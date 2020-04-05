Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serafini 243 W Broadway

No reviews yet

243 West Broadway Street

Frankfort, KY 40601

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs
Hot Brown
Sm Ice Bleu Salad

DINNER MENU

Dinner Appetizers

Italian Cheesebread

$10.00

Housemade Italian Cheese Bread served with our Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Meatball App

$12.00

Traditional Italian Meatballs served with our Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled Ciabatta Bread with Gorgonzola Cream and Marinated Tomatoes.

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Semolina Dusted and served with Housemade Cocktail Sauce.

Calamari

$16.00

Served with Housemade Ploy, Pickled Red Onion and Fresno Pepper.

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Dinner Soup & Salads

Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots and Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Cup S.O.D.

$4.00

As described by your server

Bowl S.O.D.

$8.00

As described by your server

Sm House Salad

$5.00

Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots and Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Lg House Salad

$9.00

Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots and Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese tossed with Housemade Caesar Dressing.

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese tossed with Housemade Caesar Dressing.

Sm Ice Bleu Salad

$8.00

Iceburg Lettuce Wedge with Marinated Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese and Bacon. Topped with our Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Lg Ice Bleu Salad

$12.00

Iceburg Lettuce Wedge with Marinated Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese and Bacon. Topped with our Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Sm Goat Cheese & Apple

$8.00

Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts with a Maple-Shallot Vinaigrette.

Lg Goat Cheese & Apple

$14.00

Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts with a Maple-Shallot Vinaigrette.

Dinner Sandwiches

Capital Burger

$15.00

Fresh Beef Grilled on a Potato Bun with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Handcut Fries. (add bacon $3)

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Catfish on a Potato Bun with Housemade Tartar, served with Handcut Fries.

Hot Brown

$22.00

Dinner Pastas

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Our Rich and Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Our Rich and Zesty Marinara Sauce served with Bolognese.

Alfredo

$17.00

Classic Sauce of Parmiagiano, Butter & Cream

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$29.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Italian Classic with Seasoned Ricotta Cheese and our Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Lasagna Meat

$22.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Pasta and Italian Meatballs served in our Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, in our Zesty Marinara Sauce.

Searafini Signature Pasta

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, featuring Tomatoes and Onions. served with Creamy Asiago Cheese Sauce.

Dinner Large Plates

Grilled Pork Chop

$32.00

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop with Peppercorn and Chili Sauce, served with Mashed Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts.

Risotto Del Giorno

$60.00

Italian Arborio Rice with Seasonal Fresh Ingredients as described by your server.

Salmon

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Grilled Center Cut Prime Filet, served with Roasted Potatoes and Haricot Vert.

Bone-In Ribeye

$57.00

Grilled Bone-In Ribeye covered in an herb butter and mushroom sauce, served with Roasted Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts.

Dinner Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato and Basil.

Rustic Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Italian Sausage.

NA BEVERAGES

NA BEV

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$6.00

Capuccinno

$5.00

Decaf Capuccino

$5.00

Fruit Juice

$3.00

BAR MENU

Cocktails

Bourbon Ball Martini

$14.00

Classic Martini -Vodka

$12.00

Classic Martini -Gin

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Italian Lemonitini

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Bourbon Sidecar

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bees Knees

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Drunken Blueberry

$14.00

The Godfather

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea (LIT)

$15.00

The Losi Rita

$15.00

Serafini 43

$12.00

Classic Nefroni

$14.00

Raspberry French 75

$15.00

Sour Apple

$12.00

Strawberry Moscato

$12.00

Vodka

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.50

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Goose Citron

$18.00

DBL Goose Orange

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Stoli Citrus

$14.00

DBL Taaka Vodka

$8.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Wheatley

$13.00

Gin

Bombay

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Castle & Key Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Bombay

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Boodles

$12.00

DBL Castle & Key Gin

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Taaka Gin

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Parrot Bay

$5.50

Cruzan Light

$5.00

Cruzan Coconut

$5.00

Cruzan Aged Dark

$5.00

Myers

$5.50

DBL Barton Rum

$8.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$11.00

DBL Cruzan Light

$10.00

DBL Cruzan Spiced

$10.00

DBL Cruzan Aged Dark

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$11.00

DBL Sweet Georgia

$14.00

Tequila

Camarena Silver

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

DBL Montezuma

$8.00

DBL Patron

$22.00

DBL Sauza Gold

$12.00

Bourbon A-J

Ancient Age 80

$5.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Baker's Single Barrel

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$18.00

Benchmark Bonded 100 Proof

$6.50

Benchmark Full Proof

$6.00

Benchmark Single Barrel

$7.00

Benchmark Small Batch

$6.00

Benchmark Top Floor

$5.50

Bernheim

$9.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bookers

$20.00

Breaking and Entering

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit 10 year

$11.00

Calumet

$15.00

Coopers Craft

$9.00

David Nicholson

$5.00

Eagle Rare 10 year

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch 94

$8.00

Evan Williams Black

$8.00

Evan Williams SB

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Hartfield & Co

$13.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$12.00

Hirsch Small Batch

$11.00

I.W. Harper

$19.00

Jim Beam 4yr

$5.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$14.00

Jim Beam Signature

$15.00

Jim Beam Signature Red Wheat

$20.00

Jim Beam Signature Brown Rice

$25.00

Jim Beam Harvest Triticale

$34.00

Jim Beam Signature 12

$40.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$12.00

DBL Ancient Age 80

$10.00

DBL Angel Envy

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Benchmark Full Proof

$16.00

DBL Bernheim

$18.00

DBL Blantons

$40.00

DBL Bookers

$40.00

DBL Break-Enter

$24.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$16.00

DBL Bulleit 10 year

$22.00

DBL Calumet

$30.00

DBL Castle & Key SMB

$80.00

DBL Coopers Craft

$18.00

DBL Corner Creek

$16.00

DBL David Nicholson

$10.00

DBL EH. Taylor SMB

$80.00

DBL EH. Taylor SB

$140.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10 year

$40.00

DBL Evan Williams

$16.00

DBL Evan Williams SB

$24.00

DBL Filibuster Dual Cask

$32.00

DBL 4 Roses

$14.00

DBL 4 Roses SM

$20.00

DBL 4 Roses SB

$24.00

DBL Hartfield & Co

$26.00

DBL Hirsch SSBR

$22.00

DBL I.W. Harper

$38.00

DBL James Pepper 1776

$24.00

DBL Jefferson VSB

$24.00

DBL Jefferson RVSM

$24.00

DBL Jim Beam 4 yr

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Black

$16.00

DBL Jim B Bonded

$16.00

DBL JB Signature

$30.00

DBL JB Signature 12

$80.00

DBL JB Signature Brown Rice

$50.00

DBL JB Signature Red Wheat

$40.00

DBL JB Single Barrel

$28.00

DBL JB Harvest Triticale

$68.00

DBL John Drum PS

$16.00

Bourbon K-Z

Kentucky Senator

$35.00

Knob Creek LTD 18yr

$32.00

Knob Creek Small Batch 9yr 100

$10.00

Larceny Small Batch

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.00

Makers Mark Cask

$18.00

New Riff

$10.00

O.H. Ingram

$14.00

Old Elk

$25.00

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Old Forester 100

$10.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$10.50

Old Forester 1910

$11.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Forester King Ranch

$25.00

Old Tub

$11.00

Old Whiskey River

$6.00

Pure Kentucky

$16.00

Rabbit Hole

$14.00

Rebel Yell

$7.00

Rowan Creek

$13.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$9.00

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel

$20.00

Weller Antique 107

$35.00

Weller Special Reserve

$25.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

Willet Pot Still

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Malt

$10.00

DBL KY Owl

$200.00

DBL Kentucky Senator

$70.00

DBL Knob SM

$18.00

DBL Knob LTD 18 year

$64.00

DBL Larceny

$18.00

DBL Lexington

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

DBL Makers 46

$22.00

DBL Makers Cask

$36.00

DBL Medley Bros

$14.00

DBL New Riff

$20.00

DBL O.H. Ingram

$28.00

DBL Old Forester 86

$18.00

DBL Old Forester 100

$24.00

DBL Old Forester Bday

$400.00

DBL Old Tub

$22.00

DBL Old WH River

$12.00

DBL Prichards Double Barrel

$32.00

DBL Pure Kentucky

$32.00

DBL Rabbit Hole

$28.00

DBL Rebel Yell

$14.00

DBL Rowan Creek

$26.00

DBL Russell

$16.00

DBL Russell's Single

$40.00

DBL Russell'S 13 year

$50.00

DBL Stagg Jr

$100.00

DBL Weller CYPB

$250.00

DBL Weller Full Proof

$200.00

DBL Weller12 year

$130.00

DBL Weller Antique

$70.00

DBL Weller Special Reserve

$50.00

DBL Widoow Jane

$36.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey Forgiven

$40.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$28.00

DBL Willet Pot Still

$22.00

DBL Willett Rare 6 year

$300.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Wood Reserve Malt

$20.00

DBL Woodford Smoked Cherry

$80.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Fireball

$5.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habenero

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Bernheim Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Castle & Key Rye

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Kentucky Senator Rye

$35.00

Old Forrester Rye

$10.00

Russell's Reserve Rye

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Town Branch Rye

$20.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$9.00

Willett Rye

$24.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Chivas

$8.00

Dewars

$6.50

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$19.00

Balvenie 12

$11.00

Balvenie 15

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Ole Smokey Mango Habenero

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Single

$22.00

DBL Seagram 7

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL R1 Rye

$20.00

DBL Angels Rye

$44.00

DBL Castle & Key Rye

$16.00

DBL JIm Beam Rye

$14.00

DBL Kentucky Owl Rye

$200.00

DBL Kentucky Senator Rye

$70.00

DBL Minor Key

$28.00

DBL Old Forrester Rye

$20.00

DBL Russell's Rye

$22.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$20.00

DBL Town Branch Rye

$40.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rye

$18.00

DBL Willett Rye

$48.00

DBL Woodford Aged Rye

$28.00

DBL Seagram V.O.

$10.00

DBL Bushmills

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Bernheim Rye

$18.00

DBL Jeff Cheffs

$20.00

DBL Parker Wheat

$50.00

DBL P-Lyons

$18.00

DBL W.T. Forgiven

$40.00

DBL W-Classic

$46.00

DBL W-Stratight

$46.00

DBL Chivs

$16.00

DBL Clan M (well)

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL J & B

$12.00

DBL J.W. Red

$14.00

DBL J.W. Black

$26.00

DBL J.W. Gold

$38.00

DBL J.W. Blue

$130.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$26.00

DBL Balvenie 15

$30.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$32.00

DBL Macallan 18

$76.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

B & B

$8.75

Bailey's

$9.00

Buffalo Cream

$10.00

Campari

$7.50

Dekuyper Amaretto

$4.50

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$4.50

Dekuyper CR Cocoa Dk

$4.50

Dekuyper De Menthe

$4.50

DeKuyper Elder Flower

$9.25

Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple

$5.00

Di Saronno Amaretto

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.75

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$6.50

Pernod

$6.75

Sambuca Romana White

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Fonseca

$6.00

Taylor Faldgate Fine Ruby Porto

$8.00

Dona Antonia Reserva Tawny

$10.00

Bin No 27 Reserva Tawny

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$16.00

Courvoisier XO

$35.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL B & B

$17.50

DBL Bailey's

$12.50

DBL Campari

$12.50

DBL Dek-03

$18.50

DBL Dek-Rouge

$15.50

DBL Dek-Fluer

$18.50

DBL Drambuie

$15.50

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Galliano

$15.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Limoncello

$13.00

DBL Midori

$12.00

DBL Orangecello

$12.00

DBL Pernod

$13.50

DBL PR Fudge Browni

$16.00

DBL Sambuca

$13.50

DBL Sambuca Black

$13.50

DBL Sol Bl Orange

$16.00

DBL Strega

$15.50

DBL Tia Maria

$14.00

DBL Tuaca

$13.50

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$9.00

DBL CR Cocoa Dk

$9.00

DBL De Menthe

$9.00

DBL Sloe Gin

$9.00

Beer

KY Ale Irish Red

$4.75

KY Bourbon Barrel

$9.00

West 6th Amber

$5.50

West 6th IPA

$5.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Stella Artois

$5.25

Peroni

$4.75

Heineken Zero

$3.75

Wine by Glass

GL Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL Cabernet

GL Proverb Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Pinot Noir

GL Proverb Merlot

$7.00

GL Merlot

GL 19 Crimes Shiraz

$8.00

GL Shiraz

GL Ruffino Chianti

$8.00

GL Bogle Zinfandel

$8.00

GL Zinfandel

GL North by Northwest Riesling

$8.00

GL Riesling

GL Proverb Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GL Sauv Blanc

GL Canyon Road White Zin

$7.00

GL White Zin

GL Proverb Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Chardonnay

GL Proverb Rose

$7.00

GL Rose

GL Villa Pozzi Moscato

$8.00Out of stock

GL Moscato

GL Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00

GL Prosecco

GL Proverb Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Wine Bottles

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Meiomi Cabernet Savignon

$42.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Savignon

$43.00

Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Savignon

$50.00

Kendall Jackson Alexander Valley Cabernet Savignon

$63.00

Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Savignon

$65.00Out of stock

Justin Cabernet Savignon

$69.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$159.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Savignon

$175.00

Caymus Cabernet Savignon

$180.00

Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Silver Oak Collection 2016

$299.00

Silver Oak Collection 2017

$210.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Collection 2018

$195.00

Proverb Merlot

$28.00

Penfolds Rawson's Retreat Merlot

$33.00

Castle Rock Merlot

$35.00

Rutherford Ranch Merlot

$38.00

Josh Merlot

$47.00

Simi Merlot

$51.00

Cakebread Merlot

$140.00

Bogle Red Blend

$36.00

Conundrum Red

$47.00

The Big Easy Red Blend

$68.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$70.00

Red Schooner Red Blend

$75.00

Proverb Pinot Noir

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$44.00

Willamette Pinot Noir

$63.00

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$84.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$100.00

Cakebread Pinot Noir

$119.00

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$33.00

Zen of Zin Zinfandel

$36.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$99.00

Ruffino Classico Chianti

$33.00

Frescobaldi Nipozzano Riserva Chianti

$60.00

Ruffino Riserva Tan Chianti

$74.00

Ruffino Riserva Gold Chianti

$109.00

Antinori Santa Cristina

$42.00

Rubrato Aglianico Feudi Di San Gregorio

$60.00

Ruffino Modus

$72.00

Lodola Nuova Vino Noble Di Montepulciano

$69.00Out of stock

Villa Antinori Toscana

$75.00

Righetti Amarone Capitel Di Roari

$99.00

Chateau Magnol

$64.00

Alamos Malbec

$33.00

Trivento Amado Sur Malbec

$44.00

1865 Selected Vineyards Malbec

$55.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$32.00

Penfolds Kalmina Bin 28 Shiraz

$70.00

White Wine Bottles

Proverb Rose

$28.00

Canyon Road White Zin

$28.00

Proverb Chardonnay

$28.00

Penfolds Rawson's Retreat Chardonnay

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

$33.00

Sterling Vine Chardonnay

$33.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$34.00

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Avant Chardonnay

$47.00

Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay

$50.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$51.00

Wind Racer Chardonnay

$80.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$105.00

Conundrum White

$47.00

Proverb Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Josh Cellars Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$51.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$89.00

North by Northwest Rielsing

$32.00

Willamette Riesling

$43.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$35.00

A to Z Pinot Gris

$30.00Out of stock

Ruffino Orvieto

$33.00

Villa Antinori White

$44.00

Feudi Di San Gregorio Falanghina

$56.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$32.00Out of stock

Ruffino Prosecco

$39.00

Toad Hollow Risque

$40.00

GH Mumm

$110.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Moet Imperial

$171.00

DESSERT MENU

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Blueberry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$14.00

Double Chocolate Ganache Cake

$14.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Using local ingredients, we create dinner and lunch specialties that range from Prime Cuts of Steak and Lasagna to Chicken Alfredo and Fried Catfish, combining the best of Italy with Kentucky’s southern food traditions.

Website

Location

243 West Broadway Street, Frankfort, KY 40601

Directions

