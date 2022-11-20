- Home
- /
- Eau Claire
- /
- Shanghai Bistro
Shanghai Bistro
No reviews yet
2930 Craig Road
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beef
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Assorted mixed vegetables stir-fry. House ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Beef with Scallops
Beef, scallops, water chestnuts, and broccoli stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Mongolian Beef
Onions and scallions wok-seared. House ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Beef with Mushrooms
Button mushrooms stir-fried. Scallion oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Beef and Broccoli
Beef, carrots, green beans and broccoli stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Kung Pao Beef
Onion, and scallion wok-seared. Thai chili pepper, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Hunan Beef
Water chestnuts, straw mushroom, broccoli stir-fry, soy hoison glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Beef with Green Pepper
Beef, green bell pepper, and onions. Stir Friend with douchi and oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Szechuan Beef
Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, carrots, and Thai chili pepper, sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Classic cashew chicken topped with house candied cashews. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Chicken and Broccoli
Brocoli, carrot, stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Kung Pao Chicken
Classic kung pao chicken topped with peanuts. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Orange Chicken
Battered dark meat tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy orange glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Sesame Chicken
Battered chicken breast, sesame glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Chicken with Vegetables
Sliced chicken breast, assorted mixed vegetables, stir-fried in our house white sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Hong Sue Chicken
Battered chicken breast, napa, broccoli, carrot, hoisin sauce glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Mushroom Chicken (Moo Gu Gai Pan)
Sliced chicken breast, mushroom, napa, stir-fried in a white garlic wine sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Battered chicken breast, carrot, onion, green pepper, and pineapple. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Szechuan Chicken
Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and carrot, Thai chili pepper, sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
General Tso's Chicken
Battered chicken breast, sweet and spicy glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Mango Stir Fry
Mango salsa stir-fried with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Egg Foo Young
Fried Rice
Gluten Free
GF Alaskan
GF Asparagus
GF Avacado Roll
GF Bacon FR
GF Beef Broccoli
GF Beef FR
GF Beef Mix Veg
GF Beef W Gr Pep
GF Cali
GF Cashew Chix
GF Cashew Shrimp
GF Chicken FR
GF Chicken FR
GF Chix Broccoli
GF Chix Mix Veg
GF Coconut Chx
GF Coconut Shrimp
GF Cucumber Roll
GF Egg Drop
GF House Special
GF Kung Pao Beef
GF Kung Pao Chix
GF Kung Pao Pork
GF Kuing Pao Shrimp
GF Lava Roll
GF Ma Po's Tofu
GF Mango Shrimp
GF Mango Stir Chix
GF Mexi Roll
GF Miso
GF Mixed Veg
GF Moogu Gai Pan
GF Negi Hama
GF Number Nine
GF Orange Chicken
GF Pad Thai Chix
GF Pad Thai Shrimp
GF Pad Thai Tofu
GF Pad Thai Veg
GF Beef Pho
GF Pork FR
GF Rainbow
GF Salmon Avo
GF Salmon Roll
GF Sea Chicken
GF Sesame Chix
GF Shrimp Broccoli
GF Shrimp FR
GF Shrimp Lobster
GF Shrimp Mix Veg
GF Shrimp Scallops
GF Super Salmon
GF Sweet-Sour
GF Szech Chix
GF Szech Shrimp
GF Tuna Roll
GF Vegetable FR
GF YC Fried Rice
GF Yellowtail Para
GF Vegan Pho
GF Chicken Tempura
Impossible
Impossible Pot Sticker
Two Thousand year old Chinese hand-rolled dumpling technique meets modern day Impossible meat. Steamed then pan-seared with a crispy bottom. Soy garlic dipping sauce.
Impossible Bao
Pan-seared house seasoned ground Impossible meat. Steamed Cantonese bun, napa, scallions, kewpi, Tonkatsu
Impossible Drunk
Wok-seared Cantonese Wonton noodles. Onion, jalapenos, green onion, carrot, broccoli, garlic, sweet basil, Impossible meatballs.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime.
Impossible General Tsao's
Breaded meatless chicken substitute wok-tossed in our General Tsao's sauce.
Impossible Sesame
Breaded meatless chicken substitute, with our sesame glaze.
Grass Hopper Roll
Kitchen Extras
Kimchi
Cashews
Peanuts
Side of White Rice
Side of Fried Rice
Side Sauce (Stir Fry)
Side of Udon Noodles
Side of Ramen Noodles
Side of Lo Mein Noodles
Side of Rice Noodles
One Piece Pancake
Price is for each pancake.
Chili Oil
Moo Too
6 PC fried Moo Too
Extra Gyoza Sauce
Extra Sweet N Sour Sauce
Extra Curry Ranch
Extra egg
Side Sriracha
Extra Beef
Extra Pork
Extra Chicken
Add 1 Shrimp
Add 1 Scallop
Local Favorites
Coconut Curry Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime. Chicken or Shrimp
House Special
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and vegetables stir-fried in our savory ginger garlic house brown sauce
Crispy Duck
Old Yenking/Shanghai classic going back to 1988. Half marinated duck flash fried
Strange Flavor
Napa, water chestnut, bamboo, spicy, tangy, semi-sweet sauce, and a pinch of sichuan peppercorn for that "strange flavor." Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Mango Stir Fry
Mango salsa stir-fried with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Coconut Curry Chicken
Chicken stir-fried vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk
Moo Shu
Nigiri & Sashimi
*10 Piece assorted sashimi
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, albacore and walu
*8 Pieces of assorted sashimi
Salmon, Tuna, Yellow tail, and Albacore
*Amaebi
Sweet cold water Canadian spotted shrimp
*Beni Toro
Sea Trout
*Bincho
Albacora Tuna
*Hamachi
Japanese Yellow Tail
*Hotate
Northern Japanese scallop from Hokkaido
*Lzumidai
Tilapia
*Maguro
Tuna
*Masago
*Sake
Scottish Salmon
*Tobiko
*Walu
Ebi
Shrimp
Hokkigai
Surfclam
Ika
Japanese Squid
Tako
Octopus
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Noodles
Chow Fun
Rice noodles wok-seared with ginger, garlic, extra dark soy sauce, and meji wine
Lo Mein
Cantose lo mein noodles with onion, cabbage, scallion, wok-seared in our house scallion oyster sauce
Wok-seared Udon
Japanese udonnoodles, napa, broccoli, carrot, snow pea, bamboo, wok-seared with a cilantro soy sauce
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime.
Noodles Soups
Beef Pho
House-made broth, sliced beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, sweet basil, and jalapenos
Vegan Pho
Classic pho made with vegetable stock, choice of chili garlic tofu (+$4)
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle soup with all-natural Cantonese-style BBQ pork
Tonkatsu Ramen
Rich creamy pork broth, sweet corn, Ajistuke, cashu, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko
Kansi Shoyu Ramen
Pork shoyu broth, swete corn, Ajisuke, chashu, bamboo, kikurage mushroon, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko
Koko Miso Ramen
Miso pork broth, ajisuke, spicy ground pork, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko
Midori Miso Ramen
Rich vegetable broth, Impossible meatballs, sweet corn, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, sprout, vegan noodles
Charsiu Udon
Udon noodle soup with all-natural Cantonese-style BBQ
Kosaka Miso Ramen
Miso pork broth, sweet corn, Ajustuke, Chashu, bamboo, Kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok, choy, kanaboko
Bowl of Seoul
Spicky gochujang pork broth. Topped with bulgogi, kimchi, pickled jalapeno, ajitsuke, bamboo, baby bok choy, negi and gochugaru pepper
Shrimp Pho
House made broth, shrimp, rice noodles, sweet basil, and jalapenos
Rolls
*Number Nine Roll
Shrimp Tempura and cucumber, topped with salmon and unagi sauce.
*Salmon Avocado Roll
*Salmon Roll
*Spicy Tuna Roll
*Tuna Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Crab and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Maui Roll
Coconut Shrimp tempura, mango cucumber, kaiware with coconut aioli sauce.
Negi Hama
Japanese yellow tail and scallions
Philly Roll
Rainbow Roll
a California roll topped with a variety of fish
Rock 'N Roll
Rumored as Mick Jaggers favorite roll. Cucumber and eel, toasted sesame seeds on top.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura
Weedwacker Roll
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon and unagi sauce.
Seafood
Cashew Shrimp
Classic cashew shrimp. House candied cashews. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Hot and Spicy Shrimp
Shrimp stir-friend with spicy sweet onion sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Hot and Spicy Scallops
Scallops stir-fried with spicy sweet onion sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Kung Pao Shrimp
Classic kung pao shrimp topped with peanuts. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, water chestnuts and peas in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp stir-friend with assorted vegetables. House white ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Shrimp with Scallops
Shrimp, scallops, napa, snow pea, carrott, in a ginger garlic white wine sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Szechaun Shrimp
Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, carrot, Thai chili pepper. Sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Signature Sushi Rolls
*California Jewell Roll
California roll topped with masago
*Dilly Dilly
Cream cheese, tator tot inside wrapped with salmon and finished with yum yum sauce, negi and dill.
*Extreme Philly Roll
Cream cheese and salmon inside a roll tempura fried, and finished with kewpi, unagi sauce, and negi.
*Hawaiian Roll
Salmon, mango, cucumber, topped with walu, kaiaware, tobiko, coconut aioli sauce
*Lava Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado, tuna on top, finished with our spicy lava sauce and scallions.
*Mexican Roll
Tuna, walu, avocado, cilantro, jalapenos, and kewpi, topped with chili oil and ponzu.
*Monster Roll
A monster of a roll! Tempura soft shell crab, tempura flakes, cucumber and crab on the inside, Topped with a spicy tuna, masago, avocado, kewpi and unagi sauce.
*New York Roll
Spicy Tuna, wrapped with tuna and avocado.
*Pretty Pretty Princess Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and spicy tuna on the inside. Topped with crab, sriracha, and kewpi.
*Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and unagi topped with kewpi and unagi sauce. Finished with kaiaware and tobiko.
*Salmon Chipotle Roll
Salmon and fresh cilantro inside, wrapped with salmon and a sweet chipotle glaze.
*Samurai Crunch
Tuna, Yellow tail, salmon, masago, and avocado, topped with tempura flakes and unagi sauce.
*Sea Chicken
Hamachi, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with albacore tuna, negi, kaiaware, sriracha, and ponzu.
*Spicy Rainbow
Spicy tuna roll wrapped with a variety of fish on top.
*Super Salmon
Cream cheese and avocado, topped with seared salmon, bonito flakes, kewpi, and unagi sauce.
*Wasabi Tobiko Roll
Spicy Tuna topped with wasabi tobiko
*Yellowtail paradise roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared yellowtail, unagi sauce, kewpi, kaiware, jalepenos.
Alaskan Roll
Crab, Cucumber, and cilantro, Topped with salmon ponzu, kaiaware, and sriracha.
Crazy Monkey Roll
Smoked salmon, creame cheese, and mango, wrapped with avocado and finished with crispy tempura flakes and mango sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, and asparagus topped with eel and avocado.
Tataki Roll
The Chief
aka the Bad Piggy Roll. Renamed in honor of Marty, Hudson's police chief that recently retired after 35 years of service. One of Marty's favorite rolls but when ordering it, it was also in a whisper! Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese on the inside. Topped with crab, bacon, chipotle glaze and diced jalapeno.
Chicken Tempura
Tempura chicken, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with avocado, kewpi, and teriyaki sauce
Soups & Salads
Ginger Salad
Mixed Tuscan greens, carrots, cucumber, ginger carrot puree
Kaiso (Seaweed Salad)
Marinated seaweed on mixed greens, ponzu
Miso
Traditional Japanese soup made from dashi and white miso
Hot and Sour
Original family recipe of the classic hot and sour soup. Sliced bamboo shoots, straw mushroom, tofu, egg, and all-natural pork, tangy, spicy, and hearty
Egg Drop
Classic egg drop soup made with all-natural chicken broth
Sizzling Rice
All-natural chicken, shrimp, napa, carrots, bamboo shoots, classic Cantonese clear ginger chicken broth, sizzling rice table side
Extra ginger dressing
Starters and Shareables
Bao
Four Chinese steamed buns (bao) with your choice of Korean bulgogi or Cantonese roast pork
Gangnam Tots
Curry ranch tator tots topped with pickled jalapenos, kimchi, cilantro, and bacon
*Poke
Ginger sesame marinated ahi tuna or Scottish salmon, crispy fried wontons, crispy tempera flakes *Partially raw or completely raw fish.
*Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed encrusted, slightly seared, with cucumber and ginger ponzu *Partially raw or completely raw fish.
Edamame
Boiled soybeans, flavors: chili garlic, sweet and spicy soy, teriyaki
Takoyaki
A classic street food in Japan. Five flash fried crispy octopus dumplings, with our in-house takoyaki sauce, kewpi, and topped with bonito flakes
Gyoza
Japanese pan-friend pork dumplings, cilantro soy sauce
Tempura Cheese Curds
White Ellsworth cheese curds, Japanese tempura batter. Served with curry ranch and kewpie.
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, minced crab, and scallions, wrapped in a Chinese wonton wrapper, fried to perfection
Egg Rolls
Homemade Chinese egg rolls with shredded house-made all-natural Cantonese BBQ pork
Vegetarian Egg Rolls
Vegetarian egg rolls, shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery
Shrimp Tempura APPETIZER
Six lightly battered shrimp, kewpi, and lava sauce
Sushi & Sashimi Dinners
Sushi Extras
Vegetable
Home-Style Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, napa, carrot, broccoli, bamboo, Stir-friend in our scallion oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Hong Sue Bean Curd
Extra firm tofu, mushrooms, snow peas, sweet red pepper, simmered in our house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Mixed Vegetables
An assortment of fresh blanched vegetables. Stir-fried in a white wine ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Ma Po's Tofu
Extra firm tofu, peas, mushrooms, simmered in a spicy Ten Jen Men sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Food
Wednesday 3 For $35
Bowl of Seoul
Spicy gochujang pork broth, topped with bulgogi, kimchi, pickled jalapeno, ajutsuke, bamboo, baby bok choy, negi, and Gochugaru pepper
Coconut Curry Chix
Drunken Noodles
Wok seared Cantonese wonton noodles, onion, jalapenos, green onion, carrot, broccoli, garlic, sweet basil, egg
Duck Ramen
24 hour ginger/duck bone broth, pulled duck confit, togarashi, negi, baby choy, ajizuki, thick futo ramen noodles
Japchae
Sweet potato starch noodles stir fried with vegetables, your choice of pork, beef, or chicken
Kim Bap
Korean rice roll similar to a sushi roll, sesame flavored rice, fried egg, bulgogi, takuan, spinach, and carrot
Kimchi Dumplings
Mandu
Sweet and Sour Pork
Breaded pork cutlet, sweet, tangy, pineapple sweet and sour glaze
Egg Too Young Poutine
Vegan Moo Shu pork
Tempura cider chicken
Thursday Ramen Special
Osaka Roll
Food
Kids Beef - Broc
Kids Beef Veg
Kids Bf Fried Rice
Kids Bf Lo Mein
Kids Chick - Broc
Kids Ck Fried Rice
Kids Ck Lo Mein
Kids Mix Veggies
Kids Sesame Chick
Kids Steamed Broc
Kids Swt Sour Ck
Kids Veg Lo Mein
Kids Wings
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with a side of pineapple
Sniffers (Apps)
Catch of the Field
Libations
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sushi, Ramen, Stir-fry
2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701