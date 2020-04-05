Serafini 243 W Broadway
243 West Broadway Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Popular Items
DINNER MENU
Dinner Appetizers
Italian Cheesebread
Housemade Italian Cheese Bread served with our Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Meatball App
Traditional Italian Meatballs served with our Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Bruschetta
Grilled Ciabatta Bread with Gorgonzola Cream and Marinated Tomatoes.
Fried Oysters
Semolina Dusted and served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce.
Calamari
Served with Housemade Ploy, Pickled Red Onion and Fresno Pepper.
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Dinner Soup & Salads
Cup S.O.D.
As described by your server
Bowl S.O.D.
As described by your server
Sm House Salad
Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots and Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Lg House Salad
Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots and Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese tossed with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese tossed with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
Sm Ice Bleu Salad
Iceburg Lettuce Wedge with Marinated Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese and Bacon. Topped with our Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Lg Ice Bleu Salad
Iceburg Lettuce Wedge with Marinated Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese and Bacon. Topped with our Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Sm Goat Cheese & Apple
Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts with a Maple-Shallot Vinaigrette.
Lg Goat Cheese & Apple
Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts with a Maple-Shallot Vinaigrette.
Dinner Sandwiches
Dinner Pastas
Pasta Marinara
Our Rich and Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Pasta Bolognese
Our Rich and Zesty Marinara Sauce served with Bolognese.
Alfredo
Classic Sauce of Parmiagiano, Butter & Cream
Chicken Alfredo
Salmon Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Lasagna
Italian Classic with Seasoned Ricotta Cheese and our Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Lasagna Meat
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Pasta and Italian Meatballs served in our Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, in our Zesty Marinara Sauce.
Searafini Signature Pasta
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, featuring Tomatoes and Onions. served with Creamy Asiago Cheese Sauce.
Dinner Large Plates
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop with Peppercorn and Chili Sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts.
Risotto Del Giorno
Italian Arborio Rice with Seasonal Fresh Ingredients as described by your server.
Salmon
Filet Mignon
Grilled Center Cut Prime Filet, served with Roasted Potatoes and Haricot Vert.
Bone-In Ribeye
Grilled Bone-In Ribeye covered in an herb butter and mushroom sauce, served with Roasted Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts.
Dinner Pizza
BAR MENU
Cocktails
Bourbon Ball Martini
Classic Martini -Vodka
Classic Martini -Gin
Espresso Martini
Italian Lemonitini
Boulevardier
Bourbon Sidecar
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Aperol Spritz
Bees Knees
Bloody Mary
Drunken Blueberry
The Godfather
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea (LIT)
The Losi Rita
Serafini 43
Classic Nefroni
Raspberry French 75
Sour Apple
Strawberry Moscato
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Bourbon A-J
Ancient Age 80
Angels Envy
Baker's Single Barrel
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toast
Benchmark Bonded 100 Proof
Benchmark Full Proof
Benchmark Single Barrel
Benchmark Small Batch
Benchmark Top Floor
Bernheim
Blantons
Bookers
Breaking and Entering
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit 10 year
Calumet
Coopers Craft
David Nicholson
Eagle Rare 10 year
Elijah Craig Small Batch 94
Evan Williams Black
Evan Williams SB
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Hartfield & Co
Henry McKenna 10yr
Hirsch Small Batch
I.W. Harper
Jim Beam 4yr
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Jim Beam Signature
Jim Beam Signature Red Wheat
Jim Beam Signature Brown Rice
Jim Beam Harvest Triticale
Jim Beam Signature 12
Jefferson Reserve
Jefferson Very Small Batch
DBL Ancient Age 80
DBL Angel Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Benchmark Full Proof
DBL Bernheim
DBL Blantons
DBL Bookers
DBL Break-Enter
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit 10 year
DBL Calumet
DBL Castle & Key SMB
DBL Coopers Craft
DBL Corner Creek
DBL David Nicholson
DBL EH. Taylor SMB
DBL EH. Taylor SB
DBL Eagle Rare 10 year
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Evan Williams SB
DBL Filibuster Dual Cask
DBL 4 Roses
DBL 4 Roses SM
DBL 4 Roses SB
DBL Hartfield & Co
DBL Hirsch SSBR
DBL I.W. Harper
DBL James Pepper 1776
DBL Jefferson VSB
DBL Jefferson RVSM
DBL Jim Beam 4 yr
DBL Jim Beam Black
DBL Jim B Bonded
DBL JB Signature
DBL JB Signature 12
DBL JB Signature Brown Rice
DBL JB Signature Red Wheat
DBL JB Single Barrel
DBL JB Harvest Triticale
DBL John Drum PS
Bourbon K-Z
Kentucky Senator
Knob Creek LTD 18yr
Knob Creek Small Batch 9yr 100
Larceny Small Batch
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Makers Mark Cask
New Riff
O.H. Ingram
Old Elk
Old Forester 86
Old Forester 100
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester King Ranch
Old Tub
Old Whiskey River
Pure Kentucky
Rabbit Hole
Rebel Yell
Rowan Creek
Russell's Reserve 10yr
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
Weller Antique 107
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willet Pot Still
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Malt
DBL KY Owl
DBL Kentucky Senator
DBL Knob SM
DBL Knob LTD 18 year
DBL Larceny
DBL Lexington
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Cask
DBL Medley Bros
DBL New Riff
DBL O.H. Ingram
DBL Old Forester 86
DBL Old Forester 100
DBL Old Forester Bday
DBL Old Tub
DBL Old WH River
DBL Prichards Double Barrel
DBL Pure Kentucky
DBL Rabbit Hole
DBL Rebel Yell
DBL Rowan Creek
DBL Russell
DBL Russell's Single
DBL Russell'S 13 year
DBL Stagg Jr
DBL Weller CYPB
DBL Weller Full Proof
DBL Weller12 year
DBL Weller Antique
DBL Weller Special Reserve
DBL Widoow Jane
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL Wild Turkey Forgiven
DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed
DBL Willet Pot Still
DBL Willett Rare 6 year
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Wood Reserve Malt
DBL Woodford Smoked Cherry
Whiskey/Scotch
Fireball
Ole Smokey Mango Habenero
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Seagram 7
Angels Envy Rye
Bernheim Rye
Bulleit Rye
Castle & Key Rye
Jim Beam Rye
Kentucky Senator Rye
Old Forrester Rye
Russell's Reserve Rye
Sazerac Rye
Town Branch Rye
Wild Turkey Rye
Willett Rye
Bushmills
Jameson
Chivas
Dewars
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Gold
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 15
DBL Fireball
DBL Ole Smokey Mango Habenero
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Single
DBL Seagram 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL R1 Rye
DBL Angels Rye
DBL Castle & Key Rye
DBL JIm Beam Rye
DBL Kentucky Owl Rye
DBL Kentucky Senator Rye
DBL Minor Key
DBL Old Forrester Rye
DBL Russell's Rye
DBL Sazerac Rye
DBL Town Branch Rye
DBL Wild Turkey Rye
DBL Willett Rye
DBL Woodford Aged Rye
DBL Seagram V.O.
DBL Bushmills
DBL Jameson
DBL Bernheim Rye
DBL Jeff Cheffs
DBL Parker Wheat
DBL P-Lyons
DBL W.T. Forgiven
DBL W-Classic
DBL W-Stratight
DBL Chivs
DBL Clan M (well)
DBL Dewars
DBL J & B
DBL J.W. Red
DBL J.W. Black
DBL J.W. Gold
DBL J.W. Blue
DBL Balvenie 12
DBL Balvenie 15
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Macallan 18
Liqueurs/Cordials
B & B
Bailey's
Buffalo Cream
Campari
Dekuyper Amaretto
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper CR Cocoa Dk
Dekuyper De Menthe
DeKuyper Elder Flower
Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple
Di Saronno Amaretto
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Limoncello
Pernod
Sambuca Romana White
Sambuca Black
Fonseca
Taylor Faldgate Fine Ruby Porto
Dona Antonia Reserva Tawny
Bin No 27 Reserva Tawny
Taylor Fladgate 10yr
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Courvoisier XO
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL B & B
DBL Bailey's
DBL Campari
DBL Dek-03
DBL Dek-Rouge
DBL Dek-Fluer
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Galliano
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Kahlua
DBL Limoncello
DBL Midori
DBL Orangecello
DBL Pernod
DBL PR Fudge Browni
DBL Sambuca
DBL Sambuca Black
DBL Sol Bl Orange
DBL Strega
DBL Tia Maria
DBL Tuaca
DBL Amaretto
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL CR Cocoa Dk
DBL De Menthe
DBL Sloe Gin
Beer
Wine by Glass
GL Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Cabernet
GL Proverb Pinot Noir
GL Pinot Noir
GL Proverb Merlot
GL Merlot
GL 19 Crimes Shiraz
GL Shiraz
GL Ruffino Chianti
GL Bogle Zinfandel
GL Zinfandel
GL North by Northwest Riesling
GL Riesling
GL Proverb Sauv Blanc
GL Sauv Blanc
GL Canyon Road White Zin
GL White Zin
GL Proverb Chardonnay
GL Chardonnay
GL Proverb Rose
GL Rose
GL Villa Pozzi Moscato
GL Moscato
GL Ruffino Prosecco
GL Prosecco
GL Proverb Pinot Grigio
Red Wine Bottles
Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon
Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon
Meiomi Cabernet Savignon
Josh Cellars Cabernet Savignon
Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Savignon
Kendall Jackson Alexander Valley Cabernet Savignon
Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Savignon
Justin Cabernet Savignon
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Savignon
Caymus Cabernet Savignon
Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak Collection 2016
Silver Oak Collection 2017
Silver Oak Collection 2018
Proverb Merlot
Penfolds Rawson's Retreat Merlot
Castle Rock Merlot
Rutherford Ranch Merlot
Josh Merlot
Simi Merlot
Cakebread Merlot
Bogle Red Blend
Conundrum Red
The Big Easy Red Blend
Harvey & Harriet Red Blend
Red Schooner Red Blend
Proverb Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Erath Pinot Noir
Willamette Pinot Noir
Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir
Cakebread Pinot Noir
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
Zen of Zin Zinfandel
Rombauer Zinfandel
Ruffino Classico Chianti
Frescobaldi Nipozzano Riserva Chianti
Ruffino Riserva Tan Chianti
Ruffino Riserva Gold Chianti
Antinori Santa Cristina
Rubrato Aglianico Feudi Di San Gregorio
Ruffino Modus
Lodola Nuova Vino Noble Di Montepulciano
Villa Antinori Toscana
Righetti Amarone Capitel Di Roari
Chateau Magnol
Alamos Malbec
Trivento Amado Sur Malbec
1865 Selected Vineyards Malbec
19 Crimes Shiraz
Penfolds Kalmina Bin 28 Shiraz
White Wine Bottles
Proverb Rose
Canyon Road White Zin
Proverb Chardonnay
Penfolds Rawson's Retreat Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay
Sterling Vine Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
Toad Hollow Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Avant Chardonnay
Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Wind Racer Chardonnay
Cakebread Chardonnay
Conundrum White
Proverb Sauv Blanc
Josh Cellars Sauv Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Cakebread Sauv Blanc
North by Northwest Rielsing
Willamette Riesling
Proverb Pinot Grigio
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
A to Z Pinot Gris
Ruffino Orvieto
Villa Antinori White
Feudi Di San Gregorio Falanghina
Villa Pozzi Moscato
Ruffino Prosecco
Toad Hollow Risque
GH Mumm
Veuve Clicquot
Moet Imperial
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Using local ingredients, we create dinner and lunch specialties that range from Prime Cuts of Steak and Lasagna to Chicken Alfredo and Fried Catfish, combining the best of Italy with Kentucky’s southern food traditions.
243 West Broadway Street, Frankfort, KY 40601