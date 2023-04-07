Main picView gallery

Saravanaa Bhavan - Sunnyvale

review star

No reviews yet

1305 S Mary Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MENU

Soup's

Rasam

Rasam

$6.50

South Indian special spicy lentil soup.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Combo's

Combo-1

Combo-1

$14.99

Ravakichidi, Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Sweet. *DAIRY*

Combo-2

Combo-2

$14.99

Idly(1), Medu vada(1), Rava kichidi, Sweet *DAIRY*

Combo-3

Combo-3

$14.99

Idly(1), Meduvada(1), Ghee pongal, Sweet. *DAIRY*

Combo-4

Combo-4

$13.99

Idly(2), Medu vada (1)

Special Dosa's

Vegetable Dosa

$14.50Out of stock

Paneer Butter Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.99Out of stock

Kara Dosa

$14.50Out of stock

Chettinad Spicy Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.99

Spring Dosa

$15.50

Sandwich Dosa

$15.50

Paneer Roast Dosa

$15.99Out of stock

Saravanaa Special Dosa

$15.50

Ghee Podi Masala Dosa

$15.99Out of stock

Cone Dosa

$12.50

Pesarattu

$13.99Out of stock

Pesarattu Upma

$14.99Out of stock

Cheese Podi Masala Dosa

$15.99

Onion Podi Dosa

$15.99

Onion Rava kara Dosa

$15.99Out of stock

Ghee Podi Rava Dosa

$14.99

Ghee Podi Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Podi Kara Dosa

$15.99Out of stock

Ghee Podi Dosa

$15.99

Onion Rava Podi Dosa

$15.99

Ghee Podi Onion Dosa

$15.99

Chocolate Dosa

$11.50

Cheese Podi Dosa

$15.99

Rice Corner

Bisibelabath

Bisibelabath

$11.50

Rice Cooked With Lentils And Mixed Vegetables Served With Papad.

Bagalabath

Bagalabath

$11.50

Riced Mixed With Yogurt And Raisins. Granished With Carrots And Cilantro. Served With Pickle. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99Out of stock

Basmathi Rice Cooked With Mixed Vegetables And Indian Species. Served With Onion Raitha. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Rice of the Day

$11.50

Dessert's

Dessert Of the Day

$7.00
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Dry Milk And Cottage Cheese Balls Immersed In Sugar Syrup And Rose Water. *DAIRY*

Rasamalai

Rasamalai

$6.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese Rounds In Sweet Milk. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Badham Halwa

Badham Halwa

$7.50

Ground Almonds Cooked In Honey And Butter. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Rava Kesari

Rava Kesari

$6.50

Roasted Semolina Sweetened With Sugar, Mixed With Raisins And Nuts. Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo

Papad

$3.00

Poriyal

$8.50

Kootu

$8.50

Special Kuzhambu

$8.50

Meal Sambhar

$7.99

Tiffin Sambhar

$7.99

Rasam

$8.50

Sidedish of the Day

$8.50

Avial

$8.50Out of stock

Channa Masala

$8.50

Coconut Chutney

$6.50

Tomato Chutney

$6.50

Coriander Chutney

$6.50

Potato Masala

$6.99

Milagaipodi

$2.50

Pickel

$2.00

Raitha(12oz)

$3.99

Raitha(8oz)

$1.99

ONLINE MENU

Appetizers

Togo-Idly

Togo-Idly

$10.00

Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.

Togo-Mini Ghee Idly

Togo-Mini Ghee Idly

$11.50

Mini Idly Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY*

Togo-Rasam Mini Idly

Togo-Rasam Mini Idly

$11.50

Mini Idly Immersed In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup. *DAIRY*

Togo-Medu Vada

Togo-Medu Vada

$10.00

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

Togo-Sambar Vada

Togo-Sambar Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Onions and Cilantro.

Togo-Curd Vada

Togo-Curd Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Fresh Yogurt Garnished With Grated Carrot And Cilantro.

Togo-Rasam Vada

Togo-Rasam Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup.

Togo-Pongal/Vada

Togo-Pongal/Vada

$11.50

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices Lentil doughnut. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Bonda

Togo-Bonda

$10.00

Crispy Lentil Balls Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

Togo-Ghee Pongal

Togo-Ghee Pongal

$11.50

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Kichadi

Togo-Rava Kichadi

$11.50

Roasted Semolina Cooked With Mixed Vegetables and Herbs. Served With Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-1

Togo-Combo-1

$16.99

Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Rava kichadi, sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-2

Togo-Combo-2

$15.99

Idly(1), Vada(1), Rava kichadi, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-3

Togo-Combo-3

$15.99

Idly(1), Vada(1), Ghee Pongal, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-4

Togo-Combo-4

$14.99

Idly(2), Vada(1)

Togo-Rasam

Togo-Rasam

$6.99

A Spicy Lentil Soup. A South Indian Specialty.

Togo-Tomato Soup

Togo-Tomato Soup

$6.99

OPEN FOOD

Dosa's

Togo-Plain Dosa

Togo-Plain Dosa

$12.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

Togo-Masala Dosa

Togo-Masala Dosa

$13.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Cheese Dosa

Togo-Cheese Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa

Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese And Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa

Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With A Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY*

Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Dosa

Togo-Ghee Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Paper Roast

Togo-Paper Roast

$16.00

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe.

Togo-Paper Masala Dosa

Togo-Paper Masala Dosa

$16.99

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe. Filled with mashed potatoes. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Mysore Dosa

Togo-Mysore Dosa

$14.99

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *SPICY*

Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa

Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa

$15.99

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Dosa

Togo-Onion Dosa

$13.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

Togo-Onion Masala Dosa

Togo-Onion Masala Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Dosa

Togo-Rava Dosa

$14.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Rava Dosa

Togo-Onion Rava Dosa

$14.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa

Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$17.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Pesarat

Togo-Pesarat

$14.99
Togo-Pesarat Uppuma

Togo-Pesarat Uppuma

$16.99

*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Kara Dosa

Togo-Kara Dosa

$15.99

Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

$17.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Vegetable Dosa

$15.99

Togo-Saravanaa Special Dosa

$16.99

Togo-Spring Dosa

$16.99

Togo-Sandwich Dosa

$16.99

Uthappam's

Togo-Plain Uthappam

Togo-Plain Uthappam

$13.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake.

Togo-Vegetable Uthappam

Togo-Vegetable Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Mixed Vegetable.

Togo-Onion Uthappam

Togo-Onion Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions.

Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Chilies.

Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam

Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Peas.