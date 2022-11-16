Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sentie's Kitchen - Restaurant & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

12 Pond St

Ashland, MA 01721

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Plantain
Pilau Rice (Plain)
Potato Salad

Appetizers

Beef Samosas

Beef Samosas

$60.00+

Fried pastries filled with seasoned ground beef.

Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$50.00+

Fried pastries filled with yellow & green peas.

Buffalo Chicken Samosas

Buffalo Chicken Samosas

$60.00+

Fried pastries filled with buffalo chicken.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$25.00+

Deep Fried Cassava

Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$25.00+

Deep fried yellow bananas

Mandazi

Mandazi

$40.00+

African Donuts

Chapati

Chapati

$60.00+

Flatbread/Naan

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$35.00+
Sausages

Sausages

$60.00+

Farmer's Choice Sausages

Meatballs

Meatballs

$40.00+
Fruit Kebabs

Fruit Kebabs

$30.00+

Assorted Fruit on skewers

Beef Kebabs

Beef Kebabs

$50.00+

Grilled Beef on Skewers

Chicken Kebabs

Chicken Kebabs

$45.00+

Grilled Chicken on Skewers

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$75.00+

Smoked Tilapia & Shrimp tacos served with coleslaw & our house cilantro sauce

BBQ Meat Platters

Smoked Ribs

Smoked Ribs

$75.00+

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Ribs

Chicken Platters

Chicken Platters

$0.00+

Smoked Chicken Wings Platter

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$50.00+

Grilled or Fried Pork

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$60.00+

Hickory smoked sirloin steak tips

Smoked Beef Ribs

Smoked Beef Ribs

$80.00+

Smoked beef ribs

Fried Goat

Fried Goat

$100.00+

Smoked then fried goat

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$50.00+

Smoked Jerk Chicken Platter

Fried Pork

$60.00+

Stir Fried Pork

Entrees

Matooke

Matooke

$175.00

Steamed green bananas

Pilau Rice (Plain)

Pilau Rice (Plain)

$50.00+

Fried basmati rice with East African spices

Pilau Rice with Meat

Pilau Rice with Meat

$75.00+

Fried basmati rice with East African spices & beef chunks.

White Rice

White Rice

$40.00+

Steamed Basmati Rice with Mixed Vegetables

Steamed Cassava

Steamed Cassava

$35.00+

Steamed Cassava

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$38.00+

Sautéed Collard Greens

Spinach

Spinach

$35.00+

Sautéed Spinach

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Garden Salad served with our house dressing

Kachumbari

Kachumbari

$35.00+

Pico De Gallo

Katogo

Katogo

$75.00+

Matooke with Goat Meat

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$35.00+
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$35.00+

Steamed Sweet potatoes

Fried Potatoes

Fried Potatoes

$30.00+

Sautéed or Deep Fried

Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$80.00+

Smoked Salmon simmered in a creamy sauce with spinach and cherry tomatoes

Posho

Posho

$35.00+

Also known as Ugali. Maize/cornmeal flour starch.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$50.00+
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$50.00+
Baked pasta with meat sauce

Baked pasta with meat sauce

$50.00+

Baked penne served with ground beef and pasta sauce.

Stews

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$75.00+

Smoked halal beef stew

Chicken Stew

Chicken Stew

$60.00+

Smoked Fowl Chicken Stew

Goat Stew

Goat Stew

$100.00+

Smoked Goat Stew

Peanut Stew

Peanut Stew

$60.00+

Peanut sauce simmered in spices

Bean Stew

$40.00+

Bean Stew

Pea Stew

$40.00+

Pea Stew

Kid's Menu

Hotdogs

Hotdogs

$40.00+

Steamed Beef Hotdogs

Fish Fingers

Fish Fingers

$30.00+
French Fries

French Fries

$30.00+
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

King of African BBQ!

Website

Location

12 Pond St, Ashland, MA 01721

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

