Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
COME FOR THE FOOD , STAY FOR THE FUN AND UNLEASH YOUR FIESTA WITH US! WHAT THE FROG! STARTING IN 1969, WE'VE BEEN YOUR “INFAMOUS PARTY SCENE” Taste our Signature Drinks in our World Famous YARD, and experience all the unique and fun that makes your life! If you've ever been to a Señor Frog's, anywhere around the world, you already know that we're a place where people of all backgrounds hang together, dance, sing and basically act the way they want without worrying about silly rules and regulations. Our philosophy is simple: have fun, let yourself go and Get into the Party...
Location
1304 Celebrity Circle, R-#8, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Gallery
