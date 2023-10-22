Scout's Coffee Bar + Mercantile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Scout's Coffee Bar is nestled in downtown High Bridge just steps from the Columbia Trail. Our baked goods are fresh every day and now roasting our own coffee beans.
Location
11 Main Street, High Bridge, NJ 08829
Gallery