Shanghai Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

2930 Craig Road

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Egg Rolls
General Tso's Chicken

Beef

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

Assorted mixed vegetables stir-fry. House ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Beef with Scallops

$25.00

Beef, scallops, water chestnuts, and broccoli stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Onions and scallions wok-seared. House ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Beef with Mushrooms

$16.95

Button mushrooms stir-fried. Scallion oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Beef and Broccoli

$16.95

Beef, carrots, green beans and broccoli stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Kung Pao Beef

$16.95

Onion, and scallion wok-seared. Thai chili pepper, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Hunan Beef

$16.95

Water chestnuts, straw mushroom, broccoli stir-fry, soy hoison glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Beef with Green Pepper

$16.95

Beef, green bell pepper, and onions. Stir Friend with douchi and oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Szechuan Beef

$16.95

Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, carrots, and Thai chili pepper, sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken

Proudly serving just bare chicken, no anti-biotics ever, no animal by-products ever, raised on family farms

Cashew Chicken

$14.50

Classic cashew chicken topped with house candied cashews. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken and Broccoli

$14.50

Brocoli, carrot, stir-fry, house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.50

Classic kung pao chicken topped with peanuts. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Battered dark meat tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy orange glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Sesame Chicken

$14.50

Battered chicken breast, sesame glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken with Vegetables

$14.50

Sliced chicken breast, assorted mixed vegetables, stir-fried in our house white sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Hong Sue Chicken

$14.50

Battered chicken breast, napa, broccoli, carrot, hoisin sauce glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Mushroom Chicken (Moo Gu Gai Pan)

$14.50

Sliced chicken breast, mushroom, napa, stir-fried in a white garlic wine sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.50

Battered chicken breast, carrot, onion, green pepper, and pineapple. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Szechuan Chicken

$14.50

Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and carrot, Thai chili pepper, sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

General Tso's Chicken

$14.50

Battered chicken breast, sweet and spicy glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Mango Stir Fry

$16.00+

Mango salsa stir-fried with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Egg Foo Young

Bacon Egg Foo Young

$12.00

Three wok-fried patties with bacon and fresh jalapenos, smothered in egg foo young gravy.

Egg Foo Young

$9.50+

Three woke-fried patties smothered in egg foo young gravy.

Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$9.50

Fried rice with bacon, scallions, and onion.

Young Chow Fried Rice

$11.00

Fried rice with chicken, beef, Cantonese BBQ pork and shrimp.

Fried Rice

$8.00

Kimchi-Bokkeum-Bap

$11.00

Kimchi fried rice with roasted pork

Gluten Free

GF Alaskan

$16.00

GF Asparagus

$6.00

GF Avacado Roll

$6.00

GF Bacon FR

$9.50

GF Beef Broccoli

$16.95

GF Beef FR

$8.00

GF Beef Mix Veg

$16.95

GF Beef W Gr Pep

$16.95

GF Cali

$7.00

GF Cashew Chix

$14.50

GF Cashew Shrimp

$18.50

GF Chicken FR

$8.00

GF Chicken FR

$8.00

GF Chix Broccoli

$14.50

GF Chix Mix Veg

$14.50

GF Coconut Chx

$14.50

GF Coconut Shrimp

$18.50

GF Cucumber Roll

$4.00

GF Egg Drop

$3.00

GF House Special

$18.50

GF Kung Pao Beef

$16.95

GF Kung Pao Chix

$14.50

GF Kung Pao Pork

$11.50

GF Kuing Pao Shrimp

$18.50

GF Lava Roll

$18.00

GF Ma Po's Tofu

$9.00

GF Mango Shrimp

$19.00

GF Mango Stir Chix

$16.00

GF Mexi Roll

$16.00

GF Miso

$3.00

GF Mixed Veg

$7.00

GF Moogu Gai Pan

$14.50

GF Negi Hama

$7.00

GF Number Nine

$15.00

GF Orange Chicken

$14.50

GF Pad Thai Chix

$14.00

GF Pad Thai Shrimp

$18.50

GF Pad Thai Tofu

$14.00

GF Pad Thai Veg

$10.00

GF Beef Pho

$10.50

GF Pork FR

$8.00Out of stock

GF Rainbow

$14.00

GF Salmon Avo

$7.00

GF Salmon Roll

$6.00

GF Sea Chicken

$15.00

GF Sesame Chix

$14.50

GF Shrimp Broccoli

$18.50

GF Shrimp FR

$9.00

GF Shrimp Lobster

$18.50

GF Shrimp Mix Veg

$18.50

GF Shrimp Scallops

$25.00

GF Super Salmon

$15.00

GF Sweet-Sour

$14.50

GF Szech Chix

$14.50

GF Szech Shrimp

$18.50

GF Tuna Roll

$9.00

GF Vegetable FR

$8.00

GF YC Fried Rice

$11.00Out of stock

GF Yellowtail Para

$19.50

GF Vegan Pho

$8.00

GF Chicken Tempura

$16.00

Impossible

Impossible Pot Sticker

$10.00

Two Thousand year old Chinese hand-rolled dumpling technique meets modern day Impossible meat. Steamed then pan-seared with a crispy bottom. Soy garlic dipping sauce.

Impossible Bao

$10.00

Pan-seared house seasoned ground Impossible meat. Steamed Cantonese bun, napa, scallions, kewpi, Tonkatsu

Impossible Drunk

$18.00

Wok-seared Cantonese Wonton noodles. Onion, jalapenos, green onion, carrot, broccoli, garlic, sweet basil, Impossible meatballs.

Pad Thai

$10.00

Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime.

Impossible General Tsao's

$18.00

Breaded meatless chicken substitute wok-tossed in our General Tsao's sauce.

Impossible Sesame

$18.00

Breaded meatless chicken substitute, with our sesame glaze.

Grass Hopper Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Kitchen Extras

Kimchi

$2.50

Cashews

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Side of Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Sauce (Stir Fry)

$1.00

Side of Udon Noodles

$3.00

Side of Ramen Noodles

$2.50

Side of Lo Mein Noodles

$1.50

Side of Rice Noodles

$1.50

One Piece Pancake

$1.00

Price is for each pancake.

Chili Oil

$1.00

Moo Too

$1.00

6 PC fried Moo Too

Extra Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sweet N Sour Sauce

$0.80

Extra Curry Ranch

$0.80

Extra egg

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Extra Beef

$3.00

Extra Pork

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Add 1 Shrimp

$1.50

Add 1 Scallop

$1.50

Local Favorites

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$18.50

Shrimp stir-fried with vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk

Pad Thai

$10.00+

Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime. Chicken or Shrimp

House Special

$18.50

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and vegetables stir-fried in our savory ginger garlic house brown sauce

Crispy Duck

$16.00

Old Yenking/Shanghai classic going back to 1988. Half marinated duck flash fried

Strange Flavor

$14.50+

Napa, water chestnut, bamboo, spicy, tangy, semi-sweet sauce, and a pinch of sichuan peppercorn for that "strange flavor." Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Mango Stir Fry

$16.00+

Mango salsa stir-fried with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Coconut Curry Chicken

$14.50

Chicken stir-fried vegetables in a Malaysian curry paste with garlic, white wine, and coconut milk

Moo Shu

Moo Shu

$11.00+

Wok-seared cabbage, onion, scallion, straw mushroom, and bamboo shoot. House-made traditional moo shu pancakes.

Nigiri & Sashimi

*10 Piece assorted sashimi

$20.00

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, albacore and walu

*8 Pieces of assorted sashimi

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellow tail, and Albacore

*Amaebi

$12.00+

Sweet cold water Canadian spotted shrimp

*Beni Toro

$6.00+Out of stock

Sea Trout

*Bincho

$5.00+

Albacora Tuna

*Hamachi

$10.00+

Japanese Yellow Tail

*Hotate

$6.00+

Northern Japanese scallop from Hokkaido

*Lzumidai

$4.50+

Tilapia

*Maguro

$10.00+

Tuna

*Masago

$4.00+

*Sake

$5.00+

Scottish Salmon

*Tobiko

$4.50+

*Walu

$5.00+

Ebi

$5.00+

Shrimp

Hokkigai

$4.50+

Surfclam

Ika

$5.00+

Japanese Squid

Tako

$5.50+

Octopus

Unagi

$9.00+

Freshwater Eel

Noodles

Chow Fun

$9.00

Rice noodles wok-seared with ginger, garlic, extra dark soy sauce, and meji wine

Lo Mein

$9.00+

Cantose lo mein noodles with onion, cabbage, scallion, wok-seared in our house scallion oyster sauce

Wok-seared Udon

$9.00

Japanese udonnoodles, napa, broccoli, carrot, snow pea, bamboo, wok-seared with a cilantro soy sauce

Pad Thai

$10.00

Rice noodles, cabbage, onion, chili, peanuts, tamarin, soy, and lime.

Noodles Soups

Beef Pho

$10.50

House-made broth, sliced beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, sweet basil, and jalapenos

Vegan Pho

$12.00

Classic pho made with vegetable stock, choice of chili garlic tofu (+$4)

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Udon noodle soup with all-natural Cantonese-style BBQ pork

Tonkatsu Ramen

$13.50

Rich creamy pork broth, sweet corn, Ajistuke, cashu, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko

Kansi Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Pork shoyu broth, swete corn, Ajisuke, chashu, bamboo, kikurage mushroon, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko

Koko Miso Ramen

$13.50

Miso pork broth, ajisuke, spicy ground pork, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, kamaboko

Midori Miso Ramen

$13.00

Rich vegetable broth, Impossible meatballs, sweet corn, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok choy, sprout, vegan noodles

Charsiu Udon

$12.00

Udon noodle soup with all-natural Cantonese-style BBQ

Kosaka Miso Ramen

$13.50

Miso pork broth, sweet corn, Ajustuke, Chashu, bamboo, Kikurage mushroom, negi, baby bok, choy, kanaboko

Bowl of Seoul

$16.00

Spicky gochujang pork broth. Topped with bulgogi, kimchi, pickled jalapeno, ajitsuke, bamboo, baby bok choy, negi and gochugaru pepper

Shrimp Pho

$18.00

House made broth, shrimp, rice noodles, sweet basil, and jalapenos

Rolls

*Number Nine Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura and cucumber, topped with salmon and unagi sauce.

*Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

*Salmon Roll

$6.00

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

*Tuna Roll

$9.00

Asparagus Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$7.00

Crab and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Maui Roll

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp tempura, mango cucumber, kaiware with coconut aioli sauce.

Negi Hama

$7.00

Japanese yellow tail and scallions

Philly Roll

$8.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

a California roll topped with a variety of fish

Rock 'N Roll

$9.00

Rumored as Mick Jaggers favorite roll. Cucumber and eel, toasted sesame seeds on top.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab tempura

Weedwacker Roll

$7.00

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon and unagi sauce.

Seafood

Cashew Shrimp

$18.50

Classic cashew shrimp. House candied cashews. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Hot and Spicy Shrimp

$18.50

Shrimp stir-friend with spicy sweet onion sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Hot and Spicy Scallops

$25.00

Scallops stir-fried with spicy sweet onion sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.50

Classic kung pao shrimp topped with peanuts. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$18.50

Shrimp, water chestnuts and peas in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$18.50

Shrimp stir-friend with assorted vegetables. House white ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp with Scallops

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops, napa, snow pea, carrott, in a ginger garlic white wine sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Szechaun Shrimp

$18.50

Green bell pepper, onion, cabbage, carrot, Thai chili pepper. Sweet, spicy, and tangy stir-fry. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Signature Sushi Rolls

*California Jewell Roll

$9.00

California roll topped with masago

*Dilly Dilly

$15.00

Cream cheese, tator tot inside wrapped with salmon and finished with yum yum sauce, negi and dill.

*Extreme Philly Roll

$15.00

Cream cheese and salmon inside a roll tempura fried, and finished with kewpi, unagi sauce, and negi.

*Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Salmon, mango, cucumber, topped with walu, kaiaware, tobiko, coconut aioli sauce

*Lava Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado, tuna on top, finished with our spicy lava sauce and scallions.

*Mexican Roll

$16.00

Tuna, walu, avocado, cilantro, jalapenos, and kewpi, topped with chili oil and ponzu.

*Monster Roll

$25.00

A monster of a roll! Tempura soft shell crab, tempura flakes, cucumber and crab on the inside, Topped with a spicy tuna, masago, avocado, kewpi and unagi sauce.

*New York Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, wrapped with tuna and avocado.

*Pretty Pretty Princess Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and spicy tuna on the inside. Topped with crab, sriracha, and kewpi.

*Red Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura and unagi topped with kewpi and unagi sauce. Finished with kaiaware and tobiko.

*Salmon Chipotle Roll

$15.00

Salmon and fresh cilantro inside, wrapped with salmon and a sweet chipotle glaze.

*Samurai Crunch

$18.00

Tuna, Yellow tail, salmon, masago, and avocado, topped with tempura flakes and unagi sauce.

*Sea Chicken

$15.00

Hamachi, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with albacore tuna, negi, kaiaware, sriracha, and ponzu.

*Spicy Rainbow

$19.50

Spicy tuna roll wrapped with a variety of fish on top.

*Super Salmon

$15.00

Cream cheese and avocado, topped with seared salmon, bonito flakes, kewpi, and unagi sauce.

*Wasabi Tobiko Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna topped with wasabi tobiko

*Yellowtail paradise roll

$19.50

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared yellowtail, unagi sauce, kewpi, kaiware, jalepenos.

Alaskan Roll

$16.00

Crab, Cucumber, and cilantro, Topped with salmon ponzu, kaiaware, and sriracha.

Crazy Monkey Roll

$15.00

Smoked salmon, creame cheese, and mango, wrapped with avocado and finished with crispy tempura flakes and mango sauce

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, and asparagus topped with eel and avocado.

Tataki Roll

$18.00

The Chief

$15.99

aka the Bad Piggy Roll. Renamed in honor of Marty, Hudson's police chief that recently retired after 35 years of service. One of Marty's favorite rolls but when ordering it, it was also in a whisper! Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese on the inside. Topped with crab, bacon, chipotle glaze and diced jalapeno.

Chicken Tempura

$16.00

Tempura chicken, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with avocado, kewpi, and teriyaki sauce

Soups & Salads

Ginger Salad

$4.00+

Mixed Tuscan greens, carrots, cucumber, ginger carrot puree

Kaiso (Seaweed Salad)

$4.00+

Marinated seaweed on mixed greens, ponzu

Miso

$3.00+

Traditional Japanese soup made from dashi and white miso

Hot and Sour

$4.50+

Original family recipe of the classic hot and sour soup. Sliced bamboo shoots, straw mushroom, tofu, egg, and all-natural pork, tangy, spicy, and hearty

Egg Drop

$4.50+

Classic egg drop soup made with all-natural chicken broth

Sizzling Rice

$13.00

All-natural chicken, shrimp, napa, carrots, bamboo shoots, classic Cantonese clear ginger chicken broth, sizzling rice table side

Extra ginger dressing

$1.00

Starters and Shareables

Bao

$9.50

Four Chinese steamed buns (bao) with your choice of Korean bulgogi or Cantonese roast pork

Gangnam Tots

$9.50

Curry ranch tator tots topped with pickled jalapenos, kimchi, cilantro, and bacon

*Poke

$11.50

Ginger sesame marinated ahi tuna or Scottish salmon, crispy fried wontons, crispy tempera flakes *Partially raw or completely raw fish.

*Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Sesame seed encrusted, slightly seared, with cucumber and ginger ponzu *Partially raw or completely raw fish.

Edamame

$4.00

Boiled soybeans, flavors: chili garlic, sweet and spicy soy, teriyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

A classic street food in Japan. Five flash fried crispy octopus dumplings, with our in-house takoyaki sauce, kewpi, and topped with bonito flakes

Gyoza

$7.00

Japanese pan-friend pork dumplings, cilantro soy sauce

Tempura Cheese Curds

$11.00

White Ellsworth cheese curds, Japanese tempura batter. Served with curry ranch and kewpie.

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Cream cheese, minced crab, and scallions, wrapped in a Chinese wonton wrapper, fried to perfection

Egg Rolls

$6.00

Homemade Chinese egg rolls with shredded house-made all-natural Cantonese BBQ pork

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$5.00

Vegetarian egg rolls, shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery

Shrimp Tempura APPETIZER

$9.50

Six lightly battered shrimp, kewpi, and lava sauce

Sushi & Sashimi Dinners

*Jou

$30.00

Ten pieces of chefs choice nigiri and your choice of a spicy tuna or California roll

*Nami

$28.00

Seven pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of a spicy tuna or California roll

Sashimi Teishoku

$32.00

Seven varieties of chef's choice sashimi (served with rice upon request)

Sushi Extras

Extra Kewpi

$0.80

Extra Unagi Sauce

$0.80

Extra Lava Sauce

$0.80

Extra Maui Sauce

$0.80

Extra Mango Purée

$0.80

Extra Ponzu

$0.80

Extra Chipotle Soy

$0.80

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.80

Extra Ginger (Gari)

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Add Soy Paper

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Vegetable

Home-Style Tofu

$9.00

Crispy fried tofu, napa, carrot, broccoli, bamboo, Stir-friend in our scallion oyster sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Hong Sue Bean Curd

$9.00

Extra firm tofu, mushrooms, snow peas, sweet red pepper, simmered in our house ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

An assortment of fresh blanched vegetables. Stir-fried in a white wine ginger garlic sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Ma Po's Tofu

$8.50

Extra firm tofu, peas, mushrooms, simmered in a spicy Ten Jen Men sauce. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.

Food

Wednesday 3 For $35

$35.00

Bowl of Seoul

$16.00

Spicy gochujang pork broth, topped with bulgogi, kimchi, pickled jalapeno, ajutsuke, bamboo, baby bok choy, negi, and Gochugaru pepper

Coconut Curry Chix

$14.50

Drunken Noodles

$14.50+

Wok seared Cantonese wonton noodles, onion, jalapenos, green onion, carrot, broccoli, garlic, sweet basil, egg

Duck Ramen

$15.50

24 hour ginger/duck bone broth, pulled duck confit, togarashi, negi, baby choy, ajizuki, thick futo ramen noodles

Japchae

$14.99Out of stock

Sweet potato starch noodles stir fried with vegetables, your choice of pork, beef, or chicken

Kim Bap

$14.90

Korean rice roll similar to a sushi roll, sesame flavored rice, fried egg, bulgogi, takuan, spinach, and carrot

Kimchi Dumplings

$9.50

Mandu

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet and Sour Pork

$12.50

Breaded pork cutlet, sweet, tangy, pineapple sweet and sour glaze

Egg Too Young Poutine

$14.00

Vegan Moo Shu pork

$18.00

Tempura cider chicken

$14.50Out of stock

Thursday Ramen Special

$13.50+

Osaka Roll

$15.00

Food

Kids Beef - Broc

$5.50

Kids Beef Veg

$5.50

Kids Bf Fried Rice

$5.50

Kids Bf Lo Mein

$5.50

Kids Chick - Broc

$5.50

Kids Ck Fried Rice

$5.50

Kids Ck Lo Mein

$5.50

Kids Mix Veggies

$5.50

Kids Sesame Chick

$5.50

Kids Steamed Broc

$5.50

Kids Swt Sour Ck

$5.50

Kids Veg Lo Mein

$5.50

Kids Wings

$5.50Out of stock

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Served with a side of pineapple

Sniffers (Apps)

Bacon of the Sea

$8.00

Ball

$8.00

From the Water Bowl

Tail Chaser

$12.00

The Tummy Scratcher

$14.00

Walk in the Park

$8.00

Tail of Joy

$12.00

Catch of the Field

The Dog Bowl

$10.00+

Libations

Dog Brew

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi, Ramen, Stir-fry

Website

Location

2930 Craig Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

