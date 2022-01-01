Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Sanford Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sanford Brewing Company is an award winning restaurant, taproom, and brewery. We feature southern "comfort" food and are open 7 days a week. Live music every weekend, trivia, street parties, happy hours We are also kid and dog friendly.
160 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL 32751
