Santorini Greek Kuzina 133 Merrick Ave
133 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Food
PITA SANDWICH
GYRO SANDWICH
Sliced Lamb Strips Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH
Sliced Chicken Strips Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SANDWICH
Mariated Cubes of Chicken Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki
PORK SOUVLAKI SANDWICH
Mariated Cubes of Pork Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki
FALAFEL SANDWICH
Two Fried Chick Pea Patties Served in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tahini
CHICKEN SCAMPI SANDWICH
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast Served in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki
SALAD PITA SANDWICH
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Onion & Feta Served on Pita Bread with our Homemade Salad Dressing
SHRIMP SANDWICH
Grilled Shrimp in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
HOT APPETIZERS
SPINACH PIE
Spinach & Feta Cheese Blended in Filo Dough
FALAFEL APP
Two Fried Chick Pea Patties with Tahini
LOUKANIKO
Fennel, Leek, & Orange Zest Spiced Sausage with Lemon & Olive Oil
GRILLED OCTOPUS
Grilled Octopus with Lemon, Olive Oil, & Oregano
TIROPITAKIA
Little Cheese Pie Filo Triangles
SAGANAKI
Oven Roasted Kasseri Cheese & Tomato
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Fried Zucchini Chips with Potato Garlic Spread
FRIED CALAMARI
Crispy Fried Calamari with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Tzatziki
CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with French Fries and Honey Mustard
STUFFED MUSHROOMS APP
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta, Topped with Melted Mozzarella
COLD APPETIZERS
HUMMUS APP
Chick Pea Spread
EGGPLANT SALAD APP
Roasted Eggplant Spread
SPICY FETA
Blended Feta Cheese with Roasted Red Peppers
TZATZIKI APP
Yogurt, Garlic & Cucumber Dip
TRIO OF SPREADS
Hummus, Eggplant Salad, Spiced Feta Spread
DOLMADAKIA APPETIZER
9 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice
SALADS
SMALL GREEK SALAD
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)
SMALL HORIATIKI SALAD
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)
MEDIUM GREEK SALAD
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)
MEDIUM HORIATIKI SALAD
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)
LARGE GREEK SALAD
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)
LARGE HORIATIKI SALAD
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)
BURGERS
PITA PIZZAS
GREEK PIZZA
Spinach, Feta, and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
FETA MELT
Feta Cheese Melted on Pita Bread with Grilled Tomatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
CHICKEN BREAST PIZZA
Sliced Chicken Breast and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
GYRO PIZZA
Gyro Meat and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
CHICKEN GYRO PIZZA
Strips of Chicken Gyro and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
PLAIN PITA PIZZA
Fresh Tomato, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese on Pita Bread
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PIZZA
Tender Chicken Cubes and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
DINNER SPECIALS
GYRO DINNER
Sliced Lamb Strips Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI DINNER
Marinated Chicken Cubes Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
CHICKEN GYRO DINNER
Chicken Gyro Strips Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
PORK SOUVLAKI DINNER
Marinated Cubes of Pork Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
MIXED GRILL
Pork Souvlaki, Gyro, & Grilled Sausage Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
CHICKEN ATHENIAN
Chicken Breast Topped with Spinach & Feta and Melted Mozzarella
CHICKEN KEBOB DINNER
Marinated Chicken Cubes Broiled with Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes
PASTITSIO
Ziti and Sauteed Ground Meat Topped with Béchamel Cheese & Tomato Sauce
MOUSAKA
Layered Sliced Eggplant, Potato, & Meat Sauce, Topped with Béchamel Cheese & Tomato Sauce
GYRO & SP PIE COMBO DIN
Gyro Meat & Spinach Pie Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
LAMB CHOPS
Four Char-Broiled Lamb Chops
LAMB SHANK
Braised Lamb Shank with Lemon Potatoes
SKIRT STEAK
Grilled Skirt Steak with Sautéed Onions
STUFFED PEPPERS
Stuffed with Rice and Ground Beef, Topped with Melted Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce Served with Lemon Potatoes
CHICKEN SCAMPI DINNER
Garlic Chicken Cubes Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day
CHICKEN SANTORINI
Chicken Cubes Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
SEAFOOD
BASA DINNER
Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano
BASA SANTORINI
Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
STUFFED BASA
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce
SEAFOOD KEBOB DINNER
Basa Filet & Shrimp with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes
FILET OF FLOUNDER DINNER
Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano
FLOUNDER SANTORINI
Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
STUFFED FILET OF FLOUNDER
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce
SHRIMP KEBOB DINNER
Shrimp with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes
SALMON DINNER
Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano
SALMON SANTORINI
Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
STUFFED SALMON
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce
SALMON KEBOB DINNER
Salmon Filet Cubes with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes
SNAPPER FILET DINNER
Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano
SNAPPER FILET SANTORINI
Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
STUFFED SHRIMP
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta and Topped with Melted Mozzarella
SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER
Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day
LAVRAKI(whole) "bronzino"
Broiled Mediterranean Sea Bass “Bronzino”
SHRIMP SANTORINI
Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce
VEGETARIAN SPECIALS
FALAFEL DINNER
Three Falafel Patties Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day
SPINACH PIE DINNER
Spinach Pie Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)
STUFFED EGGPLANT
Stuffed with Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes, Sprinkled with Feta then topped with Melted Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
STUFFED MUSHROOMS DINNER
Stuffed with Spinach & Feta, Topped with Melted Mozzarella
VEGGIE KEBOB DINNER
VEGETARIAN MOUSAKA
Sliced Eggplant, Potatoes, Spinach & Feta Cheese Topped with Béchamel Cheese
SIDE ORDERS
SMALL DRESSING
SMALL TZATZIKI CUP
SMALL HONEY MUSTARD
SMALL CUP FETA
LARGE DRESSING
LARGE TZATZIKI CUP
SMALL HOT SAUCE
LARGE CUP FETA
BOTTLE OF DRESSING
BOTTLE OF TZATZIKI
SMALL TOMATO SAUCE
LARGE TOMATO SAUCE
SMALL CUP HUMMUS
SMALL TAHINI
SMALL FRIES
LARGE FRIES
GREEK FRIES
Fries Topped with Melted Feta & Oregano
SIDE OF LEMON POTATOES
SIDE OF RICE PILAF
SIDE OF DOLMADAKIA
SIDE OF SPINACH & FETA
SIDE OF VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
SIDE OF HUMMUS
SIDE OF EGGPLANT SALAD
SIDE OF SPICY FETA
SIDE OF GYRO MEAT
SIDE OF CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
SIDE OF PORK SOUVLAKI
SIDE OF CHICKEN GYRO MEAT
SIDE OF CHX BREAST
SIDE OF SHRMP
SIDE OF VEGGIE BURGER
SECRET MENU
Chicken Spinach & Feta Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Shrimp Spinach & Feta Wrap
Grilled Shrimp, Spinach & Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
Greek Salad and Grilled Chicken in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Filo Wrapped Feta with Honey & Sesame
Baked Feta in Filo with Honey & Sesame
DESSERTS
BAKLAVA
Layered Filo with Walnuts & Orange Zest Honey Syrup
GALAKTOBUREKO
Semolina Custard in Filo Dough with Orange Zest Honey Syrup
GREEK YOGURT
Honey, Sour Cherry, Walnuts, & Almonds
RICE PUDDING
Whipped Cream, Cinnamon
TARTUFO
Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream with a Raspberry & Nut Center Covered in a Chocolate Shell
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Santorini Greek Kuzina is a family-owned and operated Greek Restaurant that opened its doors in September of 1992 with a vision and a passion to provide Authentic Greek Food, using the best and freshest ingredients, at a fair price, and served in a comfortable, clean, and family-oriented atmosphere.
