Pizza
Italian

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant - Fairlawn

No reviews yet

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD

Fairlawn, VA 24141

Popular Items

X-LARGE Pizza 18"
ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK
Medium Pizza

APPETIZERS

BACON & CHEESE FRIES

$7.99+
BONELESS WINGS (10)

$12.99
BREADSTICKS WITH CHEESE

$7.99

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

Chopped ripened tomatoes tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.

BRUSCHETTA MEDITERRANEAN

$11.99

Chopped ripened tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.

CAPRESE

$9.99

Slices of ripened roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh garlic dressed with Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil, served with bread,

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.99

House prepared fresh calamari, flash fried to perfection. An Italian favorite.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

Fried, whole mushrooms, beer-battered and fried to perfection.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$7.99
FRIES CRINKLE CUT

$4.99+

Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.

FRIES WITH CHEESE

$6.25+

Premium, crinkle-cut French fries with Melted Mozzarella cheese

GARLIC BREAD

$2.99
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$3.99
GARLIC KNOTS 12 CT

$5.99

Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.

GARLIC KNOTS 6 CT

$3.99

Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.

GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE 12 CT

$6.99

Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.

GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE 6 CT

$4.99

Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.

MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 COUNT

$7.99
MUSSELS APPETIZER

$11.99

Mussels sauteed in our garlic white wine sauce. With a side of lemon and bread!

ONION RINGS

$8.99+

Generous portion of thick-cut, beer-battered onion rings.

SAMPLER APPETIZZER

$12.99

Pick three of the following items: fried mushrooms, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, wings, boneless wings, fries or onion rings.

WINGS (10)

$12.99

Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings

SALADS

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

Crisp lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, salami, marinated veggies, Kalamata olives and provolone cheese.

CARDINAL SALAD

$12.99

Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and fresh mushrooms.

CHEESE STEAK SALAD

$12.25

Sautéed steak, onions, green peppers and mushrooms over a bed of crisp romaine with tomatoes and melted cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.25

Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.

HAWAIIAN SALAD

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, ham, pineapple and croutons.

LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.

CAESAR SALAD

$3.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with homemade croutons.

GREEK SALAD

$11.99+

Crisp romaine lettuce, with Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mushrooms, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese.

SANDROS SALAD

$11.99

Chef's salad. Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded turkey and ham, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms and banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.99

Sautéed scampi-style shrimp atop crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$14.25

8oz Grilled Salmon served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms, red onion and red peppers. Includes Italian Dressing

LARGE TOSSED SALAD

$5.99

Crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons.

TORTELLINI SALAD

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh mushroom, grape tomato halves, red onion, olives, cheese tortellini, feta and diced fried chicken breast tossed in our homemade Italian dressing. Very harty. Other dressing types not possible. Only made with Italian dressing

TOSSED SALAD

$3.99

Crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Fried chicken breast tossed with Texas-Pete mild sauce served over crisp romaine, grape tomato, onion and cucumber. Topped with shredded mozzarella cheese

SUBS

ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK

$10.50

Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$10.75

With mayo, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & melted cheese.

CHEESE STEAK MUSHROOM

$10.75

With mayo, onions, mushrooms & melted cheese.

PLAIN CHEESE STEAK

$10.50

Steak and Cheese Only

CHEESE STEAK WORKS

$11.75

With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions & melted cheese.

BBQ CHEESE STEAK

$11.25

Bacon, onions, provolone cheese smothered with sweet BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN STEAK (PHILLY)

$10.50Out of stock

With mayo, sauteed onions & mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN CUTLET

$9.99

Juicy, breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions in a hoagie roll (chicken sandwich).

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$10.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, parmigiana, & smothered with our homemade tomato sauce in a hoagie roll.

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$10.50

Hand breaded, fresh eggplant topped with Parmigiano cheese, then smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$10.99

Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.

HOT VEGGIE SUB

$9.50

Sautéed Onion, Green pepper, Banana peppers, black olives, with Lettuce tomato and provolone

HAM & CHEESE

$9.75

Hot or cold, Premium in house sliced Ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions.

ITALIAN SUB

$10.75

Hot or cold with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers, onions, ham, salami, turkey & provolone cheese. Italian dressing on the side.

MEATBALL PARM

$10.50

Classic homemade meatballs topped with Parmigiano cheese & smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.

NEW YORKER SUB

$11.99

With onions, mayo, banana peppers, jalapenos, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & melted cheese.

PEPPER STEAK SUB

$10.75

With mayo, onions, peppers & melted cheese.

PIZZA STEAK

$10.75

Steak smothered with tomato sauce, sauteed onions, Parmigiano & mozzarella cheese.

SANDRO'S SUB

$10.75

Hot or cold with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers, onions, ham, salami, turkey & provolone cheese. Italian dressing on the side.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$10.50

Sausage links sauteed with green peppers, olive oil & a hint of white wine topped with Parmigiano cheese & smothered with our tomato sauce.

SAUSAGE PARM

$10.50

Baked sausage link topped with Parmigiano cheese then smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.

SPECIAL STEAK

$11.50

With mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, melted cheese.

TURKEY & CHEESE

$9.75

Hot or cold, Premium in house sliced smoked from whole turkey breast, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions.

VEAL PARM SUB

$11.75

In house prepared tender battered and breaded veal cutlets topped with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.

WRAPS

STEAK WRAP

$10.75

Tender steak, sautéed onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

BURGER WRAP

$12.25

8 oz. Angus with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions and cheese.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.50

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.

HAM & CHEESE WRAP

$9.75

Ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

ITALIAN WRAP

$10.75

Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

TURKEY & CHEESE WRAP

$9.75

Sliced smoked turkey with provolone cheese, crisp romaine, tomatoes and mayo.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese and Italian Dressing

CHICKEN PARM WRAP

$10.99

Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.

BURGERS