Bos Schnitzelbunker

review star

No reviews yet

145 Park Ave

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
Traditional Schnitzel Sandwich

Sandwiches

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$8.00

Tender chicken cutlet with our secret homemade breading and Ketchup, topped with fresh lettuce in an artisan bun.

Traditional Schnitzel Sandwich

Traditional Schnitzel Sandwich

$8.00

Tender pork cutlet with our secret homemade breading and Ketchup, topped with fresh lettuce in an artisan bun.

Eggplant Schnitzel Sandwich

Eggplant Schnitzel Sandwich

$8.00

Vegetarian option - Eggplant cutlet with our secret homemade breading and Ketchup, topped with fresh lettuce in an artisan bun.

Chicken Schnitzel Fingers

Chicken Schnitzel Fingers

$10.00

Chicken Tenders with our secret breading and Ketchup.

Pork Schnitzel Fingers

Pork Schnitzel Fingers

$10.00

Meals

Traditional Pork Schnitzel Meal

Traditional Pork Schnitzel Meal

$12.50

Traditional Pork Schnitzel with cabbage and your choice of Waffle Fries or Potato salad

Chicken Schnitzel Meal

Chicken Schnitzel Meal

$12.50

Chicken Schnitzel sandwich with cabbage and your choice of waffle fries or potato salad

Eggplant Schnitzel Meal

Eggplant Schnitzel Meal

$12.50

Eggplant Schnitzel with cabbage and your choice of Waffle Fries or Potato salad

Chicken Schnitzel Fingers Meal

Chicken Schnitzel Fingers Meal

$14.00

Chicken Tenders with cabbage and your choice of Waffle Fries or Potato salad

Pork Fingers Meal

Pork Fingers Meal

$14.00

Pork Schnitzel Fingers with cabbage and your choice of Waffle Fries or Potato salad

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$9.00

Our kid's meal comes with waffle fries our homemade Ketchup and your choice of chicken Fingers or pork Schnitzel Fingers.

Sides

Potato salad

Potato salad

$4.50

Freshly made Potato salad - Red potatoes with a natural creamy dill dressing.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50

Freshly Home-made cabbage prepared with different spices and a hint of lemon.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Our skin on Waffle fries mixed with our home made 'Berlin Style Fries salt'.

Beverages

Cola

$2.25

can of Coca-Cola or Sprite

Water

$2.00

Bottle of water

Apple Juice

$2.25

bottle of apple juice

Sparkling water

$2.25

bottle of sparkling water

Fanta

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mountain Dew

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tasty German Specialties on the Go Schnitzelbunker is dedicated to serving the best German food! Our secret recipes by Mama Bo's family make our Schnitzel sandwiches unique. All our products are made from scratch with natural local ingredients.

145 Park Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072

