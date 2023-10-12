Korean BBQ Bowls

Stick with our standard bowls, or make it just the way you like it!
Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$14.50

Most Popular Bowl. Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye beef caramelized in our bulgogi sauce (Soy sauce base). Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum on top of White rice.

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.25

Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$14.25

Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.

Organic Fried Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Organic tofu bowl comes with All Toppings & Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.

Children's Bowl

$10.15Out of stock

Smaller Portion Bowl comes with Rice only and Limited Toppings.

Rice

$3.00

A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.

Japchae Noodles 8oz side

$4.00

Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.

Sweet Mash Potato 8oz

$3.50

Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber. A refreshing add on.

Soy Egg

$1.75

Hardboiled eggs marinated in a house soy blend.

To-Go Bag

$0.10

Extra Sauces (2oz)

$Yum Yum$

$0.75

Kid Friendly Sauce. Used to marinade Beef, Chicken, Tofu & Kimchi Fries.

$0.75

Mild Ketchup base sauce.

$0.75

Yum Yum With added spice

$0.75

Gochujang base with Sesame & Spices

$Sesame Drsg.$ (Standard on salad)

$0.75
$2.00

The delicious sauce that goes on our Sweet and Spicy Wings! Goes good on anything.

Korean Fried

Combos

Back To School Bowl Combo

$20.00

Our Back To School Combo! A Customizable Bowl, Canned Soda, and your choice of 6pc Mandu Potstickers or Rice Cakes.

Family Pack #1

$50.00

For 2-4 people. 16pc wings, Lg kimchi fry, 8pc mandu, 4 cans soda

Family Pack #2

$95.00

For 4-6 people. 32pc wings, 2 Lg kimchi fry, 16 Mandu, 8 can drinks

UFO BURGER

$12.49Out of stock

Pancaked Korean Sandwich with a side of fries

Korean Fried Chicken

Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC

$16.50

8 pieces of delicious flaky wings. Feeds 1-2 people. Does not come with sauce.

Seoul Traditional Wing 16PC

$27.50

16 Pieces of the best chicken around. Feeds 2-4 people. Check out our side sauces for dipping options.

Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC

$18.00

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Multiple sauces only available on 16PC wings. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings!

Sauced Chicken Wing 16PC

$30.00

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings.

Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Sweet and Spicy Crispy Chicken patty drizzled in Yum Yum and wing sauce with Jalapenos and Sweet Asian Salad. Side of fries included.

Spicy Tofu Sandwich

$14.99

The vegetarian option of our chicken sandwich.

Korean Sides

Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries

$7.00+

Fries, Bulgogi, Kimchi, Mozzarella, Parsley, Sweet Soy, Yum Yum

Sweet Spicy Rice Cakes

$5.00

14 piece rice cakes in Sweet Spicy Sauce

Mandu Potsticker

$4.00+

Potstickers coated in Sweet Soy

Kimchi 8oz

$5.00

House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.

Bburinkle Cheddar Fries

$4.75

Small Side of fries tossed in a seasoned Cheddar dry rub.

Extra Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Beverages and Snacks

Canned Drinks

Original Milkis

$2.50

Strawberry Milkis

$2.50

Apple Milkis

$2.50

Peach Milkis

$2.50

Chilsung

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.75