Mexican & Tex-Mex

Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Taco
Breakfast Burrito
Regular Burrito

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.

All Meats Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots and all meats wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.

A La Mexicana [Veggie]

$11.99

Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, cilantro, onion, and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$10.50

Beans, cheese, rice, cilantro and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Regular Burrito

$12.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.

American Style Burrito

$13.50

Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.99

Chunky pork cooked in our green salsa with beans, cheese, rice, onion and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.

California Burrito

$12.99

Our popular Cali burrito comes with carne asada, french fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and our pico de gallo salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish Burrito

$12.99

Beer battered cod fish, cabbage, red onion and our special chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Beer battered deep fried shrimp, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.99

Our popular Surf and Turf burrito comes with shrimp, asada, french fries, pico de gallo salsa, cheese, rice and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Fries

Our popular carne asada fries come with asada, pico de gallo salsa, guacamole, sour cream and cheese all on a top of french fries.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.50

Our popular carne asada fries come with asada, pico de gallo salsa, guacamole, sour cream and cheese all on a top of french fries.

Combo Plates

#1 - 4 Taquitos

$11.99

Choice of chicken or shredded beef rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole, rice and beans. Small side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.

#2 - 2 Tacos

$11.50

Two regular style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes side of rice and beans, grilled jalapeño and grilled onions and small fountain drink.

#3 - Chz Quesadilla

$11.99

Large flour cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.

#3 - Meat Quesadilla

$12.99

Large flour cheese quesadilla and choice of meat with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.

#4 - 2 Fish Tacos

$13.99

Beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.

#5 - 2 American Style Tacos

$13.50

2 American style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Includes side of rice and beans and small fountain drink.

#6 - Meat Plate

$13.99

Choice of meat with a side of rice and beans, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeño, grilled onions with a side of corn tortillas.

#7 - Enchiladas

$13.99

3 red or green enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.

#8 - Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Sautéed garlic shrimp with onions and tomato. Includes side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce and avocado with side of corn tortillas and small fountain drink.

#9 - Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in our spicy house sauce, onions and tomato. Includes side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce and avocado with side of corn tortillas and small fountain drink.

Daily Specials

Monday Special - Red Enchiladas

$11.99

3 enchiladas in our red sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.

Tuesday Special - Tacos

$9.99

3 regular style tacos on corn tortillas with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.

Wednesday Special - Green Enchiladas

$11.99

3 enchiladas in our green sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.

Thursday Special - Sopes

$11.50

2 sopes with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion and queso fresco. Includes side of rice and beans and small fountain drink.

Thursday Special - Shrimp Soup

$13.99Out of stock

Our popular shrimp soup (Caldo de Camaron) is made with shrimp, carrots, celery, tomato, potatoes in our special shrimp broth. Includes side of corn tortilla or chips and small fountain drink.

Friday Special - 2 Fish TC

$9.99

2 beer battered deep fried fish tacos on corn tortillas with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.

Friday Special - Fish Burrito

$10.99

Beer battered deep fried cod fish, cabbage, red onion, our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.

Friday Special - Shrimp Soup

$13.99Out of stock

Our popular shrimp soup (Caldo de Camaron) is made with shrimp, carrots, celery, tomato, potatoes in our special shrimp broth. Includes side of corn tortilla or chips and small fountain drink.

Saturday Special - Menudo

$12.50

Our popular weekend soup is made with tripe in our special Salsa's broth. Includes side of corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and spicy homemade salsa and small fountain drink.

Saturday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos

$14.99

Sunday Special - Menudo

$12.50Out of stock

Our popular weekend soup is made with tripe in our special Salsa's broth. Includes side of corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and spicy homemade salsa and small fountain drink.

Sunday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos

$14.99

Kids Menu

KBean & Chz Burrito

$7.99

KChz Quesadilla

$7.99

KBean & Chz Nachos

$7.99

K Chz Nachos

$7.99

KBean Chz Rice Burrito

$7.99

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.

Meat Nachos

$12.99

Choice of meat, beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.

Quesadillas

Chz Quesadilla

$9.99

Large flour tortilla with cheese. Includes garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Meat Quesadilla

$12.99

Large flour tortilla with choice of meat and cheese. Includes garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Side Orders

Chips & Salsa

$3.99+

Rice

$3.99+

Beans

$3.99+

Guacamole

$2.99+

Sour Cream

$1.99+

French Fries

$6.50

Chunky Salsa

$3.50+

Salsa - Green

$3.50+

Salsa - Haba

$3.50+

Salsa - Red

$3.50+

Salsa - Pico

$3.50+

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.99

2 oz Chz

$1.99+

Tacos

Regular Taco

Regular street style taco on corn tortilla with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes a grilled jalapeño and grilled onions on the side.

American Style Taco

American style taco on a corn tortilla with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Fish Taco

$5.59

Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.

Veggie Taco

$5.10

Veggie taco on a corn tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$5.59

Beer battered deep fried shrimp on a corn tortilla with cabbage, pico de gallo salsa and our chipotle cream sauce.

Quesa Birria Taco

$5.79

Taco Salads

Meat Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.

Veggie Taco Salad

$11.99

Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.

Rolled Taquitos

2 Taquitos

$6.99

2 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

4 Taquitos

$8.99

4 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Torta

Torta

$13.50

Popular Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño slices, onion, guacamole, mayonnaise and side of french fries.

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$7.50

Shrimp, red onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber and jalapeños all marinated in lime juice on a tostada.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp, red onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, jalapeños and avocado served in our house cocktail sauce and side of crackers.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99+

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Mexican Soda

Bottled Water

$2.55
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our authentic Mexican food made fresh daily!

Location

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

