Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Sanford Brewing Company

160 Independence Lane

Maitland, FL 32751

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Bells Porter

$7.00

BNK Punk Lemonade

$9.00

BNK The Dude's Rug

$9.00

BNK Zombie Killer

$9.00

Brew Dog Hazy AF N/A IPA

$7.00

Brew Free Or Die IPA

$7.00

Ciderboys BlackBerry Wild

$7.00

Ciderboys Pineapple Hula

$7.00

Ciderboys Strawberry

$7.00

Copperpoint Lager

$7.00

CRT Daily Forecast

$9.00

CRT Life in the Clouds DIPA

$9.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$8.00

Krombacher Pils

$7.00

Krombacher Weizen N/A

$7.00

Left Hand Galactic Cowboy

$8.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$7.00

Original Sin New York Dry Cider

$9.00

Pleasure Chest IPA

$7.00

Rose Colored Glasses

$7.00

Urban Artifact The Gadget

$8.00

Wel Banana Bread

$7.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Carmenet Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Carmenet Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Cigar Box Malbec

$29.00

BTL Emotion Rose

$41.00

BTL Coastal Cabernet

$23.00

BTL Coastal Chardonnay

$23.00

BTL Kunde Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Scarlet Vine Cabernet

$41.00

BTL McManis Chardonnay

$32.00

Cocktails

Mighty Swell Blackberry

$7.00

Mighty Swell Cherry Lime

$7.00

Mighty Swell Peach

$7.00

Mighty Swell Blood Orange

$7.00

Starters

Beer Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Beer breaded fried Shrimp tossed in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce on a bed of lettuce.

Bleu Chips

$8.00

Kettle Chips, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Bacon, Balsamic Drizzle, Scallions.

Brussel Sprouts APP

$10.00

Deep fried jumbo Brussel sprouts, tossed in balsamic glaze and topped with parmesan cheese and bacon.

Dip Trio

$13.00

Three Signature Dips; Hummus with paprika and oil, Spinach & Artichoke, and Chorizo Queso. Served with toasted pita and tortilla chips.

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Three Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento, Mixed Greens, Cheese, Bacon, Mahogany Glaze.

Mahi Fish Dip

$15.00

Mahi Fish Dip, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onion, Paprika, Pita Chips, Lemon.

Mojo Pork Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, mojo pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Props & Pellar SBC Pretzel

$12.00

Large Fried Pretzel, Beer Cheese, Scallion, Chili Lime Seasoning.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Seasoned Fries, Truffle Aioli, Parmesan, Parsley.

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork, blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions on a grilled flatbread.

Black n Bleu Flatbread

$16.00

Fried steak tips, tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, bleu cheese fondue, spring mix and bacon pieces on a grilled flatbread.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tossed in buffalo hot, slivered carrots, celery, pepper jack cheese and a drizzle of blue cheese dressing on a grilled flatbread.

GREENS

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese.

Greek Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion.

SBC House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato.

Fall Seasonal Salad

$18.00

Grilled Salmon, Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries.

BURGERS

Basic Burger

$12.00

Florida Cattle Rancher Burger Patty, White American, Mac and Cheese Bites, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.

Beyond Burger®

$15.00

Beyond Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.

Black Bean (Veggie) Burger

$12.00

Chipolte Black Bean Patty, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.

Black N Bleu Burger

$15.00

Florida Cattle Rancher Burger Patty, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle.

Maitland Burger

$16.00

Florida Cattle Ranchers patty. cheddar jack blend cheese, fresh made mac and cheese, bacon and bbq sauce with a fried green tomato.

SBC Burger

$15.00

Florida Cattle Rancher Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.

ON BREAD

Beer Cheese Philly

$13.00

Hoagie roll with shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers, tossed in Colby Jack cheese, topped with our house made beer cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Lightly fried tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with parmesan, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onions, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, Mushrooms, Arugula, Sour Dough Bread.

Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, lettuce and feta cheese.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded and lightly pan fried chicken, prosciutto, lettuce, pesto mayo and bruschetta on a toasted bun.

Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Mahi Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Tartar Sauce, Potato Bun.

Mojo Cubano

$12.00

Our pressed hoagie roll with house made mojo pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard.

MAC N CHEESE

Bacon Mac

$15.00

Beer cheese and gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, fried green tomatoes.

Philly Mac

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers, tossed in Colby Jack cheese, topped with our house made beer cheese.

Surf n Turf Mac

$18.00

Pepper jack, gouda, blackened shrimp, steak tips, tomato and spinach.

Taco Mac

$15.00

Savory Pepperjack and Cheddar cheese topped with seasoned taco beef, housemade pico de gallo, a dollop of sour cream and crushed Doritos.

Vegetable Mac

$14.00

Mushrooms, Red and Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Gouda, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning.

Cajun Mac

$16.00

Pepper Jack, Gouda, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Peppers and Celery, with Grilled Chicken.

WINGS AND MAITLAND BOWLS

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 Chicken Tenders served with one Sauce on the Side and one Basic Side.

Wings 10

$15.00

10 Wings Tossed in up to two sauces or half and half. Served with celery and one sauce on the side.

Maitland Bowls

$10.00

Quinoa, sauteed potatoes, onions mushrooms, and peppers drizzled with house-made Yum Yum Sauce. Choose your protein or extra vegetables.

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese, Pasta.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Half a Grilled Cheese with White American served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese.

Kids Chx Tenders

$6.00

Two Chicken Tenders served with fries.

BASIC SIDES

Seashore Sea Salt Fries

$4.00

Thick cut Sea Shore french fries.

House Chips

$4.00

Thick cut potato chips deep fried to perfection.

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Our pasta tossed with lemon citrus vinaigrette, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled red onion and feta.

Soup

$6.00

Rotating Selection.

PREMIUM SIDES

Fried Brussels Side

$7.00

Either sauteed in garlic butter or fried with bacon, balsamic glaze and parmesan.

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Our pretzel cut up and fried to perfection. Served with tajin and beer cheese dipping sauce.

Sauteed Brussels Side

$6.00

Thin sliced brussels sprouts, sauteed and topped with parmesan and bacon.

Sauteed Spinach Side

$5.00

Spinach sauteed in garlic herb butter, topped with parmesan.

Sm. Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Sm. Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and feta.

Sm. Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and cheddar cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Savory and peppery crinkle cut sweet potato fries.

N/A Beverages

Coke Fountain

$3.00

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.00

Sprite Fountain

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Fountain

$3.00

Mr. Pibb Fountain

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Dessert Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Our pretzel cut up and deep fried, tossed with cinnamon and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

PB Cup pie

$10.00

Gluten Free and delicious! Peanut butter cup pie served with caramel drizzle.

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

SBC Brownie Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Side Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sanford Brewing Company is an award winning restaurant, taproom, and brewery. We feature southern "comfort" food and are open 7 days a week. Live music every weekend, trivia, street parties, happy hours We are also kid and dog friendly.

160 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL 32751

