Sami & Susu 190 Orchard Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Lower East Side restaurant and wine bar, inspired by family recipes and the many flavors of the Mediterranean.
Location
190 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
