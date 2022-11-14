Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant - Fairlawn
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD
Fairlawn, VA 24141
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BACON & CHEESE FRIES
BONELESS WINGS (10)
BREADSTICKS WITH CHEESE
BRUSCHETTA
Chopped ripened tomatoes tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.
BRUSCHETTA MEDITERRANEAN
Chopped ripened tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.
CAPRESE
Slices of ripened roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh garlic dressed with Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil, served with bread,
FRIED CALAMARI
House prepared fresh calamari, flash fried to perfection. An Italian favorite.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fried, whole mushrooms, beer-battered and fried to perfection.
FRIED ZUCCHINI
FRIES CRINKLE CUT
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.
FRIES WITH CHEESE
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries with Melted Mozzarella cheese
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
GARLIC KNOTS 12 CT
Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.
GARLIC KNOTS 6 CT
Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.
GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE 12 CT
Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.
GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE 6 CT
Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.
MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 COUNT
MUSSELS APPETIZER
Mussels sauteed in our garlic white wine sauce. With a side of lemon and bread!
ONION RINGS
Generous portion of thick-cut, beer-battered onion rings.
SAMPLER APPETIZZER
Pick three of the following items: fried mushrooms, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, wings, boneless wings, fries or onion rings.
WINGS (10)
Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings
SALADS
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Crisp lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, salami, marinated veggies, Kalamata olives and provolone cheese.
CARDINAL SALAD
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and fresh mushrooms.
CHEESE STEAK SALAD
Sautéed steak, onions, green peppers and mushrooms over a bed of crisp romaine with tomatoes and melted cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
HAWAIIAN SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, ham, pineapple and croutons.
LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Cesar dressing topped with homemade croutons.
GREEK SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, with Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mushrooms, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese.
SANDROS SALAD
Chef's salad. Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded turkey and ham, Kalamata olives, fresh mushrooms and banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
SHRIMP SALAD
Sautéed scampi-style shrimp atop crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
8oz Grilled Salmon served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms, red onion and red peppers. Includes Italian Dressing
LARGE TOSSED SALAD
Crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons.
TORTELLINI SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh mushroom, grape tomato halves, red onion, olives, cheese tortellini, feta and diced fried chicken breast tossed in our homemade Italian dressing. Very harty. Other dressing types not possible. Only made with Italian dressing
TOSSED SALAD
Crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Fried chicken breast tossed with Texas-Pete mild sauce served over crisp romaine, grape tomato, onion and cucumber. Topped with shredded mozzarella cheese
SUBS
ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE
With mayo, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & melted cheese.
CHEESE STEAK MUSHROOM
With mayo, onions, mushrooms & melted cheese.
PLAIN CHEESE STEAK
Steak and Cheese Only
CHEESE STEAK WORKS
With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions & melted cheese.
BBQ CHEESE STEAK
Bacon, onions, provolone cheese smothered with sweet BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN STEAK (PHILLY)
With mayo, sauteed onions & mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN CUTLET
Juicy, breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions in a hoagie roll (chicken sandwich).
CHICKEN PARM SUB
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, parmigiana, & smothered with our homemade tomato sauce in a hoagie roll.
EGGPLANT PARM SUB
Hand breaded, fresh eggplant topped with Parmigiano cheese, then smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Fresh grilled chicken sauteed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, topped with provolone cheese in a hoagie roll.
HOT VEGGIE SUB
Sautéed Onion, Green pepper, Banana peppers, black olives, with Lettuce tomato and provolone
HAM & CHEESE
Hot or cold, Premium in house sliced Ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions.
ITALIAN SUB
Hot or cold with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers, onions, ham, salami, turkey & provolone cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
MEATBALL PARM
Classic homemade meatballs topped with Parmigiano cheese & smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.
NEW YORKER SUB
With onions, mayo, banana peppers, jalapenos, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & melted cheese.
PEPPER STEAK SUB
With mayo, onions, peppers & melted cheese.
PIZZA STEAK
Steak smothered with tomato sauce, sauteed onions, Parmigiano & mozzarella cheese.
SANDRO'S SUB
Hot or cold with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, banana peppers, onions, ham, salami, turkey & provolone cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sausage links sauteed with green peppers, olive oil & a hint of white wine topped with Parmigiano cheese & smothered with our tomato sauce.
SAUSAGE PARM
Baked sausage link topped with Parmigiano cheese then smothered with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.
SPECIAL STEAK
With mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, melted cheese.
TURKEY & CHEESE
Hot or cold, Premium in house sliced smoked from whole turkey breast, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions.
VEAL PARM SUB
In house prepared tender battered and breaded veal cutlets topped with our tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese in a hoagie roll.
WRAPS
STEAK WRAP
Tender steak, sautéed onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
BURGER WRAP
8 oz. Angus with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions and cheese.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.
HAM & CHEESE WRAP
Ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
ITALIAN WRAP
Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
TURKEY & CHEESE WRAP
Sliced smoked turkey with provolone cheese, crisp romaine, tomatoes and mayo.
VEGGIE WRAP
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese and Italian Dressing
CHICKEN PARM WRAP
Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.