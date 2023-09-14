- Home
Pho Saigon 4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2
715 Reviews
$
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Main Menu
Appetizer (Khai V!)
1. Summer R (G Cuon)
Shrimp and/ or pork, vermicelli, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and chive wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper. Served with peanut sauce
2. Spring R (C Gio)
Minced pork and vegetables wrapped in eggroll wrapper and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with lettuce, cucumber and savory (nuoc mam) dipping sauce
3. Garlic G Shrimp (TNT)
4. G Papaya Salad (GDD)
Shredded green papaya, shrimp and pork, chopped herbs finished with crushed roasted peanuts, served with house dressing
Fried Chicken Wings (Canh Ga C)
Rice Plates
5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
6. Grilled Pork (C T N)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
7. Grilled Chicken (C Ga N)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
8. Grilled Shrimp (C Tom N)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
9. Lemongrass Chicken (C Ga X O)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
10. Korean Short Ribs (C Kabi)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
11. Fried Rice Pork (C-C Heo)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
11. Fried Rice Chicken (C-C Ga)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
12. Fried Rice Shrimp (C-C Tom)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
13. House SP Fried Rice (C-C D B)
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
*Combo Platter
Rice Combination Platter with Korean Short Ribs, 4 shrimp, spring roll, and egg.
CC Trung
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
Vermicelli (Bun)
14. Spring Roll (B C Gio)
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
15. Grilled Pork (B Thit N)
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
16. Grilled Chicken (B Ga N)
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
17. Grilled Shrimp (B Tom N)
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
18. Bun Combo
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
Grilled Pork Spring Roll (B Thit N CG)
Vegetable +Tofu(B-Rau-Tau hu)
Vegetable Only(B-Rau)
Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho) (TO GO)
20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
21. Eye Round Steak and Beef Flank (Tai Nam)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
22. Eye Round Steak and Soft Tendon (Tai Gan)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
23. Eye Round Steak and Beef Meatballs (Tai Bo Vien)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
24. Eye Round Steak, Fatty Brisket (Tai Gau)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
25. Eye Round Steak, Tripe (Tai Sach)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
27. House Combo Special (Pho Dac Biet)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
28. Seafood Pho (Pho Hai San)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
29. Vegetable Pho (Pho Rau)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
Pho Meatballs (BV)
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
Pho Khong
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
Pho Chin
*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
No hanh ngo
No hanh
Specialty Noodle Soup
30. Bun Bo Hue
Thick vermicelli spicy noodle soup with beef brisket, beef shank, pork patty, and pig feet in beef broth
31. Mi Tom Thit
Egg noodle soup with shrimp and sliced pork in pork broth
32. Mi Hai San
Egg noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, squid, and fish cake in pork broth
Hu Tieu Ga h Heo (Chikn or Pork)
Clear noodle soup with chicken in pork broth
Hu Tieu Tom h Muc (Sh or Cal)
Clear noodle soup with shrimp or calamari, in pork broth
Hu Tieu Hai San (Seafood)
Clear noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, and fish cake in pork broth
Hu Tieu Thap Cam (Pk-Sh-Cal)
Clear noodle soup with sliced pork, shrimp, and calamari in pork broth
Hu Tieu TO GO
TO GO Hu Tieu HS (Seafood)
Mi Tom Thit TO GO
Specialty Order
33. Ribeye
Comes with 9oz steak, sauteed onion, special chef seasoning, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)
34. Sauteed Calamari (Muc)
Comes with onions, celery, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)
35. Grilled Clams or Steam *Seasonal*
Served with melted butter. salt-pepper-lime, or sriracha sauce
Fried Rice Order
Pho Saigon Special Dishes
Grouper Garlic
Mi Xao Chay
egg noodle, fried tofu, cooked with mixed vegetables)
Mi Xao Singapore
Com Chien Ca Man
salted fish fried rice
Muc Tom Chay Toi
Grilled shrimp & calamari with garlic sauce
Cuc Quay (Rt Quail)
Bo Tai Chanh
Bo Lu Lac
Diced filet mignon on a bed of onion
T-Bone Steak (Bo T)
New York Steak (Bo NY)
Desserts
Lunch Hibachi Menu
Hibachi Lunch Special Order
36. Side FR
HBC Side Rau
36. Side FR /w Lunch
37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga N)
38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom N))
39. Steak FR (C-C Bo N)
40. HBC Vegetarian (R X Nhat)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
41. HBC Chicken (Ga)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
42. HBC Steak (Bo)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
43. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
44. HBC Calamari (Muc)
44. HBC Shrimp (Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
45. HBC Scallop (S D)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
46. HBC Lobster (T H)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
47. HBC Salmon (C H)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
48. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo) )
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
49. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
*Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga- S D))
50. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
*Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))
51. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
52. HBC FM & Shrimp (B M-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
53. HBC FM & Scallop (B M-S D)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
54. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
55. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
Drink Menu
Beverages
Unsweetened Iced Tea (Tra Da)
Hot Tea (Tra Nong)
Raspberry Iced Tea (Tra Dau Rung)
Sweet Iced Tea Lemonade
Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Ca Fe Da)
Boba with Black Tapioca Pearls (Tea or Smoothie)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Fanta Orange
Boba Coffe
Peach Tea
Lychee Tea
Crystal Boba
Brown Sugar Boba
Passion Fruit Ice Tea
Beer
Wine
Hibachi Dinner Menu
Hibachi Dinner Order
36. Side FR
HBC Side Rau
36. Side FR w/Dinner
37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)
38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)
39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)
56. HBC Vegetarian (R x Nhat)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
57. HBC Chicken (Ga)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $2.99 extra
58. HBC Steak (Bo)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
59. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
60. HBC Calamari (Muc)
60. HBC Shrimp (Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
61. HBC Scallop (S D)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
62. HBC Lobster (T H)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
63. HBC Salmon (Ca Hoi)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
64. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
65. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
*Combo Chicken & Scallop (Ga-S D))
66. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
*Combo Steak & Scallop (Bo-S D))
67. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
68. HBC FM & Shrimp (Bo Mem-Tom)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
69. HBC FM & Scallop (BM-SD)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
70. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
71. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)
Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra
72. HBC Triple Combo (B-G-T)
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)
73. HBC Super Combo (B-G-T-TH)
Steak, Chicken, Lobster, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)
Sushi Menu
App
Sushi
Sashimi
Handrolls
Regular Rolls
Special Rolls
86. Mix Veggie R
87. Spicy Tuna R
88. JB Roll
88. JB Deluxe
89. Rainbow Roll
90. Eel Roll
90. Salmon Skin R
90. Shrimp Tempura R
91. Dancing Eel R
91. Dancing Shrimp R
92. Birthday Roll
93. Black Dragon R
*Mexican Roll
*Spider Roll
*Dancing Salmon Roll
*Futomaki Roll
*Double Fantasy Roll
Dinner Special
Extra Add-ons
Vietnamese Add-ons
Side Fried Egg (Trung Chien)
Side Egg Soup (Trung Soup)
Side WR (C Trang)
Side FR (C Chien)
Side Banh Pho
Side Hu Tieu
Side Mi
Side Bun Nho
Side Bun Lon
Side Rau
Side Tofu
Side Cha
Side GC
Side CG
Side Kabi
Side ThN
Side GN
Side SN
Side TomN
Side Gio Heo
Side Soup BBH
Side Soup Pho(L)
Side Soup Pho(S)
Ex Eye Round(Tai)
Ex Brisket(Chin)
Ex Flank( Nam)
Ex Tendon( Gan)
Ex F Brisket ( Gau)
Ex Tripe( Sach)
Ex Chicken (Ga)
Ex Meatballs( BV)
Ex Tom Pho
Side Muc
Side Fish Cake (CV)
Lay Mi
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach, FL 33417