

$16.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

57. HBC Chicken (Ga)

$21.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $2.99 extra

58. HBC Steak (Bo)

$24.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

59. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)

$27.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

60. HBC Calamari (Muc)

$23.00

60. HBC Shrimp (Tom)

$23.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

61. HBC Scallop (S D)

$28.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

62. HBC Lobster (T H)

$32.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

63. HBC Salmon (Ca Hoi)

$27.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

64. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo)

$27.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

65. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)

$27.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

*Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga-S D))

$29.00

66. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)

$28.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

*Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))

$30.00

67. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)

$28.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

68. HBC FM & Shrimp (Bo Mem-Tom)

$29.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

69. HBC FM & Scallop (BM-SD)

$32.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

70. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)

$27.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

71. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)

$29.00

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

72. HBC Triple Combo (B-G-T)

$36.00

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)

73. HBC Super Combo (B-G-T-TH)

$60.00

Steak, Chicken, Lobster, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)

Sushi Menu

App

74. Sushi App

$15.00

75. Sashimi App

$17.00

76. Tuna Tataki App

$15.00

77. Spicy Tuna App

$15.00

78. Narutomaki App

$15.00

79. Sunomono App

$15.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Sashimi Salad

$17.00

Angel Hair Salad

$14.00

Sushi

80. Tuna Su

$3.50

80. Salmon Su

$3.50

80. Hamachi Su

$3.50

80. White Tuna Su

$3.50

80. Conch Su

$3.50

80. Octopus Su

$3.50

80. Eel Su

$3.50

80. Ikura Su

$3.50

80. Shrimp Su

$3.50

81. White Fish Su

$3.00

81. Crab Su

$3.00

81. Masago Su

$3.00

81. Surf Clam Su

$3.00

81. Tamago Su

$3.00

Sashimi

80. Tuna Sa

$3.50

80. Salmon Sa

$3.50

80. Hamachi Sa

$3.50

80. White Tuna Sa

$3.50

80. Conch Sa

$3.50

80. Octopus Sa

$3.50

80. Eel Sa

$3.50

80. Ikura Sa

$3.50

80. Shrimp Sa

$3.50

81. White Fish Sa

$3.00

81. Crab Sa

$3.00

81. Masago Sa

$3.00

81. Surf Clam Sa

$3.00

81. Tamago Sa

$3.00

Handrolls

82. Tuna HR

$6.00

82. Salmon HR

$6.00

82. Hamachi HR

$6.00

82. White Tuna HR

$6.00

82. Eel HR

$6.00

82. Spicy Tuna HR

$6.00

82. JB HR

$6.00

82. California HR

$6.00

83. Shrimp HR

$6.00

83. Crab HR

$5.00

83. Avocado HR

$5.00

83. Cucumber HR

$5.00

83. Mixed Veggie HR

$6.00

Regular Rolls

84. Tuna R

$8.00

84. Salmon R

$8.00

84. Hamachi R

$8.00

84. California R

$8.00

85. Avocado R

$6.00

85. Cucumber R

$6.00

Special Rolls

86. Mix Veggie R

$9.00

87. Spicy Tuna R

$10.00

88. JB Roll

$10.00

88. JB Deluxe

$14.00

89. Rainbow Roll

$14.00

90. Eel Roll

$10.00

90. Salmon Skin R

$10.00

90. Shrimp Tempura R

$10.00

91. Dancing Eel R

$14.00

91. Dancing Shrimp R

$14.00

92. Birthday Roll

$13.00

93. Black Dragon R

$15.00

*Mexican Roll

$13.00

*Spider Roll

$15.00

*Dancing Salmon Roll

$14.00

*Futomaki Roll

$15.00

*Double Fantasy Roll

$13.00

Dinner Special

94. Sushi Dinner

$27.00

95. Sashimi Dinner

$29.00

96. Chirashi

$26.00

97. Tekka Don

$26.00

97. Salmon Don

$26.00

97. Unagi Don

$26.00

98. Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$62.00

99. Sushi & Sashimi for 3

$90.00

100. Sushi & Sashimi for 4

$115.00

Extra Add-ons

Vietnamese Add-ons

Side Fried Egg (Trung Chien)

$2.00

Side Egg Soup (Trung Soup)

$2.00

Side WR (C Trang)

$2.00

Side FR (C Chien)

$5.00

Side Banh Pho

$3.00

Side Hu Tieu

$4.00

Side Mi

$4.00

Side Bun Nho

$3.00

Side Bun Lon

$3.00

Side Rau

$5.00

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Cha

$2.50

Side GC

$4.00

Side CG

$2.50

Side Kabi

$14.00

Side ThN

$11.00

Side GN

$11.00

Side SN

$11.00

Side TomN

$8.00

Side Gio Heo

$2.00

Side Soup BBH

$7.00

Side Soup Pho(L)

$6.00

Side Soup Pho(S)

$4.00

Ex Eye Round(Tai)

$7.00

Ex Brisket(Chin)

$8.00

Ex Flank( Nam)

$8.00

Ex Tendon( Gan)

$8.00

Ex F Brisket ( Gau)

$8.00

Ex Tripe( Sach)

$8.00

Ex Chicken (Ga)

$8.00

Ex Meatballs( BV)

$8.00

Ex Tom Pho

$8.00

Side Muc

$8.00

Side Fish Cake (CV)

$8.00

Lay Mi

$1.00

Japanese Add-ons

Side Steak (HBC Bo)

$11.00

Side Filet Mignon (HBC F M)

$13.00

Side Chicken (HBC Ga)

$10.00

Side Shrimp (HBC Tom)

$10.00

Side Calamari (HBC Muc)

$10.00

Side Scallop (HBC S D)

$13.00

Side Lobster (HBC TH)

$26.00

Side Salmon ( HBC C H)

$13.00

Side HBC Rau

$9.00