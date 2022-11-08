Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmackary's

362 W 45th St

New York, NY 10036

The Classic

The Classic

$3.75+

Far from average, forever a classic, Packed with gourmet chocolate chunks and a hint of coarse sea salt.

Funfetti

Funfetti

$3.75+

Butter, Sugar, Flour... Plus mountains of sprinkles. Topped with our famous frosting.

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$3.75+

Black cocoa, Oreo cookie crumbs, white chocolate & vanilla frosting. An instant fan favorite.

Pumpkin Spice*

Pumpkin Spice*

$3.75+

Sugar, spice & everything nice! Filled with cranberries, cinnamon chips, & toasted pecans and finished with a maple frosting design on top.

Ginger Rogers

Ginger Rogers

$3.75+

The poetic blend of spices in this chewy glazed ginger molasses cookie will have your taste buds dancing cheek to cheek.

Pooh's Honey Pot*

Pooh's Honey Pot*

$3.75+

Oats & honey make for yummy in the tummy! With raisins, toasted almonds & Pooh’s hunny glaze, this cookie is the bee’s knees!

Chocolate Cookie Crunch*

Chocolate Cookie Crunch*

$3.75+

A sinfully rich chocolate base covered with fudgey chocolate frosting and our signature rainbow crunch mix. *contains peanut bits

Turtle Snaps*

Turtle Snaps*

$3.75+

A teenage mutant ninja cookie! Gobs of chewy caramel and semisweet chocolate blend together with a crunch of toasted pecans and a dash of sea salt.

Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$3.75+

Maple candied bacon and homemade toffee bits blended together for the perfect savory/sweet snack.

The Peanut Gallery*

The Peanut Gallery*

$3.75+

How many ways do we put peanuts into this cookie? THREE! With chips, chunks and good old fashioned PB. And Critics agree. This peanut butter cookie is a smash hit!