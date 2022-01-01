Restaurant header imageView gallery

Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach

1304 Celebrity Circle

R-#8

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$29.00

Delicious mix of 4 cheese quesadillas, 4 chicken taquitos, 8buffalo or chili BBQ wings and 4 jalapeño poppers, served with carrots, celery sticks and homemade ranch dressing.

Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy cauliflower florets, served with carrots, celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice.

Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

Crunchy corn tortilla, filled with chicken, fresh guacamole, topped with sour cream, pasilla sauce, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and queso fresco. (GF)

Guacamole

$13.00

Traditional mexican recipe, avocado tomatoes, onion, coriander, garlic & lime juice, served with our homemade corn tortilla chips. (V-VG-GF)

House Salsa

$11.00

Crunchy corn tortilla chips accompanied with our homemade chunky salsa.(V-VG-GF)

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Golden brown crispy jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch dressing. (V-GF)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Gulf shrimp in our traditional tomato sauce topped with homemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, served with saltine crackers. (GF)

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Traditional street corn OFF THE COBB topped with mayonnaise, fresh cheese, spicy Tajin® and lime (V-VG-GF)

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Carne Asada

$17.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Chicken

$16.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Nachos w. Shrimp

$19.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, 3 cheese blend, queso franco, sour cream, jalapeños, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. (V-GF)

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Carne Asada

$17.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Pulled Chicken

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Quesadilla w. Shrimp

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend, served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole

Queso Dip w. Chorizo

$12.00

House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips

Queso Dip w. Jalapeno

$11.00

House melted 3 cheese blend, onions and pepper, topped with fresh pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips

Shrimp Ceviche Trio

$22.00

HOUSE: Topped with pico de gallo and citrus marinade. TROPICAL: Topped with our fresh mango salsa, red onion and spices. AGUACHILE: Topped with red onion, jalapeños, cucumber and cilantro, served with homemade corn tortilla chips and plantains.

Wings

$15.50

Crispy wings, served with carrots,celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in the sauce of your choice. (GF)

Queso Dip

$11.00

Coupon Nachos

Soup and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Traditional Mexican recipe: rice, pulled chicken, topped with chili-lime, tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, pasilla chili, queso fresco, and a side of sour cream and lime. (GF)

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing. (V-GF)

Fiesta Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell, refried beans, rice, romaine lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, and queso fresco, served with chipotle ancho dressing. (V)

Tropical Mango Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced cucumber, topped with our fresh mango sauce and candied pecans, served with mango habanero dressing. (V-VG-GF)

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Romaine wedges topped with tomatoes, bacon, queso franco, blue cheese crumbles, red onions and blue cheese dressing. (V-GF)

Enchiladas and Fajitas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, topped with 3 cheese blend, sour cream onions and queso fresco, served with rice and refried beans. (GF)

Fajita w. Trio

$26.00

Trio of chicken, shrimp, and carne asada. Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Carne Asada

$22.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Chicken

$19.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Shrimp

$25.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Fajitas w. Veggies

$19.00

Sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, and mexican rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (GF)

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.50

Corn tortillas, homemade guacamole, carne asada topped with cilantro, onions and lime. (GF)

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, slow braised pork, homemade guacamole topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, traditional Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, with pickled onion and lime. (GF)

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Corn tortillas, blackened grilled shrimp, homemade guacamole, chipotle ancho dressing cabbage with fresh pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.50

Corn tortillas, grilled blackened mahi, homemade guacamole, chipotle dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime. (GF)

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Corn tortillas, chicken tinga, topped with fresh pico de gallo and lime (GF)

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)

Fiesta Taco Plate

$64.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blend, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Tender pulled BBQ pork topped with fresh crispy onions and a side of freshly made slaw served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$17.50

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blends, homemade chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Fajita Burger

$17.50

Juicy beef, 3 cheese blends, homemade guacamole, grilled fajita veggies and chipotle-ancho dressing served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges

Spicy Chicken Blue

$16.00

Crispy chicken smothered in our homemade buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onion, and tomato served in a brioche bun accompanied with potato wedges.

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$16.00

Citrus marinated, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeños, served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips

Carnitas Torta

$16.00

Slow braise pork, refried beans, homemade guacamole and fresh pico de gallo with a side of pickled jalapeño served in a ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips

Cochinita Pibil Torta

$16.00

Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, refried beans, citrus red onions, served in ciabatta bread and accompanied with a side of potato chips.

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Chicken Burrito

$16.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$19.00

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, white rice, refried beans, blackened mahi, pico de gallo and chipotle dressing. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips.

Shimp Burrito

$18.00

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Veggie Burrito

$16.50

Warm flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, homemade guacamole, Mexican rice, refried beans, citrus marinated carne asada and fresh pico de gallo. Served with a side of morita sauce and potato chips

Main Entrees

Carne Asada Plate

$21.00

Citrus marinated, served with Mexica rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and onions and corn tortillas (GF)

Carnitas Plate

$21.00

Slow braised pork, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and corn tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$21.00

Mexican slow roasted pork dish from Yucatan, topped with citrus red onion served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and corn Tortillas. (GF)

Chicken Finger Adult

$16.50

BBQ

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Oven roasted chicken, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

BBQ Combo

$26.00

Tender pork ribs, roasted chicken, and grilled shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Tender pork ribs, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw and potato wedges

BBQ Shrimp

$25.00

Gulf shrimp, glazed with our homemade BBQ sauce, served with grilled corn, slaw, and potato wedges

Seafood & Pasta

Camarones a la Diabla

$25.00

Gulf shrimp with our spicy chipotle butter, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Cilantro Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Fresh garlic, cilantro and butter, gulf shrimp, served with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, with tomato, mushrooms, parmesan cheese and garlic crostini.

Fettucine Alfredo w. Chicken

$18.00

Fettucine Alfredo w. Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Cedar Salmon

$27.00

Cedar wood grilled salmon, cooked to perfection, accompanied with fresh cut veggies, corn, white rice, and special chipotle honey sauce. GF

Mango Tropical Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Chargrilled blackened mahi, topped with our fresh made mango salsa, served with corn, white rice, and lime. GF

Pineapple Shrimp

$27.00

A half grilled pineapple base, filled with shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions, and homemade sauce, topped with 3 cheese blend and mango salsa. GF

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$17.50

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, carne asada, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Carnitas Bowl

$17.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, braised pork, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$19.00

White rice, refried beans, blackened grilled mahi mahi, homemade guacamole, corn sauce, and chipotle dressing. GF

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

White rice, beans, 3 cheese blend, blackened grilled shrimp, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle dressing. GF

Veggie Bowl

$16.50

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, grilled veggies, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

ACP

$16.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 cheese blend, pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, queso fresco, and side of chipotle ranch dressing. GF

Desserts

Banana Split

$16.00

Fresh banana with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel, chocolate and whipped cream served with tropical fruit and candied sweet pecans

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Special cake with homemade chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream, Mazapan, Ferrero Rocher ® chocolate and waffle straws (V)

Churros

$11.00

Golden brown deep-fried crispy churros served with caramel, coated in cinnamon sugar, served with traditional Mexican chocolate sauce

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

SIDE BACON

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$1.00

SIDE BEANS

$3.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BREAD

$2.00

SIDE CAESAR DRESS

$1.00

SIDE CARNE ASADA

$5.00

SIDE CARNITAS

$5.00

SIDE CHEESE DIP

$3.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE COCHINITA

$5.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$1.00

SIDE GUAC LARGE

$4.00

SIDE GUAC SMALL

$2.00

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE LETTUCE

$1.00

SIDE MANGO HABAN

$1.00

SIDE MIX CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE RICE-BEANS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE SALSA

$1.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE WEDGES

$4.00

Kids Menu

K ALFREDO

$7.99

K BEAN BURRITO

$7.99

K CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

K CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

K CORN DOG

$7.99

K FINGERS

$7.99

K HAMBURGER

$7.99

K QUESADILLA

$7.99

Soft Drinks

WATER

* APPLE JUICE

$2.00

* CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

* MILK

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

ENERGY UP

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

LOCAL PLUS

$2.00

MELLO YELLO

$3.50

MR. PIB

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PINNEAPPLE JUICE

$3.50

REDBULL

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

TONIC WATER

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

KID SODA YARD

$6.00

SHIRLEY

$3.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.50

Virgin Drinks

VIRG BANANA

$6.50+

VIRG MANG

$6.50+

VIRG SOUR APPLE

$6.50+

VIRG MIAMI

$6.50+

VIRG PASSION

$6.50+

VIRG PEACH

$6.50+

VIRG PINA C

$6.50+

VIRG RAZ

$6.50+

VIRG STRAW

$6.50+

VIRG TROPICAL

$6.50+

VIRG WATERMELON

$6.50+
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
COME FOR THE FOOD , STAY FOR THE FUN AND UNLEASH YOUR FIESTA WITH US! WHAT THE FROG! STARTING IN 1969, WE'VE BEEN YOUR “INFAMOUS PARTY SCENE” Taste our Signature Drinks in our World Famous YARD, and experience all the unique and fun that makes your life! If you've ever been to a Señor Frog's, anywhere around the world, you already know that we're a place where people of all backgrounds hang together, dance, sing and basically act the way they want without worrying about silly rules and regulations. Our philosophy is simple: have fun, let yourself go and Get into the Party...

1304 Celebrity Circle, R-#8, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

