Drinks

coffee

drip coffee
$2.50+

roasted in house, single origin

cafe au lait
$3.50+

drip coffee with steamed milk

cold brew
$4.25+

18 hour cold brew

pour over
$5.00

hand poured coffee

espresso

latte
$5.00+

double espresso with steamed milk

espresso
$3.00
macchiato
$4.00

double espresso with a dab of steamed milk

cortado
$4.25

double espresso with a bit of steamed milk

cappuccino
$4.50

double espresso with steamed milk

americano
$3.25+

double espresso with filtered water

mocha
$5.50+

double espresso with valrhona chocolate

seasonal drinks

Harvest Spice Latte
$6.00+
Ceylon Hot Cider
$6.00+
Witch's Brew
$6.25+
Molasses Marzipan Cold Foam Topper
$3.00
Butter Pecan Cortado
$6.50
Rose Gold Cappuccino
$6.75

bottled drink

still water
$2.00

saratoga springs glass bottle

topo chico sparkling mineral water
$2.50
fuji apple juice
$5.00
natalie's orange juice
$4.50
fresh coconut water
$7.00
kombucha
$7.75

flavors will vary, Pilot Kombucha

mexican coke
$4.00
tonic water bottle
$4.00

tea

london fog
$4.75+

earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk

paris mist
$4.75+

paris tea with rose syrup and steamed milk

diy tea latte
$4.00+

choose a tea/syrup/milk, surprise us

steeped tea
$3.50+

choice of loose leaf tea

chai latte
$4.75+

sweetened and spiced black tea with milk

matcha latte
$4.75+

ceremonial grade matcha with milk

batch brew tea
$3.00+

classic iced tea

hot water
$2.00

other

hot cocoa
$3.50+

milk hot cocoa

lemonade
$2.50+

homemade lemonade

golden latte
$5.00+

spiced turmeric, honey and oat milk

milk
$2.00+

your choice, hot or steamed

Bakery

Vegan Muffins

pumpkin pecan chocolate chip
$4.00
cranberry walnut
$4.00Out of stock
cinnamon crumb
$4.00Out of stock
apple crumb
$4.00Out of stock
blueberry
$4.00Out of stock
gluten free banana, chocolate chip, walnut
$4.50
pumpkin gf muffin
$4.50

Scones

blueberry scone
$4.00
stacked buttery cinnamon scone
$4.00
pumpkin cinnamon scone
$4.00Out of stock
pumpkin white chocolate scone
$4.00Out of stock
jalapeño and cheddar scone
$4.00Out of stock
pesto, garlic mozzaralla scone
$4.00Out of stock
matcha white chocolate chip
$4.00Out of stock
everything bagel cream cheese scone
$4.00Out of stock
chipotle cheddar sausage
$4.00Out of stock
cinnamon raisin
$4.00Out of stock
turkey stuffing
$4.00Out of stock
cranberry rosemary orange
$4.00Out of stock
cacio e pepe
$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

chocolate croissant
$3.50
butter croissant
$3.00

Bars

brownie
$5.00
shortbread
$5.00Out of stock
magic bar
$5.00
lemon bar
$5.00Out of stock
seasonal bar
$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

chocolate chip cookie
$2.25Out of stock
stroopwafel
$2.00

Grab & Go

Burritos

bacon, refried beans, eggs, and cheese
$12.00
sausage, sweet potatoes, and eggs(contains milk)
$12.00
mushrooms, pesto, goat cheese, eggs
$12.00
roasted veggies
$11.00

Grab & Go Packaged

yogurt parfait
$7.50

vegan

scout's sauce
$11.00

our signature sauce!

beef jerky
$7.00
granola bar
$3.00
dam good english muffins pack
$8.00
jeni's street treats ice cream
$4.50
chicken salad sandwich
$12.00

cranberries, walnuts, cumin mixed with mayo

sesame noodles
$8.00Out of stock

fresh made in house

raaka chocolate bar
$8.00
raaka waffle
$5.00Out of stock
Coconut Yogurt
$11.00

Soup

cream of corn
$8.00Out of stock
spicy chickpea, coconut, and kale
$8.00Out of stock
cream of mushroom
$8.00Out of stock
pumpkin bisque
$8.00Out of stock

Brunch

avocado toast
avocado toast
$12.00

thick sliced bread and culture bread, avocado smashed, pickled red onions, microgreens with seasoning

ricotta toast
$12.00

thick sliced bread and culture bread

build steel oats
$6.50
english muffin
$3.00
slice of toast
$3.00

Coffee Bean Bags

Scout's Beans

Guatemalan Huehuetenango
$16.00
Colombia Nariño Aponte Honey Wash
$16.00