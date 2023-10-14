Drink Menu

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water Bottled

$3.00

Main Menu

Main

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken with Buffalo Sauce, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. Served with fries

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.75

Three grilled premium beef sliders covered in melted American cheese, with tomato, and pickle. Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, with slaw and dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Fresh made tortilla chips with house made salsa.

Classic Burger

$14.75

Flame-grilled, half pound premium all beef patty. Served with fries.

Crunchy Tacos (2)

$6.75

Two freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes

Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.75

Four freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Lightly breaded and fried kosher dill pickle chips served with ranch for dipping.

Large Wings

$23.50

NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha

Mozz Bites

$8.75

Bite-sized pieces of mozzarella cheese, rolled in crispy panko breading, deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Nachos

$13.75

Fresh tortilla chips, spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, queso sauce, shredded cheese, red beans, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream

Quesadilla

$12.25

Tomato-basil flour tortilla filled with spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, red beans, and diced bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side.

Queso Dip

$6.00

A rich and flavorful cheese dip, slightly spicy with chopped jalapeños and red peppers.

Regular Wings

$13.75

NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

A cheesy blend of chopped spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, and finely diced tomatoes.

Tender App

$7.00

Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with fries.

Willie Philly

$14.25

Thinly shaved ribeye or chicken, grilled onions, melted American and provolone cheeses, stacked on a soft brioche bun. Served with fries.

Willie's Gumbo

$7.00

Very meaty, slightly spicy, with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, okra, bell peppers, celery, and rice.

Sides/Extras

Fries Curly - Large

$4.75

Fries Straight - Large

$4.75

Kettle Chips - Large

$4.75Out of stock

Queso Sauce Large

$3.00

Shredded Blended Cheese

$1.00

Shredded Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Cajun Remoulade

$0.75

Side Celery Sticks

$0.75

Side Cesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Chicken Tenders Fried

$7.50

Side Chicken Tenders Grilled

$7.50

Side Guacamole Large

$4.75

Side Guacamole Small

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Onions Grilled

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Rice Large

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Salsa Small

$0.75

Side Slaw Large

$2.25

Side Slaw Small

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Retail

Cups and Koozies

Empty Logo Cup

$1.00

Empty Finger Shot

$1.00

Kid Cup Empty

$2.00

Empty 16 oz Koozie

$10.00

Empty 20 oz Koozie

$9.00

Empty 20 oz Tumbler

$16.00

Other Items

Poncho

$6.00

Hat

$19.00

Coolie

$4.00

Global Cooler

$6.00

Bracelet

$1.00

Shirts

City Specific Shirt

$19.00

Seasonal Shirt

$19.00

Promo Shirt

$13.00

Event Shirt

$12.00

Regular Crew

$23.00

Dri Fit Crew

$23.00

Dri Fit Vneck

$23.00

Zip Hoodie

$37.00

Ladies Vest

$37.00

Mens Vest

$37.00

Unisex Tanks

$19.00

Dri-fit Tanks

$19.00

Racerback Tank

$19.00

Vneck

$19.00