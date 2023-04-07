Saravanaa Bhavan - Sunnyvale
No reviews yet
1305 S Mary Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Appetizers
Togo-Idly
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
Togo-Mini Ghee Idly
Mini Idly Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY*
Togo-Rasam Mini Idly
Mini Idly Immersed In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup. *DAIRY*
Togo-Medu Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut Served With Sambhar And Chutney.
Togo-Sambar Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Onions and Cilantro.
Togo-Curd Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Fresh Yogurt Garnished With Grated Carrot And Cilantro.
Togo-Rasam Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup.
Togo-Pongal/Vada
Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices Lentil doughnut. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Bonda
Crispy Lentil Balls Served With Sambhar And Chutney.
Togo-Ghee Pongal
Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Kichadi
Roasted Semolina Cooked With Mixed Vegetables and Herbs. Served With Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-1
Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Rava kichadi, sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-2
Idly(1), Vada(1), Rava kichadi, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-3
Idly(1), Vada(1), Ghee Pongal, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-4
Idly(2), Vada(1)
Togo-Rasam
A Spicy Lentil Soup. A South Indian Specialty.
Togo-Tomato Soup
OPEN FOOD
Dosa's
Togo-Plain Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Togo-Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Cheese Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*
Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese And Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With A Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY*
Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*
Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Paper Roast
Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe.
Togo-Paper Masala Dosa
Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe. Filled with mashed potatoes. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Mysore Dosa
Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *SPICY*
Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa
Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Togo-Onion Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Pesarat
Togo-Pesarat Uppuma
*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Kara Dosa
Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Vegetable Dosa
Togo-Saravanaa Special Dosa
Togo-Spring Dosa
Togo-Sandwich Dosa
Uthappam's
Togo-Plain Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake.
Togo-Vegetable Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Mixed Vegetable.
Togo-Onion Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions.
Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Chilies.
Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Peas.