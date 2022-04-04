- Home
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
1028 NY-25A
Mount Sinai, NY 11766
Popular Items
Appetizer
Jalapeno Poppers
(6 pcs) Served with sour cream on the side.
Empanadas
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Sweet Plantains
(6 pcs) Cheese drizzle on top.
Tostones
(4 pcs) Served with pico de gallo and guacomole.
Chicken Wings
(10 pcs) (Slightly breaded) BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Habanero. Served with Blue Cheese.
Loaded Potato Skins
(2 pcs) Served with bacon, jalapeno coins, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mexi Fries
Melted cheese, bacon and jalapeno coins.
Chicken Fingers
(5 pcs) Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Queso Dip
(8 oz) Served with chips.
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh made daily
Mozzarella Sticks
(6 pcs)
Chips & Red Salsa
Chips & Green Salsa
Pico & Chips
Mexican Street Corn
Soup
Spinach Soup
Delicious creamy chicken soup.
Tortilla Soup
Flavorful chicken broth with corn, veggies, topped with tortilla strips. Add Cheese $1.00 / Add Avocado $ 2.27
Black Bean Soup
Tasty black beans garnished with onions. Add Mexican Crema $1.00
Chili Con Carne
Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side.
Veggie Chili
Served with fresh tortilla strips and sour cream on the side
Classic Tacos
Street Tacos
Baja Tacos
Chorizo Taco
Chimichurri Taco
Buffalo Shrimp Taco
Birria
Tinga de Pollo
Nachos
Quesadillas
Burrito
Classic Burrito
Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
S.T. BBQ Burrito
BBQ Pulled Pork, rice, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans and sour cream.
California Burrito
Toasted flour tortilla filled with steak, fries, blended cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Mojado
"Enchilada Style" topped off with salsa mexicana and melted cheese.
The PB Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with fried plantains, choice of beans, blended cheese, rice, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Burrito
Includes onions, peppers, blended cheese, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and choice of beans.
Ranchero Burrito
"Breakfast Style" flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, blended cheese, pico de gallo, choice of beans, with salsa mexicana.
Salad
Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20
Avocado Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.
Southwest Salad
Romaine, black beans, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Chipotle mayo on the side.
Mexi Vegan Salad
Baby spinach served with chipotle lime red quinoa with fire roasted vegetables, black beans, tomatos and avocado. Mango Vinagrette on the side.
Entrees
Fajitas
Sauteed onions and peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 soft flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Shredded chicken, cooked with rice, peppers, onions, mixed vegetables and spanish chorizo.
Carne Asada
Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime and 2 soft corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled in a Mexican marinade. Served with rice, choice of beans, roasted corn, cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo with a wedge of lime.
Chimichangas
Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35
Enchiladas
Soft corn tortillas (2) with authentic mole sauce, melted cheese, rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Flautas
Deep fried corn tortillas (3) served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Senor Box (No Substitutions)
Small 6" cheese quesadilla, 2 soft or crispy tacos (beef or chicken), 3 jalapeno poppers, 3 chicken wings, 2 chicken fingers and 2 beef empanadas. Served with sour cream, BBQ sauce and guacamole on the side.
Grilled Fish Meal
Salad Wraps
Tostadas
Dessert
Helado Frito
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Cake
Tres Leches
Churros
Add Nutella $1.25 / Add Dulce de Leche $1.50 / Add Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50
Vanilla Ice Cream
Dulce de Leche
Nutella
Leche Condensada
Family Bundles
Taco Meal
12 Crispy or Soft flour tortillas shells, protein (Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken), lettuce, blended cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, and Beans (Black, Pinto or Refried). Chips and Salsa included.
Burrito Meal
6 toasted flour tortillas filled with rice, your choice of beans (Refried, Black or Pinto), sour cream, homemade pico de gallo, blended cheese, lettuce and choice of (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef). Plus Queso Dip and Chips.
Family Box
2 small cheese quesadillas, 6 chicken fingers, 6 empanadas (Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef), 6 mozzarella sticks, 12 dry wings with a side of: BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.
Mextras
NA Beverages
Bottled Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch Jarrito
Ginger Ale
Mandarin Jarrito
Mango Jarrito
Orange Juice
Pinapple Jarrito
Lemonade
Seltzer
Sprite
Topo Chico
Sweet Tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry
Raspado Passion Fruit
Raspado Strawberry
Raspado Mango
Raspado Strawberry-Mango Swirl
Starters
Tacos
Mextras
Small Guacamole
Medium Guacamole
Small Sour Cream
Medium Sour Cream
Small Blended Cheese
Medium Blended Cheese
Small Chipotle Mayo
Medium Chipotle Mayo
Small Queso Dip
Tortilla Chips #2
Medium Pico de Gallo
Medium Salsa Verde
Medium Salsa Roja
Medium Spanish Rice
Large Spanish Rice
Medium Black Bean
Medium Pinto Bean
Medium Refried Bean
Large Black Bean
Large Pinto Bean
Large Refried Bean
Medium Mixed Veggies
Large Mixed Veggies
Medium Cucumber Slices
Medium Corn
Postres
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai, NY 11766