Samba Steakhouse and Sushi 1138 Worcester Rd
No reviews yet
1138 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702
Hibachi
Hibachi
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Grilled sirloin steak, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Australia Lamb
Grilled Lamb, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Fresh Salmon, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Calamari
Steamed and Grilled calamari, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Grilled Mahi mahi, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Grilled Ribeye steak, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Filet Mignon
Grilled Filet, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Bonsai Scallops
Grilled and seasoned scallops, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Lobster Tails
Two steamed and grilled Lobster tails, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Chilean Seabass
Grilled Chilean Seabass, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Grilled Mixed Vegetable
Grilled seasonal Mixed Vegetable, comes with mix seasonal vegetable, 3 grilled shrimp and choice of vegetable fried rice, white rice or brown rice. Side of hibachi sauces included
Hibachi Kids
Kids Sirloin Steak
Kids Teriyaki Chicken
Kids Australia Grilled Lamb
Kids Hibachi Grilled Shrimp
Kids Grill Salmon
Kids Hibachi Girlled Calamari
Kids Grilled Mahi Mahi
Kids Grilled Ribeye Steak
Kids Girlled Filet Mignon
Kids Grilled Bonsai Scallops
Kids Grilled Lobster Tails
Kids Chilean Seabass
Hibachi Side Order
Side Order: Asparagus
Side Order: Broccoli
Side Order: Calamari
Side Order" Chicken
Side Filet Order: Mignon 8 oz
Side Order: Sirloin Steak
Side Order: Sword Fish
Side Order: Mix Vegetables
Side Order: Mushroom
Side Order: Salmon
Side Order: Hibachi Fried Rice
Side Order: Lobster Tail
Side Order: Shrimp
Side Order: Spinach
Side Order: Zucchini
Side Order: Tofu
Side Order: Lo Mein
Kitchen
Tapas
Organic Edamame
Shumai
Gyoza
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable Spring Roll
Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Satay Chicken
Beef Teriyaki
Fried Calamari
Chicken Wings
Chicken Finger
Scallion Pancake
Peking Ravioli
Boneless Spareribs
Crab Rangoon
Grilled Yellowtail Collar
Chicken with Pine Nuts
Short Rib with Thai Sauce
Grilled Octopus
Pu Pu Platter
Chicken Wing (8) Chicken Fingers (6) Spring Roll (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Shrimp Tempura (2) Beef Teriyaki (2) Boneless Spareribs
French Fries
Fried Dough
Salads
Soup
Samba’s Specials Entree
Chicken And Broccoli
Calm Lovers
Fresh Little Necks Stir-fried in Blackbean sauce
Mango Chicken
Chicken Stir-fried with fresh mangos and peppers. lightly finished with house made mango sauce
Beef And Broccoli
Joes Steak
Samba Ribeye
Seafood Jambalaya
(NEW) Slowly cooked rice with scallop, shrimp,clams mussels, calmari (jamaica style)
Summer shrimps
Lightly Battered Crispy Jumbo Shrimp with walnuts and broccoli. Creamy/Mayo based sauce
Fillet Mignon Tip
(NEW) Tender Filet Mignon in black pepper sauce/ stir-fried with red and green pepper, red onion and shitake mushrooms
Spicy Cilantro Mahi-Mahi
(NEW) Stir-fried mahi-mahi and mixed vegetables with/ spicy cilantro sauce
Hot Stone Bibim Bab
(must try) Marinated protien, fried egg and mixed vegetables and rice. Served with house made spicy korean sauce. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp
Happy Family
A familzy of beef, chicken, shrimp, scallops & mixed vegetables. Blended and stir-fried to perfection in a house-made brown sauce
General Gao’s
Traditional Chinese-Pan Dish, Lightly Battered, Stir-fried in a tangy/sweet and spicy sauce. Choice of Tofu, Shrimp or Tofu
Mango Filet Mignon
(MUST TRY) Filet mignon Stir-fried with fresh mangos, peppers in our house made mango sauce
Kung Pao
Classic Szechuan Dish, Choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu. Comes with Peanuts (can be made without)
Samba Taco Trio
Samba Inspired Taco's(3) with choice of Protien. Comes with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Avocado and topped with yum yum sauce
Clay Pot Curry
Fried Rice
Noodles
Raw Bar
SEAFOOD towers
GRAND TOWER
6 Oysters, 6 Little Necks 5 Shrimp Cocktail
Royal TOWER
8 Oysters, 8 Littlenecks, 6 Shrimp Cocktail Lobster Tail
Luxury TOWER
10 Oysters, 10 Littlenecks, 8 Shrimp cocktail, Whole Lobster
Reel & ROD TOWER
12 Oysters, 12 Mussels, 12 Littlenecks, 12 Shrimp Cocktail, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Whole Lobster and Samba Sashimi Ceviche
Sushi
Sushi App
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Spicy Seafood Salad
Samba Sashimi Ceviche
Assorted filets of raw fish with jalapeno tataki sauce.
Samba Tuna Salsa
Wild caught tuna, mango, avocado, jalapeno, tobiko with mustard-miso sauce.
Fusion Tuna Ball
Scallop Kaiyaki
Naruto
Crab stick, flying fish roe & avocado rolled with thinly-sliced cucumber.
Tuna Tataki
Seared wild caught tuna in aji amarillo sauce.
Volcano Soft Shell Crab
Grilled Tuna
Pan-seared wild caught tuna with yuzu-flavored sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Ultimate Salmon
Salmon Avocado Ball
Veg Makimono
Organic Cucumber Maki
Organic Avocado Maki
Idaho Maki
Sweet potato tempura.
Organic Garden Roll
Lettuce, asparagus, carrots, cucumber, and spicy mayo.
Organic Tropical Fruit Maki
Mango, avocado, coconut flakes, and papaya.
Organic Mixed Greens Roll
Avocado, sweet potatoes, tofu, lettuce, green soybean wrap, topped with yuzu mayo.
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Makimono
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail and scallions.
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Tekka Maki
Salmon Maki
Alaskan Maki
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Philadelphia Maki
Smoked salmon, cream-cheese, cucumber, and scallions.
Lenny Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallions.
Rainbow Maki
Christmas Maki
Shrimp tempura on the inside with tuna and avocado on the outside.
Unakyu Maki
Grilled eel and cucumber.
Boston Maki
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tobiko, and mayo.
Una–avo
Grilled eel and avocado.
Fashion Maki
Grilled eel, avocado, cream cheese, and flying fish roe.
Scorpion Maki
Grilled eel, avocado, flying fish roe, covered with shrimp.
Caterpillar Maki
Grilled eel, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, all rolled into a caterpillar shape.