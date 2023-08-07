Hibachi

Hibachi

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$28.95

Grilled sirloin steak, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$28.95

Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Australia Lamb

$28.95

Grilled Lamb, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Shrimp

$28.95

Grilled Shrimp, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Salmon

$28.95

Grilled Fresh Salmon, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Calamari

$28.95

Steamed and Grilled calamari, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$28.95

Grilled Mahi mahi, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$28.95

Grilled Ribeye steak, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Filet Mignon

$37.95

Grilled Filet, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Bonsai Scallops

$37.95

Grilled and seasoned scallops, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Lobster Tails

$43.95

Two steamed and grilled Lobster tails, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Chilean Seabass

$43.95

Grilled Chilean Seabass, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Grilled Mixed Vegetable

$19.99

Grilled seasonal Mixed Vegetable, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included

Hibachi Kids

Kids Sirloin Steak

$19.95

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$19.95

Kids Australia Grilled Lamb

$19.95

Kids Hibachi Grilled Shrimp

$19.95

Kids Grill Salmon

$19.95

Kids Hibachi Girlled Calamari

$19.95

Kids Grilled Mahi Mahi

$19.95

Kids Grilled Ribeye Steak

$19.95

Kids Girlled Filet Mignon

$28.95

Kids Grilled Bonsai Scallops

$28.95

Kids Grilled Lobster Tails

$34.95

Kids Chilean Seabass

$34.95

Hibachi Side Order

Side Order: Asparagus

$11.00

Side Order: Broccoli

$11.00

Side Order: Calamari

$15.00

Side Order" Chicken

$12.00

Side Filet Order: Mignon 8 oz

$32.00

Side Order: Sirloin Steak

$21.00

Side Order: Sword Fish

$13.00

Side Order: Mix Vegetables

$11.00

Side Order: Mushroom

$11.00

Side Order: Salmon

$13.00

Side Order: Hibachi Fried Rice

$6.00

Side Order: Lobster Tail

$19.00

Side Order: Shrimp

$12.00

Side Order: Spinach

$11.00

Side Order: Zucchini

$11.00

Side Order: Tofu

$8.00

Side Order: Lo Mein

$11.00

Kitchen

Tapas

Organic Edamame

$8.00

Shumai

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$11.00

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Satay Chicken

$14.00

Beef Teriyaki

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Chicken Finger

$14.00

Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Peking Ravioli

$14.00

Boneless Spareribs

$14.00
Crab Rangoon

$14.00

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

$21.00

Chicken with Pine Nuts

$19.00

Short Rib with Thai Sauce

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Pu Pu Platter

$38.00

Chicken Wing (8) Chicken Fingers (6) Spring Roll (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Shrimp Tempura (2) Beef Teriyaki (2) Boneless Spareribs

French Fries

$8.00

Fried Dough

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Tropical Fruit Organic Salad

$14.00

Sashimi Tuna Organic Salad

$19.00

Sashimi Salmon Organic Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Organic Salad

$17.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Shrimp Tom Yum Koong Soup

$9.00

Spicy Seafood Soup with Tofu

$12.00

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Samba’s Specials Entree

Chicken And Broccoli

$18.00

Calm Lovers

$24.00

Fresh Little Necks Stir-fried in Blackbean sauce

Mango Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Stir-fried with fresh mangos and peppers. lightly finished with house made mango sauce

Beef And Broccoli

$21.00

Joes Steak

$48.00

Samba Ribeye

$52.00

Seafood Jambalaya

$35.00

(NEW) Slowly cooked rice with scallop, shrimp,clams mussels, calmari (jamaica style)

Summer shrimps

$27.00

Lightly Battered Crispy Jumbo Shrimp with walnuts and broccoli. Creamy/Mayo based sauce

Fillet Mignon Tip

$32.00

(NEW) Tender Filet Mignon in black pepper sauce/ stir-fried with red and green pepper, red onion and shitake mushrooms

Spicy Cilantro Mahi-Mahi

$24.00

(NEW) Stir-fried mahi-mahi and mixed vegetables with/ spicy cilantro sauce

Hot Stone Bibim Bab

$24.00

(must try) Marinated protien, fried egg and mixed vegetables and rice. Served with house made spicy korean sauce. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp

Happy Family

$24.00

A familzy of beef, chicken, shrimp, scallops & mixed vegetables. Blended and stir-fried to perfection in a house-made brown sauce

General Gao’s

$21.00

Traditional Chinese-Pan Dish, Lightly Battered, Stir-fried in a tangy/sweet and spicy sauce. Choice of Tofu, Shrimp or Tofu

Mango Filet Mignon

$32.00

(MUST TRY) Filet mignon Stir-fried with fresh mangos, peppers in our house made mango sauce

Kung Pao

$21.00

Classic Szechuan Dish, Choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu. Comes with Peanuts (can be made without)

Samba Taco Trio

$21.00

Samba Inspired Taco's(3) with choice of Protien. Comes with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Avocado and topped with yum yum sauce

Clay Pot Curry

Clay Pot Curry Tofu & Vegetable

$17.00

Clay Pot Curry Chicken

$21.00

Clay Pot Curry Beef

$21.00

Clay Pot Curry Seafood

$32.00

Clay Pot Curry Samba Special

$24.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$17.00

Samba Special Fried Rice

$19.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$19.00

White Rice

$4.00+

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Noodles

Vegetable and Tofu Spicy Ramen Noddle Soup

$14.00

Chicken Spicy Ramen Noddle Soup

$17.00

Beef Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup

$17.00

Seafood Spicy Ramen Noddle Soup

$28.00

Samba Special Spicy Ramen Noddle Soup

$19.00

Pad Thai

$17.00

Udon

$14.00

Lo Mein

$14.00

Raw Bar

Little Neck

$17.00+

Raw Oyster

$19.00+

Cocktail Shrimp

$14.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$19.00+

Boiled steamer clams

$21.00

Steamed mussels

$19.00

SEAFOOD towers

GRAND TOWER

$45.00

6 Oysters, 6 Little Necks 5 Shrimp Cocktail

Royal TOWER

$75.00

8 Oysters, 8 Littlenecks, 6 Shrimp Cocktail Lobster Tail

Luxury TOWER

$120.00

10 Oysters, 10 Littlenecks, 8 Shrimp cocktail, Whole Lobster

Reel & ROD TOWER

$300.00

12 Oysters, 12 Mussels, 12 Littlenecks, 12 Shrimp Cocktail, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Whole Lobster and Samba Sashimi Ceviche

Sushi

Sushi App

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$14.00

Samba Sashimi Ceviche

$17.00

Assorted filets of raw fish with jalapeno tataki sauce.

Samba Tuna Salsa

$17.00

Wild caught tuna, mango, avocado, jalapeno, tobiko with mustard-miso sauce.

Fusion Tuna Ball

$14.00

Scallop Kaiyaki

$17.00

Naruto

$11.00

Crab stick, flying fish roe & avocado rolled with thinly-sliced cucumber.

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Seared wild caught tuna in aji amarillo sauce.

Volcano Soft Shell Crab

$19.00

Grilled Tuna

$14.00

Pan-seared wild caught tuna with yuzu-flavored sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Ultimate Salmon

$19.00

Salmon Avocado Ball

$14.00

Veg Makimono

Organic Cucumber Maki

$8.00

Organic Avocado Maki

$9.00

Idaho Maki

$8.00

Sweet potato tempura.

Organic Garden Roll

$9.00

Lettuce, asparagus, carrots, cucumber, and spicy mayo.

Organic Tropical Fruit Maki

$9.00

Mango, avocado, coconut flakes, and papaya.

Organic Mixed Greens Roll

$11.00

Avocado, sweet potatoes, tofu, lettuce, green soybean wrap, topped with yuzu mayo.

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$11.00

Makimono

Negihama Maki

$12.00

Yellowtail and scallions.

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$14.00

Spicy Salmon Maki

$14.00

Tekka Maki

$11.00

Salmon Maki

$11.00

Alaskan Maki

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber.

Philadelphia Maki

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream-cheese, cucumber, and scallions.

Lenny Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallions.

Rainbow Maki

$19.00

Christmas Maki

$21.00

Shrimp tempura on the inside with tuna and avocado on the outside.

Unakyu Maki

$12.00

Grilled eel and cucumber.

Boston Maki

$12.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tobiko, and mayo.

Una–avo

$14.00

Grilled eel and avocado.

Fashion Maki

$14.00

Grilled eel, avocado, cream cheese, and flying fish roe.

Scorpion Maki

$21.00

Grilled eel, avocado, flying fish roe, covered with shrimp.

Caterpillar Maki

$21.00

Grilled eel, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, all rolled into a caterpillar shape.