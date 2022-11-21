Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Salsa Grille 2031 Broadway St

review star

No reviews yet

2031 Broadway St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BOWL
Roasted Poblano Queso
NACHOS

TAQUERIA FAVORITES

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$2.00

Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge

TORTAS

TORTAS

Comes with choice of meat, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.. Try our Breaded beef or Chicken (Milanesa de Res o Pollo). Lengua is a $2.00 up charge.

TAMALES

TAMALES

$1.99+

Salsa Grilles scratch Tamales made in our Taqueria and sold in Individually, Half Dozen, and Dozen.

ELOTE

ELOTE

$3.49

Fresh corn cooked in butter with a mix of sour cream & mayo, spirnkled with cotija cheese, and spiced with paprika or spice it up with Cayenne pepper

TAQUERIA CLASSICS

BOWL

BOWL

$7.50

Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice. - Hot

BURRITO

BURRITO

$7.50

Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice. - Hot

NACHOS

NACHOS

$7.50

Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice. - Hot

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$7.50

Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice. - Hot

SIDES & EXTRAS

Borracho Black Beans

Borracho Black Beans

$3.00

8oz | Black beans cooked with roasted peppers and Mexican oregano. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Jalapeño/Garlic Pinto Beans

Jalapeño/Garlic Pinto Beans

$3.00

8oz | Pinto beans cooked with jalapeños/fresh garlic/cumin/ancho chiles. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Amarillo Rice

Amarillo Rice

$1.75

8oz | Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.99+

Fresh avocado/lime/cilantro and tomatoes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Roasted Poblano Queso

Roasted Poblano Queso

$2.19+

Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Gluten Free

SALSA OR CHIPS (Larger sizes available)

Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips

Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips

$3.79

16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.

George's Mild Salsa

George's Mild Salsa

$2.49+

Spice Level: 1/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Pico de Gallo (GF/Vegan)

Pico de Gallo (GF/Vegan)

$2.49+

Spice Level: 1/5; Fresh tomatoes, sweet onion, lime, jalapeños, and cilantro - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Avocado Salsa

Avocado Salsa

$2.99+

Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillo Salsa

$2.99+

Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Jalapeño Verde Salsa

Jalapeño Verde Salsa

$2.99+

Spice Level: 4/5 - Vegan - Gluten Free

Grilled Pineapple/Chipotle

Grilled Pineapple/Chipotle

$2.99+

Spice Level: 1/5; Charred fresh pineapple, smoky chipotle chiles, limes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free

Serrano Garlic Salsa

Serrano Garlic Salsa

$2.99+

Spice Level: 3/5; Charred serrano peppers, garlic, and tomatoes. - Gluten Free

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$2.99+

Spice Level: 3/5; Chipotle, tomato, sweet onions, and garlic - Vegan - Gluten Free

Chile de Árbol

$2.99+

Mystery Salsa

$2.99+

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.29+

20 ounce soda of your choice. Please select flavor below.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.00+
Mexican Bottled Pepsi

Mexican Bottled Pepsi

$2.95
Mexican Bottled Coke

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50
Horchata

Horchata

$1.50+
Jamaica

Jamaica

$1.50+
Frozen Jarritos - Slushies

Frozen Jarritos - Slushies

$3.75

SOUPS

Traditional Tripe Stew in a rich broth made from a chili Guajillo Pepper. The soup also contains pozole (hominy grits). The soup is also served with oregano and limes that come on the side...
Fideo Soup

Fideo Soup

$3.99

Traditional Mexican fried noodle soup.

Menudo Soup

Menudo Soup

$6.50+

Traditional Tripe Stew in a rich broth made from a chili Guajillo Pepper. The soup also contains pozole (hominy grits). The soup is also served with oregano and limes that come on the side...

NIÑOS

Kids Tacos (2)

Kids Tacos (2)

$5.49
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.49
Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.49
Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$5.49

Kids Bowl

$5.49

DESSERT

Churro

Churro

$1.95

A single caramel filled churro, fresh and sprinkled with sugar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Taqueria Salsa Grille was the original store that was opened inside of George's International Market. It recently was moved into its on location next to the store now.. Our menu is a bit different from the other locations.. Come in and try some of our traditional items that can only be found at this location.. ! Tamales, Torta's, and Elote's ..!

Location

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

