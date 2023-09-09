Food

PITA SANDWICH

GYRO SANDWICH

$11.00

Sliced Lamb Strips Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki

CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH

$11.00

Sliced Chicken Strips Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SANDWICH

$11.00

Mariated Cubes of Chicken Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki

PORK SOUVLAKI SANDWICH

$11.00

Mariated Cubes of Pork Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$11.00

Two Fried Chick Pea Patties Served in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tahini

CHICKEN SCAMPI SANDWICH

$11.00

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$11.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast Served in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki

SALAD PITA SANDWICH

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Onion & Feta Served on Pita Bread with our Homemade Salad Dressing

SHRIMP SANDWICH

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp in Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

SOUPS

LEMON CHICKEN SOUP

$7.50

Lemon Chicken Soup with Rice

LENTIL

$7.50

HOT APPETIZERS

SPINACH PIE

$8.50

Spinach & Feta Cheese Blended in Filo Dough

FALAFEL APP

$10.00

Two Fried Chick Pea Patties with Tahini

LOUKANIKO

$10.50

Fennel, Leek, & Orange Zest Spiced Sausage with Lemon & Olive Oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$25.00

Grilled Octopus with Lemon, Olive Oil, & Oregano

TIROPITAKIA

$11.00

Little Cheese Pie Filo Triangles

SAGANAKI

$16.00

Oven Roasted Kasseri Cheese & Tomato

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$15.00

Fried Zucchini Chips with Potato Garlic Spread

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

Crispy Fried Calamari with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Tzatziki

CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.00

Served with French Fries and Honey Mustard

STUFFED MUSHROOMS APP

$13.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta, Topped with Melted Mozzarella

COLD APPETIZERS

HUMMUS APP

$10.00

Chick Pea Spread

EGGPLANT SALAD APP

$10.00

Roasted Eggplant Spread

SPICY FETA

$10.00

Blended Feta Cheese with Roasted Red Peppers

TZATZIKI APP

$11.00

Yogurt, Garlic & Cucumber Dip

TRIO OF SPREADS

$18.00

Hummus, Eggplant Salad, Spiced Feta Spread

DOLMADAKIA APPETIZER

$10.00

9 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice

SALADS

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$12.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)

SMALL HORIATIKI SALAD

$15.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)

MEDIUM GREEK SALAD

$13.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)

MEDIUM HORIATIKI SALAD

$16.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$17.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Olives, Feta & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(grape leaves and anchovies if desired)

LARGE HORIATIKI SALAD

$19.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Onions, Peppers, Grapeleaf & Our Own Special Homemade Dressing(anchovies if desired)

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$14.00

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries

TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries

GRILLED CHEESE ON PITA BREAD

$11.00

served with french fries

PITA PIZZAS

GREEK PIZZA

$23.00

Spinach, Feta, and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

FETA MELT

$23.00

Feta Cheese Melted on Pita Bread with Grilled Tomatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN BREAST PIZZA

$23.00

Sliced Chicken Breast and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

GYRO PIZZA

$23.00

Gyro Meat and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN GYRO PIZZA

$23.00

Strips of Chicken Gyro and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

PLAIN PITA PIZZA

$13.00

Fresh Tomato, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese on Pita Bread

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PIZZA

$23.00

Tender Chicken Cubes and Fresh Tomato on Pita Bread Topped with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

DINNER SPECIALS

GYRO DINNER

$23.00

Sliced Lamb Strips Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI DINNER

$23.00

Marinated Chicken Cubes Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

CHICKEN GYRO DINNER

$23.00

Chicken Gyro Strips Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

PORK SOUVLAKI DINNER

$23.00

Marinated Cubes of Pork Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

MIXED GRILL

$28.00

Pork Souvlaki, Gyro, & Grilled Sausage Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

CHICKEN ATHENIAN

$27.00

Chicken Breast Topped with Spinach & Feta and Melted Mozzarella

CHICKEN KEBOB DINNER

$27.00

Marinated Chicken Cubes Broiled with Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes

PASTITSIO

$27.00

Ziti and Sauteed Ground Meat Topped with Béchamel Cheese & Tomato Sauce

MOUSAKA

$27.00

Layered Sliced Eggplant, Potato, & Meat Sauce, Topped with Béchamel Cheese & Tomato Sauce

GYRO & SP PIE COMBO DIN

$26.00

Gyro Meat & Spinach Pie Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

LAMB CHOPS

$39.00

Four Char-Broiled Lamb Chops

LAMB SHANK

$39.00

Braised Lamb Shank with Lemon Potatoes

SKIRT STEAK

$38.00

Grilled Skirt Steak with Sautéed Onions

STUFFED PEPPERS

$27.00

Stuffed with Rice and Ground Beef, Topped with Melted Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce Served with Lemon Potatoes

CHICKEN SCAMPI DINNER

$23.00

Garlic Chicken Cubes Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day

CHICKEN SANTORINI

$27.00

Chicken Cubes Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

SEAFOOD

BASA DINNER

$28.00

Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano

BASA SANTORINI

$31.00

Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

STUFFED BASA

$31.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce

SEAFOOD KEBOB DINNER

$32.00

Basa Filet & Shrimp with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes

FILET OF FLOUNDER DINNER

$28.00

Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano

FLOUNDER SANTORINI

$31.00

Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

STUFFED FILET OF FLOUNDER

$31.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce

SHRIMP KEBOB DINNER

$31.00

Shrimp with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes

SALMON DINNER

$31.00

Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano

SALMON SANTORINI

$33.00

Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

STUFFED SALMON

$33.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta in a Garlic White Wine Sauce

SALMON KEBOB DINNER

$33.00

Salmon Filet Cubes with Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Tomatoes

SNAPPER FILET DINNER

$30.00

Cooked in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with Lemon & Oregano

SNAPPER FILET SANTORINI

$33.00

Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

STUFFED SHRIMP

$31.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta and Topped with Melted Mozzarella

SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER

$29.00

Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day

LAVRAKI(whole) "bronzino"

$39.00

Broiled Mediterranean Sea Bass “Bronzino”

SHRIMP SANTORINI

$31.00

Over Diced Grilled Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Feta Cheese, & Tomato Sauce

VEGETARIAN SPECIALS

FALAFEL DINNER

$23.00

Three Falafel Patties Served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the Day

SPINACH PIE DINNER

$23.00

Spinach Pie Served with Rice Pilaf(rice topped with tomato sauce)

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$25.00

Stuffed with Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes, Sprinkled with Feta then topped with Melted Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

STUFFED MUSHROOMS DINNER

$22.00

Stuffed with Spinach & Feta, Topped with Melted Mozzarella

VEGGIE KEBOB DINNER

$23.00

VEGETARIAN MOUSAKA

$27.00

Sliced Eggplant, Potatoes, Spinach & Feta Cheese Topped with Béchamel Cheese

SIDE ORDERS

SMALL DRESSING

$1.15

SMALL TZATZIKI CUP

$1.15

SMALL HONEY MUSTARD

$1.15

SMALL CUP FETA

$2.00

LARGE DRESSING

$4.00

LARGE TZATZIKI CUP

$4.00

SMALL HOT SAUCE

$1.00

LARGE CUP FETA

$6.50

BOTTLE OF DRESSING

$7.50

BOTTLE OF TZATZIKI

$7.50

SMALL TOMATO SAUCE

$1.00

LARGE TOMATO SAUCE

$3.00

SMALL CUP HUMMUS

$2.00

SMALL TAHINI

$1.15

SMALL FRIES

$7.00

LARGE FRIES

$9.00

GREEK FRIES

$9.00

Fries Topped with Melted Feta & Oregano

SIDE OF LEMON POTATOES

$7.50

SIDE OF RICE PILAF

$7.00

SIDE OF DOLMADAKIA

$6.00

SIDE OF SPINACH & FETA

$8.00

SIDE OF VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$7.00

SIDE OF HUMMUS

$6.00

SIDE OF EGGPLANT SALAD

$6.00

SIDE OF SPICY FETA

$6.00

SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

$8.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$8.00

SIDE OF PORK SOUVLAKI

$8.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN GYRO MEAT

$8.00

SIDE OF CHX BREAST

$8.00

SIDE OF SHRMP

$17.50

SIDE OF VEGGIE BURGER

$7.50

SECRET MENU

Chicken Spinach & Feta Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Shrimp Spinach & Feta Wrap

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp, Spinach & Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

$18.00

Greek Salad and Grilled Chicken in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Filo Wrapped Feta with Honey & Sesame

$13.00Out of stock

Baked Feta in Filo with Honey & Sesame

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$7.00

Layered Filo with Walnuts & Orange Zest Honey Syrup

GALAKTOBUREKO

$9.50

Semolina Custard in Filo Dough with Orange Zest Honey Syrup

GREEK YOGURT

$11.00

Honey, Sour Cherry, Walnuts, & Almonds

RICE PUDDING

$6.50

Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

TARTUFO

$10.00

Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream with a Raspberry & Nut Center Covered in a Chocolate Shell

PITA

Extra Pita

$1.30

Extra Garlic Pita

$1.30

Extra Whole Wheat Pita

$1.30

Drinks

BEVERAGE

Iced Tea Sweetened

$3.25

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.25

Seltzer

$2.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.30

Zagori Water

$6.50

Snapple

$3.00

Coke Fountain

$3.25

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.25

Sprite Fountain

$3.25

COFFEE / TEA

Frappe

$6.00

Greek Coffee

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$6.00

Greek Mountain Tea

$4.50

Greek Sage Tea

$4.50