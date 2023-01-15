Bos Schnitzelbunker
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tasty German Specialties on the Go Schnitzelbunker is dedicated to serving the best German food! Our secret recipes by Mama Bo's family make our Schnitzel sandwiches unique. All our products are made from scratch with natural local ingredients.
Location
145 Park Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072
Gallery
