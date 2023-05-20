Sal's Express 425 Merrimack St., Lawrence
425 Merrimack Street
Lawrence, MA 01843
PIZZA
Craft Your Own
Specialty Pies
12” Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
12” Meat Lover
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
12” Sal’s Special
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
12” South Western
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
12” Bbq Chicken
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
12” Buff-A-Que
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Buffalo Chicken
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Gold Rush
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Sweet Chili Chicken
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
12” Margherita Napoletana
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
12” Mushroom Florentine
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
12” Sal’s Veggie
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
12” Spinach Tomato Feta
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
12” Tomato Caprese
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
12” Melenzana
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
12” Spinach Salad
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
12" Big Mac
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
12" Taco Pizza
beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce
12" Loaded Tater Tot
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
12" Pulled Pork
16” Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
16” Meat Lover
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
16” Sal’s Special
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
16” South Western
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
16” Bbq Chicken
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
16” Buff-A-Que
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Buffalo Chicken
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Gold Rush
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Sweet Chili Chicken
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Margherita Napoletana
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16” Melenzana
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
16” Mushroom Florentine
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
16” Sal’s Veggie
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
16” Spinach Tomato Feta
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
16” Tomato Caprese
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
16” Spinach Salad
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
16" Big Mac
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
16" Taco Pizza
beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce
16" Loaded Tater Tot
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
16" Pulled Pork
19” Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
19” Meat Lover
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
19” Sal’s Special
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
19” South Western
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
19” Bbq Chicken
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
19” Buff-A-Que
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Buffalo Chicken
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Gold Rush
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar
19” Sweet Chili Chicken
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Melenzana
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
19” Mushroom Florentine
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
19” Sal’s Veggie
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
19” Spinach Tomato Feta
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
19” Tomato Caprese
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
19” Margherita Napoletana
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
19” Spinach Salad
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
19" Big Mac
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
19" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
19" Taco
beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, and taco sauce
19" Loaded Tater Tots
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
19" Pulled Pork
GF Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Sal’s Special
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF South Western
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Bbq Chicken
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Buff-A-Que
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Buffalo Chicken
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Gold Rush
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Sweet Chili Chicken
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
GF Margherita Napoletana
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust
GF Mushroom Florentine
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust
GF Spinach Tomato Feta
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust
GF Tomato Caprese
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Spinach Salad
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - gluten free crust
GF Big Mac
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - gluten free crust
GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - gluten free crust
GF Loaded Tater Tots
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - gluten free crust
GF Taco Pizza
beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, taco sauce - gluten free crust
TC Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
TC Hawaiian
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Meat Lover
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Sal’s Special
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
TC South Western
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Ultimate Pepper-Roni
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Bbq Chicken
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Buff-A-Que
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
TC Buffalo Chicken
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
TC Chicken Bacon Ranch
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
TC Gold Rush
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - thin crust
TC Sweet Chili Chicken
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
TC Margherita Napoletana
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - thin crust
TC Mushroom Florentine
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - thin crust
TC Sal’s Veggie
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Spinach Tomato Feta
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - thin crust
TC Tomato Caprese
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - thin crust
TC Spinach Salad
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - thin crust
TC Melenzana
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta - thin crust
TC Big Mac
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - thin crust
TC Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - thin crust
TC Loaded Tater Tots
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - thin crust
TC Taco Pizza
beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, taco sauce - thin crust
ADDITIONAL FARE
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
Baked Ham Calzone
Baked ham, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
Chicken Broccoli Calzone
Chicken broccoli, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Chicken, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
Meatball Parmesan Calzone
Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
Steak & Cheese
Shaved sirloin steak, cheddar, and mozzarella
Salads
Small Caesar
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
Small Garden
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
Small Greek
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
Large Caesar
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
Large Garden
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
Large Greek
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
Dessert
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
425 Merrimack Street, Lawrence, MA 01843